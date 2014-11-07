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How to Scrape IMDb Data: Step-by-Step Guide with Python

To scrape IMDb data with Python at scale, you work with the 6 data layers IMDb sends to the browser instead of parsing the rendered HTML. IMDb is a Next.js application sitting behind AWS Web Application Firewall (AWS WAF) Bot Control, and the data lives in JSON-LD blocks, hydration payloads, and an internal GraphQL endpoint. To reach any of them past IMDb's WAF, you need more than plain requests and a real User-Agent, and the rest of this guide builds the setup that holds up.

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: May 26, 2026

25 min read

Scraping IMDb Data

TL;DR

  • IMDb's data lives in JSON-LD blocks, __NEXT_DATA__ hydration payloads, and an internal GraphQL endpoint, not in the rendered HTML.
  • Solve AWS WAF once via Playwright + playwright-stealth, then export the aws-waf-token cookie into a curl_cffi session for the lightweight path.
  • Plain requests gets blocked on repeats by JA3 TLS fingerprinting, so use curl_cffi (a _requests_-compatible client with Chrome TLS impersonation).
  • Reviews are login-gated, but 5 featured reviews per title stay public via featuredReviews in __NEXT_DATA__.

What's on an IMDb page

Open any title page in a browser, for example https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0816692/ (Interstellar), and view the page source. There you'll find the first 2 of those 6 layers (JSON-LD and __NEXT_DATA__) embedded directly in the page source.

Layer 1: the JSON-LD block

Search the source for application/ld+json. You'll find a <script> tag with a JSON object:

A <script> tag with a JSON object

Here is the JSON content:

{
  "@context": "https://schema.org",
  "@type": "Movie",
  "url": "https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0816692/",
  "name": "Interstellar",
  "image": "https://m.media-amazon.com/images/...",
  "genre": ["Adventure", "Drama", "Sci-Fi"],
  "actor": [
    {"@type": "Person", "name": "Matthew McConaughey", "url": "..."},
    {"@type": "Person", "name": "Anne Hathaway", "url": "..."}
  ],
  "director": [{"@type": "Person", "name": "Christopher Nolan", "url": "..."}],
  "creator": [...],
  "description": "When Earth becomes uninhabitable...",
  "datePublished": "2014-11-07",
  "aggregateRating": {
    "@type": "AggregateRating",
    "ratingValue": 8.7,
    "ratingCount": 2200000,
    "bestRating": 10,
    "worstRating": 1
  },
  "contentRating": "PG-13",
  "duration": "PT2H49M",
  "trailer": {...}
}

This block is rendered server-side on every /title/tt* and /name/nm* page by IMDb's SEO pipeline, using the schema.org vocabulary. This has 2 consequences:

  • It tends to survive minified class-name churn. The DOM around it can rename every CSS class between deployments, but the JSON-LD block is generated from a fixed schema.org template, not from the React component tree.
  • It's faster to parse than the DOM. You call json.loads() on the script tag instead of traversing the DOM selector by selector.

The block is the primary path for title metadata (name, year, genres, runtime, rating, vote count, content rating, plot summary, top-billed cast, director, image URL) and person metadata (name, birth/death dates when present, known-for credits).

Field population varies across content types, specifically nameyearratingvoteCount, and image , which are present on every title. runtime and director are often missing for TV series. TV series have per-episode runtimes rather than series-level values, and shows with rotating directors don't list one at the top level.

JSON-LD doesn't carry full credits beyond the top billing, episode lists, technical specs, box office, parental guide, trivia, awards. JSON-LD does include 5 keywords and 1 featured review object. For full coverage, you still need __NEXT_DATA__ or GraphQL.

Layer 2: the __NEXT_DATA__ blob

IMDb runs on Next.js with the Pages Router. Every Next.js Pages Router page ships its server-rendered hydration payload as a <script id="__NEXT_DATA__"> JSON blob at the bottom of the HTML. That payload is the response from the GraphQL queries the page made during server rendering, and it includes fields the rendered DOM doesn't show.

Search the page source for __NEXT_DATA__. You'll find a JSON blob roughly shaped like:

Searching the page source for __NEXT_DATA__

The structure looks like this:

{
  "props": {
    "pageProps": {
      "aboveTheFoldData": { ...title metadata, plot, ratings, top cast... },
      "mainColumnData": { ...credits, related titles, trivia... },
      "contentData": { ...keywords, taglines, alternate versions... }
    }
  },
  "page": "/title/[tconst]",
  "query": { "tconst": "tt0816692" },
  "buildId": "..."
}

The exact field path inside pageProps changes between deployments because IMDb ships often and the field paths shift with each release. But the pattern itself doesn't change. The practical workflow is the following:

  1. Fetch the page once.
  2. Pretty-print the __NEXT_DATA__ JSON to a file.
  3. Search it for the field you need (such as plotKeywordsproductionCompanies, or boxOffice.budget).
  4. Pin your extraction to the field path you found.
  5. Wrap it in a defensive try/except so a deployment-time path change degrades to None instead of crashing the run.

Layer 3: the internal GraphQL endpoint

IMDb's internal GraphQL endpoint is https://api.graphql.imdb.com/Load more clicks and the site's paginated queries hit this endpoint. To capture one, open DevTools and go to the Network tab on a title page, filter by graphql, and trigger any data-loading interaction (cast tab, episodes for a series, expanding the credits list). The reviews subpage requires a login, so capture other operations instead.

IMDB reviews subpage with DevTolls opened

You'll see a request like:

POST https://api.graphql.imdb.com/
content-type: application/json


# Illustrative shape only. The operationName, variables, and sha256Hash
# you observe differ from this example. Capture them directly from DevTools.
{
  "operationName": "TitleReviewsRefineExample",
  "variables": {
    "const": "tt0816692",
    "first": 25,
    "after": "g3a3d...",
    "filter": {}
  },
  "extensions": {
    "persistedQuery": {
      "version": 1,
      "sha256Hash": "ac63...e891"
    }
  }
}

This is a persisted query. The client sends a SHA-256 hash of the query text instead of the query itself, and the server resolves the stored query under that hash. IMDb's implementation also passes an operationName alongside the hash. The sha256Hash drifts between IMDb releases, so capture it directly from your DevTools Network tab.

For scraping, this is a direct path for paginated and live data. But the operations the IMDb client uses aren’t officially supported, and the names visible in network captures change over time. At the time of writing, a capture showed RVI_TitleView, which loads the core title view state. Capture the current operation name from your DevTools Network tab on the page that triggers the data you want:

  • Episode lists. Capture the operation that fires on the /episodes/?season=N page. Variables typically include const and season.
  • Full credits. Capture the operation that fires on /fullcredits.
  • Filtered title search. Capture the operation that fires on /search/title/ with filters applied. The variable shape supports the same filters /search/title/ exposes (genre, year range, rating threshold, country, and the rest), paginated with first and after. For queries like "every horror film between 2010 and 2020 with a rating of 7.5 or higher," replaying this through GraphQL is faster than parsing search HTML.

Once you have the operation name, variables, and hash, replay them with this wrapper:

def call_graphql(session, operation_name: str, variables: dict, sha256_hash: str) -> dict:
    """Replay a captured persisted-query operation. Capture the hash from
    DevTools. It drifts between IMDb releases, so don't hardcode it."""
    response = session.post(
        "https://api.graphql.imdb.com/",
        json={
            "operationName": operation_name,
            "variables": variables,
            "extensions": {
                "persistedQuery": {"version": 1, "sha256Hash": sha256_hash}
            },
        },
        timeout=20,
    )
    response.raise_for_status()
    return response.json()

Keep these 2 warnings in mind:

  1. Hashes change. Persisted-query SHA-256 hashes can be regenerated at any release, so don't hardcode them in your repo. One pattern that holds up is when a small script runs Playwright once a week, captures network calls for a known title, and writes hashes to a config file.
  2. It's not a public API. The endpoint isn't authenticated, but it isn't officially supported either. Treat it as scraping, not as an integration. Keep the rest of your defensive setup (rotating proxies, retries, pacing) in place when you call it.

Layer 4: the suggestion API

IMDb's autocomplete sends requests to a separate host:

GET https://v3.sg.media-imdb.com/suggestion/x/QUERY.json

Where x is the lowercased first character of the query, so a search for "interstellar" hits https://v3.sg.media-imdb.com/suggestion/i/interstellar.json and returns a JSON object with a d array:

{
  "d": [
    {
      "i": {"height": 750, "imageUrl": "...", "width": 506},
      "id": "tt0816692",
      "l": "Interstellar",
      "q": "feature",
      "qid": "movie",
      "rank": 1234,
      "s": "Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway",
      "y": 2014
    }
  ],
  "q": "interstellar",
  "v": 1
}

In practice, a live response often returns multiple result types in the same d array:

Multiple result types in the same d array

Here’s the field map:

  • id – IMDb identifier (tt* for titles, nm* for names, ls* for lists)
  • i – image object (imageUrlheightwidth)
  • l – label (title or name)
  • q – qualifier (featureTV seriesTV mini-seriesshortvideovideo gamepodcast series)
  • qid – machine-readable category
  • s – subtitle (top cast for titles, known-for credits for names)
  • y – year (or yr as a range for ongoing TV series)
  • rank – IMDb popularity rank at fetch time

This is the right endpoint for resolving a title or person name to an IMDb ID, building a search-by-name workflow, and adding autocomplete to your own app.

Layer 5: the /reference view

/reference is a server-rendered alternative to the main title page that also ships a __NEXT_DATA__ blob. For any title, replace /title/tt*/ with /title/tt*/reference to fetch it. Use it when selectors on the main view break. Topic subpages (/fullcredits/plotsummary/releaseinfo) follow the same pattern with selectors that drift less often than the main title page.

Layer 6: the sitemap

The previous 5 layers assume you already know which tt* ID to fetch. The sitemap addresses the opposite problem – listing every title or person ID IMDb has indexed without scraping the catalog page-by-page.

