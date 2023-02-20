Google Jobs Scraper API

Turn Google Jobs results into structured data, even without the official API. Decodo’s Google Jobs Scraper API* extracts job titles, salaries, employers, and posting dates at scale, powered by 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations with 99.99% uptime. Start with a free plan today.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Get started for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

99.99%

uptime

99.99%

success rate

100+

ready-made templates

JavaScript

rendering

Free

starter plan

Trusted by 135K+ users:

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What is a Google Jobs API scraper?

Google Jobs API scraper

What does it do?

A Google Jobs scraper API extracts publicly visible job listings from Google's job search results, including job titles, employer names, locations, salary ranges, posting dates, and job descriptions. Once the data is extracted, the Google Jobs scraper API returns structured output for recruitment analytics, labor market research, and competitive intelligence. It operates on Google Jobs SERP data without requiring an official API key or partner access.
Direct programmatic access to publicly visible job listing data

Does Google have a public Jobs API?

Google doesn’t offer a public API for extracting job listings from Google Jobs search results. Google Cloud Talent Solution is a separate enterprise product that lets companies embed job search into their own applications – it doesn’t provide access to google.com/jobs listing data. Third-party SERP APIs exist, but are priced per request at a significant scale cost. Decodo's Google Jobs scraper API provides direct programmatic access to publicly visible job listing data with a flexible pricing model, where you only pay for what you actually use.
Send a request, Process data, Receive results

How does a Google Jobs scraper API work?

Behind the scenes, Google Jobs pages rely heavily on JavaScript and dynamically loaded content, which makes them difficult to scrape with traditional tools. A Google Jobs scraper API handles these complexities for you and returns the job data in a structured format. Here's how the process works:

  1. Send a scraping request. Submit job search queries, location parameters, or direct Google Jobs result URLs through Web Scraping API.
  2. Process job listings. Web Scraping API renders JavaScript, resolves dynamically loaded job listings, and extracts all visible job elements from the search results page.
  3. Get your data. Get ready-to-use job data in JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
Data extraction

What data can you extract from Google Jobs?

With a Google Jobs scraper API, you can extract valuable employment data from job listings and search results. This information can be used for job aggregation, recruitment analytics, labor market research, and hiring trend monitoring.

Here’s what data points you can extract:

  • Job titles and role descriptions
  • Employer names and company details
  • Job locations and remote work indicators
  • Job type (full-time, part-time, contract, internship)
  • Application source and redirect URLs
  • Required qualifications and experience
  • Industry and category classifications
  • Related job suggestions and similar postings

Why use Decodo's Google Jobs scraper instead of building your own?

Manual scraping

Decodo

Access model

Manual setup

Authentication token, instant access

Free tier

Not available

Up to 2K free requests included

Pricing

Infrastructure costs

Pay per successful request

JavaScript rendering

Manual setup required

Automatic

Anti-bot handling

Manual configuration

Built-in

Structured output

HTML

JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, or Markdown

Maintenance

Your responsibility

Managed

Uptime

No guarantee

99.99%

What makes Decodo's Google Jobs scraper API different?

99.99% uptime

Dependable infrastructure that keeps job data collection running consistently.

125M+ ethically-sourced IPs

Decodo offers a vast proxy network with automatic IP rotation for reliable access to Google Jobs data.

195+ locations

Localized job listings from cities, regions, and countries around the world.

Pay per successful request

Costs apply only to successful requests – you won’t pay for what you don’t use.

Real-time extraction

Live job listings and salary data on every request.

Multiple output formats

JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown – ready for any downstream system.

100+ pre-built templates

Ready-made templates for Google searches and listing pages to accelerate deployment.

Integration-ready

Decodo’s Web Scraping API connects seamlessly with MCP, LangChain, n8n, OpenClaw, and custom workflows.

Free starter plan

Up to 2K requests to validate job data quality before committing.

What are the use cases for a Google Jobs scraper API?

How do I monitor job market trends and hiring demand by location?

Job market trends

Extract job listing volumes across roles, industries, and locations over time to identify hiring surges, regional demand patterns, and emerging skill requirements. Track which companies are actively recruiting in specific markets and correlate job posting frequency with sector growth signals for labor market intelligence reports.

How do I track competitor hiring activity and team growth?

Job market trends

Scrape Google Jobs results filtered by employer name to monitor which roles specific companies are posting, at what seniority levels, and in which locations. Identify strategic hiring shifts, team expansion directions, and new market entries before they appear in public reporting.

How do I build a job aggregation platform or a salary intelligence tool?

Job market trends

Collect structured job listing data, including titles, descriptions, salary ranges, and employer details from Google Jobs results at scale. Combine job listings from different sources, remove duplicates, and organize the data in a consistent format. This helps power job boards, salary insights tools, and career platforms. Decodo’s SERP Scraping API can be used to collect data from multiple job searches automatically.

How do I extract Google Jobs data for AI and machine learning models?

Job market trends

Google Jobs listing data – job titles, required skills, salary ranges, location attributes, and employer classifications – is well-suited for training job recommendation models, skills gap analysis tools, and salary prediction systems. Extract structured job datasets via the Web Scraping API for AI pipeline ingestion at scale.

How do I scrape Google Jobs listings across multiple countries?

Job market trends

Submit job search queries with location parameters targeting specific countries, cities, or regions. Decodo routes requests through residential IPs in 195+ locations, returning locally relevant results matching what users in that geography would see. Collect and compare job listings across multiple markets in a single workflow to build cross-regional labor market datasets.

How do you integrate the Google Jobs scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

See how easy it is to integrate the Google Jobs scraper API into your workflow using Python, Node.js, or cURL.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How do you get started with the Google Jobs scraper API?

Can I extract Google Jobs data without writing code?

Data extraction without code

With Decodo’s Web Scraping API, you don’t need to write any code. Just enter your job search query and location, click extract, and download the results instantly in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, or Markdown).

How do I connect the Google Jobs scraper API to my data pipeline?

Data extraction without code

Start by obtaining an API key from the developer documentation, then make a POST request using your chosen Google Jobs search URL. The API returns structured results, and you can follow code samples in 8+ languages.

Is there a free trial for the Google Jobs scraper API?

Data extraction without code

Yes, Decodo offers a free starter plan. Get up to 2K free requests to test the data and verify extraction quality before choosing a paid plan. No credit card needed.

Dollar sign

How is the Google Jobs scraper API priced?

You’ll only pay when data is successfully extracted. Decodo includes JavaScript rendering, rotating IPs, and all output formats in every request, with no additional setup required. You can start with up to 2K free requests each month and scale seamlessly.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What are people saying about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

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A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

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Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Frequently asked questions

Does Google offer a free Jobs API for extracting listings?

Google doesn’t offer a public API for extracting job listings from Google Jobs search results. Google Cloud Talent Solution is a separate enterprise platform designed for embedding job search into company-owned products – it doesn’t provide access to google.com/jobs SERP data.

Decodo's Web Scraping API extracts publicly visible Google Jobs listings directly, and you can try it for free with up to 2K requests.

How much does a Google Jobs API cost?

No official Google Jobs SERP API exists with public pricing. Third-party SERP API providers charge per request at varying rates. Decodo's Google Jobs scraper API offers pay-per-request pricing with no minimum commitment – pricing details are on the pricing plans page.

How do I scrape Google Jobs results for a specific location?

Include the location in your Google Jobs search URL query string before submitting to Decodo’s Web Scraping API. For example, pass q=data+analyst+jobs+in+london with the Google Jobs SERP parameter (ibp=htl;jobs) to return location-filtered listing results.

Decodo routes requests through residential IPs matching the target region to return geographically relevant results.

How do I extract salary data from Google Jobs listings?

Target Google Jobs SERP pages containing salary estimate data. Google displays salary ranges on listings where the employer or third-party source provides this information. Each request returns available salary fields in the structured JSON output. Just keep in mind that salary visibility varies by listing and isn’t guaranteed on every job posting.

How do I scrape Google Jobs listings across multiple search queries?

Submit separate API requests for each search query and location combination you want to monitor. Results return in the same JSON schema for each query, enabling direct comparison across roles, markets, and time periods. Use webhook automation to receive new listing data automatically when running multiple queries.

How do I scrape Google Jobs and Indeed listings in the same workflow?

Use the same Decodo API credentials to scrape Google Jobs search results and Indeed job listings simultaneously. Both targets return structured output in compatible JSON schemas, enabling cross-platform job data comparison and deduplication in a single pipeline.

Is scraping Google Jobs legal?

Decodo's Web Scraping API collects only publicly available information from Google Jobs that can be viewed in a web browser by anyone. Requests are routed through 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations to support reliable data collection at scale. If you're planning a commercial data collection project, consider consulting qualified legal counsel.

Before you start scraping Google, it’s important to ensure that your use of the data complies with Google's terms and any applicable laws or regulations. For more information, see Decodo's guide to web scraping legality.

Does Decodo offer scrapers for other job platforms?

Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from publicly accessible job platforms, including Indeed, LinkedIn, and others. The SERP Scraping API covers additional Google SERP types, including Google Search, Google News, and Google Trends.

Start Extracting Google Jobs Listings Data Today

Start with up to 2K free requests and see how quickly you can turn Google Jobs listings into usable data.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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