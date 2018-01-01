2Captcha
2Captcha is a commercial CAPTCHA solving service that uses human workers to solve CAPTCHA challenges that automated systems encounter on websites. The service operates through an API where clients submit CAPTCHA images or tasks (including reCAPTCHA, hCaptcha, image recognition, and text-based puzzles), which are then distributed to a global workforce of human solvers who provide solutions in exchange for micropayments. 2Captcha enables automated systems to bypass human verification challenges by outsourcing the solving process to real people, making it a controversial tool used in both legitimate testing scenarios and grey-area automation applications.
Also known as: CAPTCHA solving service, human CAPTCHA solver, CAPTCHA bypass service, anti-CAPTCHA service
Comparisons
- 2Captcha vs. reCAPTCHA: reCAPTCHA is a security system designed to block bots by challenging users to prove they're human, while 2Captcha is a service specifically designed to defeat those challenges using human solvers.
- 2Captcha vs. Cloudflare Turnstile: Cloudflare Turnstile provides bot protection through invisible verification, whereas 2Captcha attempts to circumvent various bot protection systems by employing human workers to solve challenges.
- 2Captcha vs. AI CAPTCHA Solvers: AI-based CAPTCHA solvers use machine learning models to automatically recognize and solve challenges, while 2Captcha relies on human intelligence for higher accuracy across diverse CAPTCHA types.
Pros
- High success rate: Human solvers can accurately complete complex CAPTCHA challenges that automated systems and AI models struggle to solve, including those with ambiguous or nuanced image recognition requirements.
- Multiple CAPTCHA types: Supports various CAPTCHA formats including reCAPTCHA v2/v3, hCaptcha, image-based challenges, text recognition, and custom verification systems across different platforms.
- Simple integration: Provides straightforward API with SDKs for multiple programming languages, enabling easy integration into existing automation workflows and scraping systems.
- Scalable solution: Handles high volumes of CAPTCHA solving requests through a large distributed workforce, supporting enterprise-scale automation requirements.
Cons
- Ethical concerns: Using human CAPTCHA solving services to bypass security measures raises ethical questions about circumventing website protection systems and terms of service violations.
- Cost accumulation: Per-CAPTCHA pricing can become expensive for high-volume scraping operations, particularly when dealing with aggressive CAPTCHA implementations that challenge frequently.
- Variable speed: Human solving introduces latency (typically 10-60 seconds per CAPTCHA), significantly slower than automated solutions and potentially impacting scraping efficiency and data freshness.
Example
A market research company encounters reCAPTCHA challenges when collecting product pricing data from e-commerce websites using their web scraper API. When their Puppeteer-based scrapers detect CAPTCHA challenges, they automatically submit the challenges to 2Captcha's API, wait for human solvers to complete them, and then continue data collection. While this approach maintains data collection continuity, the company must balance the costs and ethical implications of CAPTCHA solving against their business intelligence needs, often exploring alternative strategies like improved residential proxy rotation and more human-like browsing patterns to reduce CAPTCHA encounter rates.