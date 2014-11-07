How to Scrape IMDb Data: Step-by-Step Guide with Python

The same applies through curl_cffi with chrome131 impersonation over a residential proxy. Without the cookie, the JavaScript-challenge signal in the WAF signals table below still fires. To clear it, the cookie-export pattern in the anti-bot section is required for the lightweight curl_cffi path. The other option is to hand the WAF challenge off to a managed scraper. See When to escalate to a managed scraping API.

Scrape IMDb metadata from JSON-LD

JSON-LD is the lightest reliable path to title and person metadata. The function below fetches one title page, locates the title's JSON-LD block (IMDb ships several), and parses it into a typed Title dataclass with the shape variations (single dict vs list, missing fields) handled inline. The extractor is written with plain requests for readability.

import json import re from dataclasses import dataclass , field from typing import Optional import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup @dataclass class Title : imdb_id : str title : str year : Optional [ int ] = None genres : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) rating : Optional [ float ] = None vote_count : Optional [ int ] = None content_rating : Optional [ str ] = None runtime_minutes : Optional [ int ] = None plot : Optional [ str ] = None director : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) cast : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) image_url : Optional [ str ] = None HEADERS = { "User-Agent" : ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/131.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" , } def parse_runtime ( iso_duration : Optional [ str ] ) - > Optional [ int ] : """Parse ISO 8601 duration like 'PT2H49M' or 'PT2H49M30S' into total minutes.""" if not iso_duration : return None match = re . match ( r"PT(?:(\d+)H)?(?:(\d+)M)?(?:(\d+)S)?" , iso_duration ) if not match : return None hours = int ( match . group ( 1 ) or 0 ) minutes = int ( match . group ( 2 ) or 0 ) seconds = int ( match . group ( 3 ) or 0 ) return hours * 60 + minutes + ( seconds // 60 ) def fetch_title ( imdb_id : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > Optional [ Title ] : url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/ { imdb_id } /" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 20 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) data = None for script in soup . find_all ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) : try : candidate = json . loads ( script . string ) except ( json . JSONDecodeError , TypeError ) : continue if isinstance ( candidate , dict ) and candidate . get ( "@type" ) in ( "Movie" , "TVSeries" , "TVEpisode" ) : data = candidate break if not data : return None actors = data . get ( "actor" ) or [ ] if isinstance ( actors , dict ) : actors = [ actors ] cast = [ a [ "name" ] for a in actors if a . get ( "name" ) ] directors_raw = data . get ( "director" ) or [ ] if isinstance ( directors_raw , dict ) : directors_raw = [ directors_raw ] directors = [ d [ "name" ] for d in directors_raw if d . get ( "name" ) ] rating_block = data . get ( "aggregateRating" ) or { } return Title ( imdb_id = imdb_id , title = data . get ( "name" , "" ) , year = int ( data [ "datePublished" ] [ : 4 ] ) if data . get ( "datePublished" ) else None , genres = data . get ( "genre" ) if isinstance ( data . get ( "genre" ) , list ) else ( [ data [ "genre" ] ] if data . get ( "genre" ) else [ ] ) , rating = rating_block . get ( "ratingValue" ) , vote_count = rating_block . get ( "ratingCount" ) , content_rating = data . get ( "contentRating" ) , runtime_minutes = parse_runtime ( data . get ( "duration" ) ) , plot = data . get ( "description" ) , director = directors , cast = cast , image_url = data . get ( "image" ) , )

import json import re from dataclasses import dataclass , field from typing import Optional import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup @dataclass class Title : imdb_id : str title : str year : Optional [ int ] = None genres : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) rating : Optional [ float ] = None vote_count : Optional [ int ] = None content_rating : Optional [ str ] = None runtime_minutes : Optional [ int ] = None plot : Optional [ str ] = None director : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) cast : list [ str ] = field ( default_factory = list ) image_url : Optional [ str ] = None HEADERS = { "User-Agent" : ( "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) " "AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) " "Chrome/131.0.0.0 Safari/537.36" ) , "Accept-Language" : "en-US,en;q=0.9" , "Accept" : "text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8" , } def parse_runtime ( iso_duration : Optional [ str ] ) - > Optional [ int ] : """Parse ISO 8601 duration like 'PT2H49M' or 'PT2H49M30S' into total minutes.""" if not iso_duration : return None match = re . match ( r"PT(?:(\d+)H)?(?:(\d+)M)?(?:(\d+)S)?" , iso_duration ) if not match : return None hours = int ( match . group ( 1 ) or 0 ) minutes = int ( match . group ( 2 ) or 0 ) seconds = int ( match . group ( 3 ) or 0 ) return hours * 60 + minutes + ( seconds // 60 ) def fetch_title ( imdb_id : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > Optional [ Title ] : url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/ { imdb_id } /" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 20 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) data = None for script in soup . find_all ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) : try : candidate = json . loads ( script . string ) except ( json . JSONDecodeError , TypeError ) : continue if isinstance ( candidate , dict ) and candidate . get ( "@type" ) in ( "Movie" , "TVSeries" , "TVEpisode" ) : data = candidate break if not data : return None actors = data . get ( "actor" ) or [ ] if isinstance ( actors , dict ) : actors = [ actors ] cast = [ a [ "name" ] for a in actors if a . get ( "name" ) ] directors_raw = data . get ( "director" ) or [ ] if isinstance ( directors_raw , dict ) : directors_raw = [ directors_raw ] directors = [ d [ "name" ] for d in directors_raw if d . get ( "name" ) ] rating_block = data . get ( "aggregateRating" ) or { } return Title ( imdb_id = imdb_id , title = data . get ( "name" , "" ) , year = int ( data [ "datePublished" ] [ : 4 ] ) if data . get ( "datePublished" ) else None , genres = data . get ( "genre" ) if isinstance ( data . get ( "genre" ) , list ) else ( [ data [ "genre" ] ] if data . get ( "genre" ) else [ ] ) , rating = rating_block . get ( "ratingValue" ) , vote_count = rating_block . get ( "ratingCount" ) , content_rating = data . get ( "contentRating" ) , runtime_minutes = parse_runtime ( data . get ( "duration" ) ) , plot = data . get ( "description" ) , director = directors , cast = cast , image_url = data . get ( "image" ) , )

Note that:

Repeated calls will quickly trigger the 202 challenge, so for production, pass a curl_cffi session built per the cookie-export pattern below instead of the proxies dict

session built per the cookie-export pattern below instead of the dict aggregateRating is sometimes missing on titles with too few votes, so the or {} avoids an AttributeError

is sometimes missing on titles with too few votes, so the avoids an parse_runtime exists because duration is ISO 8601, not minutes

Run it:

title = fetch_title ( "tt0816692" ) print ( title )

title = fetch_title ( "tt0816692" ) print ( title )

Sample output (vote counts, ratings, and box-office figures shift as IMDb updates, so your numbers will differ):

Title ( imdb_id = 'tt0816692' , title = 'Interstellar' , year = 2014 , genres = [ 'Adventure' , 'Drama' , 'Sci-Fi' ] , rating = 8.7 , vote_count = 2521661 , content_rating = 'PG-13' , runtime_minutes = 169 , plot = 'When Earth becomes uninhabitable...' , director = [ 'Christopher Nolan' ] , cast = [ 'Matthew McConaughey' , 'Anne Hathaway' , 'Jessica Chastain' ] , image_url = 'https://m.media-amazon.com/images/M/...' )

Title ( imdb_id = 'tt0816692' , title = 'Interstellar' , year = 2014 , genres = [ 'Adventure' , 'Drama' , 'Sci-Fi' ] , rating = 8.7 , vote_count = 2521661 , content_rating = 'PG-13' , runtime_minutes = 169 , plot = 'When Earth becomes uninhabitable...' , director = [ 'Christopher Nolan' ] , cast = [ 'Matthew McConaughey' , 'Anne Hathaway' , 'Jessica Chastain' ] , image_url = 'https://m.media-amazon.com/images/M/...' )

In practice, fetch_title with no proxy hits the 202 challenge on most IPs even on the first call. For reliable runs, build a curl_cffi session with the cookie-export pattern in the anti-bot section below.

Extract deeper fields from __NEXT_DATA__

JSON-LD only includes 5 keywords without taglines, full credits arrays, box office, or per-season episode counts, while __NEXT_DATA__ has the rest. The extractor below shows keywords, production companies, and box-office fields. Use the same safe_path pattern to reach other fields (taglines, credits arrays, episode counts). To find them, dump pageProps to a file once with Path("pageprops.json").write_text(json.dumps(next_data, indent=2)) and grep for the field name.

def extract_next_data ( html : str ) - > Optional [ dict ] : soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "lxml" ) script = soup . find ( "script" , id = "____NEXT_DATA____" ) if not script : return None return json . loads ( script . string ) def safe_path ( data : dict , * keys , default = None ) : """Walk a nested dict by keys, returning default at the first missing step.""" for key in keys : if not isinstance ( data , dict ) : return default data = data . get ( key ) if data is None : return default return data

def extract_next_data ( html : str ) - > Optional [ dict ] : soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "lxml" ) script = soup . find ( "script" , id = "____NEXT_DATA____" ) if not script : return None return json . loads ( script . string ) def safe_path ( data : dict , * keys , default = None ) : """Walk a nested dict by keys, returning default at the first missing step.""" for key in keys : if not isinstance ( data , dict ) : return default data = data . get ( key ) if data is None : return default return data

Common fields for a title page:

def fetch_title_extras ( imdb_id : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > dict : url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/ { imdb_id } /" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 20 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) next_data = extract_next_data ( response . text ) or { } page_props = safe_path ( next_data , "props" , "pageProps" , default = { } ) above = page_props . get ( "aboveTheFoldData" ) or { } main = page_props . get ( "mainColumnData" ) or { } keyword_edges = safe_path ( above , "keywords" , "edges" , default = [ ] ) keywords = [ e [ "node" ] [ "text" ] for e in keyword_edges if safe_path ( e , "node" , "text" ) ] keyword_total = safe_path ( above , "keywords" , "total" ) production = [ c [ "node" ] [ "company" ] [ "companyText" ] [ "text" ] for c in safe_path ( main , "production" , "edges" , default = [ ] ) if safe_path ( c , "node" , "company" , "companyText" , "text" ) ] return { "keywords" : keywords , "keyword_total" : keyword_total , "production_companies" : production , "budget" : safe_path ( main , "productionBudget" , "budget" , "amount" ) , "lifetime_us_gross" : safe_path ( main , "lifetimeGross" , "total" , "amount" ) , "worldwide_gross" : safe_path ( main , "worldwideGross" , "total" , "amount" ) , "opening_weekend_gross" : safe_path ( main , "openingWeekendGross" , "gross" , "total" , "amount" ) , }

def fetch_title_extras ( imdb_id : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > dict : url = f"https://www.imdb.com/title/ { imdb_id } /" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 20 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) next_data = extract_next_data ( response . text ) or { } page_props = safe_path ( next_data , "props" , "pageProps" , default = { } ) above = page_props . get ( "aboveTheFoldData" ) or { } main = page_props . get ( "mainColumnData" ) or { } keyword_edges = safe_path ( above , "keywords" , "edges" , default = [ ] ) keywords = [ e [ "node" ] [ "text" ] for e in keyword_edges if safe_path ( e , "node" , "text" ) ] keyword_total = safe_path ( above , "keywords" , "total" ) production = [ c [ "node" ] [ "company" ] [ "companyText" ] [ "text" ] for c in safe_path ( main , "production" , "edges" , default = [ ] ) if safe_path ( c , "node" , "company" , "companyText" , "text" ) ] return { "keywords" : keywords , "keyword_total" : keyword_total , "production_companies" : production , "budget" : safe_path ( main , "productionBudget" , "budget" , "amount" ) , "lifetime_us_gross" : safe_path ( main , "lifetimeGross" , "total" , "amount" ) , "worldwide_gross" : safe_path ( main , "worldwideGross" , "total" , "amount" ) , "opening_weekend_gross" : safe_path ( main , "openingWeekendGross" , "gross" , "total" , "amount" ) , }

For tt0816692 (Interstellar), the function returns:

{ "keywords" : [ "space travel" , "wormhole" , "father daughter relationship" , "near future" , "dystopia" ] , "keyword_total" : 287 , "production_companies" : [ "Paramount Pictures" , "Warner Bros." , "Legendary Entertainment" , . . . ] , "budget" : 165000000 , "lifetime_us_gross" : 188020017 , "worldwide_gross" : 731282552 , "opening_weekend_gross" : 47510360 , }

{ "keywords" : [ "space travel" , "wormhole" , "father daughter relationship" , "near future" , "dystopia" ] , "keyword_total" : 287 , "production_companies" : [ "Paramount Pictures" , "Warner Bros." , "Legendary Entertainment" , . . . ] , "budget" : 165000000 , "lifetime_us_gross" : 188020017 , "worldwide_gross" : 731282552 , "opening_weekend_gross" : 47510360 , }

Box-office fields are sparse. TV series, episodes, foreign-language films, and pre-1950 titles often don't have a public budget or gross figures. For older theatrical releases, boxofficemojo.com (sister site, same tt* IDs) is the fallback.

