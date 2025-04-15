Video: Reliable Proxies for Price Monitoring
Wanna monitor competitor pricing changes at scale? Track their overseas offers? Find out what proxies are the best for all of your price monitoring tasks.
Vilius Sakutis
Feb 19, 2024
2 min read
What is a residential proxy?
Residential proxies are IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to homeowners. They act as intermediaries between you and the internet by lending their IP address to use instead of yours. These proxies offer a genuine residential IP, making them highly secure and reliable for various online activities, including web scraping, data mining, and avoiding IP bans.
About the author
Vilius Sakutis
Head of Partnerships
Vilius leads performance marketing initiatives with expertize rooted in affiliates and SaaS marketing strategies. Armed with a Master's in International Marketing and Management, he combines academic insight with hands-on experience to drive measurable results in digital marketing campaigns.
Connect with Vilius via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.