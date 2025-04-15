How to Use Residential Proxies with Another Nike Bot?
Learn how to configure Another Nike Bot to use residential proxies.
Set up proxies in Another Nike Bot:
1. Click Configure -> Proxies
2. Click the New list to add your proxies
3. Check Enable this proxy list
4. Change list type to Normal proxies
5. Pick your target site from the drop-down menu
6. Click Save
7. Check the Test Proxies before using them
Need more information? Read our Another Nike Bot review.
Choose Decodo:
Never get flagged
Avoid getting detected by using our vast pool of residential exit nodes.
Unlimited connections
Use any shoe bot with an unlimited number of connections, threads, and countries at once.
City and Country level targeting
Use residential IPs from as many countries or cities as you like. Change locations as often as needed.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.