Glassdoor Scraper API
The Decodo Glassdoor scraper* is a web scraping tool that collects public job listings, company reviews, salary data, and ratings in JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown. It handles JavaScript rendering and IP rotation so data returns clean and parse-ready.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
Zero
CAPTCHAs
Salary
data
JavaScript
rendering
Free
starter plan
Trusted by 135K+ users:
What is a Glassdoor scraper?
The Decodo Glassdoor scraper is a scraping API that retrieves public Glassdoor data like job postings, reviews, salaries, interview insights, and company ratings. It handles rendering, IP rotation, and parsing, so teams collect structured data through a single Web Scraping API request instead of maintaining their own stack.
What does it do?
The Glassdoor scraper API takes a Glassdoor URL or a search query, for example, for a job title, location, or company name, and returns the matching public data as structured fields. It removes the need to maintain in-house parsers, headless browsers, or proxy infrastructure: JavaScript rendering and IP rotation are handled automatically, and results come back ready to drop into a database, spreadsheet, or analytics pipeline.
How does it work?
Get Glassdoor data in 3 simple steps. Submit a URL or search parameters, and Decodo will handle the retrieval, processing, and delivery of structured results.
- Send a request. Enter a Glassdoor target URL or search parameters (job title, location, company) to the API endpoint.
- Decodo retrieves the page. The Glassdoor scraper API renders JavaScript and routes the request through Decodo's proxy network with automatic IP rotation.
- Receive structured data. Job, salary, or review data returns in your chosen format: JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, or Markdown.
What data can you get?
Access the information you need to track hiring trends, evaluate employers, and support workforce intelligence initiatives at scale.
- Job titles and descriptions
- Company names and profile data
- Salary ranges and estimates
- Employer reviews and ratings
- Pros and cons summaries
- Interview questions and experiences
- Job locations and remote flags
- Posting dates and application links
- Company size and industry
Why use Decodo's Glassdoor scraper API?
Building a Glassdoor scraper in-house means maintaining rendering, anti-bot handling, maintenance, and everything else yourself, which takes time, know-how, and it can be costly. The Decodo Glassdoor scraper API handles all of that as a managed service, with high success rates, multiple output formats, and ready-made templates.
Glassdoor API
Manual scraping
Decodo
Access model
Partner agreement required
Manual setup
Authentication token, instant access
Free tier
Partners only
Not available
Up to 2K free requests included
Pricing
Partner-negotiated
Infrastructure costs
Pay per successful request
JavaScript rendering
Not available
Manual setup required
Automatic
Anti-bot handling
Not available
Manual configuration
Built-in
Structured output
JSON (partners only)
HTML
JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown
Maintenance
Managed by Glassdoor
Your responsibility
Managed
Uptime
No information
No guarantee
99.99%
What are the use cases for a Glassdoor scraper API?
How do you monitor competitor hiring trends?
Track which roles competitors post, where, and how often to identify hiring trends, expansion plans, and strategic priorities. Collected on a recurring basis, listings build a time-series view of a competitor's hiring – with titles, locations, and posting dates returned as structured fields.
How do you benchmark salaries and compensation?
Use salary data from multiple job titles, seniority levels, and regions to understand market pay trends and build more competitive compensation strategies. Structured JSON and CSV output make the data easy to analyze and integrate into existing workflows.
How do you analyze employer reputation?
Collect reviews, pros and cons, star ratings, and CEO-approval signals at scale to study sentiment over time. This supports employer-brand tracking and reputation studies. Aggregating thousands of reviews into structured records enables text analysis and trend lines that are impractical page by page.
How do you power a job board or aggregator?
Feed structured Glassdoor listings directly into a job board, search tool, or recruitment platform. The Glassdoor scraper API supplies titles, descriptions, locations, remote flags, and application links in a consistent schema, so listings stay fresh and searchable without maintaining a separate ingestion pipeline.
How do you build recruitment and labor-market datasets?
Assemble large structured datasets of job postings, salaries, and company profiles for HR analytics, labor-market research, and workforce forecasting. Combined fields of role, location, salary, company size, and industry support modeling of skill demand, wage trends, and hiring velocity at scale.
How do you integrate the Glassdoor scraper API with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
The Glassdoor scraper API is a standard REST endpoint, so it integrates with any language that can send an authenticated HTTP request. Pass your target URL or search parameters and choose an output format, then handle the structured response in your code. The examples below show the same request in Python, Node.js, and cURL.
How do you get started?
Quick start
Enter your target URL and parameters like job title, location, company, or a URL in the dashboard, then run it and export to JSON or CSV. No code required, and a fast way for developers to validate fields first.
API integration
For production workflows, get your API key from the developer documentation and send requests via Python, Node.js, or cURL. Set the output format per request and route the structured response into your database, analytics stack, or AI pipeline. Native n8n, LangChain, MCP, and OpenClaw integrations connect to existing automations.
Free starter plan
Start on the free plan with up to 2K requests to test job, salary, and review extraction at no cost, with no credit card required. The free plan uses the same engine and features as paid tiers, so you can scale up later without rebuilding your setup.
How is the Glassdoor scraper API priced?
Decodo uses pay-per-request pricing – you pay only for successful data extractions. JavaScript rendering (optional), IP rotation, and all output formats are included in every request. Start for free with up to 2K requests and scale easily.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do users say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
Where can I learn more about workforce trends and recruitment data?
Explore expert insights, practical guides, and real-world use cases related to workforce data, market research, and web scraping.
Most recent
Webmaster Unblockers in 2026: Best Tools, Features & Buyer's Guide
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Jun 22, 2026
11 min read
Most popular
How to Scrape Glassdoor: Tools, Methods, and Tips
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Apr 13, 2026
15 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Web Scraping Job Postings with Python in 2026
Since there are thousands of job postings scattered across different websites and platforms, it's nearly impossible to keep track of all the opportunities out there. Thankfully, with the power of web scraping and the versatility of Python, you can automate this tedious job search process and land your dream job faster than ever.
Vilius Sakutis
Last updated: Mar 31, 2026
5 min read
API vs. Web Scraping: How to Choose the Right Data Collection Method
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: May 27, 2026
12 min read
How Do APIs Work? The Ultimate Guide to Application Programming Interfaces
Every time you check the weather, order food, or scroll through social media, APIs are working behind the scenes to make it happen. An API (Application Programming Interface) is essentially a set of rules that lets different software applications talk to each other and share data without you ever noticing. In this guide, you'll learn more about what they are, how they work, and even get the chance to create your own.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Feb 20, 2026
17 min read
🐍 Python Web Scraping: In-Depth Guide 2026
Welcome to 2026! What better way to celebrate than by mastering Python? If you’re new to web scraping, don’t worry – this guide starts from the basics, guiding you step-by-step on collecting data from websites. Whether you’re curious about automating simple tasks or diving into more significant projects, Python makes it easy and fun to start. Let’s slither into the world of web scraping and see how powerful this tool can be!
Zilvinas Tamulis
Last updated: Jan 16, 2025
15 min read
Frequently asked questions
Is the Glassdoor scraper API free to start?
Yes. The free starter plan includes up to 2K requests with no credit card required, so the Glassdoor scraper API can be tested before committing to a paid plan. The free plan runs on the same engine, output formats, and templates as paid tiers, which means the data quality and field coverage you see during testing match what you get at scale. This lets teams validate job, salary, and review extraction against their real use case before any spend.
Do I need my own proxies or browser setup?
No. Decodo handles JavaScript rendering and IP rotation across a 125M+ IP network spanning 195+ locations, so there’s no separate proxy pool, headless browser, or rendering service to configure and maintain. This removes the most common sources of scraper breakage and engineering overhead – managing proxy health and keeping a rendering layer running.
Does Glassdoor have an API?
Glassdoor doesn’t offer a broadly available public API for jobs and reviews. The Decodo Glassdoor scraper API provides structured access to public Glassdoor data, including listings, salaries, and reviews. The output options include JSON, CSV, HTML, XHR, PNG, and Markdown, which help teams integrate Glassdoor data without an official API. For a deeper look at the trade-offs, see Decodo's guide on the difference between an API and web scraping.
Is the Glassdoor API free?
There’s no free, openly available official Glassdoor API for this data. Decodo's Glassdoor Scraper offers a free plan with up to 2K requests as a starting point, and request-based paid tiers when you need higher volume. This gives teams a clear, predictable cost path that an unavailable official API does not.
What data formats does the scraper return?
Decodo’s Glassdoor scraper API returns HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown, selectable per request. JSON and CSV suit analytics and database workflows, Markdown fits LLM and RAG pipelines, and PNG captures visual page snapshots.
Can I scrape Glassdoor reviews and ratings?
Yes. The scraper returns public reviews, pros and cons, star ratings, CEO-approval signals, and related employer-reputation data in structured form, so sentiment and reputation analysis can run at scale.
Can I use the Glassdoor scraper API with Python?
Yes. It works with Python, Node.js, and cURL, and integrates with n8n, LangChain, MCP, and OpenClaw. The integration section above includes ready-to-use Python, Node.js, and cURL examples, and Decodo's Python web scraping guide covers environment setup for new users.
What is the success rate of the Glassdoor scraper API?
The Glassdoor scraper API delivers a 99.99% success rate on supported Glassdoor targets, including JavaScript-heavy job and review pages, so requests return complete, parse-ready data.
Can I collect salary data with the scraper?
Yes. Salary ranges and estimates are available as structured fields alongside job and company data, supporting compensation benchmarking and market analysis.
Start Scraping Glassdoor Data Today
Collect public Glassdoor jobs, salaries, and reviews as structured data – start on the free plan with up to 2K requests and scale whenever you’re ready.
14-day money-back option