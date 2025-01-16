Extract Business Profiles, Reviews & Contacts with BBB Scraper API
A BBB scraper API* extracts business profiles, accreditation status, customer reviews, ratings, and contact information from the Better Business Bureau directory. Get structured business intelligence data backed by 125M+ IPs across 195+ locations. Start with up to 2,000 free requests.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
Real-time
data
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
JavaScript
rendering
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
What is a BBB scraper?
What does a BBB scraper do?
How does a BBB scraper work?
Decodo’s BBB scraper follows a straightforward three-step process to turn raw listing pages into structured, usable data.
- Send a request. Submit target business URLs, category pages, or search queries through the API or no-code templates.
- Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
- Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown) via API or webhook.
What data can you extract from the BBB directory?
The BBB directory holds a rich layer of business intelligence that goes well beyond basic contact details. Each listing bundles trust signals, operational data, and customer sentiment into one place, giving you a complete picture of any business at a glance.
- Business name, address, and contact information
- BBB accreditation status and letter grade (A+ to F)
- Customer review scores and review text
- Complaint volume and resolution history
- Years in business and employee count
- Business category and industry classification
- Social media profile links
- Business hours and service areas
- Owner and principal contact names
Why use Decodo's BBB Scraping API?
Feature
Decodo
Manual scraping
Free tools
Uptime
99.99%
No guarantee
No guarantee
JavaScript rendering
Automatic
Requires setup
Not available
Anti-bot handling
Built-in
Manual config
Not available
Structured output
JSON/CSV ready
HTML
Limited
Proxy rotation
125M+ IPs
Buy separately
Not available
Maintenance
Managed
Your responsibility
Breaks often
Scale capacity
Unlimited
Infrastructure limits
Rate limited
Integration options
API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)
Custom code
Manual export
What makes Decodo's BBB scraper different?
99.99% uptime
Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.
JavaScript rendering
Extract dynamic content without browser setup.
Smart IP rotation
125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.
Structured output
Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.
Template library
100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.
Integration ready
Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.
Format flexibility
Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.
Real-time extraction
Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.
What are the use cases for a BBB scraper?
How do I build B2B lead lists from BBB business directories?
Extract business names, phone numbers, email addresses, owner names, and service areas from BBB category pages and location searches. Filter by accreditation status, letter grade, or industry to build targeted prospect lists for outreach campaigns.
How do I monitor BBB reviews and ratings for reputation management?
Pull customer reviews and complaint data at scale to track sentiment trends, identify recurring issues, and benchmark your brand rating against competitors in the same category. Schedule recurring extractions to receive alerts when new reviews or complaints are filed.
How do I verify business accreditation status and trust signals?
Extract BBB accreditation badges, letter grades, and years-in-business data to validate vendor credentials, enrich CRM records, or power trust-score models for marketplace or lending platforms.
How do I conduct competitive intelligence using BBB data?
Scrape competitor profiles including complaint histories, review scores, service areas, and contact details to identify market gaps, benchmark service quality, and inform go-to-market positioning.
How do I enrich company databases with BBB contact data?
Combine BBB profile data, including business phone, address, owner name, and category, with existing CRM or database records to improve data completeness and targeting accuracy for sales and marketing teams.
Which BBB data fields can you access?
- Business profile pages with full contact details
- Accreditation status and letter grade history
- Customer review pages with rating breakdowns
- Complaint filings and resolution summaries
- Category and subcategory classification pages
- Business search results by location and industry
- Owner and principal contact information
- BBB alert and government action notices
- Franchise and multi-location business data
How do you integrate the BBB scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
How do you get started with the BBB scraper?
Can I extract BBB data without writing code?
Select the BBB template from the template library, paste your target profile URLs or search queries, and click extract. Results download instantly in your chosen format – no coding required.
How do I connect the BBB scraper to my application via API?
Get your API key, send a POST request with target URLs, and receive structured JSON responses. If you need any tips on your setup, you can contact our 24/7 tech support or explore our extensive documentation and code examples.
Is there a free trial for the BBB scraper?
Decodo offers a free plan with up to 2K requests to test drive all the features of the Web Scraping API.
How is the BBB scraper priced?
BBB scraper is available as Decodo’s Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You’re charged only for requests that return complete, usable data – retried and failed requests don’t count toward your usage total. Depending on your use case and websites you’re planning to collect data from, you can choose a subscription with a request count that best matches your needs. If you’re targeting websites that have lower anti-bot protection, you can scrape with regular proxies. If you’re targeting advanced websites, like BBB, you can switch to a premium proxy pool and JavaScript rendering.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
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Frequently asked questions
Does the BBB have an official public API?
The Better Business Bureau does not offer a public API for accessing business profiles, ratings, or review data. Decodo's BBB Web Scraping API provides a structured API interface to extract this data programmatically from bbb.org at scale.
How do I search BBB listings by location and category?
Pass BBB search result URLs with your target location and category filters directly to the API. The scraper extracts all matching business listings, including pagination across multiple result pages.
How do I get real-time accreditation and rating data from BBB?
Each extraction captures current accreditation status, letter grade, and review scores.
How do I export BBB contact data to my CRM or database?
Configure webhook delivery to receive structured data directly in your system, or use integrations with n8n, LangChain, and OpenClaw for automated pipeline setup into your CRM or database. MCP-compatible integration is also supported for AI agent workflows.
Is scraping BBB data legal?
BBB business profiles contain publicly available information. Always review bbb.org's terms of service and applicable data protection regulations before large-scale extraction. Decodo's infrastructure is built for compliant, responsible data collection.
Start Extracting BBB Business Data Today
Get instant access to structured Better Business Bureau data with enterprise reliability.
14-day money-back option