Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a field of artificial intelligence that focuses on enabling machines to understand, interpret, and respond to human language. It encompasses text analysis, speech recognition, and language generation.

Also known as: Computational linguistics, language technology.

Comparisons

  • NLP vs. NLU: NLP is the broader field, while NLU specifically addresses comprehension of language.
  • NLP vs. NLG: NLP includes processing input language, whereas NLG generates human-like language as output.

Pros

  • Enhances communication: Bridges the gap between humans and machines.
  • Automates processes: Enables chatbots, voice assistants, and document summarization.
  • Scalable: Handles large-scale text or voice data efficiently.

Cons

  • Ambiguity: Struggles with interpreting idioms, context, or sarcasm.
  • Data dependency: Requires substantial training data for accuracy.

Example

A customer service chatbot uses NLP to understand and respond to user queries, such as checking account balances or troubleshooting technical issues.

