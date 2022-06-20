Collect Reviews, Ratings, Pricing, and Feature Data with G2 Scraper API

Use the G2 scraper API to collect real-time data from G2. Get reviews, ratings, pricing, features, and all the data you need in just a few clicks. Automate data collection, track feedback, and gain insights with simple API calls.

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14-day money-back option

125+

IPs worldwide

99.99%

success rate

200

requests per second

100+

ready-made templates

Free

starter plan

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Unlock G2 data and discover new opportunities with easy data extraction

G2 scraper API

What is G2 scraper API?

G2 scraper API is a cloud-based data extraction tool built specifically for collecting structured information from G2.com, the leading software review marketplace. Our solution automates the retrieval of product listings, user reviews, pricing data, and software feature comparisons, returning clean output minus the need to manage proxies, render JavaScript, or configure request retries manually.
Data points you can extract from G2 listings

What insights can you get from G2 data?

Whether you’re running market research, monitoring your competitors, or analyzing reviews, our Web Scraping API helps you get data straight from G2. Here are the data points you can extract with our scraping solution from G2 listings:

  • Listing URL
  • Company name
  • Average rating
  • Review count
  • Details
  • Category
  • Website URL
  • Year founded
  • Industries
  • Market segment
How does it work: three steps

How does G2 Scraping API work?

Getting data from G2 takes just a few seconds. Send a request, and Decodo handles the rest, from rendering dynamic content to returning clean, structured results:

  1. Send a request. Tweak the scraper’s settings, including location, language, and any other parameters you need. Choose your preferred output format. Depending on the target, you can get your data in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
  2. The API processes the page. Decodo routes your request through the appropriate proxy infrastructure, renders JavaScript content, resolves CAPTCHAs, and applies browser fingerprinting to retrieve a complete, accurate page response.
  3. Receive structured data. Clean, structured data is returned in your chosen format – ready for ingestion into your data pipeline, dashboard, or downstream application. Failed requests are retried automatically at no charge to you.

Why use Decodo's G2 scraper API?

G2 uses heavy JavaScript rendering, session-based access controls, and dynamically loaded content that make manual collection and generic scraping tools unreliable. Decodo's G2 scraper API is perfect for overcoming all the challenges – with built-in infrastructure, no per-failure charges, and production-ready output formats available immediately.

Decodo G2 scraper API

Manual scraping

Free open-source tools

Setup time

Minutes, 100+ pre-built templates included

Days to weeks

Hours to days

Proxy infrastructure

125M+ IPs included

Must source and manage separately

None or minimal

JavaScript rendering

Built-in, activated per request

Requires a separate headless browser

Limited or manual

Access control handling

Automatic, built into every request

Manual configuration, high maintenance

Unreliable at scale

Output formats

HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown

Custom-built parsers required

Depends on the library

Success rate

99.99%

Variable, typically low at scale

Low to moderate

Geo-targeting

195+ locations with country, state, continent, ASN, and city-level targeting

Complex proxy routing required

Rarely supported

Cost model

Paying only for successfully retrieved data

Infrastructure cost, regardless of outcome

Free but high maintenance

Maintenance burden

None, fully managed by Decodo

High, proxies, retries, parsers

Moderate to high

What makes G2 scraper API different

Decodo’s G2 scraper API combines infrastructure scale, developer-first tooling, and a pay-per-success billing model that removes risk from production data workflows.

Flexible output format

Receive G2 data as HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown, or PNG – ready for your pipeline without post-processing or custom parsers.

Pay only for successful requests

Pay only for results that are successfully delivered, since failed and retried requests never count toward your usage.

Real-time and scheduled results

Pull G2 data on demand or set up automated schedules to run extractions at whatever interval works for you – hourly, daily, or weekly.

Built-in error handling

Forget the hassles as we handle bot detection automatically with browser fingerprinting, IP rotation, and CAPTCHA solving.

Quick integration

Get your first request running in minutes with starter code in Python, Node.js, or cURL, plus full documentation and an API Playground.

Precise geo-targeting

Target G2 pages from 195+ locations in the country, state, continent, ASN, and city-level to capture geo-specific pricing or localized product listings.

What are the use cases for G2 scraper API?

Benchmark your product against competitors with G2 data

Product benchmark

G2 data gives software vendors a direct window into how competitors are positioned. Teams can monitor rival products, track feature rollouts, compare pricing, and analyze customer feedback across the category, turning public review data into a structured competitive intelligence practice that keeps them one step ahead.

