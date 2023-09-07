Transfermarkt Scraper API
Turn Transfermarkt into a structured data source with our scraper API*. Easily extract player valuations, transfer histories, and performance metrics to power scouting tools, market-value models, and league-wide competitive research.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
Why the scraping community chooses Decodo
Manual scraping
Other APIs
Decodo
Manage proxy rotation yourself
Limited proxy pools
125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies
Poor CAPTCHA solvers
Frequent CAPTCHAs
Advanced browser fingerprinting
Handle retries manually
Pay for failed requests
Only pay for successful requests
Maintenance overhead
Complex documentation
Ready-made scraping templates
Days to implement
Limited output formats
JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, and PNG formats
Access the full depth of Transfermarkt data
Decodo’s Web Scraping API lets you collect football data at scale, backed by 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies. Key data fields you can extract from Transfermarkt:
- Player profiles – name, age, position, nationality, and preferred foot
- Market valuations – current estimates and full historical timelines
- Transfer records – fees, loan arrangements, contract durations, and signing dates
- Performance statistics – goals, assists, minutes, and appearances broken down by season
- Squad rosters – full team lists with depth charts and coaching staff
- Competition data – match results, fixtures, league standings, and group tables
- Injury and discipline logs – absences, return dates, and suspension records
- Agent information – agency names and represented-player lists
What is a Transfermarkt scraper?
A Transfermarkt scraper is a tool that programmatically collects player, club, and competition data from Transfermarkt.com. Decodo’s Web Scraping API streamlines your entire workflow into one request. It automatically fetches the page, renders dynamic content, resolves any access challenges, and delivers real-time data in your preferred output. If a request hits an obstacle, the system retries on its own, and billing only applies to data that comes back successfully. Under the hood, the solution includes:
- Pre-configured scraping templates
- Full JavaScript rendering
- Plug-and-play API integration
- Country-level geo-targeting across 195+ locations
- Automated CAPTCHA resolution
- AI-powered parser for structured output
Give Transfermarket scraping API a try
Choose a universal scraper or a ready-made template and get data in your preferred format within seconds.
Extract Transfermarkt data at scale
Multiple output formats
Get results as JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, or PNG, pick the format that plugs straight into your pipeline.
Pay-per-success pricing
Pay only for successful results. Failed attempts cost nothing, so your budget goes entirely toward ready-to-digest data.
On-demand and scheduled runs
Trigger a scrape whenever you need it, or set up recurring jobs for automated website change monitoring that keeps your datasets current on autopilot.
Browser-level fingerprinting
Your request carries a unique browser identity, keeping the data collection pipeline running smoothly at high volumes.
Fast onboarding
Start using our Transfermarkt scraping API in minutes with guides and ready-to-run code samples.
Precision geo-targeting
Route requests through 195+ locations – target a specific country, state, or city to see content the way local users do.
Full JavaScript rendering
Activate a headless browser and get data from dynamic Transfermarkt pages without a single hassle.
Free plan
Test drive award-winning scraping infrastructure with up to 2K requests, no credit card required.
AI-ready
Pipe Transfermarkt data directly into automation workflows and AI-powered analytics with OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n, and our MCP Server.
Built for production-grade football data workflows
Monitor player-value movements
Capture valuation snapshots across transfer windows and seasons to spot under-priced talent early. Layer historical curves over current estimates to model where values are heading next.
Measure squad investment efficiency
Stack your club’s spending and roster value against competitors on Transfermarkt to pinpoint where budgets are over- or under-allocated. Surface recruitment opportunities that rivals have overlooked.
Power scouting and analytics platforms
Feed your dashboard, fantasy-football engine, or recruitment tool with up-to-date Transfermarkt data on an automated schedule. Decodo’s infrastructure supports large-scale data collection so you can blend player metrics with external datasets and deliver richer insights without hitting volume ceilings.
Decode transfer-window dynamics
Map fee trends, deal timelines, and agent activity across windows and leagues to understand how the market moves. Apply the patterns to sharpen your own negotiation timing and budget planning.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
Backed by a team that’s here when you need them
More than 135K developers and businesses run their data collection on Decodo. Explore what the community has to say, tap into shared knowledge, and see how other teams are putting the Transfermarkt scraper API to work.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Techradar
The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.
Frequently asked questions
What does the Transfermarkt scraper API actually do?
It converts Transfermarkt.com pages into structured data on demand. You send a target URL; the API fetches the page, renders any client-side content, resolves access challenges, and hands back clean output in HTML, JSON, CSV, Markdown, XHR, or PNG. Common applications include scouting platforms, fantasy-league engines, market-research dashboards, and competitive-analysis tools in professional football.
How does the API deal with Transfermarkt’s anti-bot measures?
Everything is handled server-side. The API rotates IPs from a 125M+ residential pool, renders JavaScript in a full browser environment, resolves CAPTCHAs, cycles user agents and browser fingerprints, and replicates organic browsing behaviour. There’s nothing to configure on your end – the system adapts continuously, sustaining a 99.99% success rate.
How do I start collecting Transfermarkt data without writing code?
Use the pre-built Transfermarkt template in the Decodo dashboard. Enter a URL, select your output format, and click Run. The template handles all request parameters, proxy routing, and data formatting. Results can be downloaded directly or pushed to a webhook.
How do I integrate Transfermarkt data into my existing analytics stack?
The API returns data in JSON, CSV, HTML, Markdown, XHR, or PNG. Use the format that fits your pipeline – JSON for databases and ML models, CSV for spreadsheets and BI tools, Markdown for documentation. Pre-built integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw allow you to connect directly to automation and AI workflows.
Improve efficiency and your scraping setup
Build knowledge on our solutions, or pick up some fresh ideas for your next project – our blog is just the perfect place.
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Transfermarkt Scraper API for Production-Scale Football Intelligence
Access live player data, transfer records, and market valuations at any volume – no proxy management, no access restrictions.
14-day money-back option