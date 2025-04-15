Domain
A domain is a unique name that identifies a website or network on the Internet, mapping to an IP address via the Domain Name System (DNS). It consists of a top-level domain (TLD) like .com or .org and a second-level domain, which is the unique identifier. Domains simplify access to online resources by providing human-readable addresses instead of numerical IP addresses.
Also known as: Domain name.
Comparisons
- Domain vs. Subdomain: A subdomain is a subset of a domain (e.g., blog.example.com is a subdomain of example.com).
- Domain vs. IP Address: A domain provides a human-friendly way to access a website, while an IP address is its numerical equivalent in the network.
Pros
- User-friendly: Easier to remember and type than IP addresses.
- Branding: Helps businesses establish a recognizable online identity.
- Flexible: Can be redirected to different servers or services.
Cons
- Requires registration and renewal: Domains must be purchased and maintained.
- Can be hijacked: Poor security practices can lead to domain theft or misuse.
Example
A company registers example.com as its domain, allowing users to visit its website without needing to remember its numerical IP address.