Each request to httpbin.org/delay/1 costs 1 second of server delay plus 2-3 seconds of network round-trip and httpbin's variable load, so the per-request wall time on a residential link is closer to 3-4 seconds than to 1. The async time stays close to flat as N grows until the concurrency cap is fully used, which is why the speedup widens with batch size.

The same pattern holds against real-world targets (HN, news listings, product pages), but absolute numbers depend on the target's response time, your network latency, and how strictly the target rate-limits a single IP. A high-volume scraper reaches the rate-limit before reaching the throughput maximum, which is why proxies (covered later in this guide) matter.

Sync scraping isn't always worse. It's the better choice when:

You need to scrape a single page, where the setup cost of asyncio doesn't pay off.

doesn't pay off. You're debugging selectors and want a fast print-then-inspect cycle.

The target requires sequential interaction (login, then form, then result) where request order matters and there's no parallelism to exploit.

For anything past a few dozen pages against a tolerant target, async is the right default.

Setting up your async web scraping project

A clean project layout and a proxy slot set up from the start will save an hour of refactoring later. Proxies matter because a high request rate from a single IP often gets blocked quickly on strict targets, and adding proxy auth to a scraper afterwards usually means modifying every fetch call; the article on residential proxies explains why rotating residential IPs help at scale.

The stack is Python 3.10 or newer, aiohttp on the 3.13.x line, beautifulsoup4 4.14 or later, and python-dotenv for credentials. Why Python 3.10 as the minimum: the str | None union syntax used in the type hints below requires it, and the optional escalation tools (curl_cffi 0.14+ and Scrapling) both require 3.10+. Python 3.11 or later also enables asyncio.TaskGroup and the asyncio.timeout() context manager; 3.14 adds the python -m asyncio ps introspection CLI covered later.

If you have uv installed – the Rust-based package manager from Astral that became one of the most-adopted Python install tools in 2025-2026, 10-100x faster than pip on most workloads – the setup is 2 commands inside a fresh project directory:

mkdir async - scraper & & cd async - scraper uv venv source . venv / bin / activate uv pip install "aiohttp>=3.13" "beautifulsoup4>=4.14" python - dotenv

mkdir async - scraper & & cd async - scraper uv venv source . venv / bin / activate uv pip install "aiohttp>=3.13" "beautifulsoup4>=4.14" python - dotenv

If you use pip, the equivalent works the same, just slower:

python - m venv . venv source . venv / bin / activate pip install "aiohttp>=3.13" "beautifulsoup4>=4.14" python - dotenv

python - m venv . venv source . venv / bin / activate pip install "aiohttp>=3.13" "beautifulsoup4>=4.14" python - dotenv

For one-off scripts where setting up a project is more than you need, uv also supports PEP 723 inline script metadata: declare the dependencies inside a comment block at the top of a single .py file and run it with uv run, which builds a temporary environment automatically when you run the script.

import asyncio , aiohttp

import asyncio , aiohttp

uv run scraper . py

uv run scraper . py

This is useful for sharing a working scraper as one file: the recipient runs uv run scraper.py and the dependencies install automatically. The full multi-file project layout below is still the right structure for anything you'll maintain long-term.

aiohttp's stable releases don't support HTTP/2 (open issue upstream but not yet released); if you're scraping targets that serve measurably different content or prioritize HTTP/2 clients, HTTPX is the common alternative (async API, HTTP/2 support, slower at raw throughput). For most scraping work where the target serves plain HTTP/1.1 HTML, aiohttp's throughput advantage makes it the better choice.

Lay out the project with one file per responsibility. Small files are easier to test and change than a single scraper script that does everything:

async - scraper / ├── . env ├── config . py ├── parser . py ├── resilient_fetch . py ├── export . py └── scraper . py

async - scraper / ├── . env ├── config . py ├── parser . py ├── resilient_fetch . py ├── export . py └── scraper . py

Store your Decodo residential proxy credentials in a .env file at the project root. Keeping them out of code means the repo stays safe to commit, and rotating credentials is a one-line change. The username and password come from your Decodo dashboard once your residential plan is active; the same gateway host and port work for rotating, sticky, and geo-targeted requests, with the differences encoded in the username string.

If you don't have proxy credentials yet, leave DECODO_USER and DECODO_PASS unset – PROXY_URL will default to None in config.py and the rest of this guide will run against a tolerant target without a proxy. Add real credentials before increasing volume against any site that enforces rate limits.

DECODO_USER = your_username DECODO_PASS = your_password DECODO_HOST = gate . decodo . com DECODO_PORT = 7000

DECODO_USER = your_username DECODO_PASS = your_password DECODO_HOST = gate . decodo . com DECODO_PORT = 7000

Load those values in config.py so every module reads them from a single place:

import os from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) DECODO_USER = os . getenv ( "DECODO_USER" ) DECODO_PASS = os . getenv ( "DECODO_PASS" ) DECODO_HOST = os . getenv ( "DECODO_HOST" , "gate.decodo.com" ) DECODO_PORT = os . getenv ( "DECODO_PORT" , "7000" ) PROXY_URL = ( f"http:// { DECODO_USER } : { DECODO_PASS } @ { DECODO_HOST } : { DECODO_PORT } " if DECODO_USER and DECODO_PASS else None ) DEFAULT_HEADERS = { "User-Agent" : ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/142.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , "Accept" : ( "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9," "image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8," "application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.7" ) , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "Sec-Ch-Ua" : '"Google Chrome";v="142", "Not-A.Brand";v="99"' , "Sec-Ch-Ua-Mobile" : "?0" , "Sec-Ch-Ua-Platform" : '"macOS"' , "Sec-Fetch-Dest" : "document" , "Sec-Fetch-Mode" : "navigate" , "Sec-Fetch-Site" : "none" , "Sec-Fetch-User" : "?1" , "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests" : "1" , } CONCURRENCY = 10 REQUEST_TIMEOUT = 30

import os from dotenv import load_dotenv load_dotenv ( ) DECODO_USER = os . getenv ( "DECODO_USER" ) DECODO_PASS = os . getenv ( "DECODO_PASS" ) DECODO_HOST = os . getenv ( "DECODO_HOST" , "gate.decodo.com" ) DECODO_PORT = os . getenv ( "DECODO_PORT" , "7000" ) PROXY_URL = ( f"http:// { DECODO_USER } : { DECODO_PASS } @ { DECODO_HOST } : { DECODO_PORT } " if DECODO_USER and DECODO_PASS else None ) DEFAULT_HEADERS = { "User-Agent" : ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/142.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , "Accept" : ( "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9," "image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8," "application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.7" ) , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate, br" , "Sec-Ch-Ua" : '"Google Chrome";v="142", "Not-A.Brand";v="99"' , "Sec-Ch-Ua-Mobile" : "?0" , "Sec-Ch-Ua-Platform" : '"macOS"' , "Sec-Fetch-Dest" : "document" , "Sec-Fetch-Mode" : "navigate" , "Sec-Fetch-Site" : "none" , "Sec-Fetch-User" : "?1" , "Upgrade-Insecure-Requests" : "1" , } CONCURRENCY = 10 REQUEST_TIMEOUT = 30

That's the practical default for general scraping in 2026. The Sec-Ch-Ua and Sec-Fetch-* headers are sent by every modern Chrome and their absence is a strong "this is automation" signal, so they belong in the default set even when a target doesn't strictly check them today.

The polite alternative in the comment is the right choice for cooperative targets where the relationship matters more than looking like a browser. Pair this header set with curl_cffi's TLS impersonation later in this guide for a stack that matches Chrome at both the TLS layer and the HTTP-header layer.

Before you write any extraction logic, confirm aiohttp is installed correctly and the network is working. Save the script below as verify.py in the project root, then run python verify.py (with the virtual environment activated). Expect a 200 status and a JSON body echoing your User-Agent. If you see ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'aiohttp', your virtual environment isn't active – re-run source .venv/bin/activate.

import asyncio import aiohttp from config import DEFAULT_HEADERS async def main ( ) : async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( headers = DEFAULT_HEADERS ) as session : async with session . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) as resp : print ( resp . status , await resp . json ( ) ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

import asyncio import aiohttp from config import DEFAULT_HEADERS async def main ( ) : async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( headers = DEFAULT_HEADERS ) as session : async with session . get ( "https://httpbin.org/get" ) as resp : print ( resp . status , await resp . json ( ) ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

If this fails, fix networking or dependency issues before continuing; debugging is much harder once retries and proxies are added on top.

Is uvloop still faster than asyncio?

On Linux and macOS, uvloop is a drop-in asyncio event loop built on libuv, the same C library that Node.js uses for its event loop. It used to deliver a 2x to 4x throughput improvement on network-heavy workloads. On Python 3.13 and 3.14 the difference has shrunk for HTTP scraping – CPython's native asyncio loop has improved enough that the difference varies by workload, sometimes in either direction. Treat uvloop as a measure-then-decide optimization, not an automatic default.

Where uvloop still helps: code that does lots of small awaits in tight loops, timer-driven workloads, and WebSocket servers that broadcast to many clients at once.

uv pip install uvloop

uv pip install uvloop

The current API is uvloop.run(), a drop-in replacement for asyncio.run() (the older uvloop.install() relies on asyncio.set_event_loop_policy(), deprecated in Python 3.14 and slated for removal in 3.16). On Windows, use asyncio.run() instead since uvloop doesn't run there.

Sending async HTTP requests with aiohttp

The async benchmark above used aiohttp.ClientSession in its simplest form, but the most common performance bug in async scrapers comes from a misunderstanding of what it is. The ClientSession class is a connection pool, not a convenience wrapper around session.get(). It holds open TCP and TLS connections to the same host so the next request can reuse them – what HTTP calls keep-alive. (Each new HTTPS request normally costs an extra round-trip to set up the TCP connection, plus a few more for the TLS encryption handshake; keep-alive lets the next request skip both). Readers used to sync requests can compare the patterns in the guide on Python Requests.

Creating 1 session per request discards the pool, forces a new TCP connection and TLS handshake every time, and slows the scraper down to something close to sync speed. The correct pattern is 1 session for the whole run:

import asyncio import aiohttp from config import DEFAULT_HEADERS , REQUEST_TIMEOUT async def fetch ( session : aiohttp . ClientSession , url : str ) - > str : async with session . get ( url ) as response : response . raise_for_status ( ) return await response . text ( ) async def main ( ) : urls = [ "https://news.ycombinator.com/" , "https://news.ycombinator.com/newest" , "https://news.ycombinator.com/ask" , ] timeout = aiohttp . ClientTimeout ( total = 30 , connect = 5 , sock_read = 10 ) async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( headers = DEFAULT_HEADERS , timeout = timeout , raise_for_status = True , ) as session : tasks = [ fetch ( session , u ) for u in urls ] pages = await asyncio . gather ( * tasks ) for url , page in zip ( urls , pages ) : print ( url , len ( page ) , "bytes" ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

import asyncio import aiohttp from config import DEFAULT_HEADERS , REQUEST_TIMEOUT async def fetch ( session : aiohttp . ClientSession , url : str ) - > str : async with session . get ( url ) as response : response . raise_for_status ( ) return await response . text ( ) async def main ( ) : urls = [ "https://news.ycombinator.com/" , "https://news.ycombinator.com/newest" , "https://news.ycombinator.com/ask" , ] timeout = aiohttp . ClientTimeout ( total = 30 , connect = 5 , sock_read = 10 ) async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( headers = DEFAULT_HEADERS , timeout = timeout , raise_for_status = True , ) as session : tasks = [ fetch ( session , u ) for u in urls ] pages = await asyncio . gather ( * tasks ) for url , page in zip ( urls , pages ) : print ( url , len ( page ) , "bytes" ) asyncio . run ( main ( ) )

A few details in this snippet matter for production scrapers:

headers=DEFAULT_HEADERS on the session applies to every request inside the async with block. Set the User-Agent once there rather than on every session.get() call.

on the session applies to every request inside the block. Set the User-Agent once there rather than on every call. timeout=ClientTimeout(total=30, connect=5, sock_read=10) on the session sets a default timeout for every request without you having to pass one to each session.get() . The aiohttp default is total=300 with no other per-phase caps, which is too generous for most scrapers. Splitting the budget across connect (max time to open the connection) and sock_read (max time between 2 chunks of bytes) lets a stuck connect or a stalled read fail in seconds rather than waiting for the full total .

on the session sets a default timeout for every request without you having to pass one to each . The default is with no other per-phase caps, which is too generous for most scrapers. Splitting the budget across (max time to open the connection) and (max time between 2 chunks of bytes) lets a stuck connect or a stalled read fail in seconds rather than waiting for the full . raise_for_status=True on the session calls response.raise_for_status() automatically on every response, so 4xx and 5xx codes turn into ClientResponseError exceptions you can catch centrally.

One security note on raise_for_status: by default the exception's message attribute can include the original Authorization header value if the server echoes it back. If you're using basic auth on the proxy or target, either set raise_for_status=False and check status manually, or strip the header from logs before recording the exception.

If the target requires cookies, set them on the session so every request sends them automatically:

cookies = { "session_id" : "abc123" , "consent" : "accepted" } async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( headers = DEFAULT_HEADERS , cookies = cookies ) as session : . . .

cookies = { "session_id" : "abc123" , "consent" : "accepted" } async with aiohttp . ClientSession ( headers = DEFAULT_HEADERS , cookies = cookies ) as session : . . .

Custom headers per request (for example, a referer that changes per URL) go on the individual session.get() call and override the session defaults for that request only.

Parsing HTML and extracting data with Beautiful Soup

aiohttp returns HTML as a string; Beautiful Soup is the parser this guide uses for the reason most scraping stacks default to it: forgiving with malformed HTML, clean CSS-selector API, no extra binary dependencies. Keep parsing in its own function, separate from fetching, so you can save a few HTML files and iterate on selectors without making any network requests. More patterns for common HTML structures are in the guide on Beautiful Soup web scraping, and the trade-offs between selector styles are covered in XPath vs. CSS selectors.

The Hacker News story page has a predictable structure: one tr.athing row per story on the front page, and each story page has a span.titleline, a span.score, an a.hnuser, and a comment count inside td.subtext. The parser below handles all fields and returns None or 0 when a field is missing rather than crashing:

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup def parse_story ( html : str ) - > dict : soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "html.parser" ) title_tag = soup . select_one ( "span.titleline > a" ) score_tag = soup . select_one ( "span.score" ) author_tag = soup . select_one ( "a.hnuser" ) subtext = soup . select_one ( "td.subtext" ) comments = 0 if subtext : for anchor in subtext . select ( "a" ) : text = anchor . get_text ( strip = True ) if "comment" in text : parts = text . split ( ) if parts and parts [ 0 ] . isdigit ( ) : comments = int ( parts [ 0 ] ) return { "title" : title_tag . get_text ( strip = True ) if title_tag else None , "url" : title_tag . get ( "href" ) if title_tag else None , "score" : int ( score_tag . get_text ( ) . split ( ) [ 0 ] ) if score_tag else 0 , "author" : author_tag . get_text ( strip = True ) if author_tag else None , "comments" : comments , }

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup def parse_story ( html : str ) - > dict : soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "html.parser" ) title_tag = soup . select_one ( "span.titleline > a" ) score_tag = soup . select_one ( "span.score" ) author_tag = soup . select_one ( "a.hnuser" ) subtext = soup . select_one ( "td.subtext" ) comments = 0 if subtext : for anchor in subtext . select ( "a" ) : text = anchor . get_text ( strip = True ) if "comment" in text : parts = text . split ( ) if parts and parts [ 0 ] . isdigit ( ) : comments = int ( parts [ 0 ] ) return { "title" : title_tag . get_text ( strip = True ) if title_tag else None , "url" : title_tag . get ( "href" ) if title_tag else None , "score" : int ( score_tag . get_text ( ) . split ( ) [ 0 ] ) if score_tag else 0 , "author" : author_tag . get_text ( strip = True ) if author_tag else None , "comments" : comments , }

Returning a dictionary (rather than a tuple or a custom class) keeps the parser easy to use with JSON and CSV exporters. Defensive checks on every select_one result matter because HN occasionally serves a deleted or flagged story with fewer fields; crashing on None.get_text() in the middle of a 500-URL run wastes every successful response that came before it.

One note on the html.parser backend: it's part of the Python standard library, so you don't need lxml or html5lib installed. It's a bit slower and more forgiving of malformed HTML than lxml. For large pages or limited CPU, switch to lxml and the only change is the second argument to BeautifulSoup().

selectolax vs. Beautiful Soup: when parsing becomes the bottleneck

At a small scale, Beautiful Soup parsing time is small compared to network time. At a large scale, parsing can take longer than fetching. selectolax is a Python wrapper around the Lexbor HTML parser (written in C) and is significantly faster than both Beautiful Soup backends. Running 500 parses of the same ~700 KB HN story page on Python 3.14: