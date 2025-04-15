Pagination
Pagination is the process of dividing content across multiple pages, typically used in web development to manage large datasets or long lists of items. It helps load pages faster and enhances user experience by breaking down content into manageable sections, often navigated with "Next" and "Previous" buttons.
Also known as: Page navigation, content pagination.
Comparisons
- Pagination vs. Infinite Scroll: Pagination divides content across discrete pages, while infinite scroll loads content continuously.
- Pagination vs. Load More: In "load more," new content is dynamically added without switching to a new page.
Pros
- Improves performance: Faster page load times by limiting the content retrieved per page.
- SEO-friendly: Each page can have unique URLs, titles, and metadata for better search engine indexing.
- Easier navigation: Users can quickly jump between sections without long scroll times.
Cons
- May disrupt user experience: Poorly implemented pagination can lead to confusion or frustration, especially on mobile.
- Requires manual user interaction: Users must click to view more content, which can be slower than infinite scroll.
- Additional development effort: Implementation requires design considerations for both front-end and back-end.
Example
An e-commerce website displaying search results for products across multiple pages instead of showing all results on one long page uses pagination.