The bucket listing lives at https://www.imdb.com/sitemap/ (trailing slash, returns an S3-style XML directory listing) and the gzipped child sitemaps follow a predictable naming pattern:

  • title-0.xml.gz through title-N.xml.gz (iterate by index, stopping on the first 404) – every title ID
  • name-0.xml.gz through name-N.xml.gz – every person ID
  • list-*.xml.gz – every public list

Each child sitemap holds around 5K URLs and refreshes daily. With around 1.9K title children, that's 9-10M URLs total.

Document tree

Keep in mind that https://www.imdb.com/sitemap/index.xml.gz exists, but its own Last-Modified header is from 2018, and several of the child URLs it lists use the secure- prefix that points to stale data. The reliable approach is to skip the index and iterate the bucket listing directly, or list title-0.xml.gz through title-N.xml.gz by index. Walk those, write all the tt* IDs to a file, and you have a seed list for any breadth-first scrape.

The sitemap files are smaller and cheaper to fetch than rendered pages, but they sit behind the same AWS WAF as the rest of the site. A plain requests call returns a 202 response with an empty body, so use curl_cffi with Chrome impersonation (and the aws-waf-token cookie if you have one cached) to fetch them.

When to use which layer

Match the data you need to the cheapest layer that has it:

What you need

Best path

Title or person metadata

JSON-LD, with __NEXT_DATA__ fallback for the fields JSON-LD doesn't include

Searching by name or partial title

Suggestion API

Listing every title ID in the catalog

IMDb TSV datasets at datasets.imdbws.com (refresh daily; right answer for most projects), or iterate sitemap children (title-N.xml.gz) when you need same-day-new IDs

More than 5 reviews per title

IMDb's licensed User Reviews dataset on AWS Data Exchange provides up to 15 "Most Helpful" reviews per title (paid; 12-month contract). The public path caps at 5 featured reviews. See the reviews section.

Episode lists, filtered search

Internal GraphQL is the direct path. When persisted-query maintenance isn't worth it, fall back to fetching /episodes/?season=N or /search/title/ and parsing the __NEXT_DATA__ the page ships.

Cast lists, technical specs, plot, release dates, parental guide

/reference or the topic subpage

Detailed box office (daily/weekend gross, theater counts, multi-week curves)

boxofficemojo.com (sister site, same tt* IDs, server-rendered HTML)

Bulk historical metadata for hundreds of thousands of titles

IMDb TSV datasets at datasets.imdbws.com. Don't scrape what's already shipped.

What you can extract, mapped to where it lives

Here's the extraction map, organized by data type:

Data

Best source

Why

Title, year, genres, runtime, content rating

JSON-LD on /title/tt*

Stable, schema.org standard

Aggregate rating, vote count

JSON-LD aggregateRating

Updated continuously, exposed in JSON-LD

Plot summary (short)

JSON-LD description

Single field, no parsing

Plot summary (long) and synopsis

/plotsummary subpage or __NEXT_DATA__

JSON-LD only carries the short version

Top-billed cast

JSON-LD actor

Top-billed only (first 3-4 actors)

Full cast and crew

/fullcredits (static HTML) or /reference (ships __NEXT_DATA__)

Topic subpages have stable URL patterns

Director, writer credits

JSON-LD director, creator

Schema.org standard

Plot keywords

__NEXT_DATA__

Not in JSON-LD

Taglines

__NEXT_DATA__

Not in JSON-LD

Production companies

__NEXT_DATA__ or /companycredits

Both work

Box office (budget, opening, worldwide gross)

__NEXT_DATA__ on IMDb, or boxofficemojo.com

Same tt* IDs work across both sites

Topic-specific data (filming locations, technical specs, awards, etc.)

Per-topic static-HTML subpages

Stable URL patterns; selectors drift less

Connections (sequels, references, parodies)

__NEXT_DATA__ edges, or /title/tt*/movieconnections

Graph data

External IDs (Wikidata, Rotten Tomatoes)

externalLinks in __NEXT_DATA__

Lets you join IMDb to other datasets

Episode list (per season, with imRating per episode)

/episodes/?season=N or GraphQL

Paginated

User reviews (5 featured)

__NEXT_DATA__ on title page

Public, no auth

User reviews (more than 5 per title)

IMDb's licensed dataset on AWS Data Exchange

Up to 15 "Most Helpful" per title; paid

Search by name or partial title

Suggestion API

Public, lightweight

Advanced search results

Internal GraphQL or /search/title/

GraphQL is paginated cleanly

Person metadata

JSON-LD on /name/nm*

Standard

Filmography for a person

__NEXT_DATA__ on /name/nm*, or TSV datasets

4 headline credits in knownForFeatureV2; full via TSV

Every tt* ID in the catalog

IMDb TSV datasets or sitemap children

TSV refreshes daily

Bulk metadata, hundreds of thousands of titles

datasets.imdbws.com

Don't scrape what's published

Power your IMDB scraping

Integrate 115M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies from 195+ locations. 99.86% success rate, <0.6s response time, AI-ready infrastructure.

