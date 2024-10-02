Meesho Scraper – Extract Products, Prices, Reviews & Inventory

A Meesho scraper* automatically extracts product listings, pricing data, seller information, and customer reviews from India's largest social commerce platform. Get structured eCommerce data backed by 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Start for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

99.99%

uptime

Real-time

data

Bulk

extraction

JavaScript

rendering

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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What is Meesho scraper?

Scraper

What does it do?

A Meesho scraper extracts structured data from Meesho.com, including product details, pricing information, seller metrics, category listings, search results, and customer reviews. It handles JavaScript-rendered content and bypasses anti-bot measures to deliver clean, analysis-ready data in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
Send a request, Process data, Receive results

How does it work?

Decodo extracts data from any website and delivers it in a format your tools can actually use. No scraper maintenance, no infrastructure headaches.

  1. Send a request. Submit a URL or query through our Web Scraping API or choose a no-code template for a specific target.
  2. Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
  3. Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
Data extraction

What data can you extract from Meesho?

Meesho's product catalog holds more than just prices and titles. A Decodo scraper can pull structured data across every layer of a listing, from seller details to shipping info. Here are the datapoints you can supply your workflows with:

  • Product titles and descriptions
  • Current and discounted prices
  • Seller names and ratings
  • Stock availability status
  • Product images and variants
  • Customer reviews and ratings
  • Category hierarchies
  • Search result rankings
  • Shipping information
  • Product specifications

Why use Decodo's Meesho scraper?

Feature

Decodo

Manual scraping

Free tools

Uptime

99.99%

No guarantee

No guarantee

JavaScript rendering

Automatic

Requires setup

Not available

Anti-bot handling

Built-in

Manual config

Not available

Structured output

JSON/CSV ready

HTML

Limited

Proxy rotation

125M+ IPs

Buy separately

Not available

Maintenance

Managed

Your responsibility

Breaks often

Scale capacity

Unlimited

Infrastructure limits

Rate limited

Integration options

API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)

Custom code

Manual export

What makes the Meesho scraper different?

99.99% uptime

Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.

JavaScript rendering

Extract dynamic content without browser setup.

Smart IP rotation

125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.

Structured output

Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.

Template library

100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.

Integration ready

Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.

Format flexibility

Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.

Real-time extraction

Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.

What are the use cases for Meesho scraper?

How do I track competitor pricing on Meesho marketplace?

Competitor pricing

Use Decodo's Web Scraping API to pull real-time pricing data across Meesho product categories. Monitor both standard and promotional prices, compare seller offerings side by side, and detect discount patterns as they shift. The data feeds directly into your pipeline, so your pricing strategy stays based on current market conditions rather than outdated snapshots.

How do I analyze product trends and demand on Meesho?

Competitor pricing

Decodo's Web Scraping API lets you scrape Meesho search results and category pages at scale to surface trending products and emerging categories. Track review counts to gauge sales velocity, follow new product launches as they appear, and map seasonal demand shifts over time. The result is a clear, data-backed view of what customers are responding to.

How do I monitor seller performance and ratings on Meesho?

Competitor pricing

Extract seller profiles, ratings, product counts, and response times directly from Meesho using Decodo's Web Scraping API. Track how top sellers in your category are positioning their catalogs, spot consistent patterns in their product strategies, and find underserved segments worth targeting.

How do I build price comparison databases for social commerce?

Competitor pricing

Decodo's Web Scraping API collects structured product data from across Meesho's catalog, including prices, specifications, and availability. Set up automated monitoring to capture price changes, stock updates, and new listings on a continuous basis, giving your market intelligence a reliable, up-to-date foundation.

How do I gather customer sentiment from Meesho reviews?

Competitor pricing

Pull customer reviews and ratings from Meesho at scale using Decodo's Web Scraping API. Feed the data into your sentiment analysis workflows to surface recurring complaints, track product quality signals, and build a clearer picture of customer preferences across categories.

Which Meesho data types can you access?

Data types
  • Product catalog pages with full specifications
  • Search result pages with ranking data
  • Seller storefronts and profile information
  • Category listings and navigation structures
  • Individual product reviews and Q&A sections
  • Price history and promotional offers
  • Image galleries and product variants
  • Shipping costs and delivery timelines
  • Trending products and bestseller lists
  • Flash sale and deal pages

How do you integrate Meesho scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How do you get started with Meesho scraper?

Can I extract Meesho data without writing code?

Data extraction without code

Select the Meesho template from the template library, paste your target URLs, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.

How do I connect Meesho scraper to my application via API?

Data extraction without code

Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.

Is there a free trial for Meesho scraper?

Data extraction without code

Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.

How is the Meesho scraper priced?

Meesho scraper pricing

Decodo's Meesho scraper runs on a pay-per-successful-result model, meaning you only pay when a request returns complete, usable data. Failed or retried requests don't count toward your usage. You can choose a subscription tier based on your expected request volume and scale up as your needs grow.

Meesho uses advanced anti-bot protection, so the scraper runs on a premium proxy pool with JavaScript rendering enabled by default to ensure consistent, reliable data collection.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

What else should I know about scraping eCommerce data?

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Frequently asked questions

How does Decodo handle Meesho's anti-scraping measures?

The scraper automatically manages anti-bot detection through intelligent request patterns, browser fingerprinting, and residential proxy rotation. Simply send your requests – all advanced infrastructure works behind the scenes without configuration.

How do I scrape Meesho search results?

Pass search query URLs directly to the API or use search parameters in the request body. The scraper extracts all products from result pages, including filters, sorting, and pagination.

How do I get real-time inventory status from Meesho?

Each extraction captures current stock levels and availability status. For continuous monitoring, schedule recurring extractions through the API or webhook automation.

How do I export Meesho data to my database?

Configure webhook delivery to receive data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup.

Start Extracting Meesho Data Today

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Start scraping for free

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