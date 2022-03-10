Extracting specific content or data structures

Most real tasks don’t need all the text from a page. They need a specific element, a set of matching tags, or structured data embedded in the HTML.

Python libraries make this easy once you understand selectors and structured extraction patterns. We’ll cover the patterns for targeting what you actually want and leaving the rest behind.

Beautiful Soup provides find() and find_all() methods for targeted extraction.

The following script fetches book titles from books.toscrape.com using find_all() with a tag name, then filters by attribute:

Create a file called extract_titles.py, then add the script:

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup import requests response = requests . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) titles = soup . find_all ( "h3" ) for t in titles [ : 5 ] : print ( t . get_text ( strip = True ) ) links = soup . find_all ( "a" , class_ = "thumbnail" )

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup import requests response = requests . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) titles = soup . find_all ( "h3" ) for t in titles [ : 5 ] : print ( t . get_text ( strip = True ) ) links = soup . find_all ( "a" , class_ = "thumbnail" )

Run it with:

python extract_titles . py

python extract_titles . py

Output:

A Light in the Attic Tipping the Velvet Soumission Sharp Objects Sapiens : A Brief History of Humankind

A Light in the Attic Tipping the Velvet Soumission Sharp Objects Sapiens : A Brief History of Humankind

The class_ spelling exists because class is a reserved word in Python. Beautiful Soup handles it cleanly with the underscore.

CSS selectors with select() and select_one()

CSS selectors are easier to read than nested find() calls when targeting nested elements or using attribute patterns:

book_links = soup . select ( "article.product_pod h3 a" ) for book in book_links [ : 3 ] : print ( book . get ( "title" ) ) first_price = soup . select_one ( "p.price_color" ) print ( first_price . get_text ( strip = True ) )

book_links = soup . select ( "article.product_pod h3 a" ) for book in book_links [ : 3 ] : print ( book . get ( "title" ) ) first_price = soup . select_one ( "p.price_color" ) print ( first_price . get_text ( strip = True ) )

Output:

A Light in the Attic Tipping the Velvet Soumission £ 51.77

A Light in the Attic Tipping the Velvet Soumission £ 51.77

Nested selectors are especially useful when you parse HTML Python projects with repeated structures.

The selector article.product_pod h3 a targets links nested inside each product card.

XPath with lxml.html

XPath handles advanced conditions that CSS selectors can’t express as complex relationships as cleanly.

Create a file called xpath_example.py and add the following script:

from lxml import html import requests tree = html . fromstring ( requests . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) . content ) titles = tree . xpath ( "//article[@class='product_pod']//h3/a/@title" ) print ( titles [ : 3 ] )

from lxml import html import requests tree = html . fromstring ( requests . get ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) . content ) titles = tree . xpath ( "//article[@class='product_pod']//h3/a/@title" ) print ( titles [ : 3 ] )

Run:

python xpath_example . py

python xpath_example . py

Output:

[ 'A Light in the Attic' , 'Tipping the Velvet' , 'Soumission' ]

[ 'A Light in the Attic' , 'Tipping the Velvet' , 'Soumission' ]

XPath is especially useful for sibling relationships, ancestor checks, and conditional matching.

Pulling text from tables

For structured table data, pandas.read_html() is often the fastest and easiest option.

import pandas as pd tables = pd . read_html ( "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Python_(programming_language)" ) print ( tables [ 0 ] . head ( ) )

import pandas as pd tables = pd . read_html ( "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Python_(programming_language)" ) print ( tables [ 0 ] . head ( ) )

This requires lxml or Beautiful Soup as the underlying parser. It works well on well-formed tables, but can misbehave silently on rowspan and colspan oddities. For irregular tables, fall back to Beautiful Soup’s find_all("tr") and walk rows manually.

Structured data inside HTML (JSON-LD)

Many modern websites store structured metadata inside JSON-LD scripts <script type="application/ld+json">.

import json import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup url = "https://books.toscrape.com/" response = requests . get ( url ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) script = soup . find ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) if script : data = json . loads ( script . string ) print ( data )

import json import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup url = "https://books.toscrape.com/" response = requests . get ( url ) soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) script = soup . find ( "script" , type = "application/ld+json" ) if script : data = json . loads ( script . string ) print ( data )

For Open Graph tags and Microdata at scale, the extruct library handles all structured data formats from a single call. For JSON handling on the JavaScript side, see JSON.parse() in JavaScript: a complete guide.

Handling complex and real-world HTML

Real-world HTML rarely looks like tutorial examples. Pages often contain ads, navigation menus, cookie banners, malformed markup, hidden elements, and JavaScript-rendered content that never appears in the downloaded HTML at all. Production extraction pipelines need to handle all of these consistently.

Before you call beautifulsoup get_text(), remove navigation, ads, and layout elements.

Manual removal. Target by tag (header, footer, nav, aside) and by common class fragments (cookie-banner, ad, sidebar) before calling get_text .

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "lxml" ) for tag in soup ( [ "header" , "footer" , "nav" , "aside" ] ) : tag . decompose ( ) for element in soup . select ( ".cookie-banner, .sidebar, .ad" ) : element . decompose ( )

from bs4 import BeautifulSoup soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "lxml" ) for tag in soup ( [ "header" , "footer" , "nav" , "aside" ] ) : tag . decompose ( ) for element in soup . select ( ".cookie-banner, .sidebar, .ad" ) : element . decompose ( )

Automated boilerplate removal. For article-style pages, let a dedicated library handle it:

import trafilatura text = trafilatura . extract ( html ) print ( text )

import trafilatura text = trafilatura . extract ( html ) print ( text )

Trafilatura removes menus, ads, and unrelated layout sections automatically.

The readability-lxml and justext functions are also solid alternatives to Trafilatura.

Hidden content

HTML parsers don’t evaluate CSS visibility rules, so display:none, aria-hidden="true", and class names like "hidden" or "visually-hidden" do not affect what get_text() returns. Tracking pixels, cookie notices, and hidden terms paragraphs all appear in extracted text unless you remove them manually first:

for tag in soup . find_all ( style = lambda s : s and "display:none" in s . replace ( " " , "" ) ) : tag . decompose ( ) for tag in soup . find_all ( class_ = lambda c : c and "hidden" in c ) : tag . decompose ( )

for tag in soup . find_all ( style = lambda s : s and "display:none" in s . replace ( " " , "" ) ) : tag . decompose ( ) for tag in soup . find_all ( class_ = lambda c : c and "hidden" in c ) : tag . decompose ( )

Malformed HTML

The lxml function is the right default as it fixes most real-world issues while staying fast. It also handles malformed HTML better than Python’s built-in parser. Switch to html5lib only for the worst markup; it’s the most forgiving but significantly slower.

Signs of a parse failure include empty results where you expect content, missing tags that should be there, or output that looks correct but doesn’t match the visible page.

JavaScript-rendered content

Sometimes requests.get() returns HTML without the visible text you see in the browser. That usually means JavaScript injected the content after page load. No HTML parser can solve this, as the data doesn’t exist in the downloaded HTML.

You need to use a headless browser like Playwright or Selenium. Read how to scrape websites with dynamic content using Python and Playwright web scraping for deeper guidance, or check if the site has an API or JSON endpoint that serves the same data without rendering.

Anti-bot defenses on the fetching step

The parsing step often isn’t the real bottleneck. Fetching pages reliably becomes harder at scale because some sites use IP blocks, rate limits, browser fingerprinting, and CAPTCHAs.

Decodo residential proxies route requests through real user devices, so each request looks like it’s coming from a genuine browser on a home connection rather than a datacenter IP.

These proxies make traffic look closer to normal user activity, which reduces blocks during large-scale scraping workflows and improves extraction consistency on heavily protected sites.

Cleaning and normalizing extracted text

Extracting text is only the first part of the process. Real-world output still contains broken spacing, invisible characters, inconsistent Unicode, and encoding issues. Cleaning those problems improves search indexing, NLP processing, and downstream analysis.

Here are the steps below that separate usable output from output that causes silent bugs in downstream pipelines.

Whitespace and line breaks

The strip=True argument in get_text() strips leading and trailing whitespace from each text node. It doesn’t collapse multiple spaces or newlines in the middle of the joined output.

Create a file called cleanup_whitespace.py and add the script below, then collapse repeated whitespace:

import re from bs4 import BeautifulSoup html = """ <p>Hello</p> <p>World</p> """ soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "lxml" ) text = soup . get_text ( separator = " " , strip = True ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) print ( text )

import re from bs4 import BeautifulSoup html = """ <p>Hello</p> <p>World</p> """ soup = BeautifulSoup ( html , "lxml" ) text = soup . get_text ( separator = " " , strip = True ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) print ( text )

Run the script:

python cleanup_whitespace . py

python cleanup_whitespace . py

Output:

Hello World

Hello World

Use regex only after parsing. Do not use regex to parse raw HTML. If you need paragraph preservation:

text = soup . get_text ( separator = "



" )

text = soup . get_text ( separator = "



" )

HTML entities

Most parsers decode & and entities automatically, but not always. The common failure case is text pulled from attribute values, such as title and alt attributes, can still contain raw entities like this:

from html import unescape raw_text = "Tom & Jerry" clean_text = unescape ( raw_text ) print ( clean_text )

from html import unescape raw_text = "Tom & Jerry" clean_text = unescape ( raw_text ) print ( clean_text )

Output:

Tom & Jerry

Tom & Jerry

A few things worth noting:

Browsers and parsers like Beautiful Soup often decode text nodes automatically

But raw attribute values ( title , alt , data -*, etc.) may still contain entity references depending on the parser and extraction method

, , -*, etc.) may still contain entity references depending on the parser and extraction method If you're scraping HTML manually (regex/string operations), entities usually remain encoded until you call html.unescape()

Most HTML parsers automatically decode entities in text nodes, but attribute values or manually extracted HTML fragments may still contain encoded entities.

Unicode normalization

The unicodedata.normalize("NFKC", text) call fixes ligatures, full-width digits, and compatibility characters for downstream NLP:

import unicodedata text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text )

import unicodedata text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text )

This fixes compatibility characters, ligatures, and full-width forms that can otherwise break matching, indexing, tokenization, and regex processing.

So the practical rule is:

NFKC is great for search, NLP, indexing, and user input normalization

is great for search, NLP, indexing, and user input normalization Avoid blindly applying it to cryptographic data, passwords, source code identifiers, or text where exact Unicode distinctions matter.

Non-breaking spaces and other invisibles

Invisible characters show up constantly in scraped text and look like regular spaces until something breaks:

\u00a0 — non-breaking space, comes from ; that wasn’t decoded

— non-breaking space, comes from ; that wasn’t decoded \u200b — zero-width space, used by some sites to defeat scrapers

— zero-width space, used by some sites to defeat scrapers \ufeff — byte order mark (BOM), appears at the start of files

text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = text . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" )

text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = text . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" )

Encoding detection at the source

When Requests guesses the wrong encoding, text comes out garbled with things like â€™ instead of an apostrophe. Set the encoding from the <meta charset> tag or use apparent_encoding as a fallback:

response = requests . get ( url ) response . encoding = response . apparent_encoding html = response . text with open ( "page.html" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : html = f . read ( )

response = requests . get ( url ) response . encoding = response . apparent_encoding html = response . text with open ( "page.html" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : html = f . read ( )

Putting it together: a reusable clean() function

The function below takes extracted text and returns it ready for downstream use. It’s self-contained and copyable into any project that does HTML text extraction:

Create a file called clean_text.py and add the following script:

import re import unicodedata from html import unescape def clean ( text : str ) - > str : """Normalize extracted HTML text for downstream use.""" text = unescape ( text ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" ) . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) . strip ( ) return text

import re import unicodedata from html import unescape def clean ( text : str ) - > str : """Normalize extracted HTML text for downstream use.""" text = unescape ( text ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" ) . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) . strip ( ) return text

This helper handles many common Python HTML to plain data cleanup problems in one place.

Full working scripts

Script 1: Minimum viable extraction with BeautifulSoup

Install dependencies, then run the script to extract and clean text from any URL:

pip install beautifulsoup4 lxml requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup import requests , re , html , unicodedata def clean ( text : str ) - > str : text = html . unescape ( text ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" ) . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) . strip ( ) return text def extract_text ( url : str ) - > str : response = requests . get ( url ) response . encoding = response . apparent_encoding soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) for tag in soup ( [ "script" , "style" , "noscript" , "template" ] ) : tag . decompose ( ) return clean ( soup . get_text ( separator = " " , strip = True ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( extract_text ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) [ : 500 ] )

pip install beautifulsoup4 lxml requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup import requests , re , html , unicodedata def clean ( text : str ) - > str : text = html . unescape ( text ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" ) . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) . strip ( ) return text def extract_text ( url : str ) - > str : response = requests . get ( url ) response . encoding = response . apparent_encoding soup = BeautifulSoup ( response . text , "lxml" ) for tag in soup ( [ "script" , "style" , "noscript" , "template" ] ) : tag . decompose ( ) return clean ( soup . get_text ( separator = " " , strip = True ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( extract_text ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) [ : 500 ] )

Run:

python bs4_extract . py

python bs4_extract . py

Output:

All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox Books to Scrape We love being scraped! Warning! This is a demo website for web scraping purposes . . . A Light in the Attic £ 13.99 In stock Add to basket Tipping the Velvet £ 53.74 In stock . . .

All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox Books to Scrape We love being scraped! Warning! This is a demo website for web scraping purposes . . . A Light in the Attic £ 13.99 In stock Add to basket Tipping the Velvet £ 53.74 In stock . . .

Script 2: High-volume extraction with selectolax

Use this when processing large numbers of documents where Beautiful Soup’s overhead adds up:

pip install selectolax requests from selectolax . parser import HTMLParser import requests , re , html , unicodedata def clean ( text : str ) - > str : text = html . unescape ( text ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" ) . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) . strip ( ) return text def extract_text ( url : str ) - > str : response = requests . get ( url ) tree = HTMLParser ( response . text ) for tag in tree . css ( "script, style, noscript, template" ) : tag . decompose ( ) return clean ( tree . body . text ( separator = " " ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( extract_text ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) [ : 500 ] )

pip install selectolax requests from selectolax . parser import HTMLParser import requests , re , html , unicodedata def clean ( text : str ) - > str : text = html . unescape ( text ) text = text . replace ( "\ufeff" , "" ) . replace ( "\u200b" , "" ) text = text . replace ( "\u00a0" , " " ) text = unicodedata . normalize ( "NFKC" , text ) text = re . sub ( r"\s+" , " " , text ) . strip ( ) return text def extract_text ( url : str ) - > str : response = requests . get ( url ) tree = HTMLParser ( response . text ) for tag in tree . css ( "script, style, noscript, template" ) : tag . decompose ( ) return clean ( tree . body . text ( separator = " " ) ) if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( extract_text ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) [ : 500 ] )

Run:

python selectolax_extract . py

python selectolax_extract . py

Output:

All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox Books to Scrape We love being scraped! A Light in the Attic £ 13.99 In stock Add to basket Tipping the Velvet £ 53.74 . . .

All products | Books to Scrape - Sandbox Books to Scrape We love being scraped! A Light in the Attic £ 13.99 In stock Add to basket Tipping the Velvet £ 53.74 . . .

Script 3: Article body extraction with Trafilatura

The Trafilatura library strips boilerplate automatically and returns only the main article content:

pip install trafilatura import trafilatura def extract_article ( url : str ) - > str : downloaded = trafilatura . fetch_url ( url ) return trafilatura . extract ( downloaded ) or "" if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( extract_article ( "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_scraping" ) [ : 500 ] )

pip install trafilatura import trafilatura def extract_article ( url : str ) - > str : downloaded = trafilatura . fetch_url ( url ) return trafilatura . extract ( downloaded ) or "" if __name__ == "__main__" : print ( extract_article ( "https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_scraping" ) [ : 500 ] )

Run:

python trafilatura_extract . py

python trafilatura_extract . py

Output:

Web scraping , web harvesting , or web data extraction is data scraping used for extracting data from websites . Web scraping software may directly access the World Wide Web using the Hypertext Transfer Protocol or a web browser . . .

Web scraping , web harvesting , or web data extraction is data scraping used for extracting data from websites . Web scraping software may directly access the World Wide Web using the Hypertext Transfer Protocol or a web browser . . .

Script 4: Targeted extraction with lxml XPath

Use lxml’s XPath when you need precise control over which elements to target:

pip install lxml requests from lxml import html import requests def extract_titles ( url : str ) - > list : tree = html . fromstring ( requests . get ( url ) . content ) return tree . xpath ( "//article[@class='product_pod']//h3/a/@title" ) if __name__ == "__main__" : for title in extract_titles ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) [ : 10 ] : print ( title )

pip install lxml requests from lxml import html import requests def extract_titles ( url : str ) - > list : tree = html . fromstring ( requests . get ( url ) . content ) return tree . xpath ( "//article[@class='product_pod']//h3/a/@title" ) if __name__ == "__main__" : for title in extract_titles ( "https://books.toscrape.com" ) [ : 10 ] : print ( title )

Run:

python lxml_xpath_extract . py

python lxml_xpath_extract . py

Output:

A Light in the Attic Tipping the Velvet Soumission Sharp Objects Sapiens : A Brief History of Humankind The Remains of the Day The Black Maria Starving Hearts ( Triangular Trade Trilogy , Shakespeare's Sonnets Set Me Free

A Light in the Attic Tipping the Velvet Soumission Sharp Objects Sapiens : A Brief History of Humankind The Remains of the Day The Black Maria Starving Hearts ( Triangular Trade Trilogy , Shakespeare's Sonnets Set Me Free

Python isn’t the only way to extract readable text from HTML. Several other console tools and browser-based methods work well for quick validation, debugging, and lightweight extraction workflows.

Here are a few Python alternatives and console-based text extraction tools you need to know:

Lynx and w3m

Terminal browsers like lynx and w3m can render messy HTML into readable plain text. You need to run lynx -dump or w3m -dump through Python’s subprocess module to get a fast sanity check when your parser output looks suspicious.

These tools work especially well for:

Quick one-off extraction and sanity checks

Debugging formatting problems

Small scripts

Comparing parser output

Overall, the main use case is debugging. Comparing lynx output against your parser’s output tells you quickly if a discrepancy is a parser problem or a selector problem.

Pandoc

For article-shaped HTML and documentation pipelines, the command pandoc -f html -t plain file.html can convert HTML into plain text in one line. It’s not scriptable in the same way Python is, but it’s a useful sanity check.

Browser-side extraction as a reality check

Sometimes the fastest debugging approach is checking the browser directly. Running document.body.innerText in the browser console returns what a human-rendering engine considers the visible text with CSS evaluated, hidden elements excluded, and JavaScript-rendered content included. This is the gold standard to compare your extracted text against.

LLM-based extraction

LLMs can technically extract text from HTML, but they’re usually unnecessary for plain conversion tasks. They’re slower, more expensive, and less deterministic than parser libraries. Parser libraries are faster, cheaper, and more predictable.

LLMs make more sense for semantic extraction tasks such as:

Product names and prices

Event detection

Entity extraction

Review summarization

For standard extract text from HTML Python workflows, parser libraries remain faster and more reliable.

Best practices and common pitfalls

Text extraction problems usually come from a small set of recurring mistakes that are easy to handle once you’ve seen them, and expensive to debug after a downstream consumer breaks.

Here are the common text extraction best practices: