Meesho Scraper – Extract Products, Prices, Reviews & Inventory
A Meesho scraper* automatically extracts product listings, pricing data, seller information, and customer reviews from India's largest social commerce platform. Get structured eCommerce data backed by 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
Real-time
data
Bulk
extraction
JavaScript
rendering
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
What is Meesho scraper?
What does it do?
How does it work?
Decodo extracts data from any website and delivers it in a format your tools can actually use. No scraper maintenance, no infrastructure headaches.
- Send a request. Submit a URL or query through our Web Scraping API or choose a no-code template for a specific target.
- Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
- Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
What data can you extract from Meesho?
Meesho's product catalog holds more than just prices and titles. A Decodo scraper can pull structured data across every layer of a listing, from seller details to shipping info. Here are the datapoints you can supply your workflows with:
- Product titles and descriptions
- Current and discounted prices
- Seller names and ratings
- Stock availability status
- Product images and variants
- Customer reviews and ratings
- Category hierarchies
- Search result rankings
- Shipping information
- Product specifications
Why use Decodo's Meesho scraper?
Feature
Decodo
Manual scraping
Free tools
Uptime
99.99%
No guarantee
No guarantee
JavaScript rendering
Automatic
Requires setup
Not available
Anti-bot handling
Built-in
Manual config
Not available
Structured output
JSON/CSV ready
HTML
Limited
Proxy rotation
125M+ IPs
Buy separately
Not available
Maintenance
Managed
Your responsibility
Breaks often
Scale capacity
Unlimited
Infrastructure limits
Rate limited
Integration options
API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)
Custom code
Manual export
What makes the Meesho scraper different?
99.99% uptime
Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.
JavaScript rendering
Extract dynamic content without browser setup.
Smart IP rotation
125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.
Structured output
Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.
Template library
100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.
Integration ready
Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.
Format flexibility
Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.
Real-time extraction
Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.
What are the use cases for Meesho scraper?
How do I track competitor pricing on Meesho marketplace?
Use Decodo's Web Scraping API to pull real-time pricing data across Meesho product categories. Monitor both standard and promotional prices, compare seller offerings side by side, and detect discount patterns as they shift. The data feeds directly into your pipeline, so your pricing strategy stays based on current market conditions rather than outdated snapshots.
How do I analyze product trends and demand on Meesho?
Decodo's Web Scraping API lets you scrape Meesho search results and category pages at scale to surface trending products and emerging categories. Track review counts to gauge sales velocity, follow new product launches as they appear, and map seasonal demand shifts over time. The result is a clear, data-backed view of what customers are responding to.
How do I monitor seller performance and ratings on Meesho?
Extract seller profiles, ratings, product counts, and response times directly from Meesho using Decodo's Web Scraping API. Track how top sellers in your category are positioning their catalogs, spot consistent patterns in their product strategies, and find underserved segments worth targeting.
How do I build price comparison databases for social commerce?
Decodo's Web Scraping API collects structured product data from across Meesho's catalog, including prices, specifications, and availability. Set up automated monitoring to capture price changes, stock updates, and new listings on a continuous basis, giving your market intelligence a reliable, up-to-date foundation.
How do I gather customer sentiment from Meesho reviews?
Pull customer reviews and ratings from Meesho at scale using Decodo's Web Scraping API. Feed the data into your sentiment analysis workflows to surface recurring complaints, track product quality signals, and build a clearer picture of customer preferences across categories.
Which Meesho data types can you access?
- Product catalog pages with full specifications
- Search result pages with ranking data
- Seller storefronts and profile information
- Category listings and navigation structures
- Individual product reviews and Q&A sections
- Price history and promotional offers
- Image galleries and product variants
- Shipping costs and delivery timelines
- Trending products and bestseller lists
- Flash sale and deal pages
How do you integrate Meesho scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
How do you get started with Meesho scraper?
Can I extract Meesho data without writing code?
Select the Meesho template from the template library, paste your target URLs, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.
How do I connect Meesho scraper to my application via API?
Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.
Is there a free trial for Meesho scraper?
Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.
How is the Meesho scraper priced?
Decodo's Meesho scraper runs on a pay-per-successful-result model, meaning you only pay when a request returns complete, usable data. Failed or retried requests don't count toward your usage. You can choose a subscription tier based on your expected request volume and scale up as your needs grow.
Meesho uses advanced anti-bot protection, so the scraper runs on a premium proxy pool with JavaScript rendering enabled by default to ensure consistent, reliable data collection.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
What else should I know about scraping eCommerce data?
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Frequently asked questions
How does Decodo handle Meesho's anti-scraping measures?
The scraper automatically manages anti-bot detection through intelligent request patterns, browser fingerprinting, and residential proxy rotation. Simply send your requests – all advanced infrastructure works behind the scenes without configuration.
How do I scrape Meesho search results?
Pass search query URLs directly to the API or use search parameters in the request body. The scraper extracts all products from result pages, including filters, sorting, and pagination.
How do I get real-time inventory status from Meesho?
Each extraction captures current stock levels and availability status. For continuous monitoring, schedule recurring extractions through the API or webhook automation.
How do I export Meesho data to my database?
Configure webhook delivery to receive data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup.
Start Extracting Meesho Data Today
Get instant access to structured Meesho marketplace data with enterprise reliability.
14-day money-back option