Wikimon Scraper: Build a Digimon Data Scraper in Python

TL;DR

Wikimon.net has no public API, so scraping its Visual List is the practical way to get structured Digimon data.

You can use Python's Requests and Beautiful Soup libraries to extract Digimon names and image URLs straight from the page HTML.

You can save your scraped data in a plain CSV file for smaller projects, or a MySQL database for larger datasets.

If you want to scrape beyond a single page, you'll need to handle pagination, errors, and eventually IP-level blocking from Wikimon.

What is Wikimon and why scrape it?

Wikimon is a community-maintained wiki dedicated to Digimon. It brings together information on Digimon, its characters, anime, games, cards, and other parts of the Digimon franchise in one place. Since the site doesn’t provide a public API, scraping is often the most practical way to collect Wikimon data for research, analysis, or personal projects.

One of the most useful pages to scrape is the Visual List of Digimon. It organizes Digimon into a structured list with links to individual pages, which makes it a natural starting point for you to build your own dataset or collect information at scale.

Note: Before you start scraping Wikimon, take a few minutes to understand the site’s rules by reviewing its robots.txt file, try to keep your request rate reasonable, and avoid causing traffic on the site. If you’re planning a larger project, it’s always nice to contact the site’s maintainers and ask for permission where possible. That type of relationship will go a long way to securing your scraper long-term.

You don’t need much to get this scraper up and running. We recommend Python 3.9 or newer. It gives you access to the latest language features and works well with modern web scraping libraries.

For this tutorial, you’ll need:

requests to send HTTP requests and fetch the page content

beautifulsoup4 to parse HTML and extract the data you need

Depending on how you want to store your scraped data, you can also install these:

pandas if you plan to export results to a CSV file

mysql-connector-python if you want to save your data in a MySQL database

It’s also a good idea to create a virtual environment before you start installing these packages so your project can stay isolated from your other Python projects.

python - m venv . venv

Activate the virtual environment, then install the necessary dependencies:

pip install requests beautifulsoup4

If you're saving your results to a CSV file or a MySQL database, install the optional dependencies as needed:

pip install pandas pip install mysql - connector - python

If you want to know more about web scraping with Python, you can check out our guide on the Best Python Web Scraping Libraries: Comparison and How to Choose. You can also read through Scrapy vs. Beautiful Soup to get a clearer picture of what library to use and why.

Inspecting the Wikimon Visual List page structure

Before you start writing the actual scraping code for Wikimon, you need to first inspect the Visual List page so you can have a better idea of how they organized the data and their selectors. When you get to the Visual List page, right-click anywhere on the page and select Inspect. This will open the browser’s developer tools, where you can explore the page’s HTML structure and see how they rendered each Digimon entry.