Transfermarkt Scraper API

Turn Transfermarkt into a structured data source with our scraper API*. Easily extract player valuations, transfer histories, and performance metrics to power scouting tools, market-value models, and league-wide competitive research.
 

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

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14-day money-back option

125M+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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Why the scraping community chooses Decodo

Manual scraping

Other APIs

Decodo

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies

Poor CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHAs

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

Only pay for successful requests

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Ready-made scraping templates

Days to implement

Limited output formats

JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, and PNG formats

Access the full depth of Transfermarkt data

Decodo’s Web Scraping API lets you collect football data at scale, backed by 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Key data fields you can extract from Transfermarkt:

  • Player profiles – name, age, position, nationality, and preferred foot
  • Market valuations – current estimates and full historical timelines
  • Transfer records – fees, loan arrangements, contract durations, and signing dates
  • Performance statistics – goals, assists, minutes, and appearances broken down by season
  • Squad rosters – full team lists with depth charts and coaching staff
  • Competition data – match results, fixtures, league standings, and group tables
  • Injury and discipline logs – absences, return dates, and suspension records
  • Agent information – agency names and represented-player lists
Try Transfermarkt scraper API for free

What is a Transfermarkt scraper?

A Transfermarkt scraper is a tool that programmatically collects player, club, and competition data from Transfermarkt.com. Decodo’s Web Scraping API streamlines your entire workflow into one request. It automatically fetches the page, renders dynamic content, resolves any access challenges, and delivers real-time data in your preferred output. If a request hits an obstacle, the system retries on its own, and billing only applies to data that comes back successfully. Under the hood, the solution includes:

  • Pre-configured scraping templates
  • Full JavaScript rendering
  • Plug-and-play API integration
  • Country-level geo-targeting across 195+ locations
  • Automated CAPTCHA resolution
  • AI-powered parser for structured output
Get Transfermarkt scraper

Give Transfermarket scraping API a try

Choose a universal scraper or a ready-made template and get data in your preferred format within seconds.

Target template

Set parameters

curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us",
      "device_type": "desktop"
    }'

Extract Transfermarkt data at scale

Collect player profiles, transfer records, and league tables without interruptions – whether you need a handful of pages or large-scale data collection across entire leagues. The API pairs JavaScript rendering with browser-level fingerprint management and routes every request through a 125M+ IP proxy network.

Multiple output formats

Get results as JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, or PNG, pick the format that plugs straight into your pipeline.

Pay-per-success pricing

Pay only for successful results. Failed attempts cost nothing, so your budget goes entirely toward ready-to-digest data.

On-demand and scheduled runs

Trigger a scrape whenever you need it, or set up recurring jobs for automated website change monitoring that keeps your datasets current on autopilot.

Browser-level fingerprinting

Your request carries a unique browser identity, keeping the data collection pipeline running smoothly at high volumes.

Fast onboarding

Start using our Transfermarkt scraping API in minutes with guides and ready-to-run code samples.

Precision geo-targeting

Route requests through 195+ locations – target a specific country, state, or city to see content the way local users do.

Full JavaScript rendering

Activate a headless browser and get data from dynamic Transfermarkt pages without a single hassle.

Free plan

Test drive award-winning scraping infrastructure with up to 2K requests, no credit card required.

AI-ready

Pipe Transfermarkt data directly into automation workflows and AI-powered analytics with OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n, and our MCP Server.

Built for production-grade football data workflows

Monitor player-value movements

Capture valuation snapshots across transfer windows and seasons to spot under-priced talent early. Layer historical curves over current estimates to model where values are heading next.

Measure squad investment efficiency

Stack your club’s spending and roster value against competitors on Transfermarkt to pinpoint where budgets are over- or under-allocated. Surface recruitment opportunities that rivals have overlooked.

Power scouting and analytics platforms

Feed your dashboard, fantasy-football engine, or recruitment tool with up-to-date Transfermarkt data on an automated schedule. Decodo’s infrastructure supports large-scale data collection so you can blend player metrics with external datasets and deliver richer insights without hitting volume ceilings.

Decode transfer-window dynamics

Map fee trends, deal timelines, and agent activity across windows and leagues to understand how the market moves. Apply the patterns to sharpen your own negotiation timing and budget planning.

Get started for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Backed by a team that’s here when you need them

More than 135K developers and businesses run their data collection on Decodo. Explore what the community has to say, tap into shared knowledge, and see how other teams are putting the Transfermarkt scraper API to work.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Frequently asked questions

What does the Transfermarkt scraper API actually do?

It converts Transfermarkt.com pages into structured data on demand. You send a target URL; the API fetches the page, renders any client-side content, resolves access challenges, and hands back clean output in HTML, JSON, CSV, Markdown, XHR, or PNG. Common applications include scouting platforms, fantasy-league engines, market-research dashboards, and competitive-analysis tools in professional football.

How does the API deal with Transfermarkt’s anti-bot measures?

Everything is handled server-side. The API rotates IPs from a 125M+ residential pool, renders JavaScript in a full browser environment, resolves CAPTCHAs, cycles user agents and browser fingerprints, and replicates organic browsing behaviour. There’s nothing to configure on your end – the system adapts continuously, sustaining a 99.99% success rate.

How do I start collecting Transfermarkt data without writing code?

Use the pre-built Transfermarkt template in the Decodo dashboard. Enter a URL, select your output format, and click Run. The template handles all request parameters, proxy routing, and data formatting. Results can be downloaded directly or pushed to a webhook.

How do I integrate Transfermarkt data into my existing analytics stack?

The API returns data in JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, or PNG. Use the format that fits your pipeline – JSON for databases and ML models, CSV for spreadsheets and BI tools, Markdown for documentation. Pre-built integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw allow you to connect directly to automation and AI workflows.

Improve efficiency and your scraping setup

Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.

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Transfermarkt Scraper API for Production-Scale Football Intelligence

Access live player data, transfer records, and market valuations at any volume – no proxy management, no access restrictions.

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