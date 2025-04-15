Proxies For Affiliate Link Testing
Testing affiliate links with proxies
Is your affiliate program trustworthy? Are you losing clients and reputation because of wrong links, bad affiliates, and malicious websites? Do you test affiliate links and how they work for people around the world?
If you think about these questions, you are aware of how important a reliable, fast and high-quality proxy network is for affiliate link checking.
Use Decodo if:
- You need geographically targeted IP addresses to check localized affiliate content and affiliate tracking.
- You have to mask your IP with anonymous proxies to safely check whether your affiliates are doing something suspicious.
- You need the highest quality unblockable proxies to avoid bans, throttling, or captchas to make automated link testing run as smooth as possible.
The leading solution for affiliate link checking
This is exactly why you should test affiliate links with our residential proxy network – you will be able to target any country around the world and hide your IP with absolute anonymity.
Set up link testing software with our proxy solution and see how your affiliates localize sites or drive traffic to your site through affiliate links.
Don’t wait a minute longer – get access to over 125 million residential, mobile, and datacenter IP addresses for link checking and target any of our 195+ locations, including any city in the world and 50 US states, to test your affiliate links, verify ads, test localization, and more.
Make your tech team happy with our proxy API. Still not sure? Test our solution with a 14-day money-back option and discover the full value of Decodo (terms apply).
Why should you use Decodo?
24/7 support
We are here to help you via LiveChat in any way we can.
Choose any location
Target 195+ locations to test localization, verify links, and track ads.
Top quality
99.99% uptime, high speed and industry-leading proxy performance.
How our proxy network works
1. Location
Random IP – get a random IP from the whole pool.
Geo-targeting – get an IP from a specific country or city.
2. Session
Rotating – rotates IP on every new request.
Sticky – keeps the same IP for a longer period.
3. Targets
Your requests will be routed through anonymous proxies when accessing the web.
Fastest residential proxies
Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
