TL;DR

jQuery can scrape static, server-rendered pages by combining HTTP requests with DOM parsing in Node.js

Use jsdom to simulate a browser environment and enable jQuery selectors on raw HTML

to simulate a browser environment and enable jQuery selectors on raw HTML Extract data with find() , text() , html() , and attr() , and use regex when selectors fall short

, , , and , and use regex when selectors fall short Iterate with .each() and handle pagination to collect data across multiple pages

and handle pagination to collect data across multiple pages Switch to tools like Cheerio, Playwright, or a scraping API when dealing with scale, dynamic content, or anti-bot protections

Pros and cons of using jQuery for web scraping

Before writing any scraping code, it's worth understanding where jQuery actually helps and where it'll waste your time. This isn't a scraping library. It's a DOM manipulation library that happens to be useful for extraction if the conditions are right.

Advantages

Familiar syntax . If you've built anything for the front end in the last 15 years, you already know jQuery selectors. No new API to learn.

. If you've built anything for the front end in the last 15 years, you already know jQuery selectors. No new API to learn. Concise DOM traversal . Chaining find() , filter() , each() , and text() produces compact, readable extraction logic that's easy to scan.

. Chaining , , , and produces compact, readable extraction logic that's easy to scan. Built-in AJAX . $.get() handles HTTP requests without needing a separate client, which keeps simple scraping scripts short.

. handles HTTP requests without needing a separate client, which keeps simple scraping scripts short. Low setup for small jobs. For a quick one-off extraction on static HTML, jQuery gets you from zero to data faster than most alternatives.

Disadvantages

Not built for scraping . No request retries, no rate limiting, no error recovery for network failures. You're building all of that yourself.

. No request retries, no rate limiting, no error recovery for network failures. You're building all of that yourself. CORS blocks you in the browser . Cross-origin requests from client-side JavaScript get blocked unless the target server explicitly allows them, which most don't.

. Cross-origin requests from client-side JavaScript get blocked unless the target server explicitly allows them, which most don't. Can't handle dynamic content . jQuery parses the HTML it receives. If the page needs JavaScript to render its content, jQuery won't see it.

. jQuery parses the HTML it receives. If the page needs JavaScript to render its content, jQuery won't see it. Fragile selectors . Scrapers built on auto-generated or minified class names break the moment the target site pushes a CSS update.

. Scrapers built on auto-generated or minified class names break the moment the target site pushes a CSS update. No proxy support. Rotating IPs or bypassing anti-bot measures requires additional tooling that jQuery doesn't provide.

For quick extractions on static pages, jQuery is perfectly fine. For anything larger or more demanding, it's worth comparing it against purpose-built tools before committing.

Client-side scraping with jQuery: What it is and why it hits a wall

Client-side scraping means running your scraping logic directly in the browser, using the DOM APIs that are already available. Open the Console tab, write some jQuery, and pull data from the page. Simple enough when you're working with the page you're already on.

However, not all is as simple as it sounds. First, you need jQuery available. Most sites don't load it anymore, and the $ you see in Chrome's console is just an alias for document.querySelector, not jQuery. You can inject it manually:

var script = document . createElement ( 'script' ) ; script . src = 'https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js' ; document . head . appendChild ( script ) ;

var script = document . createElement ( 'script' ) ; script . src = 'https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js' ; document . head . appendChild ( script ) ;

Wait a second for it to load, then try fetching a website:

$ . get ( 'https://example.com/products' , function ( data ) { console . log ( data ) ; } ) ;

$ . get ( 'https://example.com/products' , function ( data ) { console . log ( data ) ; } ) ;

Instead of HTML, you get something like this in the console:

Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://example.com/products' from origin 'https://yourdomain.com' has been blocked by CORS policy : No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource .

Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'https://example.com/products' from origin 'https://yourdomain.com' has been blocked by CORS policy : No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource .

CORS (Cross-Origin Resource Sharing) is a browser security mechanism. When your JavaScript makes a request to a different domain, the browser checks if the target server includes an Access-Control-Allow-Origin header in its response. If it does, and it lists your origin, the request goes through. If it doesn't, the browser blocks the response before your code ever sees it.

The important part: this is a browser-only restriction. The request still reaches the server. The server still responds. The browser just refuses to hand the response to your JavaScript. It's a client-side wall, not a server-side one.

That's why the exact same request works perfectly in cURL or Postman. Those tools don't enforce CORS because they're not browsers.

When client-side scraping works

There are a few narrow cases where jQuery scraping in the browser is viable:

Scraping the current page's own DOM . If you're building a browser extension or bookmarklet that extracts data from the page the user is already viewing, there's no cross-origin request involved.

. If you're building a browser extension or bookmarklet that extracts data from the page the user is already viewing, there's no cross-origin request involved. The target server allows cross-origin requests. Some APIs explicitly set Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * in their headers. Public APIs sometimes do this. Retail product pages almost never do.

Outside of these scenarios, client-side jQuery scraping is a dead end for anything involving external URLs.

Moving to the server

CORS is enforced by the browser, not by the network. When you make the same request from a Node.js script running on a server, there's no browser in the picture and no CORS check. The request goes out, the response comes back, and your code processes it without interference.

That's the practical reason most jQuery web scraping tutorials end up on Node.js. Not because the server is better at parsing HTML (jQuery does the same thing either way), but because the browser won't let you fetch the HTML in the first place.

If you're unfamiliar with how headless browsers fit into this picture, that distinction between browser-based and server-side execution is worth understanding before moving on.

Setting up jQuery for server-side scraping with Node.js

Now that the browser is off the table for cross-origin scraping, let's move to Node.js, where CORS doesn't exist, and you can fetch whatever you want.

There's one catch: jQuery expects a DOM. It was built to manipulate HTML elements in a browser window, and Node.js doesn't have one. You need to simulate a browser environment first, then hand it to jQuery. That's where jsdom comes in.

What jsdom does

jsdom is a JavaScript implementation of the browser's DOM. It takes an HTML string and creates a fake window and document object that behaves like a real browser, minus the rendering. jQuery doesn't know the difference, so it works as if it were running in Chrome.

Think of it as giving jQuery the illusion of a browser so it can do its job.

Installing dependencies

Start by creating a project and installing what you need:

mkdir jquery - scraper cd jquery - scraper npm init - y npm install jquery jsdom

mkdir jquery - scraper cd jquery - scraper npm init - y npm install jquery jsdom

That gives you three things:

Node.js as the runtime (no browser involved)

jsdom to create the fake DOM that jQuery needs

to create the fake DOM that jQuery needs jquery as the extraction library

Note: Running this npm install after January 2026 will give you the latest 4.0 version of jQuery. This fundamentally changes the way some code snippets work. The examples in this article use the latest version of jQuery, so if any of them don't work, make sure to update it with:

npm install jquery

npm install jquery

Basic setup

Here's the minimal code to get jQuery running in Node.js with jsdom:

const { JSDOM } = require ( 'jsdom' ) ; const html = ` < html > < body > < div class = "product" > < h2 class = "title" > Wireless Mouse < / h2 > < span class = "price" > $ 29.99 < / span > < / div > < div class = "product" > < h2 class = "title" > Mechanical Keyboard < / h2 > < span class = "price" > $ 89.99 < / span > < / div > < / body > < / html > ` ; const dom = new JSDOM ( html , { url : 'http://localhost' } ) ; const { jQueryFactory } = require ( 'jquery/factory' ) ; const $ = jQueryFactory ( dom . window ) ; $ ( '.product' ) . each ( function ( ) { const title = $ ( this ) . find ( '.title' ) . text ( ) ; const price = $ ( this ) . find ( '.price' ) . text ( ) ; console . log ( `$ { title } : $ { price } ` ) ; } ) ;

const { JSDOM } = require ( 'jsdom' ) ; const html = ` < html > < body > < div class = "product" > < h2 class = "title" > Wireless Mouse < / h2 > < span class = "price" > $ 29.99 < / span > < / div > < div class = "product" > < h2 class = "title" > Mechanical Keyboard < / h2 > < span class = "price" > $ 89.99 < / span > < / div > < / body > < / html > ` ; const dom = new JSDOM ( html , { url : 'http://localhost' } ) ; const { jQueryFactory } = require ( 'jquery/factory' ) ; const $ = jQueryFactory ( dom . window ) ; $ ( '.product' ) . each ( function ( ) { const title = $ ( this ) . find ( '.title' ) . text ( ) ; const price = $ ( this ) . find ( '.price' ) . text ( ) ; console . log ( `$ { title } : $ { price } ` ) ; } ) ;

Output:

Wireless Mouse : $ 29.99 Mechanical Keyboard : $ 89.99

Wireless Mouse : $ 29.99 Mechanical Keyboard : $ 89.99

Fetching a real page

The example above uses hardcoded HTML. In practice, you'll fetch the page first and then parse it. Node.js has built-in fetch from version 18+, so no extra packages needed:

const { JSDOM } = require ( 'jsdom' ) ; async function scrape ( url ) { const response = await fetch ( url ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ; const dom = new JSDOM ( html ) ; const { jQueryFactory } = require ( 'jquery/factory' ) ; const $ = jQueryFactory ( dom . window ) ; const title = $ ( 'title' ) . text ( ) ; console . log ( 'Page title:' , title ) ; } scrape ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) ;

const { JSDOM } = require ( 'jsdom' ) ; async function scrape ( url ) { const response = await fetch ( url ) ; const html = await response . text ( ) ; const dom = new JSDOM ( html ) ; const { jQueryFactory } = require ( 'jquery/factory' ) ; const $ = jQueryFactory ( dom . window ) ; const title = $ ( 'title' ) . text ( ) ; console . log ( 'Page title:' , title ) ; } scrape ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) ;

This is the basic pattern you'll build on for the rest of the tutorial: fetch the HTML, create a DOM, bind jQuery, and extract data.

Structuring your scraper

For anything beyond a throwaway script, it helps to split the logic into clear parts:

const { JSDOM } = require ( 'jsdom' ) ; async function fetchPage ( url ) { const response = await fetch ( url ) ; if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP $ { response . status } for $ { url } ` ) ; } return await response . text ( ) ; } function extractProducts ( html ) { const dom = new JSDOM ( html , { url : 'https://books.toscrape.com/' } ) ; const { jQueryFactory } = require ( 'jquery/factory' ) ; const $ = jQueryFactory ( dom . window ) ; const products = [ ] ; // Books to Scrape uses the 'product_pod' class for its item cards $ ( '.product_pod' ) . each ( function ( ) { products . push ( { // The full title is usually stored in the 'title' attribute of the anchor tag title : $ ( this ) . find ( 'h3 a' ) . attr ( 'title' ) , // Price uses the 'price_color' class price : $ ( this ) . find ( '.price_color' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) , // Since we provided the base URL to JSDOM , this link will be absolute link : $ ( this ) . find ( 'h3 a' ) . prop ( 'href' ) , } ) ; } ) ; return products ; } function saveResults ( products ) { // Write to a file , database , or stdout console . log ( JSON . stringify ( products , null , 2 ) ) ; } async function main ( ) { const html = await fetchPage ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) ; const products = extractProducts ( html ) ; saveResults ( products ) ; } main ( ) ;

const { JSDOM } = require ( 'jsdom' ) ; async function fetchPage ( url ) { const response = await fetch ( url ) ; if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP $ { response . status } for $ { url } ` ) ; } return await response . text ( ) ; } function extractProducts ( html ) { const dom = new JSDOM ( html , { url : 'https://books.toscrape.com/' } ) ; const { jQueryFactory } = require ( 'jquery/factory' ) ; const $ = jQueryFactory ( dom . window ) ; const products = [ ] ; // Books to Scrape uses the 'product_pod' class for its item cards $ ( '.product_pod' ) . each ( function ( ) { products . push ( { // The full title is usually stored in the 'title' attribute of the anchor tag title : $ ( this ) . find ( 'h3 a' ) . attr ( 'title' ) , // Price uses the 'price_color' class price : $ ( this ) . find ( '.price_color' ) . text ( ) . trim ( ) , // Since we provided the base URL to JSDOM , this link will be absolute link : $ ( this ) . find ( 'h3 a' ) . prop ( 'href' ) , } ) ; } ) ; return products ; } function saveResults ( products ) { // Write to a file , database , or stdout console . log ( JSON . stringify ( products , null , 2 ) ) ; } async function main ( ) { const html = await fetchPage ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) ; const products = extractProducts ( html ) ; saveResults ( products ) ; } main ( ) ;

Three functions, three responsibilities: fetching, extracting, and saving. When selectors break (and they will), you only touch extractProducts(). When you switch from JSON files to a database, you only touch saveResults(). When you add proxy support, you only touch fetchPage().

Adding proxy support

If you're scraping more than a handful of pages, the target site will eventually notice. Adding a proxy to your requests keeps your IP out of the firing line.

Node's native fetch API is powered by an engine called Undici under the hood. It expects a specific dispatcher object to handle proxies. Libraries such as https-proxy-agent were built for the older http core module (or libraries like node-fetch and axios), so it doesn't have the dispatch method that native fetch is looking for.

Install undici:

npm install undici

npm install undici

Then update your fetch function:

const { ProxyAgent } = require ( 'undici' ) ; const proxyAgent = new ProxyAgent ( 'http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:7000' ) ; async function fetchPage ( url ) { const response = await fetch ( url , { dispatcher : proxyAgent , // This now works perfectly with native fetch headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , } , } ) ; if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP $ { response . status } for $ { url } ` ) ; } return await response . text ( ) ; }

const { ProxyAgent } = require ( 'undici' ) ; const proxyAgent = new ProxyAgent ( 'http://user:pass@gate.decodo.com:7000' ) ; async function fetchPage ( url ) { const response = await fetch ( url , { dispatcher : proxyAgent , // This now works perfectly with native fetch headers : { 'User-Agent' : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36' , } , } ) ; if ( !response . ok ) { throw new Error ( `HTTP $ { response . status } for $ { url } ` ) ; } return await response . text ( ) ; }

Each request now routes through a Decodo residential proxy, which rotates the exit IP automatically. Combined with a realistic User-Agent string, this makes your scraper look like regular browser traffic instead of an automated script hammering the same page from one address.

If you're coming from a Cheerio and Node.js background, the proxy setup is similar.