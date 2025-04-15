Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a field of artificial intelligence that focuses on enabling machines to understand, interpret, and respond to human language. It encompasses text analysis, speech recognition, and language generation.
Also known as: Computational linguistics, language technology.
Comparisons
- NLP vs. NLU: NLP is the broader field, while NLU specifically addresses comprehension of language.
- NLP vs. NLG: NLP includes processing input language, whereas NLG generates human-like language as output.
Pros
- Enhances communication: Bridges the gap between humans and machines.
- Automates processes: Enables chatbots, voice assistants, and document summarization.
- Scalable: Handles large-scale text or voice data efficiently.
Cons
- Ambiguity: Struggles with interpreting idioms, context, or sarcasm.
- Data dependency: Requires substantial training data for accuracy.
Example
A customer service chatbot uses NLP to understand and respond to user queries, such as checking account balances or troubleshooting technical issues.