Decodo's Meesho scraper runs on a pay-per-successful-result model, meaning you only pay when a request returns complete, usable data. Failed or retried requests don't count toward your usage. You can choose a subscription tier based on your expected request volume and scale up as your needs grow.

Meesho uses advanced anti-bot protection, so the scraper runs on a premium proxy pool with JavaScript rendering enabled by default to ensure consistent, reliable data collection.