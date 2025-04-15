Buy Fast Proxies
Choose the best proxy type for speed
Fast residential proxies
Fast datacenter proxies
Fast mobile proxies
Fast ISP proxies
Best for
- Social media automation
- eCommerce monitoring
- Market research
- Multi-accounting
- High-volume web scraping
- API calls
- Bulk data extraction
- SEO monitoring
- Speed-critical automation
- Mobile app testing
- Social media management
- Ad verification
- Mobile-specific scraping
- Long-term automation
- Account management
- Consistent identity tasks
- Social media automation
- Business intelligence
Features
- SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols
- 115M+ real IPs from 195+ locations
- City-, state-, country, ASN-, ZIP-level targeting
- <0.6s response time
- 99.99% uptime
- <0.3s response time
- 500K+ shared & dedicated datacenter
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
- 99.99% uptime
- Unlimited traffic option
- 10M+ real 3G, 4G, 5G IPs
- 160+ locations
- 700+ mobile carriers
- 99.76% success rate
- City-, country, and ASN-level targeting
- HTTP(S) & SOCKS5 support
- <0.2s response time
- 100% uptime
- IPs from premium ASNs
- Unlimited traffic option
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Global coverage with top-notch local speed
Our fast proxies span 195+ countries, giving you low-latency access wherever your targets are. Whether you're scraping localized content, testing geo-specific apps, or bypassing regional restrictions, our global IP network ensures fast, reliable performance anywhere in the world.
Why proxy speed is critical
When every second counts, slow proxies will tank your performance. Whether you're scraping data, running automation, or juggling multiple accounts, fast proxies help you:
- Minimize delays and timeouts
- Scale operations smoothly
- Improve user experience and efficiency
- Avoid geo-restrictions, CAPTCHAs, and IP bans
How to get fast proxies
It’s simple – get access to fresh IPs in just a few steps.
#1 Choose a proxy type
Choose from residential, datacenter, ISP, or mobile proxies, each tailored to your use case.
#2 Route your connection
After setup, your traffic is routed through an assigned IP address, masking your original IP address and location.
#3 Access the data or website you need
Scrape sites, monitor local search results, or test ads – all with accurate, anonymous, and location-specific IPs.
What sets our fast proxies apart from the competition
Our network handles whatever you throw at it, giving you lightning-quick response times and solid performance for every use case. Whether you're scraping data or testing ad placements, our proxies deliver real speed and reliability.
Blazing fast speeds
Enjoy low latency that's built to handle anything. Whether you're scraping data, managing multiple accounts, or running bot automation, our proxies cut out the waiting.
Reliable uptime
We keep things running 99.99% of the time with rock-solid infrastructure. Stay online 24/7 without random disconnections or data loss.
Global IP pool
Pick from IPs in 195+ countries. Our worldwide network helps you get around geo-blocks, test locally, and hit any region with the speed you need.
Easy integration
Plug in fast proxies and enhance your existing tools. Our proxies work with all the major protocols and scraping frameworks, so setup is a breeze.
24/7 tech support
Got questions or running into issues? Our support team is available around the clock to help you resolve issues or optimize your setup.
Session control
Keep sessions sticky or rotate IPs whenever you want. Our setup gives you total control over your IP sessions and proxy settings.
Fast proxies built for performance-driven use cases
Fast proxies are great when you need speed and can't afford downtime. Use them to quickly collect data, juggle multiple accounts, bypass geo-restrictions, and keep your browsing uninterrupted.
Web scraping
Access real-time data from websites globally without IP bans, geo-restrictions, or CAPTCHAs.
Market intelligence
Gather competitive pricing, product availability, and promotional information quickly for your data-backed decisions.
Ad verification
Verify ad placement and creatives across different regions and devices with advanced targeting.
SEO monitoring
Track keyword rankings and SERPs globally with fresh, location-accurate IPs from 195+ locations.
Retail price tracking
Monitor pricing, stock levels, and discount trends across eCommerce platforms with fast, automated checks.
Travel aggregation
Collect fare data, availability, and route options from airline and travel websites without facing geo-restrictions.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Frequently asked questions
What is the fastest proxy?
Static residential (ISP) proxies and datacenter proxies are the fastest. ISP ones offer <0.2s response time, and datacenter proxies have <0.3s response time.
Both proxy types are built for high-speed, low-latency performance. ISP proxies combine residential credibility with datacenter speed, perfect for traffic-heavy or scraping websites with advanced anti-bot mechanisms. Datacenter proxies are a budget-friendly option for increasing online anonymity, improving speed, and collecting data from less secure websites.
How fast are proxies?
Decodo’s proxies are built to guarantee the highest speed and reliability for any use case.
- Residential proxies offer the best in the market, <0.6s response time.
- Mobile proxies have a <0.5s response time.
- Static residential (ISP) proxies clock in under <0.2s response time.
- Datacenter proxies offer a <0.3s response time.
Is a VPN faster than a proxy?
No. Proxies, especially ISP and datacenter proxies, are significantly faster than most VPNs. Proxies don’t route traffic through encryption layers like VPNs, which makes them better suited for high-volume data tasks. Read more on proxy vs VPN differences in our article.
How fast are Decodo proxies?
Decodo users love our proxies for their stability and fast response times. Whether you're doing traffic-heavy scraping, running bot automation, or running market research, each proxy type is tuned to give you consistent and quick performance:
- Residential proxies are perfect for use cases requiring real-user IP diversity. They offer response times under 0.6 seconds, making them a solid choice for tasks that need location targeting and reliable delivery without sacrificing speed.
- Mobile proxies utilize real mobile carrier networks and respond in less than 0.5 seconds. These are ideal for accessing mobile-specific content and bypassing advanced anti-bot systems.
- ISP proxies are the fastest among all, clocking in at under 0.2 seconds. These are built for speed and stability, combining datacenter-grade performance with residential-level trust.
- Datacenter proxies maintain a steady response time of under 0.3 seconds, offering high throughput and cost-efficiency for large-scale scraping, testing, or price intelligence operations.
Can I use fast proxies with my favorite tools?
Absolutely! Decodo proxies integrate seamlessly with popular libraries and frameworks, like Axios, Playwright, Puppeteer, Selenium, BeautifulSoup, and more. You can also plug in our proxies with your favorite third-party apps or use them while browsing with our Chrome Proxy Extension and Firefox Add-on.
Is there a free trial?
Yes, Decodo offers a 3-day free trial with 100MB of data for all proxy types, so you can test drive our award-winning proxies before committing.
Are my activities private?
Yes. Decodo ensures traffic is routed through clean, high-quality IPs, supporting unlimited sessions, rotating IPs, and advanced geo-targeting. We don’t log your requests or monitor your usage.
