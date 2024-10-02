AutoTrader Scraper: Extract Car Listings, Prices & Dealer Data
Choose an AutoTrader scraper* that pulls car listings, pricing data, dealer profiles, and market trends programmatically, no public API needed. Get structured automotive data from 195+ locations with 99.99% uptime, so your pipeline never misses a market shift.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
200
requests per second
JavaScript
rendering
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
What is an AutoTrader scraper?
Does AutoTrader have a public API?
How does an AutoTrader scraper work?
The setup is straightforward and built to fit into existing workflows with minimal overhead. Here's how it works under the hood:
- Send a request. Submit target listing URLs, search queries, or dealer pages through the API or no-code templates.
- Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
- Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
What data can you extract from AutoTrader?
Every AutoTrader listing packs in more data than it looks. Here's what you can pull from any search result, dealer page, or individual listing:
- Vehicle make, model, year, trim, and VIN
- Listed prices
- Dealer names, locations, and contact details
- Mileage, condition, and vehicle specifications
- High-resolution image URLs
- Search result rankings and featured placements
- Private seller vs dealer listings
- Certified pre-owned and warranty information
- Regional availability and ZIP-level inventory
Why use Decodo's AutoTrader Scraping API?
Feature
Decodo
Manual scraping
Free Tools
Uptime
99.99%
No guarantee
No guarantee
JavaScript rendering
Automatic
Requires setup
Not available
Anti-bot handling
Built-in
Manual config
Not available
Structured output
JSON/CSV-ready
HTML
Limited
Proxy rotation
125M+ IPs
Buy separately
Not available
Maintenance
Managed
Your responsibility
Breaks often
Scale capacity
Unlimited
Infrastructure limits
Rate limited
Integration options
API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)
Custom code
Manual export
What makes Decodo's AutoTrader scraper different?
99.99% uptime
Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.
JavaScript rendering
Extract dynamic content without browser setup.
Smart IP rotation
125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.
Structured output
Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.
Template library
100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.
Integration ready
Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.
Format flexibility
Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.
Real-time extraction
Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.
What are the use cases for the AutoTrader scraper?
How do I track used car price trends across AutoTrader listings?
Extract listing prices at scale across makes, models, years, and regions to map out pricing trends, seasonal swings, and depreciation curves over time.
The more listings you collect, the clearer the patterns get – you can pinpoint exactly when and where prices dip, how fast specific models lose value, and how dealer pricing stacks up against private seller listings. Run extractions on a schedule to build a living price index instead of a one-time snapshot.
How do I monitor competitor dealer inventory on AutoTrader?
Pull dealer profiles, inventory counts, listing durations, and pricing strategies from any dealership on AutoTrader. Track which vehicles move fast, how dealers reprice aging inventory, and which segments are underserved in your target markets.
Whether you're a dealer, a market analyst, or building a competitive intelligence tool, consistent data collection gives you a clearer picture than manual browsing ever could.
How do I build automotive market intelligence databases?
Collect structured vehicle data, like specs, prices, mileage, geographic availability, and feed it into valuation models, insurance underwriting tools, or investment analysis pipelines.
A one-time pull gives you a starting point, and a scheduled extraction keeps the dataset current as inventory turns over and prices shift. The result is a reference database that reflects the market as it actually is, not as it was last quarter.
How do I analyze days-on-market and listing velocity?
Scrape listing timestamps, price change history, and removal dates to calculate average days-on-market by segment, region, or price range. You can identify which vehicle categories sell fastest, which price points tend to stall, and how listing velocity shifts by season or geography. It's the kind of granular timing data that's impossible to track manually at any meaningful scale.
How do I power automotive AI models with AutoTrader data?
Large-scale vehicle datasets, prices, specs, images, and dealer metrics are the raw material for price prediction models, valuation APIs, and AI-assisted recommendation systems.
AutoTrader is one of the richest sources of real-world automotive data available, and scheduled extraction keeps your training sets current without manual effort. The more consistently you collect, the more reliable your model outputs become over time.
Which AutoTrader data types can you access?
- New and used vehicle listing pages
- Search result pages with filter and sort parameters
- Dealer storefront and inventory pages
- Private seller listings
- Price history and listing activity data
- Vehicle specification and feature data
- Regional market pages by ZIP code or city
- Certified pre-owned program listings
- Featured and promoted listing placements
- Image galleries and media assets
How do you integrate AutoTrader scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
How do you get started with the AutoTrader scraper?
Can I extract AutoTrader data without writing code?
Select the AutoTrader template from the template library, paste your target listing or search URLs, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.
How do I connect the AutoTrader scraper to my application via API?
Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.
Is there a free trial for the AutoTrader scraper?
Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.
How is the AutoTrader scraper priced?
The AutoTrader scraper is available as Decodo's Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You're charged only for requests that return complete, usable data – retried and failed requests don't count toward your usage total. Depending on your use case and the volume of listings you plan to collect, you can choose a subscription with a request count that best matches your needs. AutoTrader uses JavaScript rendering and dynamic content loading, so the scraper automatically handles both, no extra configuration required. Switch to a premium proxy pool if you need higher throughput or more geographic coverage across regional inventory.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
What else should I know about scraping eCommerce data?
Most recent
XPath Using Text: How to Select Elements by Text Value
HTML structure shifts constantly, but the visible text on a page tends to remain more stable. That stability is what makes text-based selectors useful in web scraping. This guide covers the core functions you need to work with text in XPath: text(), contains(), starts-with(), normalize-space(), and translate(), including where each one breaks and how to combine them to build selectors that survive page updates.
Most popular
How to Scrape Products from eCommerce Sites: The Ultimate Guide
Since there are over 2.14 billion online shoppers worldwide, understanding how to scrape products from eCommerce websites can give you a competitive edge and help you find relevant data to drive your business forward. In this article, we’ll discuss the 4 fundamental steps to scraping eCommerce sites and how to avoid some of the most common pitfalls.
Web Scraping at Scale Explained
AI Web Scraping With Python: A Comprehensive Guide
AI web scraping with Python lets you extract data from websites without relying on fragile parsing rules. AI helps handling page inconsistencies and dynamic content, while Python continues to manage fetching. In this guide, you'll see how models extract data from unstructured pages, reduce manual parsing rules, support automation, and scale into reliable pipelines.
JavaScript Web Scraping Tutorial (2026)
Ever wished you could make the web work for you? JavaScript web scraping allows you to gather valuable information from websites in an automated way, unlocking insights that would be difficult to collect manually. In this guide, you'll learn the key tools, techniques, and best practices to scrape data efficiently, whether you're a beginner or a developer looking to streamline data collection.
How to Scrape Zillow Data: Complete Guide for Real Estate Data
Zillow hosts millions of real estate listings across the U.S., but manually collecting that data is slow and error-prone. This guide walks you through how to scrape Zillow data effectively and ethically. You’ll learn what kind of data is accessible, which tools to use, and how to handle anti-scraping challenges to keep your pipeline running smoothly.
Frequently asked questions
Does AutoTrader have a public API?
AutoTrader doesn’t offer a public API for listing data. The only official API, AutoTrader Connect, is restricted to franchised UK dealers for inventory management and isn’t available for data collection, research, or third-party applications. Decodo's scraper provides structured access to AutoTrader's publicly available listing data programmatically.
Can you collect data in bulk with Decodo’s Web Scraping API?
Yes. Send as many requests as your use case demands – individual listing URLs, paginated search results, or large sweeps across makes, models, and regions. Data comes back in your preferred format and plugs directly into your database, pipeline, or downstream tool through the API or webhook.
How do I monitor AutoTrader listings in real time?
Each extraction captures current listing status, pricing, and availability.
How do I export AutoTrader data to my database or data pipeline?
Configure webhook delivery to receive structured data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup. MCP-compatible integration is also supported for AI agent workflows.
Can I scrape AutoTrader dealer pages and private seller listings separately?
Yes. Target dealer storefront URLs directly to extract full inventory and dealer metrics, or use private seller search parameters to isolate consumer listings. Both page types return structured output in the same JSON schema.
Start Extracting AutoTrader Data Today
Get instant access to structured automotive market data with enterprise reliability.
14-day money-back option