jQuery Web Scraping: How To Extract Data From Web Pages
Most developers already know jQuery for DOM manipulation – it's been the default "make the page do things" library for over a decade. So when you need to scrape some data from a web page, reaching for $('.price').text() feels instinctive. The catch is that jQuery web scraping works differently depending on where you run it. In the browser, CORS will shut you down fast. In Node.js, you need a simulated DOM before jQuery even loads. This guide covers both paths – selectors, $.get(), pagination, server-side setup with jsdom, and when to ditch jQuery for something built for the job.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: May 07, 2026
12 min read
TL;DR
- jQuery can scrape static, server-rendered pages by combining HTTP requests with DOM parsing in Node.js
- Use jsdom to simulate a browser environment and enable jQuery selectors on raw HTML
- Extract data with find(), text(), html(), and attr(), and use regex when selectors fall short
- Iterate with .each() and handle pagination to collect data across multiple pages
- Switch to tools like Cheerio, Playwright, or a scraping API when dealing with scale, dynamic content, or anti-bot protections
Pros and cons of using jQuery for web scraping
Before writing any scraping code, it's worth understanding where jQuery actually helps and where it'll waste your time. This isn't a scraping library. It's a DOM manipulation library that happens to be useful for extraction if the conditions are right.
Advantages
- Familiar syntax. If you've built anything for the front end in the last 15 years, you already know jQuery selectors. No new API to learn.
- Concise DOM traversal. Chaining find(), filter(), each(), and text() produces compact, readable extraction logic that's easy to scan.
- Built-in AJAX. $.get() handles HTTP requests without needing a separate client, which keeps simple scraping scripts short.
- Low setup for small jobs. For a quick one-off extraction on static HTML, jQuery gets you from zero to data faster than most alternatives.
Disadvantages
- Not built for scraping. No request retries, no rate limiting, no error recovery for network failures. You're building all of that yourself.
- CORS blocks you in the browser. Cross-origin requests from client-side JavaScript get blocked unless the target server explicitly allows them, which most don't.
- Can't handle dynamic content. jQuery parses the HTML it receives. If the page needs JavaScript to render its content, jQuery won't see it.
- Fragile selectors. Scrapers built on auto-generated or minified class names break the moment the target site pushes a CSS update.
- No proxy support. Rotating IPs or bypassing anti-bot measures requires additional tooling that jQuery doesn't provide.
For quick extractions on static pages, jQuery is perfectly fine. For anything larger or more demanding, it's worth comparing it against purpose-built tools before committing.
Client-side scraping with jQuery: What it is and why it hits a wall
Client-side scraping means running your scraping logic directly in the browser, using the DOM APIs that are already available. Open the Console tab, write some jQuery, and pull data from the page. Simple enough when you're working with the page you're already on.
However, not all is as simple as it sounds. First, you need jQuery available. Most sites don't load it anymore, and the $ you see in Chrome's console is just an alias for document.querySelector, not jQuery. You can inject it manually:
var script = document.createElement('script');script.src = 'https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js';document.head.appendChild(script);
Wait a second for it to load, then try fetching a website:
$.get('https://example.com/products', function(data) {console.log(data);});
Instead of HTML, you get something like this in the console:
Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://example.com/products' from origin 'https://yourdomain.com' has been blocked by CORS policy: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource.
CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) is a browser security mechanism. When your JavaScript makes a request to a different domain, the browser checks if the target server includes an Access-Control-Allow-Origin header in its response. If it does, and it lists your origin, the request goes through. If it doesn't, the browser blocks the response before your code ever sees it.
The important part: this is a browser-only restriction. The request still reaches the server. The server still responds. The browser just refuses to hand the response to your JavaScript. It's a client-side wall, not a server-side one.
That's why the exact same request works perfectly in cURL or Postman. Those tools don't enforce CORS because they're not browsers.
When client-side scraping works
There are a few narrow cases where jQuery scraping in the browser is viable:
- Scraping the current page's own DOM. If you're building a browser extension or bookmarklet that extracts data from the page the user is already viewing, there's no cross-origin request involved.
- The target server allows cross-origin requests. Some APIs explicitly set Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * in their headers. Public APIs sometimes do this. Retail product pages almost never do.
Outside of these scenarios, client-side jQuery scraping is a dead end for anything involving external URLs.
Moving to the server
CORS is enforced by the browser, not by the network. When you make the same request from a Node.js script running on a server, there's no browser in the picture and no CORS check. The request goes out, the response comes back, and your code processes it without interference.
That's the practical reason most jQuery web scraping tutorials end up on Node.js. Not because the server is better at parsing HTML (jQuery does the same thing either way), but because the browser won't let you fetch the HTML in the first place.
If you're unfamiliar with how headless browsers fit into this picture, that distinction between browser-based and server-side execution is worth understanding before moving on.
Setting up jQuery for server-side scraping with Node.js
Now that the browser is off the table for cross-origin scraping, let's move to Node.js, where CORS doesn't exist, and you can fetch whatever you want.
There's one catch: jQuery expects a DOM. It was built to manipulate HTML elements in a browser window, and Node.js doesn't have one. You need to simulate a browser environment first, then hand it to jQuery. That's where jsdom comes in.
What jsdom does
jsdom is a JavaScript implementation of the browser's DOM. It takes an HTML string and creates a fake window and document object that behaves like a real browser, minus the rendering. jQuery doesn't know the difference, so it works as if it were running in Chrome.
Think of it as giving jQuery the illusion of a browser so it can do its job.
Installing dependencies
Start by creating a project and installing what you need:
mkdir jquery-scrapercd jquery-scrapernpm init -ynpm install jquery jsdom
That gives you three things:
- Node.js as the runtime (no browser involved)
- jsdom to create the fake DOM that jQuery needs
- jquery as the extraction library
Note: Running this npm install after January 2026 will give you the latest 4.0 version of jQuery. This fundamentally changes the way some code snippets work. The examples in this article use the latest version of jQuery, so if any of them don't work, make sure to update it with:
npm install jquery
Basic setup
Here's the minimal code to get jQuery running in Node.js with jsdom:
const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom');const html = `<html><body><div class="product"><h2 class="title">Wireless Mouse</h2><span class="price">$29.99</span></div><div class="product"><h2 class="title">Mechanical Keyboard</h2><span class="price">$89.99</span></div></body></html>`;const dom = new JSDOM(html, { url: 'http://localhost' });const { jQueryFactory } = require('jquery/factory');const $ = jQueryFactory(dom.window);$('.product').each(function() {const title = $(this).find('.title').text();const price = $(this).find('.price').text();console.log(`${title}: ${price}`);});
Output:
Wireless Mouse: $29.99Mechanical Keyboard: $89.99
Fetching a real page
The example above uses hardcoded HTML. In practice, you'll fetch the page first and then parse it. Node.js has built-in fetch from version 18+, so no extra packages needed:
const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom');async function scrape(url) {const response = await fetch(url);const html = await response.text();const dom = new JSDOM(html);const { jQueryFactory } = require('jquery/factory');const $ = jQueryFactory(dom.window);const title = $('title').text();console.log('Page title:', title);}scrape('https://books.toscrape.com/');
This is the basic pattern you'll build on for the rest of the tutorial: fetch the HTML, create a DOM, bind jQuery, and extract data.
Structuring your scraper
For anything beyond a throwaway script, it helps to split the logic into clear parts:
const { JSDOM } = require('jsdom');async function fetchPage(url) {const response = await fetch(url);if (!response.ok) {throw new Error(`HTTP ${response.status} for ${url}`);}return await response.text();}function extractProducts(html) {const dom = new JSDOM(html, { url: 'https://books.toscrape.com/' });const { jQueryFactory } = require('jquery/factory');const $ = jQueryFactory(dom.window);const products = [];// Books to Scrape uses the 'product_pod' class for its item cards$('.product_pod').each(function() {products.push({// The full title is usually stored in the 'title' attribute of the anchor tagtitle: $(this).find('h3 a').attr('title'),// Price uses the 'price_color' classprice: $(this).find('.price_color').text().trim(),// Since we provided the base URL to JSDOM, this link will be absolutelink: $(this).find('h3 a').prop('href'),});});return products;}function saveResults(products) {// Write to a file, database, or stdoutconsole.log(JSON.stringify(products, null, 2));}async function main() {const html = await fetchPage('https://books.toscrape.com/');const products = extractProducts(html);saveResults(products);}main();
Three functions, three responsibilities: fetching, extracting, and saving. When selectors break (and they will), you only touch extractProducts(). When you switch from JSON files to a database, you only touch saveResults(). When you add proxy support, you only touch fetchPage().
Adding proxy support
If you're scraping more than a handful of pages, the target site will eventually notice. Adding a proxy to your requests keeps your IP out of the firing line.
Node's native fetch API is powered by an engine called Undici under the hood. It expects a specific dispatcher object to handle proxies. Libraries such as https-proxy-agent were built for the older http core module (or libraries like node-fetch and axios), so it doesn't have the dispatch method that native fetch is looking for.
Install undici:
npm install undici
Then update your fetch function:
const { ProxyAgent } = require('undici');const proxyAgent = new ProxyAgent('http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:7000');async function fetchPage(url) {const response = await fetch(url, {dispatcher: proxyAgent, // This now works perfectly with native fetchheaders: {'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36',},});if (!response.ok) {throw new Error(`HTTP ${response.status} for ${url}`);}return await response.text();}
Each request now routes through a Decodo residential proxy, which rotates the exit IP automatically. Combined with a realistic User-Agent string, this makes your scraper look like regular browser traffic instead of an automated script hammering the same page from one address.
If you're coming from a Cheerio and Node.js background, the proxy setup is similar.
jQuery can't do this part
When CORS, IP bans, and anti-bot systems block your scraper, Decodo's Web Scraping API handles it all in a single call
Fetching HTML content with $.get()
At this point, you’ve seen how to fetch HTML using Node’s native fetch. jQuery offers its own way to do this through $.get(), which wraps an HTTP GET request in a concise, callback-based API. It’s simpler, but also more limited, so it’s worth understanding exactly how it behaves before building on top of it.
How $.get() works
The core pattern is straightforward:
$.get(url, function(response) {console.log(response);});
When you call $.get():
- It sends an HTTP GET request to the specified URL
- Waits for the response from the server
- Passes the response body to your callback as a string
In a scraping context, that string is the raw HTML of the page. Unlike the fetch + jsdom flow, you’re not working with a structured DOM yet. You’re just receiving the HTML exactly as the server returned it.
That makes this step purely about retrieval. The parsing comes next.
Inspecting the raw HTML
Before writing a single selector, inspect what you’re actually getting back. This saves time and avoids guesswork:
$.get('https://books.toscrape.com/', function(html) {console.log(html.slice(0, 1000)); // preview first part});
Look for:
- Repeating structures such as product cards or list items
- Stable class names or attributes
- Pagination links or navigation patterns
This is the bridge between fetching and parsing, where the raw HTML starts turning into something you can actually work with.
Handling errors with .fail()
Unlike fetch, which relies on try/catch, jQuery uses chained methods for error handling:
$.get('https://books.toscrape.com/').done(function(html) {console.log('Success');}).fail(function(err) {console.error('Request failed:', err.statusText);});
Scrapers fail all the time due to:
- Network interruptions
- Timeouts
- Non 200 responses
- Temporary blocks
Without .fail(), your script can silently break or crash mid run. With it, you can log, retry, or skip failed pages without losing the entire run.
Setting a realistic user agent
By default, many HTTP clients identify themselves in a way that screams "script." That increases the chance of blocks even on simple targets.
jQuery’s $.get() doesn’t expose headers as cleanly as fetch, but you can switch to $.ajax() when you need more control:
$.ajax({url: 'https://books.toscrape.com/',method: 'GET',headers: {'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36'},success: function(html) {console.log(html);},error: function(err) {console.error(err);}});
Choosing the right target for learning
Not all pages are equal when you’re learning scraping. For this tutorial, stick to sites that:
- Return fully rendered HTML from the server
- Have consistent, repeatable structures
- Don’t rely on JavaScript to load content
A site like books.toscrape.com is ideal because:
- Product cards follow a predictable pattern
- Pagination is simple
- No client side rendering is involved
That lets you focus on selectors and data extraction, instead of fighting the page.
Extracting data using jQuery selectors: find(), text(), html(), and regex
Now that you have the raw HTML, the next step is turning it into structured data. This is where jQuery actually shines. You take the HTML string, wrap it in a jQuery object, and use familiar selectors to navigate and extract exactly what you need.
We’ll stick with a scraping-friendly target like books.toscrape.com, where product cards follow a consistent structure.
Wrapping and navigating HTML
Start by turning the raw HTML into something jQuery can traverse:
const $ = require('jquery')(html);
This gives you a full jQuery interface over the page, just like in a browser.
From there, navigation comes down to choosing the right traversal method:
- find() searches the entire descendant tree of the current element
- children() only looks at direct children
Use find() when elements are nested at unknown depths. Use children() when the structure is strict and predictable:
$('.product_pod').each(function() {const title = $(this).find('h3 a');});
Selectors can be chained to get precise:
$('.product_pod h3 a[title]')
That combines element type, class, and attribute filtering in one pass.
When multiple elements match and you only need one, narrow it down explicitly:
$('.product_pod').first();$('.product_pod').last();
This avoids ambiguity and makes your intent clear.
Extracting content
Once you’ve located the right element, extraction is straightforward:
const title = $(this).find('h3 a').text();const price = $(this).find('.price_color').text();const link = $(this).find('h3 a').attr('href');
Each method serves a specific purpose:
- text() returns visible text with all HTML stripped
- html() returns the inner markup, including tags
- attr() pulls attribute values like href, src, or title
html() is especially useful when you want to store raw fragments for later processing without re-fetching the page.
One common failure point is assuming a selector always exists. If it doesn’t, jQuery returns an empty set, and calling methods on it can silently produce incorrect data.
Guard against that:
const priceEl = $(this).find('.price_color');if (priceEl.length) {const price = priceEl.text();}
That simple check prevents subtle bugs from slipping through.
Regex as a fallback
Selectors aren’t always enough. Some pages use generic tags like <span> everywhere, with no useful classes or IDs.
That’s where regex helps.
Loop through candidates and filter by pattern:
$('.product_pod span').each(function() {const text = $(this).text();if (/\$\d+\.\d{2}/.test(text)) {console.log('Price found:', text);}});
Use regex when:
- The structure is consistent but poorly labeled
- The data has a predictable format
- Selectors alone can’t isolate the element
Keep patterns tight. Broad regex leads to false positives and messy data.
Making selectors more resilient
The biggest long-term risk in scraping is fragile selectors.
Avoid relying on:
- Auto-generated class names
- Minified or hashed CSS classes
They tend to change without warning.
Instead, prefer:
- Structural selectors like ul > li:nth-child(3)
- Element relationships like h3 a inside a known container
- Attributes such as title, aria-label, or data-*
Before committing anything to code, test selectors in the browser DevTools console. If they break there, they’ll break in your scraper. Understanding how CSS selectors compare to XPath also helps when deciding how to target elements more reliably across different page structures.
Handling multiple matched elements and scraping across pages with pagination
Once extraction works on a single element, the next step is scaling it. In practice, that means two things: iterating over many matching elements on a page and repeating the process across multiple pages.
Working with multiple matched elements
Most selectors return more than one match. Instead of a single element, you get a jQuery collection.
To process each item individually, use .each():
const results = [];$('.product_pod').each(function(index, element) {const title = $(this).find('h3 a').attr('title');const price = $(this).find('.price_color').text().trim();results.push({ title, price });});console.log(results);
This pattern does three things:
- Iterates through every matched element
- Extracts the relevant fields
- Pushes structured data into a results array
In real pages, not every item is perfectly consistent. Some may be missing fields or have slightly different structures.
Handle that inside the loop to keep your dataset clean instead of filling it with undefined values:
$('.product_pod').each(function() {const titleEl = $(this).find('h3 a');const priceEl = $(this).find('.price_color');if (titleEl.length && priceEl.length) {results.push({title: titleEl.attr('title'),price: priceEl.text().trim()});}});
Pagination: moving beyond a single page
Most useful datasets span multiple pages. There are two common pagination patterns.
URL-based pagination
Some sites use predictable query parameters like ?page=2 or ?p=3.
async function scrapePages() {const results = [];for (let page = 1; page <= 5; page++) {const html = await fetchPage(`https://example.com/products?page=${page}`);const $ = require('jquery')(html);$('.product_pod').each(function() {results.push({title: $(this).find('h3 a').attr('title'),price: $(this).find('.price_color').text().trim()});});}return results;}
This approach is simple and fast, but only works when the URL pattern is predictable.
Link-based pagination
Other sites rely on a “next page” button. In that case, extract the link and follow it:
async function scrapeWithNext(url, results = []) {const html = await fetchPage(url);const $ = require('jquery')(html);$('.product_pod').each(function() {results.push({title: $(this).find('h3 a').attr('title'),price: $(this).find('.price_color').text().trim()});});const nextLink = $('.next a').attr('href');if (nextLink) {const nextUrl = new URL(nextLink, url).href;return scrapeWithNext(nextUrl, results);}return results;}
The key here is the stop condition. If no “next” link exists, the recursion ends naturally.
Avoiding common pitfalls
Pagination introduces a few risks that are easy to miss:
- Requests sent too quickly can trigger rate limits or temporary blocks
- Missing stop conditions can lead to infinite loops
- Unexpected page structures can break extraction mid run
A few safeguards go a long way:
- Add a short delay between requests
- Set a maximum page limit as a fallback
- Log progress so you can see where failures happen
await new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, 1000));
Even a one-second delay can make your scraper behave more like a real user.
At this point, you’re collecting structured data across multiple pages. The next step is deciding what to do with it.
Saving results to JSON, CSV, or a database is where scraping turns into something usable, and how you store that data depends on your workflow and scale.
Security and ethical considerations
Before scaling a scraper, it’s worth covering two areas that are easy to overlook: protecting your own code and not causing problems for the target site.
Security risks when scraping with jQuery
Fetched HTML isn’t always safe. It can contain:
- <script> tags
- Inline event handlers like <img onerror="...">
jQuery doesn’t execute <script> blocks by default, but inline handlers can still trigger in certain contexts.
To reduce risk:
- Strip or sanitise script-related content before passing HTML into $(html)
- Avoid storing or reusing raw HTML without cleaning it first, especially if it will be rendered elsewhere
Treat scraped HTML as untrusted input, not just data.
Ethical considerations
Scraping is technically simple, but it still comes with responsibilities.
- Check a site’s robots.txt and terms of service before scraping
- Stick to publicly accessible data and avoid logged-in or gated content
- Add delays between requests to prevent unnecessary load
The legality of web scraping depends on various factors. Understanding how scraping is treated in different contexts and how to verify if a site allows scraping helps avoid problems later on, especially when moving beyond small-scale scripts.
When jQuery isn't enough: Knowing when to switch tools
jQuery can take you surprisingly far, but it has a clear ceiling. Knowing when to move on saves time and avoids fighting the wrong tool for the job.
Where jQuery works well
jQuery is a good fit when:
- The page is static and server-rendered
- The DOM structure is stable
- You’re scraping small volumes of data
- You need a quick, one-off extraction
- You’re already working in a jQuery-based setup
In these cases, its simplicity is an advantage. You write less code and get results quickly.
When to switch to Cheerio
If you’re staying in Node.js but don’t need browser compatibility, Cheerio is the natural upgrade.
- It uses a jQuery-like API without the browser overhead
- It’s faster and more lightweight
- It’s built specifically for server-side parsing
This makes it a better choice for larger scraping jobs where performance starts to matter.
When to switch to Playwright or Puppeteer
jQuery only sees the HTML it receives. If the page relies on JavaScript to load content, it won’t work.
Switch to a headless browser when you need:
- JavaScript execution
- Interaction with the page
- Login flows or session handling
- Infinite scroll or lazy loading
Tools like Playwright and Puppeteer render the page like a real browser, so the data becomes accessible before extraction.
When to use a scraping API
At some point, the challenge stops being extraction and becomes access.
If you’re dealing with:
- Frequent IP blocks
- CAPTCHAs or fingerprinting
- The need for rotating residential proxies
- Large-scale scraping across many pages
A managed solution becomes more practical.
Decodo’s Web Scraping API handles requests, rendering, and anti-bot measures in one place, while Site Unblocker is designed specifically for targets with stricter protection layers.
Skip the boilerplate
Decodo's Web Scraping API handles proxies, CAPTCHAs, and anti-bot detection so your code stays short and your requests actually land.
Final thoughts
jQuery can handle the full basic scraping flow: fetching HTML, parsing it into a traversable structure, and extracting data with familiar selectors. For static pages and small tasks, it’s fast to set up and easy to reason about, especially if you already know the syntax.
As soon as complexity increases, the limits become clear. Dynamic content, fragile selectors, and scaling across many pages all push you toward more purpose-built tools. The key is not forcing jQuery beyond its strengths, but using it where it fits and switching when the job demands more.
About the author
Zilvinas Tamulis
Technical Copywriter
A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Žilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.
Connect with Žilvinas via LinkedIn
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