Extract Business Profiles, Reviews & Contacts with BBB Scraper API

A BBB scraper API* extracts business profiles, accreditation status, customer reviews, ratings, and contact information from the Better Business Bureau directory. Get structured business intelligence data backed by 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations. Start with up to 2,000 free requests.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

Start for freeSign up with Google

14-day money-back option

99.99%

uptime

Real-time

data

125M+

ethically-sourced IPs

JavaScript

rendering

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

RTMP.IN logo

What is a BBB scraper?

Scraper

What does a BBB scraper do?

A BBB scraper extracts structured data from bbb.org, including business profiles, accreditation status, letter grades, customer reviews, complaint histories, and contact details. It handles JavaScript-rendered content and manages anti-bot detection automatically, delivering clean analysis-ready data in JSON, CSV, or other formats.
Send a request, Process data, Receive results

How does a BBB scraper work?

Decodo’s BBB scraper follows a straightforward three-step process to turn raw listing pages into structured, usable data.

  1. Send a request. Submit target business URLs, category pages, or search queries through the API or no-code templates.
  2. Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
  3. Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
Data extraction

What data can you extract from the BBB directory?

The BBB directory holds a rich layer of business intelligence that goes well beyond basic contact details. Each listing bundles trust signals, operational data, and customer sentiment into one place, giving you a complete picture of any business at a glance.

  • Business name, address, and contact information
  • BBB accreditation status and letter grade (A+ to F)
  • Customer review scores and review text
  • Complaint volume and resolution history
  • Years in business and employee count
  • Business category and industry classification
  • Social media profile links
  • Business hours and service areas
  • Owner and principal contact names

Why use Decodo's BBB Scraping API?

Feature

Decodo

Manual scraping

Free tools

Uptime

99.99%

No guarantee

No guarantee

JavaScript rendering

Automatic

Requires setup

Not available

Anti-bot handling

Built-in

Manual config

Not available

Structured output

JSON/CSV ready

HTML

Limited

Proxy rotation

125M+ IPs

Buy separately

Not available

Maintenance

Managed

Your responsibility

Breaks often

Scale capacity

Unlimited

Infrastructure limits

Rate limited

Integration options

API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)

Custom code

Manual export

What makes Decodo's BBB scraper different?

99.99% uptime

Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.

JavaScript rendering

Extract dynamic content without browser setup.

Smart IP rotation

125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.

Structured output

Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.

Template library

100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.

Integration ready

Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.

Format flexibility

Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.

Real-time extraction

Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.

What are the use cases for a BBB scraper?

How do I build B2B lead lists from BBB business directories?

Phone numbers

Extract business names, phone numbers, email addresses, owner names, and service areas from BBB category pages and location searches. Filter by accreditation status, letter grade, or industry to build targeted prospect lists for outreach campaigns.

How do I monitor BBB reviews and ratings for reputation management?

Phone numbers

Pull customer reviews and complaint data at scale to track sentiment trends, identify recurring issues, and benchmark your brand rating against competitors in the same category. Schedule recurring extractions to receive alerts when new reviews or complaints are filed.

How do I verify business accreditation status and trust signals?

Phone numbers

Extract BBB accreditation badges, letter grades, and years-in-business data to validate vendor credentials, enrich CRM records, or power trust-score models for marketplace or lending platforms.

How do I conduct competitive intelligence using BBB data?

Phone numbers

Scrape competitor profiles including complaint histories, review scores, service areas, and contact details to identify market gaps, benchmark service quality, and inform go-to-market positioning.

How do I enrich company databases with BBB contact data?

Phone numbers

Combine BBB profile data, including business phone, address, owner name, and category, with existing CRM or database records to improve data completeness and targeting accuracy for sales and marketing teams.

Which BBB data fields can you access?

Data fields
  • Business profile pages with full contact details
  • Accreditation status and letter grade history
  • Customer review pages with rating breakdowns
  • Complaint filings and resolution summaries
  • Category and subcategory classification pages
  • Business search results by location and industry
  • Owner and principal contact information
  • BBB alert and government action notices
  • Franchise and multi-location business data

How do you integrate the BBB scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How do you get started with the BBB scraper?

Can I extract BBB data without writing code?

Data extraction without code

Select the BBB template from the template library, paste your target profile URLs or search queries, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.

How do I connect the BBB scraper to my application via API?

Data extraction without code

Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.

Is there a free trial for the BBB scraper?

Data extraction without code

Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.

How is the BBB scraper priced?

BBB scraper pricing

BBB scraper is available as Decodo’s Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You’re charged only for requests that return complete, usable data – retried and failed requests don’t count toward your usage total. Depending on your use case and websites you’re planning to collect data from, you can choose a subscription with a request count that best matches your needs. If you’re targeting websites that have lower anti-bot protection, you can scrape with regular proxies. If you’re targeting advanced websites, like BBB, you can switch to a premium proxy pool and JavaScript rendering.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

techradar-logo

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway-logo

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag-logo

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

What else should I know about scraping eCommerce data?

Most recent

NEW
DATA COLLECTION
PARSING

XPath Using Text: How to Select Elements by Text Value

​​HTML structure shifts constantly, but the visible text on a page tends to remain more stable. That stability is what makes text-based selectors useful in web scraping. This guide covers the core functions you need to work with text in XPath: text()contains()starts-with()normalize-space(), and translate(), including where each one breaks and how to combine them to build selectors that survive page updates.

Lukas Mikelionis

Last updated: May 15, 2026

10 min read

Most popular

DATA COLLECTION

The Ultimate Guide to Scraping eCommerce Websites: Tools, Techniques, and Best Practices

Vytautas Savickas

Last updated: Feb 20, 2026

12 min read

DATA COLLECTION

Unlock Market Insights: How Web Scraping Transforms Modern Market Research

Lukas Mikelionis

Last updated: Sep 29, 2025

7 min read

PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

🐍 Python Web Scraping: In-Depth Guide 2026

Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Jan 16, 2025

15 min read

DATA COLLECTION
API

How to Scrape ZoomInfo: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Jun 10, 2025

10 min read

BUSINESS AUTOMATION
DATA COLLECTION

Web Scraping at Scale Explained

Justinas Tamasevicius

Last updated: Feb 18, 2026

10 min read

Read our blog

Frequently asked questions

Does the BBB have an official public API?

The Better Business Bureau does not offer a public API for accessing business profiles, ratings, or review data. Decodo's BBB Web Scraping API provides a structured API interface to extract this data programmatically from bbb.org at scale.

How do I search BBB listings by location and category?

Pass BBB search result URLs with your target location and category filters directly to the API. The scraper extracts all matching business listings, including pagination across multiple result pages.

How do I get real-time accreditation and rating data from BBB?

Each extraction captures current accreditation status, letter grade, and review scores.

How do I export BBB contact data to my CRM or database?

Configure webhook delivery to receive structured data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup into your CRM or database. MCP-compatible integration is also supported for AI agent workflows.

Is scraping BBB data legal?

BBB business profiles contain publicly available information. Always review bbb.org's terms of service and applicable data protection regulations before large-scale extraction. Decodo's infrastructure is built for compliant, responsible data collection.

Start Extracting BBB Business Data Today

Get instant access to structured Better Business Bureau data with enterprise reliability.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved