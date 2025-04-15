Dedicated account manager
Flexible pricing
Intuitive self-service
24/7 customer support
Loss insurance
We can help you with many use cases
Our proxies and infrastructure are incredibly versatile and can be used in many situations. Some of the most popular ways companies like yours use them:
SEO
Conduct market and competitor research, access localized content, and monitor search engine results pages.
Online ads
Test ads, ensure accurate ad location and target audience, optimize cost per acquisition and verify links.
Social media intelligence
Track engagement rates, follow account growth, find the best influencers and discover trending content.
Price comparison
Monitor prices to keep track of essential changes in the market, and be sure you offer the best deals.
Market intelligence
Collect data to be customer-centric, analyze trends, increase upselling, and gain a competitive edge.
Real-time data collection
Make fast and informed decisions, stay ahead of the competition, and identify risks in real-time.
Trust the best
We're all about helping you access the data you need. Choose from handpicked proxies or user-friendly scraping tools – we're here to help you get started quickly and seamlessly.
Industry-leading performance
Expect lightning-fast response times, 99.99% uptime, and unbeatable success rates.
Easy integration
Effortlessly integrate Decodo products with your scripts, codes, and other software.
Wide geo-coverage
Access any target you need with our IPs covering 195+ locations, including cities and US states.
Powerful tools
Choose from 5 scraping tools, 4 proxy types, and pair them with our free apps for a better experience.
Flexible pricing
Get the most suitable offer based on your specific needs and use case.
24/7 customer support
Solve technical issues with our experts via LiveChat or by contacting your dedicated account manager.
Intuitive dashboard loved by our users
Take control of your data collection solutions
Explore a user-friendly dashboard that simplifies proxy and scraper configuration. Wave goodbyes to complicated integrations and harness the power of real-time data to drive growth. Gain access to vital usage metrics, like traffic and top targets, whitelist IPs, and assign team roles with just a few clicks.
We’ve got you covered
All Decodo products are covered by Technology Errors & Omissions (Technology E&O) and Cyber insurance by the world’s specialist insurance and reinsurance market – Lloyd’s.
Explore proxy types
What are proxies?
A proxy, or proxy server, is a system that acts as an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet. Efficient proxy network is ideal solution for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks.
Residential proxies
55M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies across 195+ global locations ensuring your anonymity online and access to any web data.
Static residential (ISP) proxies
Authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability of datacenter proxies, offering efficient online access with minimal latency.
Mobile proxies
10M+ IPs featuring extensive location coverage and 3G/4G/5G support, tailored for mobile-related activities.
Datacenter proxies
500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide with fast response times and reliable connections.
Site Unblocker
Dynamic rendering and advanced browser fingerprinting powered by 125M+ IPs enable real-time data retrieval.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Get more insights from our proxy experts
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Lukas Mikelionis
Senior Account Manager
Viktoriia Samusieva
Business Development Representative
Nathan Ferrette
Senior Account Executive
Lina Mickute
Account Manager
Martynas Petrauskas
Account Executive
Vykintas Maziukas
Account Executive
Brigita Sandaite
Account Manager
Veronika Gasperovic
Account Manager
Smartest kit on the market
Try Decodo's infrastructure – our platform is crafted to provide the reliability and performance you need to succeed.
14-day money-back option