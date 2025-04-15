Buy Fresh Proxies
Compare proxy types for freshness and reliability
Explore how residential, datacenter, ISP, and mobile proxies differ in IP rotation, pool size, and targeting options, so you can choose the one that best matches your needs.
Fresh residential proxies
Fresh datacenter proxies
Fresh mobile proxies
Fresh ISP proxies
Best for
- Social media automation
- eCommerce monitoring
- Market research
- Multi-accounting
- High-volume web scraping
- API calls
- Bulk data extraction
- SEO monitoring
- Speed-critical automation
- Mobile app testing
- Social media management
- Ad verification
- Mobile-specific scraping
- Long-term automation
- Account management
- Consistent identity tasks
- Social media automation
- Business intelligence
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
- 115M+ real IPs from 195+ locations
- City-, state-, country, ASN-, ZIP-level targeting
- <0.6s response time
- 99.99% uptime
- <0.3s response time
- 500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
- 99.99% uptime
- Unlimited traffic option
- 10M+ real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs
- 160+ locations
- 700+ mobile carriers
- 99.76% success rate
- City-, country, and ASN-level targeting
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
- <0.2s response time
- 100% uptime
- IPs from premium ASNs
- Unlimited traffic option
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Global fresh proxy coverage
Virtually travel around the globe and access content or data from any region, including North America, Europe, and Asia. Our extensive proxy network gives you fast, reliable, and diverse connections for seamless browsing, scraping, and multiple account management, wherever you need them.
Why choose Decodo’s fresh proxies?
Enhance your projects with premium residential, mobile, static residential (ISP), or datacenter IPs. Leave restrictions behind and enjoy advanced features at no additional cost.
- HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocols for enhanced privacy
- 195+ locations for global coverage
- 99.99% uptime guarantee stable connections
- 24/7 tech support to help you with your proxy setup
- 125M+ IP pool for maximum availability
How to get fresh proxies?
It’s simple – get access to fresh IPs in just a few steps.
#1 Choose a fresh proxy type
Choose from residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies, each tailored to your use case.
#2 Route your connection
After setup, your traffic is routed through an assigned IP address, masking your original IP address and location.
#3 Access the data or website you need
Scrape sites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.
What makes our fresh proxies different
Fresh proxies are designed to work exactly when you need them. We’ve built our proxy network to be both reliable and high-performing, delivering clean IPs that work consistently and effectively.
Always fresh IPs
Access a constantly updated pool to get maximum reliability and the best success rates for any use case.
HTTP(S) and SOCKS5
Get HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 protocol support to access any online target, bypassing CAPTCHAs and IP bans.
Rotating and static sessions
Choose between rotating or sticky sessions to match your scraping, automation, or verification needs with complete IP control.
Worldwide location targeting
Route requests through real IPs in 195+ locations to bypass geo-restrictions and access localized content.
High-speed, low-latency connections
Benefit from fast, stable proxy infrastructure built to support data-heavy tasks like large-scale crawling or AI training.
Premium reliability
Rely on a globally distributed proxy network with 99.99% uptime and enterprise-grade performance.
Frequently asked questions
What is a fresh IP?
A fresh IP is an IP address that hasn't been recently used by your team or other users for the same target. Fresh IPs help reduce the risk of blocks or bans during web data collection by appearing as new, clean traffic to the destination website.
How often are Decodo proxies refreshed?
Decodo monitors residential, mobile, static residential (ISP), and datacenter proxies pools to ensure that there are no flagged or blacklisted IP addresses. Users can access over 125M+ IPs from 195+ locations and avoid CAPTCHAs, IP bans, or geo-restrictions while accessing even the most protected websites.
How do I get a fresh IP?
To get a fresh IP, you can either:
- Enable IP rotation in your proxy settings.
- Switch to a different session or use a new authentication token.
- Use sticky sessions if you need controlled IP rotation.
Are fresh web proxies safe for scraping?
Absolutely! High-quality proxies help users collect data from various targets while bypassing even the most advanced anti-bot mechanisms. Decodo’s proxy infrastructure is designed for high IP diversity, low response times, and built-in IP rotation.