Here are 2 notes on the path code:

These paths are current, but IMDb does reshape pageProps between deployments. safe_path turns a path change from a crash into a silent None , which a downstream validation step can flag

between deployments. turns a path change from a crash into a silent , which a downstream validation step can flag The first time you build this against a new field, dump next_data to a file and search it

Search IMDb with the suggestion API

Resolving "Christopher Nolan" or "the Irishman" to an IMDb ID is where most workflows start. Use the suggestion API instead of a /find/?q=… scrape.

import urllib . parse def search_imdb ( query : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > list [ dict ] : if not query : return [ ] first = query . strip ( ) . lower ( ) [ 0 ] encoded = urllib . parse . quote ( query . strip ( ) . lower ( ) , safe = '' ) url = f"https://v3.sg.media-imdb.com/suggestion/ { first } / { encoded } .json" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 10 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) payload = response . json ( ) return [ { "imdb_id" : item . get ( "id" ) , "label" : item . get ( "l" ) , "qualifier" : item . get ( "q" ) , "category" : item . get ( "qid" ) , "year" : item . get ( "y" ) , "year_range" : item . get ( "yr" ) , "subtitle" : item . get ( "s" ) , "image_url" : ( item . get ( "i" ) or { } ) . get ( "imageUrl" ) , "rank" : item . get ( "rank" ) , } for item in payload . get ( "d" , [ ] ) ]

import urllib . parse def search_imdb ( query : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > list [ dict ] : if not query : return [ ] first = query . strip ( ) . lower ( ) [ 0 ] encoded = urllib . parse . quote ( query . strip ( ) . lower ( ) , safe = '' ) url = f"https://v3.sg.media-imdb.com/suggestion/ { first } / { encoded } .json" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 10 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) payload = response . json ( ) return [ { "imdb_id" : item . get ( "id" ) , "label" : item . get ( "l" ) , "qualifier" : item . get ( "q" ) , "category" : item . get ( "qid" ) , "year" : item . get ( "y" ) , "year_range" : item . get ( "yr" ) , "subtitle" : item . get ( "s" ) , "image_url" : ( item . get ( "i" ) or { } ) . get ( "imageUrl" ) , "rank" : item . get ( "rank" ) , } for item in payload . get ( "d" , [ ] ) ]

Common workflows:

Resolve a movie title from a CSV to its IMDb ID

Resolve an actor name to a nm* ID, then fetch the filmography

ID, then fetch the filmography Build type-ahead in a frontend that needs IMDb-resolved entities

The suggestion API doesn't accept structured filters (year range, genre, language). For that, go to advanced search (GraphQL or /search/title/ HTML). But for resolving a name to an ID, the suggestion endpoint is the lightest path and the cheapest in proxy spend.

Discover every title ID via the sitemap

The sitemap is the starting point for any breadth-first project. This typically includes horror films, TV series with more than 5 seasons, and credits across a decade.

Use curl_cffi so AWS WAF accepts the request, iterates the title-N.xml.gz children by index, and stops on the first 404. Don't call gzip.decompress yourself – curl_cffi (like requests) reads the Content-Encoding: gzip header and decompresses automatically, so the response.text is already plain XML.

import re from curl_cffi import requests as curl_requests SITEMAP_BASE = "https://www.imdb.com/sitemap" TT_PATTERN = re . compile ( r"<loc>https://www\.imdb\.com/title/(tt\d+)/</loc>" ) def collect_title_ids ( out_path : str = "tt_ids.txt" , waf_token : str | None = None , proxies : dict | None = None ) - > int : session = curl_requests . Session ( impersonate = "chrome131" ) session . headers . update ( HEADERS ) if proxies : session . proxies = proxies if waf_token : session . cookies . set ( "aws-waf-token" , waf_token , domain = ".imdb.com" ) count = 0 n = 0 with open ( out_path , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as out : while True : url = f" { SITEMAP_BASE } /title- { n } .xml.gz" response = session . get ( url , timeout = 30 ) if response . status_code == 404 : break response . raise_for_status ( ) for match in TT_PATTERN . finditer ( response . text ) : out . write ( match . group ( 1 ) + "

" ) count += 1 n += 1 return count

import re from curl_cffi import requests as curl_requests SITEMAP_BASE = "https://www.imdb.com/sitemap" TT_PATTERN = re . compile ( r"<loc>https://www\.imdb\.com/title/(tt\d+)/</loc>" ) def collect_title_ids ( out_path : str = "tt_ids.txt" , waf_token : str | None = None , proxies : dict | None = None ) - > int : session = curl_requests . Session ( impersonate = "chrome131" ) session . headers . update ( HEADERS ) if proxies : session . proxies = proxies if waf_token : session . cookies . set ( "aws-waf-token" , waf_token , domain = ".imdb.com" ) count = 0 n = 0 with open ( out_path , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as out : while True : url = f" { SITEMAP_BASE } /title- { n } .xml.gz" response = session . get ( url , timeout = 30 ) if response . status_code == 404 : break response . raise_for_status ( ) for match in TT_PATTERN . finditer ( response . text ) : out . write ( match . group ( 1 ) + "

" ) count += 1 n += 1 return count

title-0.xml.gz returns ~5,400 unique tt* IDs through curl_cffi. The file pairs each desktop URL with a mobile alternate, so a loose regex like r"/title/(tt\d+)/" would double-count. To avoid that, pin to <loc> to get clean unique IDs.

Stream to a file. Each child has approx. 5K unique tt* IDs, and there are roughly 1,900 title children, so the full pass writes close to 10M IDs. Don't try to hold them in memory.

Each child has approx. 5K unique IDs, and there are roughly 1,900 title children, so the full pass writes close to 10M IDs. Don't try to hold them in memory. Don't trust the .gz in the URL. The file is compressed in transit (Content-Encoding: gzip), but the HTTP clients unpack it for you. If you try to unpack it again, the body fails with Not a gzipped file .

The file is compressed in transit (Content-Encoding: gzip), but the HTTP clients unpack it for you. If you try to unpack it again, the body fails with . Combine with filtered search for narrower needs. If you only need horror films from the 2010s, replaying IMDb's filtered title-search GraphQL operation (capture it from DevTools on a /search/title/ query) is faster than enumerating the full sitemap and filtering client-side. By contrast, the sitemap is the right tool when you need everything, or when you need IDs not yet in the latest TSV refresh.

Extract a person's known-for credits

The /name/nm* page doesn’t return a full filmography in a single response. It returns the following:

mainColumnData.knownForFeatureV2.credits – exactly 4 entries, each with full title metadata (id, name, year, type, rating, vote count). This is the primary filmography most pages display at the top.

– exactly 4 entries, each with full title metadata (id, name, year, type, rating, vote count). This is the primary filmography most pages display at the top. mainColumnData.creditSummary.totalCredits.total – the actual total credit count, useful for a quick check.

– the actual total credit count, useful for a quick check. mainColumnData.groupings.edges – 1 entry per role category with a credits.total count per category and a single sample edge, not the full filmography per category. For that, you need paginated GraphQL calls to a _NameMainFilmography_-style operation, with cursors taken from each grouping's pageInfo .

For most projects the right answer is to skip the GraphQL pagination and use the IMDb TSV datasets: name.basics.tsv (which lists known-for tconsts per name) joined to title.basics.tsv and title.ratings.tsv.

The headline-credits extractor:

def fetch_known_for ( name_id : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > list [ dict ] : """Headline 4 known-for credits for a person from the /name/ page. For full filmography, use the TSV datasets (name.basics + title.basics joined on tconst) or paginated GraphQL calls, not this function. """ url = f"https://www.imdb.com/name/ { name_id } /" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 20 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) next_data = extract_next_data ( response . text ) or { } main = safe_path ( next_data , "props" , "pageProps" , "mainColumnData" , default = { } ) rows = [ ] for entry in safe_path ( main , "knownForFeatureV2" , "credits" , default = [ ] ) : title = entry . get ( "title" ) or { } title_text = safe_path ( title , "titleText" , "text" ) if not title_text : continue rows . append ( { "imdb_id" : title . get ( "id" ) , "title" : title_text , "year" : safe_path ( title , "releaseYear" , "year" ) , "type" : safe_path ( title , "titleType" , "text" ) , "rating" : safe_path ( title , "ratingsSummary" , "aggregateRating" ) , "vote_count" : safe_path ( title , "ratingsSummary" , "voteCount" ) , } ) return rows

def fetch_known_for ( name_id : str , proxies : Optional [ dict ] = None ) - > list [ dict ] : """Headline 4 known-for credits for a person from the /name/ page. For full filmography, use the TSV datasets (name.basics + title.basics joined on tconst) or paginated GraphQL calls, not this function. """ url = f"https://www.imdb.com/name/ { name_id } /" response = requests . get ( url , headers = HEADERS , proxies = proxies , timeout = 20 ) response . raise_for_status ( ) next_data = extract_next_data ( response . text ) or { } main = safe_path ( next_data , "props" , "pageProps" , "mainColumnData" , default = { } ) rows = [ ] for entry in safe_path ( main , "knownForFeatureV2" , "credits" , default = [ ] ) : title = entry . get ( "title" ) or { } title_text = safe_path ( title , "titleText" , "text" ) if not title_text : continue rows . append ( { "imdb_id" : title . get ( "id" ) , "title" : title_text , "year" : safe_path ( title , "releaseYear" , "year" ) , "type" : safe_path ( title , "titleType" , "text" ) , "rating" : safe_path ( title , "ratingsSummary" , "aggregateRating" ) , "vote_count" : safe_path ( title , "ratingsSummary" , "voteCount" ) , } ) return rows

For nm0000148 (Harrison Ford), the function returns:

[ { "imdb_id" : "tt0082971" , "title" : "Raiders of the Lost Ark" , "year" : 1981 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 8.4 , "vote_count" : 1024000 } , { "imdb_id" : "tt0106977" , "title" : "The Fugitive" , "year" : 1993 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 7.8 , "vote_count" : 290000 } , { "imdb_id" : "tt0076759" , "title" : "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" , "year" : 1977 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 8.6 , "vote_count" : 1490000 } , { "imdb_id" : "tt0090329" , "title" : "Witness" , "year" : 1985 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 7.3 , "vote_count" : 86000 } , ]

[ { "imdb_id" : "tt0082971" , "title" : "Raiders of the Lost Ark" , "year" : 1981 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 8.4 , "vote_count" : 1024000 } , { "imdb_id" : "tt0106977" , "title" : "The Fugitive" , "year" : 1993 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 7.8 , "vote_count" : 290000 } , { "imdb_id" : "tt0076759" , "title" : "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" , "year" : 1977 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 8.6 , "vote_count" : 1490000 } , { "imdb_id" : "tt0090329" , "title" : "Witness" , "year" : 1985 , "type" : "Movie" , "rating" : 7.3 , "vote_count" : 86000 } , ]

For the role-category breakdown without title data (useful for "this person has X acting credits, Y writing credits"), iterate mainColumnData.groupings.edges and read each node.grouping.text + node.credits.total. That's lighter than fetching the full filmography when you only need the counts.

Scrape IMDb reviews: what's gated, what's public

Before you scrape, check whether you need to. Three options replace scraping for most review use cases:

For ML or sentiment work. The Large Movie Review Dataset (Stanford, 50,000 labeled IMDb reviews plus 50,000 unlabeled, binary positive/negative labels) is the canonical starting point and avoids scraping entirely. The dataset has only review text and labels, no movie metadata. If you need metadata too, download the TSV datasets from datasets.imdbws.com and join on IMDb IDs.

The (Stanford, 50,000 labeled IMDb reviews plus 50,000 unlabeled, binary positive/negative labels) is the canonical starting point and avoids scraping entirely. The dataset has only review text and labels, no movie metadata. If you need metadata too, download the TSV datasets from datasets.imdbws.com and join on IMDb IDs. For non-commercial review data. TMDb exposes user reviews via /movie/{id}/reviews and supports IMDb-ID lookup via /find/{imdb_id} . Free for non-commercial use with attribution, but commercial use requires a paid license.

exposes user reviews via and supports IMDb-ID lookup via . Free for non-commercial use with attribution, but commercial use requires a paid license. For more reviews per title under license. IMDb's User Reviews dataset on AWS Data Exchange provides up to 15 "Most Helpful" reviews per title (paid; 12-month contract). Even the licensed dataset is curated, not the full review listing. See IMDb Developer for the full list of available data products.

If none of those fit, the public scraping path covers up to 5 featured reviews per title. These are hand-curated by IMDb, not a representative sample, and the cap isn’t enough for sentiment training at scale or any analysis that needs the full review distribution.

IMDb has restricted review access in recent deployments with the current state being:

The /title/tt*/reviews/ subpage is login-gated. IMDb has deployed a registration gate (visible as a review-gate weblab entry in __NEXT_DATA__ on the page) that replaces the review listing with a sign-in card for unauthenticated visitors. The Load more button is gone, and __NEXT_DATA__ on the gated page no longer carries review bodies. Earlier scraping tutorials showed Playwright clicking through Load more, but that path no longer works.