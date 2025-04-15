Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: How To Use Proxies With FoxyProxy

In this proxy integration tutorial, learn how to use proxies with the FoxyProxy extension. We'll walk you through the proxy setup on Google Chrome and Firefox, and show you how to adjust FoxyProxy proxy settings. Let's do this!

Martin Ganchev

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is FoxyProxy?

FoxyProxy is a browser extension for convenient proxy management, available for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and other browser applications.

About the author

Martin Ganchev

VP Enterprise Partnerships

Martin, aka the driving force behind our business expansion, is extremely passionate about exploring fresh opportunities, fostering lasting relationships in the proxy market, and, of course, sharing his insights with you.

LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved