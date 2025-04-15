Static residential (ISP) proxies and datacenter proxies are the fastest. ISP ones offer <0.2s response time, and datacenter proxies have <0.3s response time.

Both proxy types are built for high-speed, low-latency performance. ISP proxies combine residential credibility with datacenter speed, perfect for traffic-heavy or scraping websites with advanced anti-bot mechanisms. Datacenter proxies are a budget-friendly option for increasing online anonymity, improving speed, and collecting data from less secure websites.