VIDEO

Video: How to Get Your Decodo API key - Public API Update

Watch this super short tutorial to know how to create your key for Decodo API.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is an API key?

An API key is a unique identifier used to authenticate and control access to a particular API. Generated from numbers and letters, the key acts as a password, allowing the user or application to access specific API functionalities. When using Public API by Decodo, you can update and set traffic limits for your proxy users, whitelist IPs, manage sub-users, and access other handy features without the need to log in to your dashboard.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

