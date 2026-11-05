What Is an MCP Server? How It Works and When To Use One

TL;DR

You need an MCP server when a tool should work in several AI apps. For a single script, call the API directly.

The protocol doesn't send the server your conversation, only requests such as tool calls with arguments.

Every server runs with the access you give it. Give it the narrowest access token and approve any data changes.

The July 2026 revision removed protocol sessions, so on servers built for that revision, any instance can answer any request.

For live web data, the Decodo MCP server gives agents search and scraping tools, so you don't have to build scrapers.

What is an MCP server?

An MCP server is a program that tells AI apps what a tool or data source can do and runs what they request. It doesn't need its own model, because the reasoning happens in the large language model the app uses.

A server can wrap a file system, a database, a SaaS app, an internal API, or a web data API. The server converts requests between that system and the protocol, and the system itself doesn't have to change.

MCP is the set of rules for describing and calling capabilities. An MCP server is the program that implements those rules on the tool side, the way a web server implements HTTP for a website.

MCP server architecture: Host, client, server, and transport

Every MCP setup has 4 parts:

Host . The AI app or agent that uses the server, such as ChatGPT, Cursor, or a coding agent in a CI (continuous integration) pipeline. It calls the model and decides what the model sees.

. The AI app or agent that uses the server, such as ChatGPT, Cursor, or a coding agent in a CI (continuous integration) pipeline. It calls the model and decides what the model sees. MCP client . The component inside the host that connects to exactly 1 server.

. The component inside the host that connects to exactly 1 server. MCP server . The program that exposes capabilities and answers requests.

. The program that exposes capabilities and answers requests. Transport. The channel that carries the messages. Local servers usually use stdio (standard input and output), and remote servers typically use Streamable HTTP, MCP's HTTP transport.

As an example, a host connected to 3 servers runs 3 clients, one per server. Each connection stays separate at the protocol level, so one server can't read another server's messages, and a failing server affects only its own connection. The model can still pass data from one server's result into another server's tool call.

In MCP client vs. server terms, the client asks and the server answers. The client runs inside the host, and the server runs next to the data or tool, often on another machine. You connect a server by adding it to the host, as our guide to connecting MCP servers in Claude Desktop and Claude Code shows.

The server never communicates directly with the model. The model asks the host to use a tool, and the client sends the server the tool name, the model's arguments, and protocol details. The host keeps the full conversation, though the model can copy details from it into a tool's arguments.

Because every call passes through the host, the host can ask you to approve it first. In Claude, a call to the Amazon product tool on the Decodo MCP server is paused for approval like this: