Jsoup Parsing HTML: A Complete Java Tutorial

Parsing an HTML string

A string is the simplest input source because the HTML is already in memory. This is useful when sanitizing user-submitted HTML, processing API responses that include HTML fragments, or testing parser logic without making a network request.

Here's a small example using a fictional book card:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<article class='book-card'><h3><a href='/catalogue/sample-book_1/index.html'>" + "The Quiet Island</a></h3><p class='price_color'>£18.00</p></article>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element titleEl = doc . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; Element priceEl = doc . selectFirst ( ".price_color" ) ; String title = titleEl != null ? titleEl . text ( ) : "" ; String price = priceEl != null ? priceEl . text ( ) : "" ; System . out . println ( "Title: " + title ) ; System . out . println ( "Price: " + price ) ; } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<article class='book-card'><h3><a href='/catalogue/sample-book_1/index.html'>" + "The Quiet Island</a></h3><p class='price_color'>£18.00</p></article>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element titleEl = doc . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; Element priceEl = doc . selectFirst ( ".price_color" ) ; String title = titleEl != null ? titleEl . text ( ) : "" ; String price = priceEl != null ? priceEl . text ( ) : "" ; System . out . println ( "Title: " + title ) ; System . out . println ( "Price: " + price ) ; } }

The important part here's Jsoup.parse(html). It converts the raw string into a Document. From that point on, the workflow is the same as for a file or a live page. The input source changes, but the object you work with remains the same.

Parsing a local HTML file

Parsing a file is useful when the page has already been saved locally. That could mean working with downloaded HTML archives, exported pages, or offline analysis where the content needs to stay fixed during testing.

Here's a simple example:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import java . io . File ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { File input = new File ( "books-home.html" ) ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( input , "UTF-8" ) ; System . out . println ( "Title: " + doc . title ( ) ) ; } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import java . io . File ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { File input = new File ( "books-home.html" ) ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( input , "UTF-8" ) ; System . out . println ( "Title: " + doc . title ( ) ) ; } }

It's a good idea to specify UTF-8 explicitly instead of relying on automatic detection. That helps avoid encoding issues that can corrupt punctuation, symbols, or non-English text.

Fetching and parsing a live URL

When the HTML is not already available as a string or file, jsoup can fetch it directly and parse it in one step. This works well for static pages where the content is already present in the response HTML.

Using the homepage of books.toscrape.com, the code looks like this:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . userAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0" ) . referrer ( "https://www.google.com/" ) . timeout ( 10_000 ) . get ( ) ; int bookCount = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) . size ( ) ; System . out . println ( "Title: " + doc . title ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "Books on page: " + bookCount ) ; } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . userAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0" ) . referrer ( "https://www.google.com/" ) . timeout ( 10_000 ) . get ( ) ; int bookCount = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) . size ( ) ; System . out . println ( "Title: " + doc . title ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "Books on page: " + bookCount ) ; } }

This example uses Jsoup.connect(url).get() to fetch and parse the page in a single step. It also sets custom user agent, referrer, and timeout values on the connection object. That's usually enough for straightforward static targets.

The Document returned here's the same type of object returned by Jsoup.parse() in the earlier examples. That consistency is one of the reasons jsoup is easy to work with. Whether the source is a string, a file, or a live page, the next step is the same: query the document and work with its elements.

There's one important limitation, though. Jsoup.connect() does not execute JavaScript. If a site renders content in the browser after the initial request, jsoup will only see the initial HTML response, not the fully populated page. That's where browser-based tools become necessary, which is also why it helps to understand what a headless browser is and how to scrape websites with dynamic content before moving on to more advanced targets.

Why the Document object matters

Everything in jsoup starts from the Document. It's the parsed representation of the page and provides the rest of the code with a consistent structure to work with.

That matters because the input source can change, but the workflow stays the same. A string, a file, and a live URL all end up as a Document. Once that happens, the next steps are always built on it: selecting elements, traversing the DOM, extracting values, and reshaping the markup where needed.

Selecting and traversing elements in jsoup

Once the HTML is loaded into a Document, the next step is finding the parts that matter. jsoup provides a few ways to do that. Some methods are direct and simple, like selecting by ID, class, or tag. Others are more expressive and let you target elements with CSS selectors. After that, jsoup also lets you move through the DOM itself, going up to a parent, down to children, or sideways to sibling elements.

Selecting elements by ID, class, and tag

jsoup includes a few built-in methods for common selection patterns. These are useful when the HTML structure is simple or when the page already gives you clear IDs, class names, or tag patterns to work with.

getElementById() returns a single Element or null if nothing matches, so it should always be checked before calling methods on it. getElementsByClass() returns an Elements collection, which can be looped over. getElementsByTag() is useful when you want every instance of a tag, such as all links, images, or table rows.

On books.toscrape.com, each book card sits inside an article.product_pod container. That makes class-based selection a good starting point:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . getElementsByClass ( "product_pod" ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { System . out . println ( book . text ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "-----" ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . getElementsByClass ( "product_pod" ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { System . out . println ( book . text ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "-----" ) ; } } }

That prints the combined inner text of each book card, which is a quick way to confirm the selection is working before narrowing down to specific fields.

Tag-based selection works the same way. If the goal is to inspect all links on the page, getElementsByTag("a") will return every anchor element in one call.

Selecting elements with CSS selectors

For more precise queries, select() is the method that usually does the most work. It accepts CSS selectors, so if you have used querySelectorAll() in JavaScript, the idea will feel familiar. This is usually the most flexible way to target nested elements, combine conditions, or filter by attributes.

For example, these selectors all work in jsoup:

a[href] selects anchor tags that have an href attribute

selects anchor tags that have an attribute img[src] selects images with a src

selects images with a input[type=submit] selects submit buttons

selects submit buttons article.product_pod h3 > a selects title links inside each book card

Here's a more targeted example using books.toscrape.com:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements titleLinks = doc . select ( "article.product_pod h3 > a" ) ; for ( Element link : titleLinks ) { System . out . println ( link . attr ( "title" ) ) ; } Element firstPrice = doc . selectFirst ( "article.product_pod .price_color" ) ; if ( firstPrice != null ) { System . out . println ( "First price: " + firstPrice . text ( ) ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements titleLinks = doc . select ( "article.product_pod h3 > a" ) ; for ( Element link : titleLinks ) { System . out . println ( link . attr ( "title" ) ) ; } Element firstPrice = doc . selectFirst ( "article.product_pod .price_color" ) ; if ( firstPrice != null ) { System . out . println ( "First price: " + firstPrice . text ( ) ) ; } } }

selectFirst() is useful when only one match is needed. It avoids manually fetching the first item from a collection and eliminates the risk of indexing into an empty result.

If you're deciding between CSS selectors and XPath, this is a good point to look at how to choose the right selector for web scraping.

Traversing the DOM

Selecting the right element is only part of the job. Sometimes the easier approach is to find one element and then move through the DOM around it.

jsoup supports both vertical and horizontal traversal. parent() moves up one level. children() returns the direct child elements. child(index) returns a single child at the specified position. nextElementSibling() and previousElementSibling() move sideways through elements at the same level.

That becomes useful when the structure is predictable, but the page does not give you convenient class names for every field.

Here's a simple example using a definition list:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<dl>class='specs'><dt>Format</dt><dd>Paperback</dd><dt>Availability</dt><dd>In stock</dd><dt>Language</dt><dd>English</dd></dl>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements labels = doc . select ( "dt" ) ; for ( Element label : labels ) { Element value = label . nextElementSibling ( ) ; if ( value != null ) { System . out . println ( label . text ( ) + ": " + value . text ( ) ) ; } } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<dl>class='specs'><dt>Format</dt><dd>Paperback</dd><dt>Availability</dt><dd>In stock</dd><dt>Language</dt><dd>English</dd></dl>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements labels = doc . select ( "dt" ) ; for ( Element label : labels ) { Element value = label . nextElementSibling ( ) ; if ( value != null ) { System . out . println ( label . text ( ) + ": " + value . text ( ) ) ; } } } }

That works without relying on dedicated class names for each value. It simply uses the sibling relationship between dt and dd.

