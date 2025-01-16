Glassdoor Scraper API

The Decodo Glassdoor scraper* is a web scraping tool that collects public job listings, company reviews, salary data, and ratings in JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown. It handles JavaScript rendering and IP rotation so data returns clean and parse-ready.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

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What is a Glassdoor scraper?

Illustration of a web scraper collecting data

The Decodo Glassdoor scraper is a scraping API that retrieves public Glassdoor data like job postings, reviews, salaries, interview insights, and company ratings. It handles rendering, IP rotation, and parsing, so teams collect structured data through a single Web Scraping API request instead of maintaining their own stack.

Taking a Glassdoor URL and returning the matching public data as structured fields

What does it do?

The Glassdoor scraper API takes a Glassdoor URL or a search query, for example, for a job title, location, or company name, and returns the matching public data as structured fields. It removes the need to maintain in-house parsers, headless browsers, or proxy infrastructure: JavaScript rendering and IP rotation are handled automatically, and results come back ready to drop into a database, spreadsheet, or analytics pipeline.

3 simple steps how to get Glassdoor data

How does it work?

Get Glassdoor data in 3 simple steps. Submit a URL or search parameters, and Decodo will handle the retrieval, processing, and delivery of structured results.

  1. Send a request. Enter a Glassdoor target URL or search parameters (job title, location, company) to the API endpoint.
  2. Decodo retrieves the page. The Glassdoor scraper API renders JavaScript and routes the request through Decodo's proxy network with automatic IP rotation.
  3. Receive structured data. Job, salary, or review data returns in your chosen format: JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
Data extraction

What data can you get?

Access the information you need to track hiring trends, evaluate employers, and support workforce intelligence initiatives at scale.

  • Job titles and descriptions
  • Company names and profile data
  • Salary ranges and estimates
  • Employer reviews and ratings
  • Pros and cons summaries
  • Interview questions and experiences
  • Job locations and remote flags
  • Posting dates and application links
  • Company size and industry

Why use Decodo's Glassdoor scraper API?

Building a Glassdoor scraper in-house means maintaining rendering, anti-bot handling, maintenance, and everything else yourself, which takes time, know-how, and it can be costly. The Decodo Glassdoor scraper API handles all of that as a managed service, with high success rates, multiple output formats, and ready-made templates.

Glassdoor API

Manual scraping

Decodo

Access model

Partner agreement required

Manual setup

Authentication token, instant access

Free tier

Partners only

Not available

Up to 2K free requests included

Pricing

Partner-negotiated

Infrastructure costs

Pay per successful request

JavaScript rendering

Not available

Manual setup required

Automatic

Anti-bot handling

Not available

Manual configuration

Built-in

Structured output

JSON (partners only)

HTML

JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown

Maintenance

Managed by Glassdoor

Your responsibility

Managed

Uptime

No information

No guarantee

99.99%

What are the use cases for a Glassdoor scraper API?

How do you monitor competitor hiring trends?

Eye icon symbolizing monitoring competitor hiring trends.

Track which roles competitors post, where, and how often to identify hiring trends, expansion plans, and strategic priorities. Collected on a recurring basis, listings build a time-series view of a competitor's hiring – with titles, locations, and posting dates returned as structured fields.

How do you benchmark salaries and compensation?

Eye icon symbolizing monitoring competitor hiring trends.

Use salary data from multiple job titles, seniority levels, and regions to understand market pay trends and build more competitive compensation strategies. Structured JSON and CSV output make the data easy to analyze and integrate into existing workflows.

How do you analyze employer reputation?

Eye icon symbolizing monitoring competitor hiring trends.

Collect reviews, pros and cons, star ratings, and CEO-approval signals at scale to study sentiment over time. This supports employer-brand tracking and reputation studies. Aggregating thousands of reviews into structured records enables text analysis and trend lines that are impractical page by page.

How do you power a job board or aggregator?

Eye icon symbolizing monitoring competitor hiring trends.

Feed structured Glassdoor listings directly into a job board, search tool, or recruitment platform. The Glassdoor scraper API supplies titles, descriptions, locations, remote flags, and application links in a consistent schema, so listings stay fresh and searchable without maintaining a separate ingestion pipeline.

How do you build recruitment and labor-market datasets?

Eye icon symbolizing monitoring competitor hiring trends.