Set up your scraping environment and proxy stack

First, install the packages used in this guide:

pip install requests beautifulsoup4 lxml playwright playwright-stealth python-dotenv curl_cffi pandas
playwright install chromium

curl_cffi is a requests-compatible HTTP client built on libcurl with browser TLS impersonation. Even so, the early examples use plain requests because the API is familiar. The anti-bot section covers when to swap. Install both now.

Rotating residential proxies

Datacenter proxies fail fast against the WAF because shared reputation databases flag those IP ranges. Residential proxies route through ISP-issued IPs, which aren't in the flagged ranges.

If you're using Decodo, our residential proxies offer rotating and sticky sessions through a single backconnect endpoint (gate.decodo.com:7000) with parameters in the username string. Add your credentials to a .env file at your project root:

DECODO_USER=your-decodo-username
DECODO_PASS=your-decodo-password

Then load them in Python:

import os
from dotenv import load_dotenv


load_dotenv()


DECODO_USER = os.getenv("DECODO_USER")
DECODO_PASS = os.getenv("DECODO_PASS")
DECODO_HOST = "gate.decodo.com:7000"


def proxy_username(country: str = "us", session: str | None = None,
                   session_duration: int = 30) -> str:
    """Build a Decodo username with parameters embedded.


    - country: ISO Alpha-2 code (for example, "us", "gb", "de", "jp")
    - session: an arbitrary alphanumeric ID for sticky sessions; omit for rotating
    - session_duration: sticky session lifetime in minutes (1-1440)
    """
    parts = [f"user-{DECODO_USER}", f"country-{country}"]
    if session:
        parts.append(f"session-{session}")
        parts.append(f"sessionduration-{session_duration}")
    return "-".join(parts)


def proxy_url(country: str = "us", session: str | None = None,
              session_duration: int = 30) -> str:
    """Build a full Decodo proxy URL ready for requests/curl_cffi."""
    user = proxy_username(country, session, session_duration)
    return f"http://{user}:{DECODO_PASS}@{DECODO_HOST}"

Use rotating proxies for list-style traversal (sitemap walks, search results, broad fetches). Go with sticky proxies when you need to keep the same exit IP for a paginated flow (expanding episode lists across seasons, or holding a session cookie that's IP-bound).

Decodo's documentation lists the available parameterscountrysessionsessionduration (1-1440 minutes, default 10). Finer geographic targeting is also available (citystatecontinentasnzip).

For background on how rotation interacts with anti-bot, the rotating proxies explainer compares proxy types. If you use a different provider, the function shape carries over, and only the username convention differs.

What proxies alone don't solve

Even with a US residential exit IP and Chrome TLS impersonation (curl_cffi), a new request to a title page returns HTTP 202 with the AWS WAF challenge:

HTTP 202 with the AWS WAF challenge

The same applies through curl_cffi with chrome131 impersonation over a residential proxy. Without the cookie, the JavaScript-challenge signal in the WAF signals table below still fires. To clear it, the cookie-export pattern in the anti-bot section is required for the lightweight curl_cffi path. The other option is to hand the WAF challenge off to a managed scraper. See When to escalate to a managed scraping API.

Scrape IMDb metadata from JSON-LD

JSON-LD is the lightest reliable path to title and person metadata. The function below fetches one title page, locates the title's JSON-LD block (IMDb ships several), and parses it into a typed Title dataclass with the shape variations (single dict vs list, missing fields) handled inline. The extractor is written with plain requests for readability.

import json
import re
from dataclasses import dataclass, field
from typing import Optional
import requests
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup


@dataclass
class Title:
    imdb_id: str
    title: str
    year: Optional[int] = None
    genres: list[str] = field(default_factory=list)
    rating: Optional[float] = None
    vote_count: Optional[int] = None
    content_rating: Optional[str] = None
    runtime_minutes: Optional[int] = None
    plot: Optional[str] = None
    director: list[str] = field(default_factory=list)
    cast: list[str] = field(default_factory=list)
    image_url: Optional[str] = None


HEADERS = {
    "User-Agent": (
        "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) "
        "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) "
        "Chrome/131.0.0.0 Safari/537.36"
    ),
    "Accept-Language": "en-US,en;q=0.9",
    "Accept": "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8",
}


def parse_runtime(iso_duration: Optional[str]) -> Optional[int]:
    """Parse ISO 8601 duration like 'PT2H49M' or 'PT2H49M30S' into total minutes."""
    if not iso_duration:
        return None
    match = re.match(r"PT(?:(\d+)H)?(?:(\d+)M)?(?:(\d+)S)?", iso_duration)
    if not match:
        return None
    hours = int(match.group(1) or 0)
    minutes = int(match.group(2) or 0)
    seconds = int(match.group(3) or 0)
    return hours * 60 + minutes + (seconds // 60)


def fetch_title(imdb_id: str, proxies: Optional[dict] = None) -> Optional[Title]:
    url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/{imdb_id}/"
    response = requests.get(url, headers=HEADERS, proxies=proxies, timeout=20)
    response.raise_for_status()


    soup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "lxml")


    # IMDb pages can ship multiple JSON-LD blocks (Movie + BreadcrumbList +
    # Organization). Pick the title block by @type rather than relying on order.
    data = None
    for script in soup.find_all("script", type="application/ld+json"):
        try:
            candidate = json.loads(script.string)
        except (json.JSONDecodeError, TypeError):
            continue
        if isinstance(candidate, dict) and candidate.get("@type") in (
            "Movie", "TVSeries", "TVEpisode"
        ):
            data = candidate
            break
    if not data:
        return None


    # actor and director can ship as either a list or a single dict; normalize.
    actors = data.get("actor") or []
    if isinstance(actors, dict):
        actors = [actors]
    cast = [a["name"] for a in actors if a.get("name")]


    directors_raw = data.get("director") or []
    if isinstance(directors_raw, dict):
        directors_raw = [directors_raw]
    directors = [d["name"] for d in directors_raw if d.get("name")]


    rating_block = data.get("aggregateRating") or {}


    return Title(
        imdb_id=imdb_id,
        title=data.get("name", ""),
        year=int(data["datePublished"][:4]) if data.get("datePublished") else None,
        genres=data.get("genre") if isinstance(data.get("genre"), list)
               else ([data["genre"]] if data.get("genre") else []),
        rating=rating_block.get("ratingValue"),
        vote_count=rating_block.get("ratingCount"),
        content_rating=data.get("contentRating"),
        runtime_minutes=parse_runtime(data.get("duration")),
        plot=data.get("description"),
        director=directors,
        cast=cast,
        image_url=data.get("image"),
    )

Note that:

  • Repeated calls will quickly trigger the 202 challenge, so for production, pass a curl_cffi session built per the cookie-export pattern below instead of the proxies dict
  • aggregateRating is sometimes missing on titles with too few votes, so the or {} avoids an AttributeError
  • parse_runtime exists because duration is ISO 8601, not minutes

Run it:

title = fetch_title("tt0816692")
print(title)

Sample output (vote counts, ratings, and box-office figures shift as IMDb updates, so your numbers will differ):

Title(imdb_id='tt0816692', title='Interstellar', year=2014,
      genres=['Adventure', 'Drama', 'Sci-Fi'], rating=8.7,
      vote_count=2521661, content_rating='PG-13',
      runtime_minutes=169, plot='When Earth becomes uninhabitable...',
      director=['Christopher Nolan'],
      cast=['Matthew McConaughey', 'Anne Hathaway', 'Jessica Chastain'],
      image_url='https://m.media-amazon.com/images/M/...')

In practice, fetch_title with no proxy hits the 202 challenge on most IPs even on the first call. For reliable runs, build a curl_cffi session with the cookie-export pattern in the anti-bot section below.

Extract deeper fields from __NEXT_DATA__

JSON-LD only includes 5 keywords without taglines, full credits arrays, box office, or per-season episode counts, while __NEXT_DATA__ has the rest. The extractor below shows keywords, production companies, and box-office fields. Use the same safe_path pattern to reach other fields (taglines, credits arrays, episode counts). To find them, dump pageProps to a file once with Path("pageprops.json").write_text(json.dumps(next_data, indent=2)) and grep for the field name.

def extract_next_data(html: str) -> Optional[dict]:
    soup = BeautifulSoup(html, "lxml")
    script = soup.find("script", id="____NEXT_DATA____")
    if not script:
        return None
    return json.loads(script.string)


def safe_path(data: dict, *keys, default=None):
    """Walk a nested dict by keys, returning default at the first missing step."""
    for key in keys:
        if not isinstance(data, dict):
            return default
        data = data.get(key)
        if data is None:
            return default
    return data

Common fields for a title page:

def fetch_title_extras(imdb_id: str, proxies: Optional[dict] = None) -> dict:
    url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/{imdb_id}/"
    response = requests.get(url, headers=HEADERS, proxies=proxies, timeout=20)
    response.raise_for_status()


    next_data = extract_next_data(response.text) or {}
    page_props = safe_path(next_data, "props", "pageProps", default={})
    above = page_props.get("aboveTheFoldData") or {}
    main = page_props.get("mainColumnData") or {}


    # Keywords live in aboveTheFoldData (only ~5 shipped in edges; total is the
    # real count). For the full keyword set, query the GraphQL endpoint directly.
    keyword_edges = safe_path(above, "keywords", "edges", default=[])
    keywords = [e["node"]["text"] for e in keyword_edges if safe_path(e, "node", "text")]
    keyword_total = safe_path(above, "keywords", "total")


    # main.companies returns only a total count; main.production carries
    # the actual edges.
    production = [
        c["node"]["company"]["companyText"]["text"]
        for c in safe_path(main, "production", "edges", default=[])
        if safe_path(c, "node", "company", "companyText", "text")
    ]


    # Box office fields all live in mainColumnData (not aboveTheFoldData).
    return {
        "keywords": keywords,
        "keyword_total": keyword_total,
        "production_companies": production,
        "budget": safe_path(main, "productionBudget", "budget", "amount"),
        "lifetime_us_gross": safe_path(main, "lifetimeGross", "total", "amount"),
        "worldwide_gross": safe_path(main, "worldwideGross", "total", "amount"),
        "opening_weekend_gross": safe_path(main, "openingWeekendGross", "gross", "total", "amount"),
    }

For tt0816692 (Interstellar), the function returns:

{
    "keywords": ["space travel", "wormhole", "father daughter relationship",
                 "near future", "dystopia"],
    "keyword_total": 287,
    "production_companies": ["Paramount Pictures", "Warner Bros.",
                              "Legendary Entertainment", ...],
    "budget": 165000000,
    "lifetime_us_gross": 188020017,
    "worldwide_gross": 731282552,
    "opening_weekend_gross": 47510360,
}

Box-office fields are sparse. TV series, episodes, foreign-language films, and pre-1950 titles often don't have a public budget or gross figures. For older theatrical releases, boxofficemojo.com (sister site, same tt* IDs) is the fallback.

Here are 2 notes on the path code:

  • These paths are current, but IMDb does reshape pageProps between deployments. safe_path turns a path change from a crash into a silent None, which a downstream validation step can flag
  • The first time you build this against a new field, dump next_data to a file and search it

Search IMDb with the suggestion API

Resolving "Christopher Nolan" or "the Irishman" to an IMDb ID is where most workflows start. Use the suggestion API instead of a /find/?q=… scrape.

import urllib.parse


def search_imdb(query: str, proxies: Optional[dict] = None) -> list[dict]:
    if not query:
        return []
    first = query.strip().lower()[0]
    encoded = urllib.parse.quote(query.strip().lower(), safe='')
    url = f"https://v3.sg.media-imdb.com/suggestion/{first}/{encoded}.json"


    response = requests.get(url, headers=HEADERS, proxies=proxies, timeout=10)
    response.raise_for_status()
    payload = response.json()


    return [
        {
            "imdb_id": item.get("id"),
            "label": item.get("l"),
            "qualifier": item.get("q"),
            "category": item.get("qid"),
            "year": item.get("y"),
            "year_range": item.get("yr"),
            "subtitle": item.get("s"),
            "image_url": (item.get("i") or {}).get("imageUrl"),
            "rank": item.get("rank"),
        }
        for item in payload.get("d", [])
    ]

Common workflows:

  • Resolve a movie title from a CSV to its IMDb ID
  • Resolve an actor name to a nm* ID, then fetch the filmography
  • Build type-ahead in a frontend that needs IMDb-resolved entities

The suggestion API doesn't accept structured filters (year range, genre, language). For that, go to advanced search (GraphQL or /search/title/ HTML). But for resolving a name to an ID, the suggestion endpoint is the lightest path and the cheapest in proxy spend.

Discover every title ID via the sitemap

The sitemap is the starting point for any breadth-first project. This typically includes horror films, TV series with more than 5 seasons, and credits across a decade.

Use curl_cffi so AWS WAF accepts the request, iterates the title-N.xml.gz children by index, and stops on the first 404. Don't call gzip.decompress yourself – curl_cffi (like requests) reads the Content-Encoding: gzip header and decompresses automatically, so the response.text is already plain XML.

import re
from curl_cffi import requests as curl_requests


SITEMAP_BASE = "https://www.imdb.com/sitemap"
TT_PATTERN = re.compile(r"<loc>https://www\.imdb\.com/title/(tt\d+)/</loc>")


def collect_title_ids(out_path: str = "tt_ids.txt", waf_token: str | None = None,
                      proxies: dict | None = None) -> int:
    session = curl_requests.Session(impersonate="chrome131")
    session.headers.update(HEADERS)
    if proxies:
        session.proxies = proxies
    if waf_token:
        session.cookies.set("aws-waf-token", waf_token, domain=".imdb.com")


    count = 0
    n = 0
    with open(out_path, "w", encoding="utf-8") as out:
        while True:
            url = f"{SITEMAP_BASE}/title-{n}.xml.gz"
            response = session.get(url, timeout=30)
            if response.status_code == 404:
                break
            response.raise_for_status()
            # response.text is already-decompressed XML; do NOT gzip.decompress
            for match in TT_PATTERN.finditer(response.text):
                out.write(match.group(1) + "\n")
                count += 1
            n += 1
    return count

title-0.xml.gz returns ~5,400 unique tt* IDs through curl_cffi. The file pairs each desktop URL with a mobile alternate, so a loose regex like r"/title/(tt\d+)/" would double-count. To avoid that, pin to <loc> to get clean unique IDs.

  • Stream to a file. Each child has approx. 5K unique tt* IDs, and there are roughly 1,900 title children, so the full pass writes close to 10M IDs. Don't try to hold them in memory.
  • Don't trust the .gz in the URL. The file is compressed in transit (Content-Encoding: gzip), but the HTTP clients unpack it for you. If you try to unpack it again, the body fails with Not a gzipped file.
  • Combine with filtered search for narrower needs. If you only need horror films from the 2010s, replaying IMDb's filtered title-search GraphQL operation (capture it from DevTools on a /search/title/ query) is faster than enumerating the full sitemap and filtering client-side. By contrast, the sitemap is the right tool when you need everything, or when you need IDs not yet in the latest TSV refresh.

Extract a person's known-for credits

The /name/nm* page doesn’t return a full filmography in a single response. It returns the following:

  • mainColumnData.knownForFeatureV2.credits – exactly 4 entries, each with full title metadata (id, name, year, type, rating, vote count). This is the primary filmography most pages display at the top.
  • mainColumnData.creditSummary.totalCredits.total – the actual total credit count, useful for a quick check.
  • mainColumnData.groupings.edges – 1 entry per role category with a credits.total count per category and a single sample edge, not the full filmography per category. For that, you need paginated GraphQL calls to a _NameMainFilmography_-style operation, with cursors taken from each grouping's pageInfo.

For most projects the right answer is to skip the GraphQL pagination and use the IMDb TSV datasets: name.basics.tsv (which lists known-for tconsts per name) joined to title.basics.tsv and title.ratings.tsv.

The headline-credits extractor:

def fetch_known_for(name_id: str, proxies: Optional[dict] = None) -> list[dict]:
    """Headline 4 known-for credits for a person from the /name/ page.


    For full filmography, use the TSV datasets (name.basics + title.basics
    joined on tconst) or paginated GraphQL calls, not this function.
    """
    url = f"https://www.imdb.com/name/{name_id}/"
    response = requests.get(url, headers=HEADERS, proxies=proxies, timeout=20)
    response.raise_for_status()


    next_data = extract_next_data(response.text) or {}
    main = safe_path(next_data, "props", "pageProps", "mainColumnData", default={})


    rows = []
    for entry in safe_path(main, "knownForFeatureV2", "credits", default=[]):
        title = entry.get("title") or {}
        title_text = safe_path(title, "titleText", "text")
        if not title_text:
            continue
        rows.append({
            "imdb_id": title.get("id"),
            "title": title_text,
            "year": safe_path(title, "releaseYear", "year"),
            "type": safe_path(title, "titleType", "text"),
            "rating": safe_path(title, "ratingsSummary", "aggregateRating"),
            "vote_count": safe_path(title, "ratingsSummary", "voteCount"),
        })
    return rows

For nm0000148 (Harrison Ford), the function returns:

[
    {"imdb_id": "tt0082971", "title": "Raiders of the Lost Ark", "year": 1981,
     "type": "Movie", "rating": 8.4, "vote_count": 1024000},
    {"imdb_id": "tt0106977", "title": "The Fugitive", "year": 1993,
     "type": "Movie", "rating": 7.8, "vote_count": 290000},
    {"imdb_id": "tt0076759", "title": "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope", "year": 1977,
     "type": "Movie", "rating": 8.6, "vote_count": 1490000},
    {"imdb_id": "tt0090329", "title": "Witness", "year": 1985,
     "type": "Movie", "rating": 7.3, "vote_count": 86000},
]

For the role-category breakdown without title data (useful for "this person has X acting credits, Y writing credits"), iterate mainColumnData.groupings.edges and read each node.grouping.textnode.credits.total. That's lighter than fetching the full filmography when you only need the counts.

Scrape IMDb reviews: what's gated, what's public

Before you scrape, check whether you need to. Three options replace scraping for most review use cases:

  • For ML or sentiment work. The Large Movie Review Dataset (Stanford, 50,000 labeled IMDb reviews plus 50,000 unlabeled, binary positive/negative labels) is the canonical starting point and avoids scraping entirely. The dataset has only review text and labels, no movie metadata. If you need metadata too, download the TSV datasets from datasets.imdbws.com and join on IMDb IDs.
  • For non-commercial review data. TMDb exposes user reviews via /movie/{id}/reviews and supports IMDb-ID lookup via /find/{imdb_id}. Free for non-commercial use with attribution, but commercial use requires a paid license.
  • For more reviews per title under license. IMDb's User Reviews dataset on AWS Data Exchange provides up to 15 "Most Helpful" reviews per title (paid; 12-month contract). Even the licensed dataset is curated, not the full review listing. See IMDb Developer for the full list of available data products.

If none of those fit, the public scraping path covers up to 5 featured reviews per title. These are hand-curated by IMDb, not a representative sample, and the cap isn’t enough for sentiment training at scale or any analysis that needs the full review distribution.

IMDb has restricted review access in recent deployments with the current state being:

The /title/tt*/reviews/ subpage is login-gated. IMDb has deployed a registration gate (visible as a review-gate weblab entry in __NEXT_DATA__ on the page) that replaces the review listing with a sign-in card for unauthenticated visitors. The Load more button is gone, and __NEXT_DATA__ on the gated page no longer carries review bodies. Earlier scraping tutorials showed Playwright clicking through Load more, but that path no longer works.

IMDB User review page asking to sign in
  • Authenticating doesn't help. Robots.txt also disallows the same paths (/title/*/reviews/title/*/review/*). Even with a logged-in account, the path stays in robots.txt and scraping it remains a violation. The licensed alternatives are listed at the top of this section.

Publicly accessible review data:

  • JSON-LD on the title page includes 1 featured review with author, rating, date, title, and body. It is one of the same 5 covered by the featured-reviews extractor below.
  • __NEXT_DATA__.mainColumnData.featuredReviews.edges on the title page has 5 reviews, each with author, summary, body text, rating, spoiler flag, and ID. These are the same 5 featured reviews the title page renders inline at the top of the user-reviews section.

The featured-reviews extractor:

def fetch_featured_reviews(imdb_id: str, session=None) -> list[dict]:
    """Up to 5 publicly visible featured reviews from the title page.


    For production, pass the *curl_cffi* session built in the cookie-export
    pattern below. Plain *requests* clears the first anonymous probe but
    gets blocked on repeats by the AWS WAF JA3 fingerprint check.


    Body lives at *text.originalText.plaidHtml* (sic; the value is HTML).
    Author username is at *author.username.text*.
    """
    url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/{imdb_id}/"
    if session is None:
        response = requests.get(url, headers=HEADERS, timeout=20)
    else:
        response = session.get(url, timeout=20)
    response.raise_for_status()


    next_data = extract_next_data(response.text) or {}
    main = safe_path(next_data, "props", "pageProps", "mainColumnData", default={})


    rows = []
    for edge in safe_path(main, "featuredReviews", "edges", default=[]):
        node = edge.get("node") or {}
        rows.append({
            "id": node.get("id"),
            "author_username": safe_path(node, "author", "username", "text"),
            "author_user_id": safe_path(node, "author", "userId"),
            "rating": node.get("authorRating"),
            "summary": safe_path(node, "summary", "originalText"),
            "body": safe_path(node, "text", "originalText", "plaidHtml") or "",
            "is_spoiler": node.get("spoiler"),
        })
    return rows

Run it with the WAF cookie set on your curl_cffi session and you get all 5 reviews in a single fetch. Each entry has the shape:

{
    "id": "<rw-prefixed review id>",
    "author_username": "<reviewer's display name>",
    "author_user_id": "<ur-prefixed user id>",
    "rating": <int 1-10 or None>,
    "summary": "<reviewer's title for the review>",
    "body": "<review text as HTML; strip with BeautifulSoup(body, 'lxml').get_text() before piping to a model>",
    "is_spoiler": <bool>,
}

The featured set isn't fixed across visits, so 2 scrapes of the same title days apart can return different sets of 5 reviews. Persist by review id and dedupe across runs if you're building an incremental dataset.

Anti-bot, pacing, and selector hardening

AWS WAF, request pacing, and selector drift each break a scraper in different ways. The subsections below cover each.

AWS WAF: signals and their counters

The challenge JS loads from awswaf.com and sets an aws-waf-token cookie. The detection stack and what counters each signal:

Signal

What works

IP reputation

Rotating residential proxies; sticky sessions for paginated flows on one title

TLS fingerprint (JA3/JA4 hashes of the TLS handshake)

curl_cffi (libcurl with browser TLS impersonation, requests-compatible API) or tls-client

HTTP/2 fingerprint

curl_cffi covers this through the same impersonation

Header order

Pass an OrderedDict to requests matching Chrome's order, or use curl_cffi (which handles header order automatically)

Behavioral signals on rendered pages

playwright-stealth patches the common automation tells via JS injection (navigator.webdriver, plugin arrays, screen geometry); for stricter targets, patchright also patches the Runtime.Enable leak in Chrome's DevTools Protocol that JS-injection stealth can't reach. (Camoufox guide compares stealth approaches.) Synthesize mouse movement before clicks; use non-uniform delays (for example, random.expovariate)

JavaScript challenge

Solve once in Playwright, export the aws-waf-token cookie into a requests (or curl_cffi) session, scrape with the lightweight stack until the cookie expires or hand the challenge off to a managed unblocker

These signals apply to most modern WAFs (Datadome, Cloudflare Bot Management, AWS WAF, PerimeterX). The web scraping without getting blocked guide explains the same detection layers (network, TLS, browser, behavioral) for sites beyond IMDb.

Once the WAF flags an IP, the flag persists for a while, so rotate before the score crosses the threshold rather than trying to recover.

The cookie-export pattern

After AWS WAF accepts a Playwright session, the aws-waf-token cookie is valid for several hours and is bound to IP, UA, and TLS fingerprint. Lock in those constants on the curl_cffi session, attach the cookie, and you can scrape thousands of pages with a fraction of the bandwidth a Playwright loop would use.

If you're new to Playwright, the Playwright web scraping tutorial covers the basics.

Here’s the pipeline:

from playwright.sync_api import sync_playwright
from playwright_stealth import stealth_sync
from curl_cffi import requests as curl_requests


# Build matching proxy configs for both Playwright and curl_cffi.
# Use the SAME sticky session so both stages share an exit IP.
SESSION_ID = "imdb-scrape-1"
sticky_user = proxy_username(country="us", session=SESSION_ID, session_duration=30)
sticky_url = proxy_url(country="us", session=SESSION_ID, session_duration=30)


PLAYWRIGHT_PROXY = {
    "server": f"http://{DECODO_HOST}",
    "username": sticky_user,
    "password": DECODO_PASS,
}
STICKY_PROXIES = {"http": sticky_url, "https": sticky_url}


def get_aws_waf_token() -> str | None: