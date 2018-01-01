Error Taxonomy
Error Taxonomy is a systematic classification system that categorizes different types of errors, failures, and exceptions encountered in software systems, data processing, or web scraping operations. This organizational framework helps teams understand error patterns, prioritize fixes, implement targeted solutions, and improve system reliability by grouping similar errors and their corresponding resolution strategies. Error taxonomies typically classify issues by cause, severity, frequency, and resolution complexity.
Also known as: Error classification system, failure categorization, error type hierarchy, fault taxonomy
Comparisons
- Error Taxonomy vs. Retry Logic: Retry logic provides mechanisms for handling failures, while error taxonomy organizes and categorizes different types of failures for analysis and resolution. Rate throttling controls request frequency to prevent overwhelming systems, while retry logic handles failures by reattempting operations after they fail.
- Error Taxonomy vs. Observability: Observability provides tools and data for monitoring system behavior, whereas error taxonomy provides frameworks for organizing and understanding the errors discovered through observability.
- Error Taxonomy vs. Data Quality: Data quality focuses on the accuracy and reliability of collected information, while error taxonomy categorizes the operational issues that might affect data collection processes.
Pros
- Systematic problem resolution: Enables teams to develop targeted solutions for specific error categories rather than handling each issue individually.
- Improved monitoring: Facilitates better alerting and dashboard organization by grouping related errors and establishing appropriate response priorities.
- Knowledge sharing: Creates shared understanding across teams about common failure modes and their recommended resolution approaches.
- Performance optimization: Helps identify patterns and root causes that can guide system improvements and preventive measures.
Cons
- Initial complexity: Developing comprehensive error taxonomies requires significant analysis and expertise about system behavior and failure modes.
- Maintenance overhead: Taxonomies need regular updates as systems evolve and new error types emerge, requiring ongoing classification efforts.
- Classification challenges: Some errors may fit multiple categories or represent novel failure modes that don't align with existing taxonomies.
Example
A data analytics platform develops an error taxonomy for their web scraper APIs that categorizes issues into network failures (timeouts, DNS errors), website changes (missing elements, layout modifications), proxy issues (blocked IPs, authentication failures), and data quality problems (malformed content, encoding issues). This classification enables their engineering team to quickly identify root causes, apply appropriate retry logic, and prioritize infrastructure improvements based on error frequency and business impact.