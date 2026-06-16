Crawlee Python: Complete Tutorial with Beautiful Soup, Playwright, and Proxies

Pass the endpoint as a single entry in proxy_urls, and Crawlee will automatically assign a new IP per request through the Decodo pool. Here's an example:

from crawlee . crawlers import BeautifulSoupCrawler from crawlee . proxy_configuration import ProxyConfiguration from crawlee . http_clients import ImpitHttpClient from . routes import router async def main ( ) - > None : proxy_configuration = ProxyConfiguration ( proxy_urls = [ 'http://username:password@gate.decodo.com:10001' ] ) """The crawler entry point.""" crawler = BeautifulSoupCrawler ( request_handler = router , max_requests_per_crawl = 10 , http_client = ImpitHttpClient ( ) , proxy_configuration = proxy_configuration ) await crawler . run ( [ 'https://books.toscrape.com/' , ] )

When session persistence is required, Decodo also offers the sticky sessions feature, which, when combined with Crawlee's session pool, persists the same residential proxy and cookies for the duration of the session.

If you're unsure whether to use rotating or sticky sessions, check out our sticky vs. rotating sessions guide for more information on which is best for your use case.

Handling pagination and multi-depth crawls

So far, the examples in this article have focused on single-depth crawls, essentially scraping data from listing pages. However, real-world use cases often involve handling pagination and multi-depth crawls, where your scraper must parse a discovery page, follow paginated links, extract individual URLs, and enqueue deeper detail pages for further processing.

Crawlee provides various features that simplify this process, including a request queue, URL deduplication, and a request-handler architecture.

Adding requests to the queue

Crawlee provides 2 enqueuing methods for adding URLs to the request queue: context.enqueue_links() and context.add_requests(),

context.enqueue_links() takes 2 keyword arguments: the anchors CSS selectors and label. It selects all matching anchors on the current page and adds their href values to the queue. If the href values are relative URLs, the method automatically resolves them to absolute URLs before adding to the queue.

context.add_requests() accepts a list of Request objects constructed with Request.from_url(). This method comes in handy when the target URLs need to be computed: for example, URL pattern pagination, where you know the page structure in advance.

Separating page types using request handlers

Crawlee's request handler allows you to keep each page type's logic clearly separated. The 3-handler structure (default, listing, and detail) is the most common and efficient handler system for multi-depth crawls, especially for sites like eCommerce stores, job boards, and real estate listings.

The default handler receives the seed URL and discovers paginated listing pages using the enqueue_links() method. The listing handler receives listing pages and enqueues detail pages for processing by the detail handler, which extracts and stores data from each detail page. Each handler can be read, tested, and debugged independently of the others.

Preventing infinite crawls

When handling pagination and multi-depth crawls, it's important to define the scope of your crawl to avoid an infinite loop. A Crawlee crawl ends when a request queue is empty or a configured limit is reached. The max_requests_per_crawl parameter caps the total number of requests processed per crawl.

For pagination, if enqueue_links() doesn't find a matching selector, nothing is added to the queue, and the crawl ends naturally.

Concurrency control

Crawlee scales concurrency based on available system resources, allowing crawlers to maximize throughput without manual configuration. For more control, use min_concurrency and max_concurrency on the crawler constructor to limit the number of crawler workers running simultaneously.

Data storage and export

Crawlee provides 3 types of persistent storage: datasets, key-value stores, and request queues, each serving different purposes.

Dataset

The dataset is Crawlee's primary output store for structured data. Every call to context.push_data() writes a Python dictionary as a numbered JSON file to storage/datasets/defaults. The first call creates 000000001.json, the second, 000000002.json, and so on.

Crawlee also provides functions for exporting datasets. After crawler.run(), call crawler.export_data() to write all records to a single file. This function accepts a filename with a .csv or .json extension.

Here's an example using BeautifulSoupCrawler:

from crawlee . crawlers import BeautifulSoupCrawler from crawlee . proxy_configuration import ProxyConfiguration from . routes import router async def main ( ) - > None : proxy_configuration = ProxyConfiguration ( proxy_urls = [ "http://user:pass@proxy1.example.com:8080" , "http://user:pass@proxy2.example.com:8080" , "http://user:pass@proxy3.example.com:8080" , ] ) """The crawler entry point.""" crawler = BeautifulSoupCrawler ( proxy_configuration = proxy_configuration , request_handler = router , max_requests_per_crawl = 50 , ) await crawler . run ( [ 'https://books.toscrape.com/' , ] ) await crawler . export_data ( 'output.csv' ) await crawler . export_data ( 'output.json' )

Key-value store

The key-value store is Crawlee's storage type for arbitrary data such as screenshots, PDFs, or cached API responses. It stores key-value pairs where the value can be any file type.

You can access the key-value store using context.key_value_store() inside any handler. When the handler runs, files are written to the storage/key_value_stores/default directory.

Here's an example using a PlaywrightCrawler handler:

@router . default_handler async def request_handler ( context : PlaywrightCrawlingContext ) - > None : context . log . info ( f'Processing { context . request . url } ...' ) screenshot = await context . page . screenshot ( ) name = context . request . url . split ( '/' ) [ - 1 ] kvs = await context . get_key_value_store ( ) await kvs . set_value ( key = f'screenshot- { name } ' , value = screenshot , content_type = 'image/png' , )

This handler takes a screenshot with Playwright, opens the key-value store, and stores the screenshot by setting the key, value, and content_type.

Request queue

We used the request queue a lot in our examples throughout this article. It's Crawlee's default storage mechanism for URLs to visit. Each time you call enqueue_links() or add_requests(), Crawlee adds the discovered URL to the queue and worker processes and passes it to the appropriate request handler.

The request queue supports dynamic addition of URLs, and like datasets, it persists in the storage/datasets/default directory.

Error handling and retries

If there's one common occurrence in web scraping, it's crawlers failing: websites can block you, rate-limit you, or randomly drop your connection. Rather than forcing you to handle error cases manually, Crawlee offers built-in mechanisms to handle common failures automatically.

Automatic retries

Crawlee's built-in retry feature retries failed requests up to 3 times by default. You can increase or reduce the number of retries using the max-request_retries parameter. Setting that parameter value to 0 (zero) disables retries entirely.

If the set retry limit is exceeded, Crawlee moves it to the failed request list. You can optionally define a failed-request handler to debug or store such requests for future analysis.

Handling HTTP errors

Automatic retries are great, but it's important to check the response status in your handler. That way, you can react accordingly before attempting to extract data. A request may establish a successful network connection but return unwanted responses, such as 403 Forbidden or 429 Too Many Requests.

For "429 Too Many Requests" responses, Crawlee's autoscaler automatically slows the crawl when it detects a high error rate. However, some cases may require additional handling, such as adding a delay via asyncio.sleep() before retrying.

Handling extraction errors

Crawlee's retry mechanism only handles request-level failures, and not errors in your extraction logic. Malformed HTML, unexpected pages, or missing elements can lead to a TypeError or AttributeError. To prevent a single page or element from halting your entire crawl, wrap extraction logic in try/except blocks and validate elements before accessing their attributes.

Authenticated crawls

Crawlee also provides mechanisms for handling authenticated crawls. Using the PlaywrightCrawler class, add a login handler that fills and submits the form, then enable persist_cookies_per_session=True so the authenticated session cookie carries over to all subsequent requests in that session. This allows your crawl to maintain human-like consistency and navigate anti-bot systems.

Crawlee vs. alternatives: When to choose each

Crawlee is an impressive framework that abstracts almost every aspect of a crawl infrastructure, but there are no one-size-fits-all tools in web scraping. The right solution often comes down to the project's scale, the target website's structure (static or dynamic), and the overall use case. Below is a quick overview of how Crawlee for Python compares to other libraries.

Crawlee vs. Scrapy

Scrapy is a mature, crawling framework with built-in middleware, pipelines, feed exports, and a large ecosystem. It's better suited for large-scale crawling projects where the middleware and pipeline architecture add value. Crawlee is easier to get started with (no Spider class, no settings.py) and better for projects that need to switch between HTTP and headless browser crawling. Choose Scrapy for enterprise-scale crawl pipelines; choose Crawlee for projects that mix static and JS-heavy targets.

Crawlee vs. Playwright (standalone)

Using Playwright directly (without Crawlee) gives more control but requires the developer to build their own URL queue, deduplication, concurrency, retry logic, and storage. Crawlee wraps Playwright's Python bindings and adds all of these automatically. Choose standalone Playwright for targeted automation tasks (filling a form, taking a screenshot); choose Crawlee when crawling multiple pages with structured data extraction.

Crawlee vs. Crawl4AI

Crawl4AI is an LLM-focused web scraping library that extracts content in Markdown format for AI/RAG pipelines, with built-in content summarization and chunking. Crawlee is a general-purpose scraping framework with no LLM-specific features. Choose Crawl4AI when the downstream consumer is an LLM pipeline that needs clean Markdown; choose Crawlee when building a structured data extraction pipeline (CSV, JSON records, database storage).

Crawlee vs. Requests + Beautiful Soup directly

Using Requests + Beautiful Soup without Crawlee is fine for single-page scraping with no state management. For multi-page crawls with URL queues, deduplication, concurrency, and retries, Crawlee provides these out of the box. The break-even point: if the developer would otherwise build a URL set, a loop, and a retry counter, Crawlee is worth adopting.

Final thoughts

Crawlee for Python adds four main features to existing libraries: a request queue with deduplication, a router for multi-handler crawls, automatic concurrency scaling, and structured storage. Developers who have built these things manually using standalone libraries such as requests and Beautiful Soup will immediately recognize Crawlee's value.

If there are two core patterns to internalize from this guide, they're the listing-detail handler architecture for managing multi-depth crawls and the pairing of ProxyConfiguration with session pools to handle scale-sensitive or authenticated scraping.

As you integrate these patterns into your workflow, keep in mind that the Crawlee for Python ecosystem is still young. The Python port was launched only in 2024, so the API may continue to evolve. To avoid breaking changes down the line, make it a habit to pin your Crawlee version in your requirements.txt and carefully review the changelog before upgrading your production environments.