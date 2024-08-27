Scraping prices from eCommerce websites involves extracting product pricing data using automated tools or scripts. There are two main approaches: building your own scraper or using a ready-made solution.

If you're building your own, you'll need programming skills (typically Python) and libraries like Beautiful Soup, Scrapy, or Playwright. You'll also need to handle challenges like anti-bot systems, CAPTCHAs, IP blocking, and dynamic content loaded via JavaScript. This approach can be time-consuming and requires ongoing maintenance as websites change their structure.

Alternatively, you can use Decodo's Web Scraping API, which automates the entire process. It handles anti-scraping measures, rotates IPs automatically, renders JavaScript content, and delivers clean, structured data in formats like JSON or CSV. This approach is much faster and doesn't require extensive coding knowledge. You can also check out our guide on how to scrape Amazon prices for a detailed walkthrough.