Track market trends across software categories

Product benchmark

Market research teams use G2 to get a ground-level view of how software categories shift over time. By analyzing trends in review volume, popular products, and emerging tools, they can spot which categories are growing, where demand is rising, and which vendors are gaining traction before it becomes obvious elsewhere.

Turn customer feedback into product improvements

Product benchmark

G2 reviews are a direct source of user insight at scale. Product teams can extract feature requests, identify recurring pain points, and understand unmet needs across thousands of real reviews, giving them the evidence to prioritize roadmap decisions based on what users actually want rather than internal assumptions.

Assess market sentiment for smarter investments

Product benchmark

Investor teams use G2 as an external signal of market performance. Review trends and customer profiles to offer insight into product traction, customer satisfaction, and competitive standing, supporting more informed investment decisions.

Build high-intent prospect lists from real users

Product benchmark

Sales and demand-generation teams use G2 to identify potential customers already in the market. By analyzing who is using which tools, what pain points they flag, and where switching intent shows up, teams can build targeted prospect lists grounded in real behavior, and layer in intelligence about tech stack and buying patterns to sharpen their outreach.

How do you integrate G2 Scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

Decodo’s G2 scraper API works with any language or third-party tool. Send your first request and test drive our scraping solution for your use case.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How is G2 scraper API priced?

G2 scraper API pricing

G2 scraper API is available as Decodo’s Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You’re charged only for requests that return complete, usable data – retried and failed requests don’t count toward your usage total. Depending on your use case and websites you’re planning to collect data from, you can choose a subscription with a request count that best matches your needs. If you’re targeting websites that have lower anti-bot protection, you can scrape with regular proxies. If you’re targeting advanced websites, like G2, you can switch to a premium proxy pool and JavaScript rendering.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Decodo-Highest-User-Adoption-2025-award-by-G2

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

G2 scraper API guides and resources

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You add a pair of jeans to your cart, get distracted, and close the tab. Ten hours later, an email lands in your inbox with the subject line "Forgot something? Here's 15% off." That email was scheduled for you, on a timer someone set 18 months ago, and every retail category has its own version of it.


I lead product marketing at Decodo, where we tracked 1.5K products across 120 retailers in 40+ countries throughout 2025, and here’s what we found about cart abandonment discounts.

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Last updated: May 13, 2026

6 min read

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Last updated: Sep 07, 2023

11 min read

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Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API

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Scraping Yelp: A Step-by-Step Tutorial

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Last updated: Mar 12, 2026

15 min read

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How to Analyze Competitors in Google Ads: Guide, Systems, and Tools 2026

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Minimum Advertised Price Monitoring: How to Build an Automated MAP Tracker in Python

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Read blog

Frequently asked questions

How do I know Decodo’s G2 scraper will handle G2’s access controls at production scale?

Decodo’s G2 scraper API is built on a 125M+ IP infrastructure with built-in browser fingerprinting, automatic CAPTCHA resolution, and per-request retry logic. Every request is routed through residential, ISP, or datacenter IPs, depending on the target page requirements, and failed attempts are retried without cost to you. The result is a 99.99% success rate across sustained, high-volume extraction runs – not just single-page tests. You can get started with a free plan with up to 2K requests.

How do I try G2 scraper API before spending anything?

Create a free Decodo account and activate your free starter plan. Depending on your target, you can get up to 2K requests completely free of charge.

How do I extract structured JSON data from G2 product pages?

Set the output format parameter to "json" in your API request payload. The API will process the target G2 page and return a structured JSON object containing all available data fields – review text, ratings, author metadata, pricing details, and product descriptions – ready for ingestion into your database or data pipeline without additional parsing steps.

How do I configure location-based targeting for G2 data?

Include a geo-targeting parameter in your request specifying the desired country. Decodo routes the request through a proxy in that location, ensuring the G2 page response reflects geo-specific pricing, localized listings, or regional product availability. This is useful when tracking how software pricing and feature presentation vary across markets.

How do I schedule recurring G2 data extractions?

Use the Decodo dashboard’s task scheduling feature to configure automated extraction runs at defined intervals – hourly, daily, or weekly. Alternatively, call the API programmatically from any task orchestration tool, including n8n or standard cron-based workflows, using your credentials and the request parameters documented at https://help.decodo.com/docs/universal-target.

How do I get access to higher request volumes than the standard plans offer?

Contact the Decodo sales team to discuss enterprise arrangements. Enterprise accounts can include custom request volume tiers, dedicated SLA commitments, priority support, and dedicated account management. Use the contact form or speak with your account representative directly.

Start Collecting Data from G2 Today

Pull verified reviews, ratings, pricing, and feature data from G2.com at any scale, without managing proxy infrastructure or handling access controls manually.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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