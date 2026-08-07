DeepSeek Harness Web Scraping: MCP, Skills, and CLI

Option 2: Install a scraping skill

The quotable fact first: skills you've already written for another agent CLI work here unchanged. No conversion, no rewriting, just a copy.

Where skills live

dsh reads the same skill format Anthropic uses, and it scans for skills in three places automatically, with nothing to configure.

~/.agents/skills . Global, available to every project.

. Global, available to every project. ~/.dsh/skills . Also global, a dsh -specific location.

. Also global, a -specific location. <project>/.agents/skills . Scoped to just the project you're currently in.

The official dsh repo ships its own .agents/skills folder, which is a strong signal that this is the intended way to extend the agent, not a side door.

Practically, this means a skill you wrote for a different agent CLI is a copy-and-paste away from working in dsh.

Installing the Decodo scraping skill

A skill is just a folder, and it lives in Decodo's agent skills repo. Get it onto your machine first, then copy it into place.

git clone https : // github . com / Decodo / agent - skills . git cd agent - skills mkdir - p ~ / . agents / skills cp - r skills / decodo - web - scraping ~ / . agents / skills /

That last line copies the whole decodo-web-scraping folder into the global skills directory. dsh reads the skill catalog once, when a session starts, so restart dsh the same way as before (Ctrl+C, then relaunch), then open a new session. The skill should show up under the Skills group in the command palette.

Why a scraping skill earns its place

Mounting the MCP server from Option 1 only gets you halfway. Without a skill telling it otherwise, the agent still defaults to the cheapest tool available, which is plain fetch, and plain fetch is exactly what returns the blocked page in the first place.

A skill fixes this by giving the agent an explicit rule for when to escalate. Something like: use plain fetch for static docs and text pages, but switch to the scraping tool when the response comes back under a certain size, contains a challenge marker, or the target is a site you already know is dynamic.

Here's what that looks like as an actual skill file, using the same quotes.toscrape.com target from earlier in this series, so you can see the shape of a minimal one:

- - - name : collect - quotes description : Use when scraping quotes . toscrape . com for quote text , author , and tags . Triggers on requests to collect quotes , extract quote data , or paginate through the site . - - - Scrape quotes . toscrape . com and return structured data . Target : https : // quotes . toscrape . com Fields to extract per quote : - text ( the quote itself ) - author - tags ( list ) Pagination : follow the "Next" link at the bottom of each page until it's no longer present . Output : one JSON object per quote , newline - delimited ( JSON Lines ) . Use the mcp__decodo__ scraping tool for this target instead of the built - in fetch tool . The tag pages here render some content client - side , and plain fetch can return incomplete tag lists .

Confirming the skill is picked up

Before relying on it, check that the agent actually sees it. Start a new session and ask something that should trigger the skill, like "collect the quotes from quotes.toscrape.com." If the agent reaches for the mcp__decodo__ tool instead of plain fetch on its own, the skill is working. If it still reaches for plain fetch, double-check that the folder landed in the right place and that its SKILL.md frontmatter actually describes the trigger clearly enough for the agent to match it.

If the agent still isn't reaching for it, the most common cause isn't a misplaced file; it's forgetting the restart. Skills installed mid-session don't appear until the next one starts.

Test new skills in Creator mode first, since that's the mode built for runtime inspection, and only move a skill into your regular Standard profile once you've confirmed it behaves the way you expect.

Decodo's agent skills repo is at github.com/Decodo/agent-skills. For the output format this skill is producing, scraping a website to Markdown covers why that's usually the format agents handle best.

Option 3: Call a scraping CLI from the shell tool

This is the shortest of the three options. dsh Standard mode already ships a shell tool, so anything installed on your machine and reachable on PATH is something the agent can already run.

How it works

If a CLI is installed and callable from your terminal, the agent can call it too, the same way it runs any other shell command. There's no separate setup step specific to dsh here, since this isn't a plugin or a skill; it's just the agent using a tool it already has.

Concretely, set your credential as an environment variable in the same terminal dsh runs in:

export DECODO_AUTH_TOKEN = "your-token-here"

Once that's set, the agent can call the CLI directly, either the installed command or through npx:

decodo scrape https : // quotes . toscrape . com npx - y @decodo / cli scrape https : // quotes . toscrape . com

You don't need to relaunch dsh for this one. Environment variables set in the terminal before you start dsh are just part of the process environment the shell tool inherits, not something dsh has to load or scan.

The trade-off

An MCP tool comes with a schema, telling the agent exactly what arguments exist and what they do. A shell command doesn't. The agent has to infer the CLI's usage from whatever it can see, like a --help output or general familiarity with the tool, which means less reliable argument use than Option 1 gives you. That makes this a good fit for testing something quickly or running a one-off job, and a weaker fit for a pipeline you're going to run repeatedly and trust.

If you do end up keeping this as your long-term setup rather than just testing with it, pair it with a skill. The skill can supply exactly the usage guidance a shell command has no schema to carry on its own, closing the gap Option 2 already solves for the MCP approach.

The Decodo CLI itself lives atgithub.com/Decodo/cli.

Handling blocked pages, rendering, and rate limits

JavaScript-rendered targets

Before adding any rendering layer, confirm that's actually the problem. Check the raw response your fetch tool returns against what DevTools shows after the page finishes loading. If they don't match, that's client-side rendering, and the fix belongs here. If they do match, the failure is something else, most likely a block, and adding a headless browser won't touch it.

Once confirmed, there are two paths. In-house, you run a headless browser behind a thin HTTP wrapper and mount that wrapper as a local stdio MCP server, the same shape covered in Option 1. This works, but you now own the browser's lifecycle: crashes, memory growth, and keeping it alive across long sessions become your problem, not the agent's. The managed alternative is a scraping API that renders server-side, so the dsh tool call itself stays a plain request that comes back with parsed data, no browser process for you to babysit on your own machine.

IP reputation and geo-accuracy

Anything running inside a container or CI runner defaults to a datacenter IP, and consumer-facing sites score those accordingly, often serving a challenge page before your scraper does anything else.

Residential IPs matter here for a reason beyond just getting through: correctness. Pricing, stock levels, and rankings are location-dependent, so the wrong IP doesn't return an error; it returns data that looks completely plausible and is simply wrong. That's the failure an agent has no way to catch on its own, since nothing about a wrong-but-valid response looks broken.

For anything behind a login or a multi-step flow, use sticky sessions too, so the IP doesn't rotate out from under you mid-flow and invalidate the session it's in.

Rate limits and crawl pacing

Cap in-flight requests at the tool layer itself rather than trusting the agent to pace things on its own. Left unconstrained, the model will parallelize aggressively if the tool lets it, which is exactly what triggers rate limiting in the first place.

When a 429 comes back, surface it to the agent as an explicit error, never as ordinary content. A silent partial dataset, where the crawl looks complete but quietly isn't, is the worst outcome an agentic scrape can produce, precisely because nothing about it looks wrong.

Worth watching from a cost angle too: every retried page gets re-read by the model, not just re-fetched. Keep an eye on the event log's token metrics so a retry loop shows up as a cost spike before it shows up as a bad dataset.

When you need to scale

At some point, maintaining a browser pool, a proxy rotation layer, and challenge handling just to keep one agent supplied with data starts to look like rebuilding a scraping API around that agent. The build-versus-buy line here isn't about capability; it's about where you want that ongoing maintenance to sit: on your own infrastructure, or behind a single endpoint someone else keeps running.

Decodo's Web Scraping API is that single-endpoint option, handling rendering, proxies, and challenge pages together rather than as three separate things you're wiring up yourself. And where the agent specifically needs consumer-grade IPs for geo-accurate results rather than just access, Decodo's residential proxies are the layer that addresses that correctness problem directly.

The operational side of running this at real volume, beyond what a single agent needs, is really its own topic, and mismatched IP location on a proxied request is one of the more common ways an otherwise-working setup starts returning quietly wrong data.

Worked example: a dsh agent that builds a product dataset

This ties Options 1 and 2 together into one real run, using books.toscrape.com as the target, the same site used earlier. It has 1,000 books spread across 50 pages, 20 per page, which gives you a known total to check your final dataset against.

This assumes dsh is already installed and running, picking up right where the earlier sections left off.

Step 1: Define the goal in the prompt

Open a new session and state the task plainly, including the output shape you want. Something like this works:

Scrape books . toscrape . com and collect the title , price , rating , and availability for every book across all paginated listing pages . Output the result as JSON Lines , one book per line .

For now, you don't need to input this anywhere; just jot it down in a note. Being explicit about the fields and the output format here matters. It's what the skill in Step 3 will reference, and what makes the final output checkable in Step 6.

Step 2: Add the plugin entry and verify the tool list

If you haven't already mounted the Decodo MCP server from Option 1, do that now: add the insert-wrapped block to ~/.dsh/profiles/web/cordis.patch.yml, save it, and relaunch dsh.

- insert : - id : mcp - decodo name : '@deepseek-ai/dsh-mcp-client' config : serverName : decodo transport : streamable - http url : https : // mcp . decodo . com / mcp headers : Authorization : !!js '`Basic ${process.env.SCRAPER_API_TOKEN}`'

Once dsh is back up, confirm it's mounted before doing anything else. Run npx @deepseek-ai/dsh --profile web --dump-config in a terminal and check the mcp-decodo entry appears, then start a session and list available tools to confirm you see ones prefixed mcp__decodo__. If either check fails, stop here and revisit Option 1 rather than continuing, since nothing past this point works without the tool actually being there.

Step 3: Drop in the skill

Mounting the tool only means the agent can use it, not that it will. Without a skill, the agent still defaults to plain fetch, and books.toscrape.com's tag pages render some content client-side, so plain fetch on its own can miss data.

Create a skill file for this specific target:

mkdir - p ~ / . agents / skills / collect - books nano ~ / . agents / skills / collect - books / SKILL . md

Enter this inside the file:

- - - name : collect - books description : Use when scraping books . toscrape . com for book title , price , rating , and availability across the full paginated catalog . Triggers on requests to collect books , extract book data , or build a books dataset . - - - Scrape books . toscrape . com and return structured data . Target : https : // books . toscrape . com / catalogue / page - 1 . html Fields to extract per book : - title - price - rating - availability Pagination : follow the "next" link at the bottom of each page until it's no longer present . There are 50 pages , 20 books each , 1000 books total . Output : one JSON object per book , newline - delimited ( JSON Lines ) . Use the mcp__decodo__ scraping tool for this target instead of the built - in fetch tool .

Save the file.

Then, same as Option 2, restart dsh and start a fresh session, since the skill catalog only refreshes at session start, not mid-session.

Step 4: Run in Standard mode and watch the trajectory

Give the agent the prompt from Step 1 in this new session (Standard mode is the default, so nothing extra to switch on here).

The first page should succeed cleanly: the agent calls the mcp__decodo__ tool, gets back structured data for the first 20 books, and extracts the four fields. From there, it should discover the pagination pattern on its own, the "next" link the skill told it to follow, and start iterating through the remaining pages automatically.

At this point, the agent has everything it needs: the mounted tool, the skill telling it when to reach for that tool over plain fetch, and a clearly defined target to work through the full catalog on its own and return the completed dataset as JSON Lines.

Limitations to expect in the developer preview

Breaking changes are expected . The maintainers say so directly. Pin your dsh version in any pipeline that matters, and re-verify your config after every upgrade.

. The maintainers say so directly. Pin your version in any pipeline that matters, and re-verify your config after every upgrade. No OAuth flow in the harness core . Static tokens and headers work fine for authentication. Servers needing dynamic client registration require a community plugin, such as dsh-oauth-mcp-client .

. Static tokens and headers work fine for authentication. Servers needing dynamic client registration require a community plugin, such as . Tool name collision behavior across servers is undocumented . Keep every serverName value distinct rather than relying on how dsh resolves conflicts.

. Keep every value distinct rather than relying on how resolves conflicts. No documented GitHub-native workflow or hosted background agents, unlike established commercial agent CLIs . Local and self-hosted only, for now.

. Local and self-hosted only, for now. The plugin ecosystem is only weeks old. Extension contracts are unstable, and most plugins have a single maintainer. Read the source of anything you mount with credentials.

Final thoughts

DeepSeek Harness's plugin-first design makes it unusually easy to extend with data tools; mounting a scraping server is one config entry, not a fork. Skills porting across unchanged means work you've already done for other agents carries over rather than starting from scratch. But the real cost in this piece sits somewhere else: the gap between an agent that fetched a page and one that has correct data, a gap that stays invisible unless you read raw tool responses instead of trusting what the agent reports. Verify everything here against the live repo before relying on it. This is a preview, and the config in this article, like any article's, has a shelf life.