AI-Ready Proxy & Scraping Solutions
The most efficient way to test, launch, and scale your web data projects.
<0.2s
response time
125M+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
uptime
195+
locations
LLM
ready
Trusted by teams worldwide
Turn the web into usable data
Let your AI workflows access structured web data without manual processing.
Reach any target, from anywhere
LLM-ready output, no cleanup required
Get structured Markdown or JSON stripped of nav bars, cookie banners, and ad clutter – ready to drop straight into a RAG pipeline or an LLM's context window.
AI integrations
Native MCP server support plus LangChain and LlamaIndex integrations – an agent calls Decodo directly as a tool, no custom wrapper code needed.
- Start for free
1 API, 4 endpoints
Scrape a page, map a site, crawl it end to end, or search the live web – all under a single key. Everything an agent needs to explore the web, not just fetch a URL.
Plug the web into your agent stack
An official MCP server, CLI, agent skills, and SDKs, so you connect with config instead of custom code.
- Set up MCP
MCP Server
Add it with one line of config and your agent can scrape, map, crawl, and search on its own. Officially listed in GitHub’s MCP Registry.
- Install the CLI
CLI
Run any endpoint from your terminal or a shell script. Good for quick tests, CI jobs, and coding agents with shell access.
- Explore skills
Agent Skills
Drop a skill file into your coding assistant so it calls the API correctly, with the right endpoint, parameters, and output format, instead of guessing from docs.
- View SDKs
SDKs and integrations
Use the Python or TypeScript SDK in code, or connect through n8n, LangChain, or OpenClaw with no wrapper code.
Build with uninterrupted web access
Get reliable access to the web, wherever your projects take you.
Access the websites AI agents get blocked from
99.99% success on the hard, anti-bot-protected targets such as Amazon and Cloudflare-protected sites – that trip up most AI-native scraping tools.
Geo-accurate context, wherever your agent needs it
195+ locations mean an agent retrieves the web as it actually looks to a real user in a specific market – critical for localized search, region-specific pricing, or geo-restricted content.195+ locationsCity-level targeting
Built for unattended, always-on retrieval
An agent can't solve a CAPTCHA or wait for a human to retry a failed request. Decodo's network is built for high-volume, autonomous access that runs without supervision.
Different proxies for different targets
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Residential proxies
From $2/GB
Real household IPs from consenting users. High trust, lowest block rate. Best for difficult targets like search engines and ad verification.
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Static residential proxies
From $0.27/IP
ISP-issued static IPs from premium ASNs that combine residential trust and datacenter speed. Best for account management.
- Start for free
Mobile proxies
From $2.25/GB
Real smartphone IPs from 3G, 4G, LTE, & 5G networks, providing genuine mobile traffic footprints. Best for carrier verification and mobile app testing.
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Datacenter proxies
From $0.02/IP
High-speed IPs from enterprise-grade data centers, offering lightning-fast response times. Best for bulk requests and tasks requiring speed.
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Site Unblocker
From $0.95/1K req.
An advanced proxy solution engineered to bypass anti-bot defenses and automatically handle CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Includes automatic proxy rotation.
Discover ethically-sourced IPs worldwide
Access public web data across the globe with continent-, country-, state-, city-, and ASN-level targeting.
New features and product updates
New ways to make web data collection faster, more flexible, and easier to use.
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Unified API for web data
Scrape, map, crawl, and search the web through a single API. Built for AI agents and RAG pipelines that need more than just 1 page at a time.
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Precise proxy targeting
Targeting by state, city, or ASN is now available for datacenter and ISP proxies.
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Al Integrations
Connect Decodo to your favorite AI and automation tools like n8n, MCP, LangChain, or OpenClaw and turn web data into intelligent workflows.
See what people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 135K+ clients and the industry's best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
Cybereg
Helping us build
Decodo lets us collect data from 10M+ ads every month without throttling, so our small team can focus on building.
Skaler.app
Connect with your tools easily
Get simple, copy-paste proxy configurations for 50+ browsers, scrapers, anti-detect tools, AI integrations, bots, and mobile apps. Find your integration in seconds.
Compare pricing across solutions
See what each option costs and pick what fits your data needs.
Smartproxy is now Decodo
Our evolution from proxy infrastructure to a complete data access and automation platform called for a new name. The same trusted team and solutions you've relied on since 2018 are now part of Decodo, delivering even better tools for your web data projects.
Everything you need to know
Find answers about Decodo, its solutions, features, and pricing.
What is Decodo?
Decodo is a web data infrastructure platform for collecting public web data. It provides proxy networks and managed scraping solutions, including Decodo’s all-in-one Web Data API.
Is Decodo the same company as Smartproxy?
Yes, if you used Smartproxy before, you’re in the right place. Smartproxy officially became Decodo in April 2025. It’s the same company, team, infrastructure, and proxy network, now under a new name that reflects our broader web data platform.
Just be careful with the old name: Smartproxy.org isn’t us. It’s an impersonator and has no connection to Decodo, our team, or our infrastructure. The only official Decodo website is Decodo.com.
Does Decodo offer a free trial?
Yes! Decodo offers a 3-day free trial for proxies, as well as a free starter plan for its Web Data API that includes $5 in testing credits (up to 10k requests) with no credit card required to get started.
What kind of data can I collect with Decodo?
You can collect public web data: products, reviews, listings, search results, competitor content, news, and more. Decodo also offers ready-made scraping templates for targets like Google, Amazon, and other popular websites.
Where can I find independent reviews of Decodo?
You can find independent reviews of Decodo (formerly Smartproxy) across several platforms, including:
- Proxyway for detailed hands-on reviews and performance testing. It rates Decodo 9.3/10 and includes independent tests of its Web Scraping API, residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.
- TechRadar for independent editorial review covering Decodo’s proxy network, features, pricing, and usability.
- G2 for verified user reviews. Decodo is rated 4.6/5 from 700+ reviews.
- Trustpilot for verified user reviews. Decodo is rated 4.2/5 from 2K+ reviews.
How large is Decodo’s residential IP pool?
Do I need a credit card to start using Web Data API?
No. You can start using Web Data API with a free starter plan without a credit card. Sign up, test your requests, and upgrade when you need more capacity.
Is Decodo’s Web Data API good for AI workflows?
Yes. Web Data API supports AI-focused workflows with LLM-ready Markdown and structured JSON formats (where applicable), plus integrations with MCP, LangChain, n8n, and OpenClaw. The MCP server lets AI agents use Decodo’s data collection tools directly, while structured outputs can be used in RAG pipelines and other AI applications.
Do proxies really provide anonymity?
A proxy masks your device’s IP by routing traffic through another IP. The level of anonymity depends on the proxy and how it’s configured, so not every proxy provides the same level of privacy. Decodo’s proxies are designed to mask your original IP and support location-specific access.
What is the difference between a proxy server and a VPN?
A proxy routes traffic through another IP, typically at the application or connection level. A VPN routes your device’s traffic through an encrypted tunnel, protecting the data in transit as well as masking your IP. Proxies are generally better suited for tasks that require specific IPs, locations, or per-application control, while VPNs are designed primarily for securing a device’s internet connection.
Give Your Agents Access to The Web
Seamlessly test, launch, and scale your data collection projects with reliable, easy-to-use, and affordable web data infrastructure.