Reverse Proxy
A reverse proxy is a server that sits between client devices and backend servers, forwarding client requests to the appropriate backend service and returning the response to the client. This setup can provide load balancing, security enhancements, and caching to optimize the delivery of web content and applications.
Also known as: Backend proxy, gateway server.
Comparisons
- Reverse Proxy vs. Forward Proxy: A forward proxy represents the client and forwards requests to any server, while a reverse proxy represents the server and handles requests from clients.
- Reverse Proxy vs. Load Balancer: While both can distribute traffic across multiple servers, a load balancer is specialized for managing high traffic loads, whereas a reverse proxy can also provide caching, SSL encryption, and security features.
Pros
- Improved security: Shields backend servers from direct exposure to the internet, reducing the risk of attacks.
- Load distribution: Balances traffic across multiple servers to enhance performance and reliability.
- Caching capabilities: Stores frequently requested data to speed up response times.
Cons
- Complexity: Can require additional configuration and maintenance.
- Potential single point of failure: If not properly managed, a reverse proxy can become a bottleneck or point of failure for the system.
- Latency introduction: Adds an extra step in the data flow, potentially slowing down response times if not optimized.
Examples
A company deploys a reverse proxy to manage traffic to their web applications, enabling SSL termination and improving load distribution to various servers behind the proxy.