Moving upward can also be helpful. On books.toscrape.com, selecting the title link first and then calling parent() or moving back up to the surrounding article.product_pod lets you work outward from the title to the rest of the book card.

Traversing an entire subtree

For deeper inspection, jsoup also supports walking through a whole subtree node by node. Element.traverse() uses a NodeVisitor for depth-first traversal, which is useful when the structure is irregular or when you need to inspect every nested element inside a section.

Here's a small example:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Node ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = """ <div class="book-card"> <h3><a href="/catalogue/sample-book_1/index.html">The Quiet Island</a></h3> <p class="price_color">£18.00</p> </div> """ ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element card = doc . selectFirst ( ".book-card" ) ; if ( card != null ) { card . traverse ( new org . jsoup . select . NodeVisitor ( ) { @Override public void head ( Node node , int depth ) { System . out . println ( " " . repeat ( depth * 2 ) + node . nodeName ( ) ) ; } @Override public void tail ( Node node , int depth ) { // no action needed on exit } } ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Node ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = """ <div class="book-card"> <h3><a href="/catalogue/sample-book_1/index.html">The Quiet Island</a></h3> <p class="price_color">£18.00</p> </div> """ ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element card = doc . selectFirst ( ".book-card" ) ; if ( card != null ) { card . traverse ( new org . jsoup . select . NodeVisitor ( ) { @Override public void head ( Node node , int depth ) { System . out . println ( " " . repeat ( depth * 2 ) + node . nodeName ( ) ) ; } @Override public void tail ( Node node , int depth ) { // no action needed on exit } } ) ; } } }

That kind of traversal is not needed for every scraper, but it's useful when normal selectors aren't enough, and you need to understand the full shape of a nested block.

Putting selection and traversal together

In practice, most jsoup workflows combine both approaches. Start with a selector that gets close to the right area, then traverse from there when the remaining structure is easier to navigate relative to that point.

That is what makes jsoup flexible. You're not limited to one style. You can use getElementsByClass() to grab all book cards, select() to target the title and price inside each one, and traversal methods to move through surrounding elements when the structure calls for it.

Advanced selection techniques in jsoup HTML parsing

Basic selectors are enough for many pages, but they fall short when the markup is inconsistent or when the data is not neatly labeled with unique classes. This is where jsoup becomes much more useful than a naive regex approach. Instead of trying to match HTML as plain text, jsoup lets you query the parsed document with selectors that understand structure, attributes, and text content.

To make this section more realistic, imagine a public open data directory where each dataset appears in a table row with a title, a last-updated date, and a download link. Some rows link to CSV files, others link to PDFs, and not every row uses the same classes consistently. That's a good setting for the more advanced selectors jsoup supports.

Attribute value selectors

Attribute selectors are useful when the value of an attribute tells you more than the tag or class does.

An exact match with [attr=value] is the most specific form. It works when the attribute value is known in advance and should match exactly.

A starts-with match using [attr^=prefix] is useful when the value follows a predictable pattern. For example, it can help target images or links that begin with a known CDN path.

An ends-with match using [attr$=suffix] is useful when the file type matters more than the full URL. That makes it a good fit for finding download links that end in .pdf.

A contains match using [attr=substring]* works when only part of the value is stable, such as a path segment like /download/ or /dataset/.

Here's a simple example that selects PDF links from a fictional open data table:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<table class=\"datasets\">

" + " <tr>

" + " <td><a href=\"/files/transport-report.pdf\">Transport report</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td><a href=\"/files/population-data.csv\">Population data</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td><a href=\"/files/water-quality.pdf\">Water quality</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + "</table>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements pdfLinks = doc . select ( "a[href$=.pdf]" ) ; for ( Element link : pdfLinks ) { System . out . println ( link . text ( ) + " -> " + link . attr ( "href" ) ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<table class=\"datasets\">

" + " <tr>

" + " <td><a href=\"/files/transport-report.pdf\">Transport report</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td><a href=\"/files/population-data.csv\">Population data</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td><a href=\"/files/water-quality.pdf\">Water quality</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + "</table>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements pdfLinks = doc . select ( "a[href$=.pdf]" ) ; for ( Element link : pdfLinks ) { System . out . println ( link . text ( ) + " -> " + link . attr ( "href" ) ) ; } } }

That kind of selector is much more reliable than trying to find every PDF link with a text pattern.

Structural and positional pseudo-selectors

Sometimes the markup doesn't provide any useful classes at all. In that case, structural selectors help you target elements based on position and relationship.

first-child selects the first child under a parent. last-child selects the last one. nth-child(n) selects a child at a specific position. These are helpful when a table has a predictable column order but inconsistent class names.

not(selector) excludes matches you don't want. A common example is skipping the header row of a table.

has(selector) is especially useful because it selects a parent element based on its contents. That makes it a good fit for filtering only those rows that include a download link.

Here's an example:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<table class=\"datasets\">

" + " <tr>

" + " <th>Dataset</th>

" + " <th>Last updated</th>

" + " <th>Download</th>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td>Road traffic counts</td>

" + " <td>2026-03-15</td>

" + " <td><a href=\"/downloads/traffic.csv\">CSV</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td>Population overview</td>

" + " <td>2026-03-10</td>

" + " <td>No file</td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td>Air quality report</td>

" + " <td>2026-02-28</td>

" + " <td><a href=\"/downloads/air-quality.pdf\">PDF</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + "</table>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements downloadableRows = doc . select ( "table.datasets tr:not(:first-child):has(a[href])" ) ; for ( Element row : downloadableRows ) { Element name = row . child ( 0 ) ; Element updated = row . child ( 1 ) ; Element download = row . selectFirst ( "a[href]" ) ; if ( download != null ) { System . out . println ( name . text ( ) + " | " + updated . text ( ) + " | " + download . attr ( "href" ) ) ; } } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<table class=\"datasets\">

" + " <tr>

" + " <th>Dataset</th>

" + " <th>Last updated</th>

" + " <th>Download</th>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td>Road traffic counts</td>

" + " <td>2026-03-15</td>

" + " <td><a href=\"/downloads/traffic.csv\">CSV</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td>Population overview</td>

" + " <td>2026-03-10</td>

" + " <td>No file</td>

" + " </tr>

" + " <tr>

" + " <td>Air quality report</td>

" + " <td>2026-02-28</td>

" + " <td><a href=\"/downloads/air-quality.pdf\">PDF</a></td>

" + " </tr>

" + "</table>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements downloadableRows = doc . select ( "table.datasets tr:not(:first-child):has(a[href])" ) ; for ( Element row : downloadableRows ) { Element name = row . child ( 0 ) ; Element updated = row . child ( 1 ) ; Element download = row . selectFirst ( "a[href]" ) ; if ( download != null ) { System . out . println ( name . text ( ) + " | " + updated . text ( ) + " | " + download . attr ( "href" ) ) ; } } } }

That selector does a lot in one line. It skips the header row and keeps only the rows that contain an anchor with an href attribute.

jsoup-specific extension selectors

jsoup also includes selectors that go beyond standard CSS. These are useful when the page is easier to understand through visible text than through classes or attributes.

contains(text) matches elements whose text content includes the given string, including descendant text. This is useful when a label is visible on the page, but there's no clean machine-readable hook to target it.

containsOwn(text) is narrower. It matches only the element's own text, not the text inside nested children. That difference matters when a parent container wraps multiple child elements, and only part of the text should count as the match.

Here's a small example:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<div class=\"dataset-card\">

" + " Last updated

" + " <span>2026-03-15</span>

" + "</div>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; System . out . println ( "contains: " + doc . select ( ":contains(Last updated)" ) . text ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "containsOwn: " + doc . select ( ":containsOwn(Last updated)" ) . text ( ) ) ; } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<div class=\"dataset-card\">

" + " Last updated

" + " <span>2026-03-15</span>

" + "</div>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; System . out . println ( "contains: " + doc . select ( ":contains(Last updated)" ) . text ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "containsOwn: " + doc . select ( ":containsOwn(Last updated)" ) . text ( ) ) ; } }

In a simple case like this, both may appear to work. The difference becomes clearer when the matching text spans nested elements or when a parent contains a lot of unrelated descendant text.

jsoup also supports matches(regex), which applies a regular expression against element text. This can be useful for patterns like dates, version numbers, or IDs that follow a predictable format. For example:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<ul>

" + " <li>Last updated: 2026-03-15</li>

" + " <li>Last updated: March 2026</li>

" + " <li>Status: archived</li>

" + "</ul>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements datedItems = doc . select ( "li:matches(\\d{4}-\\d{2}-\\d{2})" ) ; for ( Element item : datedItems ) { System . out . println ( item . text ( ) ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<ul>

" + " <li>Last updated: 2026-03-15</li>

" + " <li>Last updated: March 2026</li>

" + " <li>Status: archived</li>

" + "</ul>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Elements datedItems = doc . select ( "li:matches(\\d{4}-\\d{2}-\\d{2})" ) ; for ( Element item : datedItems ) { System . out . println ( item . text ( ) ) ; } } }

This kind of selector is powerful, but it should be used carefully. Regex-based matching is more expensive than a normal class, tag, or attribute selector, so it makes sense as a fallback rather than the first option on a large page.

Why these selectors matter

The value of advanced selectors is not just that they're more expressive; it's that they let the parsing logic stay tied to the actual structure of the page rather than brittle string matching.

That is the difference between working with parsed HTML and trying to scrape markup with regex. Regex can match text, but it does not understand the DOM; jsoup does, meaning it can target elements by relationship, position, attributes, and visible content in a way much closer to how the page is actually built.

Extracting data from HTML elements with jsoup

Once you have the right elements, the next step is turning them into usable values. In jsoup, that usually means extracting text, reading attributes, checking raw HTML when needed, and then shaping the result into a format you can save or pass downstream.

For consistency, this section sticks with books.toscrape.com. Each article.product_pod contains the title, price, rating, and product link, which makes it a good example of how real extraction works on a static page.

Extracting text content

The two text methods you'll use most often are text() and ownText().

text() returns the combined text of an element and all of its descendants, with whitespace normalized and trimmed. ownText() returns only the text that belongs directly to that element, excluding nested children.

Here's a small example:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<div class=\"meta\">" + "Price" + "<span class=\"price_color\">£18.00</span>" + "</div>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element meta = doc . selectFirst ( ".meta" ) ; if ( meta != null ) { System . out . println ( "text(): " + meta . text ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "ownText(): " + meta . ownText ( ) ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<div class=\"meta\">" + "Price" + "<span class=\"price_color\">£18.00</span>" + "</div>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element meta = doc . selectFirst ( ".meta" ) ; if ( meta != null ) { System . out . println ( "text(): " + meta . text ( ) ) ; System . out . println ( "ownText(): " + meta . ownText ( ) ) ; } } }

In practice, text() is the better default when you want the readable content of a block. ownText() is useful when a container mixes a label with nested values, and you only want the direct text. jsoup also normalizes whitespace in text(), so line breaks and extra spaces are flattened into a cleaner output.

If you need the original internal markup rather than visible text, use html() or outerHTML() rather than text().

Extracting attribute values

When the value you want lives in an attribute instead of visible text, use attr(attributeName). For example, the title link on books.toscrape.com stores the destination URL in href and often stores the full book title in the title attribute.

A useful detail here's that attr() returns an empty string if the attribute doesn't exist. It does not return null. That means optional attributes should usually be checked with hasAttr() first, especially if the page is inconsistent. For links and image paths, absUrl(attributeName) is even better because it resolves relative URLs against the page's base URI.

Here's a simple loop that extracts book titles and absolute product URLs:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element link = book . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; String title = "" ; String url = "" ; if ( link != null ) { title = link . hasAttr ( "title" ) ? link . attr ( "title" ) : link . text ( ) ; url = link . absUrl ( "href" ) ; } System . out . println ( "Title: " + title ) ; System . out . println ( "URL: " + url ) ; System . out . println ( "-----" ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element link = book . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; String title = "" ; String url = "" ; if ( link != null ) { title = link . hasAttr ( "title" ) ? link . attr ( "title" ) : link . text ( ) ; url = link . absUrl ( "href" ) ; } System . out . println ( "Title: " + title ) ; System . out . println ( "URL: " + url ) ; System . out . println ( "-----" ) ; } } }

Using absUrl("href") is cleaner than manually joining relative paths to the base domain, and it avoids subtle mistakes when the path structure changes.

Extracting encoded data from class names and data attributes

Not every value appears as visible text. Some pages encode state in class names or in data- attributes.

On books.toscrape.com, the rating is a good example. The star rating is not written as plain text. Instead, it's encoded in a class such as star-rating Three. That means the scraper has to read the class string and extract the rating word.

Here's one way to do that:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element ratingEl = book . selectFirst ( "p.star-rating" ) ; String rating = "Unknown" ; if ( ratingEl != null ) { String [ ] classes = ratingEl . className ( ) . split ( "\\s+" ) ; for ( String cls : classes ) { if ( !cls . equals ( "star-rating" ) ) { rating = cls ; break ; } } } System . out . println ( "Rating: " + rating ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element ratingEl = book . selectFirst ( "p.star-rating" ) ; String rating = "Unknown" ; if ( ratingEl != null ) { String [ ] classes = ratingEl . className ( ) . split ( "\\s+" ) ; for ( String cls : classes ) { if ( !cls . equals ( "star-rating" ) ) { rating = cls ; break ; } } } System . out . println ( "Rating: " + rating ) ; } } }

That pattern shows up often on real sites. A value exists, but it's encoded in the markup rather than displayed directly to the reader.

For data-attributes, jsoup provides dataset(), which returns a Map<String, String> of the element's HTML5 custom data attributes. That is cleaner than calling attr() repeatedly when a block uses several data- fields.

A small example looks like this:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import java . util . Map ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<div class=\"book-card\" data-sku=\"BK-1042\" data-format=\"paperback\"></div>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element card = doc . selectFirst ( ".book-card" ) ; if ( card != null ) { Map < String , String > data = card . dataset ( ) ; System . out . println ( "SKU: " + data . getOrDefault ( "sku" , "" ) ) ; System . out . println ( "Format: " + data . getOrDefault ( "format" , "" ) ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import java . util . Map ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) { String html = "<div class=\"book-card\" data-sku=\"BK-1042\" data-format=\"paperback\"></div>" ; Document doc = Jsoup . parse ( html ) ; Element card = doc . selectFirst ( ".book-card" ) ; if ( card != null ) { Map < String , String > data = card . dataset ( ) ; System . out . println ( "SKU: " + data . getOrDefault ( "sku" , "" ) ) ; System . out . println ( "Format: " + data . getOrDefault ( "format" , "" ) ) ; } } }

Building a structured result

Once the fields are extracted, it helps to store them in a structure that is easy to serialize. A common lightweight option is a List<Map<String, String>>. It is flexible enough for tutorials and quick scrapers, and it keeps the output readable.

The example below extracts the title, price, rating, and absolute URL from each book card, applies simple null-safe fallbacks, and stores the results in a list.

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; import java . util . ArrayList ; import java . util . LinkedHashMap ; import java . util . List ; import java . util . Map ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; List < Map < String , String >> results = new ArrayList <> ( ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element link = book . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; Element priceEl = book . selectFirst ( ".price_color" ) ; Element ratingEl = book . selectFirst ( "p.star-rating" ) ; String title = "" ; String url = "" ; String price = priceEl != null ? priceEl . text ( ) : "" ; String rating = "Unknown" ; if ( link != null ) { title = link . hasAttr ( "title" ) ? link . attr ( "title" ) : link . text ( ) ; url = link . absUrl ( "href" ) ; } if ( ratingEl != null ) { String [ ] classes = ratingEl . className ( ) . split ( "\\s+" ) ; for ( String cls : classes ) { if ( !cls . equals ( "star-rating" ) ) { rating = cls ; break ; } } } Map < String , String > row = new LinkedHashMap <> ( ) ; row . put ( "title" , title ) ; row . put ( "price" , price ) ; row . put ( "rating" , rating ) ; row . put ( "url" , url ) ; results . add ( row ) ; } for ( Map < String , String > row : results ) { System . out . println ( row ) ; } } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; import java . util . ArrayList ; import java . util . LinkedHashMap ; import java . util . List ; import java . util . Map ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; List < Map < String , String >> results = new ArrayList <> ( ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element link = book . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; Element priceEl = book . selectFirst ( ".price_color" ) ; Element ratingEl = book . selectFirst ( "p.star-rating" ) ; String title = "" ; String url = "" ; String price = priceEl != null ? priceEl . text ( ) : "" ; String rating = "Unknown" ; if ( link != null ) { title = link . hasAttr ( "title" ) ? link . attr ( "title" ) : link . text ( ) ; url = link . absUrl ( "href" ) ; } if ( ratingEl != null ) { String [ ] classes = ratingEl . className ( ) . split ( "\\s+" ) ; for ( String cls : classes ) { if ( !cls . equals ( "star-rating" ) ) { rating = cls ; break ; } } } Map < String , String > row = new LinkedHashMap <> ( ) ; row . put ( "title" , title ) ; row . put ( "price" , price ) ; row . put ( "rating" , rating ) ; row . put ( "url" , url ) ; results . add ( row ) ; } for ( Map < String , String > row : results ) { System . out . println ( row ) ; } } }

The main point here isn't the exact container type. It's the habit of using safe defaults when extracting, rather than assuming every field exists. That keeps the scraper from failing the first time one card is missing a title attribute or a price node.

After extraction, it's also worth validating and normalizing the data. Prices may need cleaning, ratings may need conversion from words to numbers, and blank values may need filtering or flagging. If you want to go deeper on that step, it helps to read about what data cleaning is and why it matters.

Serializing the result to JSON with Gson

Once the extracted data is in a List<Map<String, String>>, serializing it to JSON is straightforward. Gson is a lightweight Java library for converting Java objects to JSON and back. Current Gson releases are published under com.google.code.gson:gson, with 2.13.2 shown as the latest version on the Maven Repository at the time of writing.

Add gson as a dependency:

< dependency > < groupId > com . google . code . gson < / groupId > < artifactId > gson < / artifactId > < version > 2.13 .2 < / version > < / dependency >

< dependency > < groupId > com . google . code . gson < / groupId > < artifactId > gson < / artifactId > < version > 2.13 .2 < / version > < / dependency >

Then serialize the results and write them to a timestamped file:

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import com . google . gson . Gson ; import com . google . gson . GsonBuilder ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; import java . nio . file . Files ; import java . nio . file . Path ; import java . time . LocalDateTime ; import java . time . format . DateTimeFormatter ; import java . util . ArrayList ; import java . util . LinkedHashMap ; import java . util . List ; import java . util . Map ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; List < Map < String , String >> results = new ArrayList <> ( ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element link = book . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; Element priceEl = book . selectFirst ( ".price_color" ) ; Element ratingEl = book . selectFirst ( "p.star-rating" ) ; String title = "" ; String url = "" ; String price = priceEl != null ? priceEl . text ( ) : "" ; String rating = "Unknown" ; if ( link != null ) { title = link . hasAttr ( "title" ) ? link . attr ( "title" ) : link . text ( ) ; url = link . absUrl ( "href" ) ; } if ( ratingEl != null ) { String [ ] classes = ratingEl . className ( ) . split ( "\\s+" ) ; for ( String cls : classes ) { if ( !cls . equals ( "star-rating" ) ) { rating = cls ; break ; } } } Map < String , String > row = new LinkedHashMap <> ( ) ; row . put ( "title" , title ) ; row . put ( "price" , price ) ; row . put ( "rating" , rating ) ; row . put ( "url" , url ) ; results . add ( row ) ; } Gson gson = new GsonBuilder ( ) . setPrettyPrinting ( ) . create ( ) ; String json = gson . toJson ( results ) ; String timestamp = LocalDateTime . now ( ) . format ( DateTimeFormatter . ofPattern ( "yyyyMMdd_HHmmss" ) ) ; Path output = Paths . get ( "books_" + timestamp + ".json" ) ; Files . writeString ( output , json ) ; System . out . println ( "Saved: " + output . toAbsolutePath ( ) ) ; } }

package com . example . jsoupdemo ; import com . google . gson . Gson ; import com . google . gson . GsonBuilder ; import org . jsoup . Jsoup ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Document ; import org . jsoup . nodes . Element ; import org . jsoup . select . Elements ; import java . io . IOException ; import java . nio . file . Files ; import java . nio . file . Path ; import java . time . LocalDateTime ; import java . time . format . DateTimeFormatter ; import java . util . ArrayList ; import java . util . LinkedHashMap ; import java . util . List ; import java . util . Map ; public class Main { public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws IOException { Document doc = Jsoup . connect ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) . get ( ) ; Elements books = doc . select ( "article.product_pod" ) ; List < Map < String , String >> results = new ArrayList <> ( ) ; for ( Element book : books ) { Element link = book . selectFirst ( "h3 a" ) ; Element priceEl = book . selectFirst ( ".price_color" ) ; Element ratingEl = book . selectFirst ( "p.star-rating" ) ; String title = "" ; String url = "" ; String price = priceEl != null ? priceEl . text ( ) : "" ; String rating = "Unknown" ; if ( link != null ) { title = link . hasAttr ( "title" ) ? link . attr ( "title" ) : link . text ( ) ; url = link . absUrl ( "href" ) ; } if ( ratingEl != null ) { String [ ] classes = ratingEl . className ( ) . split ( "\\s+" ) ; for ( String cls : classes ) { if ( !cls . equals ( "star-rating" ) ) { rating = cls ; break ; } } } Map < String , String > row = new LinkedHashMap <> ( ) ; row . put ( "title" , title ) ; row . put ( "price" , price ) ; row . put ( "rating" , rating ) ; row . put ( "url" , url ) ; results . add ( row ) ; } Gson gson = new GsonBuilder ( ) . setPrettyPrinting ( ) . create ( ) ; String json = gson . toJson ( results ) ; String timestamp = LocalDateTime . now ( ) . format ( DateTimeFormatter . ofPattern ( "yyyyMMdd_HHmmss" ) ) ; Path output = Paths . get ( "books_" + timestamp + ".json" ) ; Files . writeString ( output , json ) ; System . out . println ( "Saved: " + output . toAbsolutePath ( ) ) ; } }

A timestamped filename helps keep each run separate, preventing overwriting the previous output. That's especially useful while testing selectors and making changes to the scraper.

JSON is a good default for a tutorial like this because it's easy to inspect and easy to reuse. If you later want to store the output elsewhere, the next natural step is to learn how to save scraped data to CSV, Excel, and databases.

What extraction really comes down to

At this stage, most jsoup work comes down to 3 questions:

Which element holds the value?

Is the value in visible text, an attribute, or encoded in the markup?

What should happen if that value is missing?

Once those answers are clear, the code becomes much simpler. You select the right node, extract the value in the right way, apply a fallback if needed, and move on to the next field.

Modifying HTML documents with jsoup

jsoup isn't only useful for reading HTML. It can also modify the document after parsing. That matters in a few practical cases: cleaning up archived pages before storing them, removing navigation or ad blocks from scraped content, rewriting relative links, and sanitizing untrusted user input before saving or rendering it. jsoup's API supports all of those patterns through element-level DOM operations and through Jsoup.clean() with Safelist.

Adding, removing, and replacing elements

Once you have an Element, jsoup lets you change the tree directly. remove() deletes a matched node from the document. replaceWith(Node) swaps one node for another. prepend(html) and append(html) insert HTML inside an element, before or after its existing children. wrap(html) adds a new parent around an element, while unwrap() removes the parent and keeps the inner content. These methods are part of jsoup's Element API and allow you to reshape a document without rebuilding it from scratch.

That's useful when a scraped page contains things you do not want to keep, such as: