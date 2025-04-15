Smartest kit on the market

Quality data collection infrastructure made for your needs.

Request a trial

  • Dedicated account manager

  • Flexible pricing

  • Intuitive self-service

  • 24/7 customer support

  • Loss insurance

We can help you with many use cases

Our proxies and infrastructure are incredibly versatile and can be used in many situations. Some of the most popular ways companies like yours use them:

Group+427320419.svg

SEO

Conduct market and competitor research, access localized content, and monitor search engine results pages.

Group+427320003.svg

Online ads

Test ads, ensure accurate ad location and target audience, optimize cost per acquisition and verify links.

Social+media.svg

Social media intelligence

Track engagement rates, follow account growth, find the best influencers and discover trending content.

Group+427321125.svg

Price comparison

Monitor prices to keep track of essential changes in the market, and be sure you offer the best deals.

smegenys.svg

Market intelligence

Collect data to be customer-centric, analyze trends, increase upselling, and gain a competitive edge.

Group+427320004.svg

Real-time data collection

Make fast and informed decisions, stay ahead of the competition, and identify risks in real-time.

Trust the best

We're all about helping you access the data you need. Choose from handpicked proxies or user-friendly scraping tools – we're here to help you get started quickly and seamlessly.

Industry-leading performance

Expect lightning-fast response times, 99.99% uptime, and unbeatable success rates.

Easy integration

Effortlessly integrate Decodo products with your scripts, codes, and other software.

Wide geo-coverage

Access any target you need with our IPs covering 195+ locations, including cities and US states.

Powerful tools

Choose from 5 scraping tools, 4 proxy types, and pair them with our free apps for a better experience.

Flexible pricing

Get the most suitable offer based on your specific needs and use case.

24/7 customer support

Solve technical issues with our experts via LiveChat or by contacting your dedicated account manager.

Intuitive dashboard loved by our users

Dash.png

Take control of your data collection solutions

Explore a user-friendly dashboard that simplifies proxy and scraper configuration. Wave goodbyes to complicated integrations and harness the power of real-time data to drive growth. Gain access to vital usage metrics, like traffic and top targets, whitelist IPs, and assign team roles with just a few clicks.

Weve-got-you-covered.svg

We’ve got you covered

All Decodo products are covered by Technology Errors & Omissions (Technology E&O) and Cyber insurance by the world’s specialist insurance and reinsurance market – Lloyd’s.

Learn more

Explore proxy types

What are proxies?

A proxy, or proxy server, is a system that acts as an intermediary between a user’s device and the internet. Efficient proxy network is ideal solution for bypassing geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP blocks.

Residential+proxies.svg

Residential proxies

55M+ ethically-sourced residential proxies across 195+ global locations ensuring your anonymity online and access to any web data.

ISP-Proxies-1-.svg

Static residential (ISP) proxies

Authenticity of residential IPs, along with the stability of datacenter proxies, offering efficient online access with minimal latency.

Mobile+proxies.svg

Mobile proxies

10M+ IPs featuring extensive location coverage and 3G/4G/5G support, tailored for mobile-related activities.

Datacenter-Proxies.svg

Datacenter proxies

500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter proxies worldwide with fast response times and reliable connections.

Site Unblocker

Site Unblocker

Dynamic rendering and advanced browser fingerprinting powered by 125M+ IPs enable real-time data retrieval.

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news
cybernews
hackernoon
techjury
techradar
yahoo news

Get more insights from our proxy experts

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Senior Account Manager

Lukas Mikelionis

Senior Account Manager

Viktoriia Samusieva

Business Development Representative

Nathan Ferrette

Senior Account Executive

Lina Mickute

Account Manager

Martynas Petrauskas

Account Executive

Vykintas Maziukas

Account Executive

Brigita Sandaite

Account Manager

Veronika Gasperovic

Account Manager

Chat with us

Smartest kit on the market

Try Decodo's infrastructure – our platform is crafted to provide the reliability and performance you need to succeed.

Request a trial

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved