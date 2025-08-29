TL;DR

You can build a web scraper that works on the Linux command line with pre-installed tools like curl , jq , and htmlq

, , and curl handles the HTTP requests, you can use jq to process JSON from any public API, and htmlq to extract structured data from HTML web pages

handles the HTTP requests, you can use to process JSON from any public API, and to extract structured data from HTML web pages Bash works well for lightweight web scraping tasks like REST API consumption, quick scripts, and server-side automation

You can use proxies directly on Bash with curl , and that makes it easier for you to handle rate limiting and access-restricted web pages

, and that makes it easier for you to handle rate limiting and access-restricted web pages You can automate scraping jobs using cron or systemd timers for scheduled scraping runs

Switch to Decodo’s Web Scraping API when you're scraping more complex websites that render their web pages dynamically with JavaScript or have anti-bot systems built in

The Linux web scraping toolkit: What you need and why

Here are the necessary tools you'll need to be able to scrape web pages successfully and effectively:

curl

This is the main tool you'll use when sending requests to your target URL on Bash. You can configure it to send GET requests, POST requests, and other types of requests with custom headers.

Here are some of the things you'll be able to do with curl:

Fetch HTML data from a web page Call a scraping API or a public one Send custom headers to mimic a browser Save the results into a text file that you can parse later

You can get curl up and running on Ubuntu/Debian systems with the following command:

apt - get install curl

apt - get install curl

You can also set it up on Red Hat/CentOS systems like this:

yum install curl

yum install curl

Here are the key flags you need to know when using curl:

-s – silent mode, it hides progress output so your terminal stays clean when you get outputs

– silent mode, it hides progress output so your terminal stays clean when you get outputs -L – automatically follows redirects, important for sites that move from HTTP to HTTPS

– automatically follows redirects, important for sites that move from HTTP to HTTPS -H – sets a custom request header, like a specific Content-Type or Authorization token

– sets a custom request header, like a specific or token -A – sets your User-Agent string so you don't get flagged as a bot as soon as you send a request

– sets your User-Agent string so you don't get flagged as a bot as soon as you send a request -x – routes your request through a proxy

– routes your request through a proxy --compressed – accepts compressed responses, so it reduces the amount of data you have to use

– accepts compressed responses, so it reduces the amount of data you have to use -o – saves the response directly to a file instead of printing it to your screen

For a deeper dive into everything curl can do in terms of web scraping, you can check out Decodo's full curl web scraping tutorial.

wget

GNU wget is another tool you can use to fetch data from web applications, but it serves a slightly different purpose. You can use curl to send custom HTTP requests, while wget is better for bulk downloads and recursive jobs where you just want to pull a lot of files fast. wget gets the job done when you're dealing with multiple files, or you're trying to fetch a main file or a web page that has content, subdirectories, and internal files that are linked within it.

For example, imagine you’re scraping a blog site that publishes monthly reports as PDF files across different pages. Instead of setting your scraper to open each page and download each file one by one, you can just use wget to follow the links on the site and download everything for you automatically. You don't need to write extra logic or scripts to handle it like you normally would if you were to use curl for this type of extraction.

grep

You can use grep (global regular expression print) to search a set of text to see if it matches a particular string that interests you by matching patterns and regular expressions. When fetching HTML data with curl, you can easily pipe it into grep to filter out the exact data point you need. You can use the -o flag we mentioned earlier to extract text portions that match. You can also use the -P flag to enable Perl-compatible regex to match word patterns better.

sed

sed(stream editor) takes things a step further; it doesn't just find text, it lets you substitute and replace it. You can use it to strip HTML tags out of raw page output.

For example, if your scraper gives you results like this:

< h1 > Title : A Product < / h1 > < p > Price : $ 20 < / p >

< h1 > Title : A Product < / h1 > < p > Price : $ 20 < / p >

sed will effectively remove every HTML tag and leave you with plain text like this:

Title : A Product Price : $ 20

Title : A Product Price : $ 20

awk

awk is built for working with structured text. It comes in handy when you're scraping tabular data from structured text responses and need to pull out specific fields column by column. It’s especially useful in scenarios where APIs return structured text like tables instead of clean JSON.

Note: Parsing web scraping results with regex-based tools like grep, sed, and awk works fine for simple text output or basic HTML. When you start scraping larger amounts of data from more reputable web applications like eBay or Google Maps, they will rarely give you data in simple HTML that these tools can handle. As soon as the platform changes its web structure or nests elements in other elements, these tools will not be able to handle those complexities, and so they will break.

Most of the time, you'll require higher-end tools like jq, htmlq, or pup to properly handle these types of web pages on Bash.

jq

This is a tool that you can use to parse JSON data directly in Bash. You can use it to pull out specific fields, filter results, and reshape the data into a format you need. jq is one of the most useful tools you can have if you usually handle JSON on the Linux command line. It's essential if you’re trying to consume REST APIs in Bash or get data from web applications that expose clean JSON endpoints.

You can install jq with the following command on Debian-based systems:

apt - get install jq

apt - get install jq

If you're not on a Debian-based system, you can install jq using your system’s package manager(like brew for Mac users), or you can download the binary from their GitHub repo

htmlq

htmlq is a more reliable way to extract data from web pages that display their content in HTML format. It is a Rust-based tool that lets you apply CSS selectors directly to raw HTML, the same way you would with a headless browser. It's significantly more reliable than grep or sed for extracting HTML data because it actually understands HTML structure; it doesn't just match patterns. You just need to pipe curl output straight into it and target the exact elements you need.

You can install it with the following command:

brew install htmlq

brew install htmlq

or download a prebuilt binary from GitHub.

pup

pup is the Go-based alternative to htmlq and does the same job as it (i.e., parses HTML by targeting elements with dedicated CSS selectors on the command line), but it has a JSON output mode that you can use to pipe structured HTML data directly into jq for further filtering.

So your pipeline can look like this:

curl → pup → jq → output file

curl → pup → jq → output file

You can install pup via your package manager or grab a binary from GitHub.

These tools are what you should reach for by default any time you need to extract structured data from a web page on the command line. For a deeper look at how CSS selectors compare to XPath for targeting elements, you can check out Decodo's guide on XPath vs. CSS selectors.

Making HTTP requests from the Linux command line

curl is the tool you'll use for almost every HTTP request you make on the Linux command line. It's pre-installed on most Unix systems, it's fast, and it's flexible enough to handle GET requests, POST requests, custom headers, cookies, and compressed responses, all from a single command.

Let’s walk through how you can actually make these requests and handle responses at the production level.

Sending a basic GET request

The simplest thing you can do is send a GET request to a REST API and print the result.

curl - s "https://api.open-meteo.com/v1/forecast?latitude=52.52&longitude=13.41¤t_weather=true"

curl - s "https://api.open-meteo.com/v1/forecast?latitude=52.52&longitude=13.41¤t_weather=true"

This command fetches web data directly from a public API and prints the raw response to your terminal. You’ll usually get JSON back, something like this: