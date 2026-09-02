A2A vs. MCP: Comparing AI Agent Communication Methods

The state model row is the clearest difference, because A2A treats a delegation as a task with a lifecycle both sides track, while MCP core treats a call as a function that returns. That asymmetry exists because a tool finishes and a peer negotiates.

The discovery row follows the same pattern. An MCP client already knows the endpoint it was configured with, and asks that endpoint what it can do. An A2A client may find a peer it has never contacted, so it needs enough metadata to decide whether that peer can be trusted.

That row also shows a larger asymmetry. MCP discovery is infrastructure: the 2026-07-28 revision requires every server to implement server/discover, and the official registry serves a versioned API listing 13,332 active remote endpoints. A2A documents 3 discovery strategies, mentions registries twice in the whole specification, and has no official registry. The largest community directory, A2A Registry, listed 164 agents in August 2026. So you can browse a catalog of MCP servers, while A2A endpoints you arrange directly with each partner.

That gap also limits what can be measured. An MCP client can list the servers in the registry and probe them, which is where most of the numbers in this guide come from. A2A has nothing equivalent to probe the way server/discover allows, so the claims about it here are based on the specification, one live card, and agents run on a local machine.

The registry gap is a difference in adoption, not in design. MCP is the established standard at the tool layer. A2A's layer is real, but 164 agents isn't yet an ecosystem, and its case depends on coordination problems that mostly appear once agents belong to different teams or vendors, or once subtasks run in parallel with progress the caller has to track.

The distinction is least clear at the wrapper. An A2A agent can be exposed as an MCP tool, and an MCP server can be backed by an agent that reasons before it answers. Tools and agents are getting harder to tell apart. MCP also gets confused with similar packaging formats, so being clear on how Claude Skills differ from MCP helps before you commit to either protocol.

When to use MCP vs. A2A

Deciding when to use MCP vs. A2A comes down to one test. If the thing on the other end is a function, use MCP. If it negotiates rather than simply returning a value, use A2A. Run these 4 diagnostics against your own system before deciding.

Memory – does the target need to keep state between calls?

– does the target need to keep state between calls? Ownership – is the target owned by another team or vendor, with its own deployment and release cycle?

– is the target owned by another team or vendor, with its own deployment and release cycle? Duration – does the work take seconds or minutes, and does the caller need progress updates?

– does the work take seconds or minutes, and does the caller need progress updates? Negotiation – will the target ever need to refuse or ask a question rather than return a value?

A "no" across all 4 means you need a tool, not a peer.

A real A2A agent publishes an Agent Card, usually at /.well-known/agent-card.json, the same well-known path the local example above used. If a partner only offers a REST endpoint or a webhook with no card, A2A has nothing to negotiate with. Often that's a tool labeled as an agent, and MCP is the right wrapper either way, not A2A.

Those 4 are qualitative. A quantitative one decides it first. Most clients load every tool definition into the agent's context, so each server you attach costs tokens before the first user message. Across a sample of 168 live servers, drawn independently of the revision probe further down, the median server costs 2,264 tokens against claude-opus-5. The most expensive server costs 65,233 tokens across 119 tools, and attaching the 5 most expensive uses roughly 234,000 tokens before the agent reads anything.

Those same 168 servers exposed 2,432 tools. Anthropic's own token counter measured 2,339 of them, from all but 4 of those servers, at 902,062 tokens. The 4 servers it skipped, 93 tools between them, published schemas the API rejected.

An earlier count of those same schemas used OpenAI's o200k_base tokenizer, the way many context estimates still do, and returned 590,334 tokens. That's about a third below the Anthropic count. Anthropic's guidance says not to use it for Claude, and schema-heavy input is exactly the case that guidance warns about.

That cost isn't fixed. Anthropic's Tool Search Tool and Cloudflare's Code Mode both aim to load only what a task needs, and the implementation section covers how much each helps. Once the tool definitions stop fitting in the context window, splitting work across agents becomes arithmetic rather than preference.

Names collide too. Across those servers, 78 tool names appear on more than one, search on 13 and fetch on 7, so attaching 5 at random gives a 12% chance of a duplicate name and attaching 10 gives 42%. Those 2 odds come from sampling the observed name distribution, not a birthday-problem approximation. The specification tells clients they should make the names distinct themselves, and warns that server names aren't unique either, so that fix is yours to build.

Splitting the tool surface across agents can fix the token arithmetic inside any one context window. It doesn't solve consistency. Separately maintained agents can diverge, each keeping its own copy of a fact that changed elsewhere. That coordination cost adds to the token cost; it doesn't replace it.

More servers give an agent more reach, not more judgment. Neither protocol decides which tool to call for you.

You can measure that token cost against your own stack instead of trusting these numbers: