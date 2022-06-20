Collect Reviews, Ratings, Pricing, and Feature Data with G2 Scraper API
Use the G2 scraper API to collect real-time data from G2. Get reviews, ratings, pricing, features, and all the data you need in just a few clicks. Automate data collection, track feedback, and gain insights with simple API calls.
14-day money-back option
125+
IPs worldwide
99.99%
success rate
200
requests per second
100+
ready-made templates
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
Unlock G2 data and discover new opportunities with easy data extraction
What is G2 scraper API?
What insights can you get from G2 data?
Whether you’re running market research, monitoring your competitors, or analyzing reviews, our Web Scraping API helps you get data straight from G2. Here are the data points you can extract with our scraping solution from G2 listings:
- Listing URL
- Company name
- Average rating
- Review count
- Details
- Category
- Website URL
- Year founded
- Industries
- Market segment
How does G2 Scraping API work?
Getting data from G2 takes just a few seconds. Send a request, and Decodo handles the rest, from rendering dynamic content to returning clean, structured results:
- Send a request. Tweak the scraper’s settings, including location, language, and any other parameters you need. Choose your preferred output format. Depending on the target, you can get your data in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
- The API processes the page. Decodo routes your request through the appropriate proxy infrastructure, renders JavaScript content, resolves CAPTCHAs, and applies browser fingerprinting to retrieve a complete, accurate page response.
- Receive structured data. Clean, structured data is returned in your chosen format – ready for ingestion into your data pipeline, dashboard, or downstream application. Failed requests are retried automatically at no charge to you.
Why use Decodo's G2 scraper API?
G2 uses heavy JavaScript rendering, session-based access controls, and dynamically loaded content that make manual collection and generic scraping tools unreliable. Decodo's G2 scraper API is perfect for overcoming all the challenges – with built-in infrastructure, no per-failure charges, and production-ready output formats available immediately.
Decodo G2 scraper API
Manual scraping
Free open-source tools
Setup time
Minutes, 100+ pre-built templates included
Days to weeks
Hours to days
Proxy infrastructure
125M+ IPs included
Must source and manage separately
None or minimal
JavaScript rendering
Built-in, activated per request
Requires a separate headless browser
Limited or manual
Access control handling
Automatic, built into every request
Manual configuration, high maintenance
Unreliable at scale
Output formats
HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown
Custom-built parsers required
Depends on the library
Success rate
99.99%
Variable, typically low at scale
Low to moderate
Geo-targeting
195+ locations with country, state, continent, ASN, and city-level targeting
Complex proxy routing required
Rarely supported
Cost model
Paying only for successfully retrieved data
Infrastructure cost, regardless of outcome
Free but high maintenance
Maintenance burden
None, fully managed by Decodo
High, proxies, retries, parsers
Moderate to high
What makes G2 scraper API different
Decodo’s G2 scraper API combines infrastructure scale, developer-first tooling, and a pay-per-success billing model that removes risk from production data workflows.
Flexible output format
Receive G2 data as HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, Markdown, or PNG – ready for your pipeline without post-processing or custom parsers.
Pay only for successful requests
Pay only for results that are successfully delivered, since failed and retried requests never count toward your usage.
Real-time and scheduled results
Pull G2 data on demand or set up automated schedules to run extractions at whatever interval works for you – hourly, daily, or weekly.
Built-in error handling
Forget the hassles as we handle bot detection automatically with browser fingerprinting, IP rotation, and CAPTCHA solving.
Quick integration
Get your first request running in minutes with starter code in Python, Node.js, or cURL, plus full documentation and an API Playground.
Precise geo-targeting
Target G2 pages from 195+ locations in the country, state, continent, ASN, and city-level to capture geo-specific pricing or localized product listings.
What are the use cases for G2 scraper API?
Benchmark your product against competitors with G2 data
G2 data gives software vendors a direct window into how competitors are positioned. Teams can monitor rival products, track feature rollouts, compare pricing, and analyze customer feedback across the category, turning public review data into a structured competitive intelligence practice that keeps them one step ahead.
Track market trends across software categories
Market research teams use G2 to get a ground-level view of how software categories shift over time. By analyzing trends in review volume, popular products, and emerging tools, they can spot which categories are growing, where demand is rising, and which vendors are gaining traction before it becomes obvious elsewhere.
Turn customer feedback into product improvements
G2 reviews are a direct source of user insight at scale. Product teams can extract feature requests, identify recurring pain points, and understand unmet needs across thousands of real reviews, giving them the evidence to prioritize roadmap decisions based on what users actually want rather than internal assumptions.
Assess market sentiment for smarter investments
Investor teams use G2 as an external signal of market performance. Review trends and customer profiles to offer insight into product traction, customer satisfaction, and competitive standing, supporting more informed investment decisions.
Build high-intent prospect lists from real users
Sales and demand-generation teams use G2 to identify potential customers already in the market. By analyzing who is using which tools, what pain points they flag, and where switching intent shows up, teams can build targeted prospect lists grounded in real behavior, and layer in intelligence about tech stack and buying patterns to sharpen their outreach.
How do you integrate G2 Scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
Decodo’s G2 scraper API works with any language or third-party tool. Send your first request and test drive our scraping solution for your use case.
How is G2 scraper API priced?
G2 scraper API is available as Decodo’s Web Scraping API, priced on a pay-per-successful-result basis. You’re charged only for requests that return complete, usable data – retried and failed requests don’t count toward your usage total. Depending on your use case and websites you’re planning to collect data from, you can choose a subscription with a request count that best matches your needs. If you’re targeting websites that have lower anti-bot protection, you can scrape with regular proxies. If you’re targeting advanced websites, like G2, you can switch to a premium proxy pool and JavaScript rendering.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
G2 scraper API guides and resources
Most recent
The Cart Abandonment Discount: How Long Each Retailer Category Makes You Wait
You add a pair of jeans to your cart, get distracted, and close the tab. Ten hours later, an email lands in your inbox with the subject line "Forgot something? Here's 15% off." That email was scheduled for you, on a timer someone set 18 months ago, and every retail category has its own version of it.
I lead product marketing at Decodo, where we tracked 1.5K products across 120 retailers in 40+ countries throughout 2025, and here’s what we found about cart abandonment discounts.
Most popular
How to Scrape Amazon Reviews
Amazon is the go-to destination for online shoppers – and with that comes a treasure trove of customer reviews. These reviews provide invaluable insights for businesses looking to understand consumer preferences, researchers tracking market trends, and shoppers making well-informed decisions. In this guide, we’ll explore the types of data you can extract from Amazon reviews, outline various scraping methods, and show you how to efficiently scrape reviews using Python and our powerful residential proxies.
Unlock Market Insights: How Web Scraping Transforms Modern Market Research
Traditional market research is the business equivalent of using a flip phone in 2026. Sure, it technically works, but why limit yourself when superior technology exists? In this guide, we'll show you how web scraping for market research gives you a competitive advantage that makes conventional research look outdated.
Staying Ahead of the Curve: Using Proxies and Scraping Solutions to Monitor Pricing, Trends, and Competitors
Businesses rely on real-time data about pricing, market trends, and their rivals' activities to make well-informed decisions and maintain a competitive edge. In fact, 98%¹ of executives agree it’s somewhat or very important to increase data analysis in their companies over the upcoming 1 to 3 years. Manual data collection methods are time-consuming, less efficient, and sometimes even provide outdated data, resulting in missed opportunities and potential loss of market share.
Fortunately, thanks to technological advancements, innovative and easy-to-use solutions like proxies and web scraping tools offer businesses a powerful way to monitor and analyze vital information efficiently.
With this in-depth article, we invite you to explore the proxy and scraping landscape, discover the pros and cons of such solutions, and learn how to identify some of the best real-time data collection options in the market matching the most popular use cases. Grab a cup of coffee and continue reading.
If you can't access the whole article, make sure you have disabled your ad blocker.
Ella Moore
Last updated: Sep 07, 2023
11 min read
Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API
A widely available internet leaves the door open for people to find information about everything. For example, everyone can check a business's online presence before trusting it. So, everything that could be found online about your brand helps your potential audience evaluate if you’re legit.
Statistics only prove that – 9 out of 10 online shoppers admit that reviews influence their buying decisions. It stands to reason – checking unbiased opinions helps avoid low-value products and potential scams. And who wants that? So, for businesses analyzing their customers’ reviews becomes a not-to-miss-out factor.
However, reviews are just one part of the game. Brand reputation management consists of various elements that form the customers' perception of the company. If it’s still a gray area for you, this blog post could be your starting point.
Ella Moore
Last updated: Jun 20, 2022
7 min read
Scraping Yelp: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
Yelp doesn't make scraping easy. The data you need is spread across multiple backend systems (no single endpoint gives you everything), and standard HTTP libraries get blocked before the first response. This guide covers every extraction method with Python, including the TLS impersonation and anti-bot techniques you need to avoid blocks at scale.
How to Analyze Competitors in Google Ads: Guide, Systems, and Tools 2026
Competitor analysis in Google Ads equips businesses with the tools to scrutinize rivals, adapt to market trends, and enhance advertising strategies. By continuously monitoring competitors and leveraging their insights, you can boost performance, maximize ROI, and secure a competitive edge. In this blog post, we cover key metrics, essential tools, and strategic insights to help you optimize campaigns and stay ahead of the competition.
Minimum Advertised Price Monitoring: How to Build an Automated MAP Tracker in Python
Frequently asked questions
How do I know Decodo’s G2 scraper will handle G2’s access controls at production scale?
Decodo’s G2 scraper API is built on a 125M+ IP infrastructure with built-in browser fingerprinting, automatic CAPTCHA resolution, and per-request retry logic. Every request is routed through residential, ISP, or datacenter IPs, depending on the target page requirements, and failed attempts are retried without cost to you. The result is a 99.99% success rate across sustained, high-volume extraction runs – not just single-page tests. You can get started with a free plan with up to 2K requests.
How do I try G2 scraper API before spending anything?
Create a free Decodo account and activate your free starter plan. Depending on your target, you can get up to 2K requests completely free of charge.
How do I extract structured JSON data from G2 product pages?
Set the output format parameter to "json" in your API request payload. The API will process the target G2 page and return a structured JSON object containing all available data fields – review text, ratings, author metadata, pricing details, and product descriptions – ready for ingestion into your database or data pipeline without additional parsing steps.
How do I configure location-based targeting for G2 data?
Include a geo-targeting parameter in your request specifying the desired country. Decodo routes the request through a proxy in that location, ensuring the G2 page response reflects geo-specific pricing, localized listings, or regional product availability. This is useful when tracking how software pricing and feature presentation vary across markets.
How do I schedule recurring G2 data extractions?
Use the Decodo dashboard’s task scheduling feature to configure automated extraction runs at defined intervals – hourly, daily, or weekly. Alternatively, call the API programmatically from any task orchestration tool, including n8n or standard cron-based workflows, using your credentials and the request parameters documented at https://help.decodo.com/docs/universal-target.
How do I get access to higher request volumes than the standard plans offer?
Contact the Decodo sales team to discuss enterprise arrangements. Enterprise accounts can include custom request volume tiers, dedicated SLA commitments, priority support, and dedicated account management. Use the contact form or speak with your account representative directly.
Start Collecting Data from G2 Today
Pull verified reviews, ratings, pricing, and feature data from G2.com at any scale, without managing proxy infrastructure or handling access controls manually.
14-day money-back option