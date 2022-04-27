Crunchbase does have an API, but it's not free. Access is gated behind an enterprise contract, and pricing starts at a high monthly cost – making it out of reach for most individual developers or smaller teams.

The free tier that developers could previously use has been discontinued. So if you're looking for programmatic access to Crunchbase data today, the official API isn't really a practical option unless you're at an enterprise level.

That's where a Crunchbase scraper comes in. It gives you access to the same publicly visible data – company profiles, funding rounds, investor information, and headcount without needing API credentials, an enterprise agreement, or per-seat licensing. You get the data you need, on your own terms.