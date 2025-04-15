Back to blog
VIDEO

Video: Reliable Proxies for Price Monitoring

Wanna monitor competitor pricing changes at scale? Track their overseas offers? Find out what proxies are the best for all of your price monitoring tasks.

Vilius Sakutis

Feb 19, 2024

2 min read

What is a residential proxy?

Residential proxies are IP addresses provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to homeowners. They act as intermediaries between you and the internet by lending their IP address to use instead of yours. These proxies offer a genuine residential IP, making them highly secure and reliable for various online activities, including web scraping, data mining, and avoiding IP bans.

