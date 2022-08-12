Web Scraping API

Web Scraping API extracts structured data from websites at scale, combining 100+ pre-built templates with per-request control. Built for developers shipping AI applications, data pipelines, and automated workflows.

Start for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

100+

pre-built templates

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

125M+

IPs worldwide

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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100+ templates, single API for all your data needs

Pick a template, set your parameters, and get structured data back in seconds, no scraper code required.

Start for free

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Try all parameters in dashboard
Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'
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Unlock the full power of our Scraping API.

Grab your API key and start building with a freemium plan—no credit card required.

View Scraper DocsStart for free

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Why do industry experts recommend Decodo?

Proxyway's independent market analysis puts us as one of the best providers for cost-efficient use cases. Spend less time managing budgets and more time analyzing real-time data.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

What are ready-made scraping templates?

Pre-built scrapers that let you start collecting data with just a few clicks. No custom code required - each template is optimized for specific websites and data types.

  • All
  • Amazon
  • Bing
  • Google
  • Reddit
  • Target
  • TikTok
  • Walmart
  • ...

Amazon

Scrape any Amazon page for pricing, availability, and product insights.

Learn more

Amazon Bestsellers

Track the top-selling products across all Amazon categories.

Learn more

Amazon Pricing

Track real-time price changes and historical pricing trends.

Learn more

Amazon Product

Extract product details, specs, and seller information.

Learn more

Amazon Search

Monitor search rankings, product listings, and categories.

Learn more

Amazon Sellers

Retrieve seller profiles, ratings, and product catalogs.

Learn more

Bing

Automate data extraction from Bing’s search and ad platforms.

Learn more

Bing Search

Collect search results, snippets, and rankings from Bing.

Learn more

Google

Access real-time Google search results for SEO and competitive research.

Learn more

Google Ads

Extract ad placements, competitor campaigns, and keyword data.

Learn more

Google Images

Scrape image URLs, metadata, and alt text from Google Images.

Learn more

Google Lens

Retrieve image search results and metadata from Google Lens.

Learn more
Google magnifying-glass logo formed by red, yellow, green, and blue segmented ring and handle on white background

Google Search

Retrieve accurate search results, rankings, and snippets.

Learn more

Google Travel Hotels

Gather hotel pricing, availability, and details from Google Travel.

Learn more

Reddit Post

Scrape Reddit posts, comments, and engagement stats.

Learn more

Reddit Subreddit

Monitor subreddit discussions, trending topics, and new posts.

Learn more

Reddit User

Gather insights from Reddit user profiles and comment history.

Learn more

Target

Extract pricing, stock availability, and product details from Target.

Learn more

Target Search

Monitor search rankings and product listings on Target.

Learn more

Target Product

Get detailed product specs, descriptions, and pricing from Target.

Learn more
TikTok logo showing black musical note with cyan and magenta offset shadows on white background

TikTok

Collect TikTok post data, including likes, comments, and hashtags.

Learn more

Walmart

Collect product and pricing data from Walmart’s online store.

Learn more

Walmart Product

Scrape detailed product pages, including reviews and pricing.

Learn more

Walmart Search

Track search trends and product placements on Walmart.

Learn more

YouTube Transcript

Extract video transcripts for content analysis and accessibility.

Learn more

YouTube Metadata

Collect detailed video metadata including titles, durations, views, channel info, and more.

Learn more
Chat GPT logo

ChatGPT

Retrieve conversational responses, summaries, and structured data from OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Learn more

Google AI Mode

Extract AI-powered search results, summaries, and contextual insights from Google AI Mode.

Learn more
Preplexity logo

Perplexity

Collect AI-generated answers, citations, and related search insights from Perplexity AI.

Learn more

Kroger

Access real-time Kroger store and product data for retail analysis and price monitoring.

Learn more

Kroger Product

Collect complete product data from Kroger listings, including prices, descriptions, and offers.

Learn more

Kroger Search

Retrieve relevant product search results, availability, and promotions from Kroger.

Learn more

Lowe's

Access live Lowe’s product and catalog data for market and pricing insights.

Learn more

Lowe's Search

Retrieve accurate Lowe’s search results, rankings, and featured products.

Learn more

Lowe's Product

Extract detailed product information, pricing, and specifications from Lowe’s listings.

Learn more

YouTube Channel

Gather channel metadata, video lists, and engagement metrics for creator analysis.

Learn more

YouTube Search

Retrieve up to 20 YouTube search results for trend and content discovery.

Learn more

YouTube Search Max

Fetch YouTube search results for large-scale video and keyword research.

Learn more

YouTube Subtitles

Extract full video subtitles and captions for analysis or content indexing.

Learn more

How does Web Scraping API work?

Our Web Scraping API mimics real user traffic to outsmart anti-bot systems and capture accurate data. The API delivers results in HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown format and automatically retries the request several times if it fails.

Read documentation

Why AI developers choose Decodo over other scraping APIs?

Manual scraping

Other APIs

Decodo

Manage proxy rotation yourself

Limited proxy pools

125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies

Build CAPTCHA solvers

Frequent CAPTCHA blocks

Advanced browser fingerprinting

Handle retries manually

Pay for failed requests

Only pay for successful requests

Maintenance overhead

Complex documentation

Ready-made scraping templates

Days to implement

Limited output formats

HTML, JSON, CSV, PNG, XHR, and Markdown formats

Try Web Scraping API

Start collecting data in seconds

Web scraping UI showing 'Start scraping' button, search URL field, and parameter bars for language, location, and device

Ready-made scrapers

You bring the URL, we bring structured data. 100+ pre-built scrapers for Google, Amazon, Indeed, Zillow, TikTok, and more. Optimized parameters, zero code, and maintained by Decodo, so you never have to touch them again.

Purple usage graph showing Total Usage 40.95 GB, Total Requests 197,646; tab Web; Feb 1, 2019 - Mar 1, 2020

Developer resources

How do I integrate the Web Scraping API into my workflow? Streamline development with code samples in Python, PHP, and Node.js via our GitHub, explore our extensive documentation, or get started with our quick start guide.

Cost efficiency

How do I avoid overpaying for web scraping? The upgraded Web Scraping API lets you enable JavaScript rendering and premium proxies only when needed. Pay for simple requests at lower rates, scale up with advanced features as your project grows.

Stop overpaying for scraping plans

The new Web Scraping API lets you enable JS rendering and premium proxies only when needed.

Start free plan
Award badge reading Best Security Software Product and 2026, dark gradient diamond with neon purple accents

Why do enterprise teams trust Decodo?

Decodo's proxy and scraping infrastructure is built for teams where failure isn't an option. Whether you're gathering competitive intelligence, monitoring prices at scale, or running mission-critical AI data pipelines.

With one of the largest ethically-sourced residential proxy networks in the world and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for proxies and Scraping API, Decodo delivers the reliability, speed, and geo-coverage that enterprises and developers depend on.

From eCommerce to advanced AI use cases, Decodo adapts to the demands of any project without compromise. And you can trust us – Decodo has been recognized by G2 as one of the best security products in 2026.

Learn more about web scraping

Improve your scraping workflows with our library of step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

Most recent

Dark dashboard with three panels: target and search URL, parameters, and JSON response.
NEW
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How to Scrape Hidden APIs (With a Worked Example)

A hidden API is an undocumented endpoint that a website's frontend calls in the background, usually through XHR, Fetch, or GraphQL, to load data as JSON. Scraping hidden APIs means calling that endpoint directly instead of parsing the rendered HTML. Many modern websites load the page first, then fetch the actual data this way, so the clean JSON you need is often just one request away. In this guide, you'll learn how to find these hidden APIs and use them to collect structured data faster, without a headless browser.

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What Is Web Scraping? A Complete Guide to Its Uses and Best Practices

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Last updated: Jan 29, 2025

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What is Data Scraping? Definition and Best Techniques (2026)

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Last updated: Jan 30, 2026

6 min read

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How to Scrape YouTube Search Results With Web Scraping API

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Last updated: Aug 12, 2022

3 min read

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Web Crawling vs Web Scraping: What’s the Difference?

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Last updated: Jul 01, 2025

7 min read

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Beautiful Soup Web Scraping: How to Parse Scraped HTML with Python

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Last updated: Mar 25, 2025

14 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

Do I need a credit card to start using Web Scraping API?

No. Decodo offers a free plan that requires no credit card. You can test the API immediately after signing up and upgrade to a paid plan when you're ready.

How do I cancel or change my plan?

You can cancel or modify your plan anytime from your dashboard. We also offer a 14-day money-back on all paid plans. Keep in mind that the terms apply.

What is a Web Scraping API?

A Web Scraping API is an automated data extraction solution that allows real-time data collection from websites without geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, or IP blocks. Decodo's API handles everything from JavaScript rendering to geo-targeting to deliver structured data ready for your workflows.

Is it legal to use a Web Scraping API?

Scraping publicly available data is generally legal, but you should check each website's terms of service for specific conditions and restrictions. When in doubt, consult a legal expert before scraping.

How does Web Scraping API handle CAPTCHAs and IP blocks?

The API handles anti-bot measures automatically. It rotates IPs from our 125M+ pool, uses browser fingerprinting to appear as real users, and retries failed requests. You're only charged for successful responses.

How do I integrate Web Scraping API with AI workflows?

Web Scraping API integrates with automation tools like n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and the MCP server. With support for JSON and Markdown outputs, it's designed for AI agents and LLM pipelines.

Is Decodo’s Web Scraping API good for AI workflows?

Yes. Web Scraping API is built for AI-native development environments. The MCP server brings scraping natively into Claude and AI agents. The TypeScript SDK fits data science and ML pipelines. skills.md support means AI coding assistants like Cursor and GitHub Copilot understand the API out of the box. JSON and Markdown outputs are structured for RAG pipelines, embeddings, and agent tool use – data arrives ready to embed without the need to clean it.

What websites can I scrape with Web Scraping API?

The API works across most websites – including JavaScript-heavy sites and those with strict anti-bot measures. Some sites are restricted (e.g., banking, government, telecom) to prevent misuse. See our blocked sites list.

What output formats does Web Scraping API support?

Results are delivered in HTML, JSON, CSV, PNG, XHR, or Markdown format. Markdown is optimized for LLM consumption.

What are ready-made scraping templates?

Pre-configured scrapers for popular websites (Amazon, Google, TikTok, etc.) that let you start collecting data immediately without writing custom code. Each template is tested and optimized for reliability.

How does Web Scraping API differ from using proxies directly?

Proxies provide the IP infrastructure; Web Scraping API combines proxies with scraping logic, anti-bot management, retry handling, and structured data delivery in one solution.

How can I get help if I encounter issues?

Contact our 24/7 tech support via LiveChat, join our Discord community, or browse our Knowledge Hub for documentation and tutorials.

What's the maximum scraping volume Web Scraping API can handle?

No limit. Whether you scrape thousands or millions of pages daily, our infrastructure auto-scales with your demands. Unlimited concurrent sessions and task scheduling are included.

How do I choose the best web scraping tool for my needs?

Consider: data goals (what and what format), anti-detection features (proxy pool size), scalability (rate limits), success-rate guarantees, integrations (programming languages, AI tools), and compliance (ethical proxy sourcing, GDPR/CCPA). Decodo checks all these boxes – start with our free plan to test.

Is Web Scraping API compatible with Puppeteer, Playwright, and Selenium?

Yes. The API works with popular libraries including Puppeteer, Playwright, Selenium, Crawlee, Beautiful Soup, Cheerio, and Scrapy.

The Best Value Web Scraping API Built for AI Development

100+ ready-made templates, AI-native integrations, and pricing that matches your unique data collection needs.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

Get real-time Google results in under 1 second, with no scraping overhead – try Fast Search API.

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