Assemble large structured datasets of job postings, salaries, and company profiles for HR analytics, labor-market research, and workforce forecasting. Combined fields of role, location, salary, company size, and industry support modeling of skill demand, wage trends, and hiring velocity at scale.

How do you integrate the Glassdoor scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

The Glassdoor scraper API is a standard REST endpoint, so it integrates with any language that can send an authenticated HTTP request. Pass your target URL or search parameters and choose an output format, then handle the structured response in your code. The examples below show the same request in Python, Node.js, and cURL.

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How do you get started?

Quick start

Illustration of a quick start guide.

Enter your target URL and parameters like job title, location, company, or a URL in the dashboard, then run it and export to JSON or CSV. No code required, and a fast way for developers to validate fields first.

API integration

Illustration of a quick start guide.

For production workflows, get your API key from the developer documentation and send requests via Python, Node.js, or cURL. Set the output format per request and route the structured response into your database, analytics stack, or AI pipeline. Native n8n, LangChain, MCP, and OpenClaw integrations connect to existing automations.

Free starter plan

Illustration of a quick start guide.

Start on the free plan with up to 2K requests to test job, salary, and review extraction at no cost, with no credit card required. The free plan uses the same engine and features as paid tiers, so you can scale up later without rebuilding your setup.

How is the Glassdoor scraper API priced?

Pay-per-request pricing

Decodo uses pay-per-request pricing – you pay only for successful data extractions. JavaScript rendering (optional), IP rotation, and all output formats are included in every request. Start for free with up to 2K requests and scale easily.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do users say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

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Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Where can I learn more about workforce trends and recruitment data?

Explore expert insights, practical guides, and real-world use cases related to workforce data, market research, and web scraping.

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Frequently asked questions

Is the Glassdoor scraper API free to start?

Yes. The free starter plan includes up to 2K requests with no credit card required, so the Glassdoor scraper API can be tested before committing to a paid plan. The free plan runs on the same engine, output formats, and templates as paid tiers, which means the data quality and field coverage you see during testing match what you get at scale. This lets teams validate job, salary, and review extraction against their real use case before any spend.

Do I need my own proxies or browser setup?

No. Decodo handles JavaScript rendering and IP rotation across a 125M+ IP network spanning 195+ locations, so there’s no separate proxy pool, headless browser, or rendering service to configure and maintain. This removes the most common sources of scraper breakage and engineering overhead – managing proxy health and keeping a rendering layer running.

Does Glassdoor have an API?

Glassdoor doesn’t offer a broadly available public API for jobs and reviews. The Decodo Glassdoor scraper API provides structured access to public Glassdoor data, including listings, salaries, and reviews. The output options include JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown, which help teams integrate Glassdoor data without an official API. For a deeper look at the trade-offs, see Decodo's guide on the difference between an API and web scraping.

Is the Glassdoor API free?

There’s no free, openly available official Glassdoor API for this data. Decodo's Glassdoor Scraper offers a free plan with up to 2K requests as a starting point, and request-based paid tiers when you need higher volume. This gives teams a clear, predictable cost path that an unavailable official API does not.

What data formats does the scraper return?

Decodo’s Glassdoor scraper API returns HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown, selectable per request. JSON and CSV suit analytics and database workflows, Markdown fits LLM and RAG pipelines, and PNG captures visual page snapshots.

Can I scrape Glassdoor reviews and ratings?

Yes. The scraper returns public reviews, pros and cons, star ratings, CEO-approval signals, and related employer-reputation data in structured form, so sentiment and reputation analysis can run at scale.

Can I use the Glassdoor scraper API with Python?

Yes. It works with Python, Node.js, and cURL, and integrates with n8n, LangChain, MCP, and OpenClaw. The integration section above includes ready-to-use Python, Node.js, and cURL examples, and Decodo's Python web scraping guide covers environment setup for new users.

What is the success rate of the Glassdoor scraper API?

The Glassdoor scraper API delivers a 99.99% success rate on supported Glassdoor targets, including JavaScript-heavy job and review pages, so requests return complete, parse-ready data.

Can I collect salary data with the scraper?

Yes. Salary ranges and estimates are available as structured fields alongside job and company data, supporting compensation benchmarking and market analysis.

Start Scraping Glassdoor Data Today

Collect public Glassdoor jobs, salaries, and reviews as structured data – start on the free plan with up to 2K requests and scale whenever you’re ready.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

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