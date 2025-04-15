Video: How To Use Proxies With FoxyProxy
In this proxy integration tutorial, learn how to use proxies with the FoxyProxy extension. We'll walk you through the proxy setup on Google Chrome and Firefox, and show you how to adjust FoxyProxy proxy settings. Let's do this!
Martin Ganchev
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is FoxyProxy?
FoxyProxy is a browser extension for convenient proxy management, available for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, and other browser applications.
