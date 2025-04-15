Token
A token is a piece of data used for authentication, authorization, or secure data exchange in digital systems. It is often a randomly generated string that represents a user’s or application's access rights without exposing sensitive credentials. Tokens are commonly used in API authentication (e.g., OAuth, JWT), session management, and security protocols.
Also known as: Authentication token, access token, security token.
Comparisons
- Token vs. Password: A password is a static secret used for authentication, while a token is often temporary and used to grant access securely.
- Session Token vs. API Token: A session token is used to track user sessions on a website, whereas an API token is used to authenticate and authorize requests in API communications.
Pros
- Enhances security: Reduces the need to store or transmit sensitive credentials.
- Supports stateless authentication: Tokens enable efficient authentication without maintaining session state on the server.
- Flexible: Can include custom data for fine-grained access control.
Cons
- Token expiration: Expired tokens require refreshing, adding complexity.
- Security risks: Improper token storage or exposure can lead to unauthorized access.
Example
A web application issues a JWT (JSON Web Token) to a user after login. The token is then included in API requests to authenticate the user without requiring login credentials for each request.