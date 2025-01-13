Puppeteer vs. Selenium: Which Tool Should You Use for Web Scraping?

Protocol matters

Puppeteer talks to Chrome through CDP—a direct connection, like speaking a native language. Selenium sends commands over HTTP using the WebDriver protocol, which then communicates with the browser—more like speaking through a translator. The translator works everywhere, but each interaction adds a bit of overhead, which makes Puppeteer faster than Selenium.

Selenium's biggest downside – driver management

Install a new version of Chrome and, without intervention, your chromedriver breaks overnight. Selenium Manager, shipped with v4.6, now handles driver downloads automatically. Puppeteer avoids the problem entirely by bundling a compatible Chromium version with every release.

Anti-bot tooling isn't equal

Puppeteer has puppeteer-extra-plugin-stealth, which patches the automation fingerprints that systems like Cloudflare check for. Selenium has no official equivalent. The community workaround was undetected-chromedriver, which has since been replaced by nodriver from the same developer.

This comparison focuses on Puppeteer and Selenium. Playwright has emerged as a strong third option, but covering it properly would need its own article. For that comparison, see Playwright vs. Selenium in 2026.

Browser and language support

These 2 dimensions drive most tool decisions in practice. Let's look at them properly.

Browser support

Puppeteer is primarily a Chrome and Chromium tool. Firefox support has been added through WebDriver BiDi. As of mid-2026, it remains experimental and is not recommended for production scraping. Safari and Edge are not supported.

Selenium supports Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge in production. Each uses its own driver binary. This matters for scraping more than it might seem. Some websites serve different content to different browsers. That could be for feature detection, analytics targeting, or other reasons. If you need the Firefox or Safari view of a page, Selenium is the only option between these 2 tools.

Language support

Puppeteer is Node.js only. Python, Java, Ruby, and other languages have no supported path to Puppeteer. There was a community port called pyppeteer. It's been unmaintained for several years. It's not a reliable option.

Selenium supports Java, Python, JavaScript, C#, Ruby, and Kotlin. For teams that already work in Python – common in data and scraping contexts – this is a clear advantage. Python's Selenium bindings are mature and well-documented. For teams with multiple languages across different functions, Selenium is the only tool that covers the whole group.

If your team writes Python and adding Node.js just for scraping isn't an option, Puppeteer is off the table. The choice narrows to Selenium or Playwright.

Setup and implementation

This section walks through installing both tools, writing a working scraper, and adding proxy support. The scraping target is books.toscrape.com – a site built specifically for scraping practice. Both examples are in Node.js so the comparison stays direct.

Puppeteer setup

A single command installs Puppeteer and downloads a compatible Chromium version:

npm install puppeteer

npm install puppeteer

If you're managing your own Chrome binary, puppeteer-core skips the Chromium download. Point it at your binary via the executablePath option on launch.

Here's a working script that pulls book titles and prices:

import puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; async function main ( ) { let browser ; const launchOptions = { headless : true , args : [ '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-setuid-sandbox' ] , } ; try { browser = await puppeteer . launch ( launchOptions ) ; } catch ( err ) { const msg = err instanceof Error ? err . message : String ( err ) ; if ( msg . includes ( 'Could not find Chrome' ) ) { browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { . . . launchOptions , channel : 'chrome' } ) ; } else { throw err ; } } try { const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; page . setDefaultTimeout ( 30_000 ) ; page . setDefaultNavigationTimeout ( 30_000 ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' , { waitUntil : 'networkidle2' , timeout : 30_000 , } ) ; const books = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const items = document . querySelectorAll ( 'article.product_pod' ) ; return Array . from ( items ) . map ( ( item ) = > { const titleEl = item . querySelector ( 'h3 a' ) ; const priceEl = item . querySelector ( '.price_color' ) ; return { title : titleEl? . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ?? titleEl? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? null , price : priceEl? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? null , } ; } ) ; } ) ; console . log ( `Found $ { books . length } books` ) ; console . log ( books . slice ( 0 , 5 ) ) ; } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } main ( ) . catch ( ( err ) = > { const msg = err instanceof Error ? err . message : String ( err ) ; if ( msg . includes ( 'Could not find Chrome' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Puppeteer could not find a Chrome/Chromium binary.' , 'Fix by installing one of these:' , '- Install bundled Chrome: npx puppeteer browsers install chrome' , '- Or install Google Chrome and keep the code using channel: "chrome"' , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else if ( msg . includes ( 'Failed to launch the browser process' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Puppeteer failed to launch the browser process.' , 'Common fixes:' , '- Ensure Chrome/Chromium is installed (or run: npx puppeteer browsers install chrome)' , '- If running in CI/Docker: keep --no-sandbox/--disable-setuid-sandbox args' , '- Check the troubleshooting guide: https://pptr.dev/troubleshooting' , '' , 'Original error:' , msg , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else { console . error ( err ) ; } process . exitCode = 1 ; } ) ;

import puppeteer from 'puppeteer' ; async function main ( ) { let browser ; const launchOptions = { headless : true , args : [ '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-setuid-sandbox' ] , } ; try { browser = await puppeteer . launch ( launchOptions ) ; } catch ( err ) { const msg = err instanceof Error ? err . message : String ( err ) ; if ( msg . includes ( 'Could not find Chrome' ) ) { browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { . . . launchOptions , channel : 'chrome' } ) ; } else { throw err ; } } try { const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; page . setDefaultTimeout ( 30_000 ) ; page . setDefaultNavigationTimeout ( 30_000 ) ; await page . goto ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' , { waitUntil : 'networkidle2' , timeout : 30_000 , } ) ; const books = await page . evaluate ( ( ) = > { const items = document . querySelectorAll ( 'article.product_pod' ) ; return Array . from ( items ) . map ( ( item ) = > { const titleEl = item . querySelector ( 'h3 a' ) ; const priceEl = item . querySelector ( '.price_color' ) ; return { title : titleEl? . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ?? titleEl? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? null , price : priceEl? . textContent? . trim ( ) ?? null , } ; } ) ; } ) ; console . log ( `Found $ { books . length } books` ) ; console . log ( books . slice ( 0 , 5 ) ) ; } finally { await browser . close ( ) ; } } main ( ) . catch ( ( err ) = > { const msg = err instanceof Error ? err . message : String ( err ) ; if ( msg . includes ( 'Could not find Chrome' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Puppeteer could not find a Chrome/Chromium binary.' , 'Fix by installing one of these:' , '- Install bundled Chrome: npx puppeteer browsers install chrome' , '- Or install Google Chrome and keep the code using channel: "chrome"' , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else if ( msg . includes ( 'Failed to launch the browser process' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Puppeteer failed to launch the browser process.' , 'Common fixes:' , '- Ensure Chrome/Chromium is installed (or run: npx puppeteer browsers install chrome)' , '- If running in CI/Docker: keep --no-sandbox/--disable-setuid-sandbox args' , '- Check the troubleshooting guide: https://pptr.dev/troubleshooting' , '' , 'Original error:' , msg , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else { console . error ( err ) ; } process . exitCode = 1 ; } ) ;

What's worth noting in the script:

page.evaluate() runs JavaScript inside the browser's own context. You have full DOM access, exactly as if you were typing into the browser console.

runs JavaScript inside the browser's own context. You have full DOM access, exactly as if you were typing into the browser console. waitUntil: 'networkidle2' waits until the network is mostly quiet before extracting. This works well for pages that finish loading quickly.

waits until the network is mostly quiet before extracting. This works well for pages that finish loading quickly. The --no-sandbox and --disable-setuid-sandbox flags keep the script portable. They're needed in Docker and most CI environments.

and flags keep the script portable. They're needed in Docker and most CI environments. The fallback to channel: 'chrome' covers cases where Puppeteer's bundled Chromium isn't installed. Useful in slim CI images or after a clean install.

covers cases where Puppeteer's bundled Chromium isn't installed. Useful in slim CI images or after a clean install. The error handler at the bottom catches the 2 most common launch failures and prints a fix. That saves a lot of debugging time on the first run.

Run either script with node your_file_name.js and you'll see output like this:

Found 20 books [ { title : 'A Light in the Attic' , price : '£51.77' } , { title : 'Tipping the Velvet' , price : '£53.74' } , { title : 'Soumission' , price : '£50.10' } , { title : 'Sharp Objects' , price : '£47.82' } , { title : 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' , price : '£54.23' } ]

Found 20 books [ { title : 'A Light in the Attic' , price : '£51.77' } , { title : 'Tipping the Velvet' , price : '£53.74' } , { title : 'Soumission' , price : '£50.10' } , { title : 'Sharp Objects' , price : '£47.82' } , { title : 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' , price : '£54.23' } ]

Selenium setup

Install the WebDriver bindings. Selenium Manager handles the driver download automatically from v4.6 onwards:

npm install selenium - webdriver

npm install selenium - webdriver

Here's the equivalent scraper:

import { Builder , By , until } from 'selenium-webdriver' ; import chrome from 'selenium-webdriver/chrome.js' ; async function main ( ) { let driver ; try { const options = new chrome . Options ( ) . addArguments ( '--headless=new' , '--disable-gpu' ) . addArguments ( '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-setuid-sandbox' ) ; // In some sandboxed environments , Node cannot read network interfaces . // Force loopback hostname to avoid Selenium's interface probing . // // Also , if this environment blocks Selenium Manager from downloading a driver , // you can set CHROMEDRIVER_PATH to a local chromedriver binary to avoid network . const chromedriverPath = process . env . CHROMEDRIVER_PATH | | undefined ; const service = new chrome . ServiceBuilder ( chromedriverPath ) . setHostname ( '127.0.0.1' ) ; driver = await new Builder ( ) . forBrowser ( 'chrome' ) . setChromeOptions ( options ) . setChromeService ( service ) . build ( ) ; await driver . manage ( ) . setTimeouts ( { implicit : 0 , pageLoad : 30_000 , script : 30_000 , } ) ; await driver . get ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) ; await driver . wait ( until . elementLocated ( By . css ( 'article.product_pod' ) ) , 30_000 ) ; const items = await driver . findElements ( By . css ( 'article.product_pod' ) ) ; const books = [ ] ; for ( const item of items ) { const titleEl = await item . findElement ( By . css ( 'h3 a' ) ) ; const priceEl = await item . findElement ( By . css ( '.price_color' ) ) ; const title = await titleEl . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ; const price = ( await priceEl . getText ( ) ) ? . trim ( ) ?? null ; books . push ( { title , price } ) ; } console . log ( `Found $ { books . length } books` ) ; console . log ( books . slice ( 0 , 5 ) ) ; } finally { if ( driver ) { await driver . quit ( ) ; } } } main ( ) . catch ( ( err ) = > { const msg = err instanceof Error ? err . message : String ( err ) ; if ( msg . includes ( 'unknown error: cannot find Chrome binary' ) | | msg . includes ( 'cannot find Chrome binary' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Selenium could not find a Chrome/Chromium binary.' , 'Fix by installing Google Chrome, or ensure Chromium is installed and on PATH.' , '' , 'Original error:' , msg , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else if ( msg . includes ( 'chromedriver' ) | | msg . toLowerCase ( ) . includes ( 'driver' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Selenium failed to start a Chrome driver session.' , 'With selenium-webdriver v4+, Selenium Manager usually auto-downloads a driver.' , 'If this still fails, try updating Chrome, or reinstall selenium-webdriver, or ensure network access.' , '' , 'Original error:' , msg , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else { console . error ( err ) ; } process . exitCode = 1 ; } ) ;

import { Builder , By , until } from 'selenium-webdriver' ; import chrome from 'selenium-webdriver/chrome.js' ; async function main ( ) { let driver ; try { const options = new chrome . Options ( ) . addArguments ( '--headless=new' , '--disable-gpu' ) . addArguments ( '--no-sandbox' , '--disable-setuid-sandbox' ) ; // In some sandboxed environments , Node cannot read network interfaces . // Force loopback hostname to avoid Selenium's interface probing . // // Also , if this environment blocks Selenium Manager from downloading a driver , // you can set CHROMEDRIVER_PATH to a local chromedriver binary to avoid network . const chromedriverPath = process . env . CHROMEDRIVER_PATH | | undefined ; const service = new chrome . ServiceBuilder ( chromedriverPath ) . setHostname ( '127.0.0.1' ) ; driver = await new Builder ( ) . forBrowser ( 'chrome' ) . setChromeOptions ( options ) . setChromeService ( service ) . build ( ) ; await driver . manage ( ) . setTimeouts ( { implicit : 0 , pageLoad : 30_000 , script : 30_000 , } ) ; await driver . get ( 'https://books.toscrape.com/' ) ; await driver . wait ( until . elementLocated ( By . css ( 'article.product_pod' ) ) , 30_000 ) ; const items = await driver . findElements ( By . css ( 'article.product_pod' ) ) ; const books = [ ] ; for ( const item of items ) { const titleEl = await item . findElement ( By . css ( 'h3 a' ) ) ; const priceEl = await item . findElement ( By . css ( '.price_color' ) ) ; const title = await titleEl . getAttribute ( 'title' ) ; const price = ( await priceEl . getText ( ) ) ? . trim ( ) ?? null ; books . push ( { title , price } ) ; } console . log ( `Found $ { books . length } books` ) ; console . log ( books . slice ( 0 , 5 ) ) ; } finally { if ( driver ) { await driver . quit ( ) ; } } } main ( ) . catch ( ( err ) = > { const msg = err instanceof Error ? err . message : String ( err ) ; if ( msg . includes ( 'unknown error: cannot find Chrome binary' ) | | msg . includes ( 'cannot find Chrome binary' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Selenium could not find a Chrome/Chromium binary.' , 'Fix by installing Google Chrome, or ensure Chromium is installed and on PATH.' , '' , 'Original error:' , msg , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else if ( msg . includes ( 'chromedriver' ) | | msg . toLowerCase ( ) . includes ( 'driver' ) ) { console . error ( [ 'Selenium failed to start a Chrome driver session.' , 'With selenium-webdriver v4+, Selenium Manager usually auto-downloads a driver.' , 'If this still fails, try updating Chrome, or reinstall selenium-webdriver, or ensure network access.' , '' , 'Original error:' , msg , ] . join ( '

' ) , ) ; } else { console . error ( err ) ; } process . exitCode = 1 ; } ) ;

Run the script with node your_file_name.js and you'll see output like this:

Found 20 books [ { title : 'A Light in the Attic' , price : '£51.77' } , { title : 'Tipping the Velvet' , price : '£53.74' } , { title : 'Soumission' , price : '£50.10' } , { title : 'Sharp Objects' , price : '£47.82' } , { title : 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' , price : '£54.23' } ]

Found 20 books [ { title : 'A Light in the Attic' , price : '£51.77' } , { title : 'Tipping the Velvet' , price : '£53.74' } , { title : 'Soumission' , price : '£50.10' } , { title : 'Sharp Objects' , price : '£47.82' } , { title : 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' , price : '£54.23' } ]

Here's how the Selenium version differs from the Puppeteer version:

Each element lookup is a separate await call. Selenium's API is more verbose than Puppeteer's for this kind of extraction.

call. Selenium's API is more verbose than Puppeteer's for this kind of extraction. The try/finally block is important. Selenium browser sessions don't clean themselves up. If driver.quit() doesn't run, the browser process stays open.

block is important. Selenium browser sessions don't clean themselves up. If doesn't run, the browser process stays open. Waiting is explicit. Puppeteer used waitUntil: 'networkidle2' on the goto call. Selenium uses until.elementLocated after navigation, which blocks until a target element appears in the DOM.

on the call. Selenium uses after navigation, which blocks until a target element appears in the DOM. The driver layer is configurable in ways Puppeteer doesn't expose. ServiceBuilder lets you point at a local chromedriver binary via CHROMEDRIVER_PATH or pin the hostname to 127.0.0.1 . Both help in sandboxed CI environments. One covers the case where Selenium Manager can't reach the network. The other covers the case where Node can't read network interfaces.

lets you point at a local binary via or pin the hostname to . Both help in sandboxed CI environments. One covers the case where Selenium Manager can't reach the network. The other covers the case where Node can't read network interfaces. Timeouts are set via setTimeouts({ implicit, pageLoad, script }) . Puppeteer used setDefaultTimeout at the page level. Same idea, different surface area.

Adding a proxy

For any real-world scraping, you'll want proxy support. Both tools accept a proxy at launch.

Puppeteer with a proxy:

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , args : [ '--proxy-server=gate.decodo.com:7000' ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . authenticate ( { username : 'YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME' , password : 'YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD' , } ) ;

const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( { headless : true , args : [ '--proxy-server=gate.decodo.com:7000' ] , } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . authenticate ( { username : 'YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME' , password : 'YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD' , } ) ;

Selenium with a proxy:

const options = new chrome . Options ( ) . addArguments ( '--headless=new' ) . addArguments ( '--proxy-server=gate.decodo.com:7000' ) ; const driver = await new Builder ( ) . forBrowser ( 'chrome' ) . setChromeOptions ( options ) . build ( ) ;

const options = new chrome . Options ( ) . addArguments ( '--headless=new' ) . addArguments ( '--proxy-server=gate.decodo.com:7000' ) ; const driver = await new Builder ( ) . forBrowser ( 'chrome' ) . setChromeOptions ( options ) . build ( ) ;

Both tools support HTTP and SOCKS5 proxies. For Selenium, the W3C protocol doesn't handle proxy authentication directly. The cleanest approach is using the proxy vendor's SDK or a browser extension.

If the target site blocks datacenter IPs, Decodo residential proxies are a practical fit. They also work well when you need requests from a specific country. Our Selenium proxy guide covers the Selenium-specific setup in more detail.

Scraping pages that load content through JavaScript? Our guide on how to web scrape dynamic content covers the timing and wait strategies worth knowing.