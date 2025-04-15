Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: Multiple Account Management on Twitter - X Browser Tutorial

Let's learn how to configure Multiple Accounts on Twitter.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is Decodo's X Browser?

X Browser is an anti-detection browser that allows you to create multiple browser profiles with different fingerprints.

About the author

Vilius Sakutis

Head of Partnerships

Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.


Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Related Articles

Image-OG.png
NEWS
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

HTTPS and SOCKS5 Are Now Available for Residential and Mobile Proxies

We've got some exciting news to share with you today. We’ve just rolled out a fantastic addition to our residential proxies and mobile proxies. Get hyped because HTTPS and SOCKS5 protocols are here to revolutionize your online experience!

James Keenan

Jun 09, 2023

3 min read

Ad verification best practices
NEWS
DIGITAL MARKETING
UNBLOCK

Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide

According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.

In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 25, 2024

6 min read

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved