Video: How to Pick the Best Residential Proxies
Not sure which residential proxy provider is the one? In this video we tell you the main metrics to consider when choosing the right provider.
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to homeowners. They act as intermediaries between you and the internet by lending their IP address to use instead of yours. These proxies offer a genuine residential IP, making them highly secure and reliable for various online activities, including web scraping, data mining, and avoiding IP bans.
