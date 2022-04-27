Extract Company, Funding & Investor Data with Crunchbase Scraper
A Crunchbase scraper* pulls company profiles, funding rounds, investor details, executive data, and headcount, all without an enterprise API contract. Decodo turns that into structured B2B intelligence, backed by 125M+ IPs, 195+ locations, and 99.99% uptime.
* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.
14-day money-back option
99.99%
uptime
Real-time
data
125M+
ethically-sourced IPs
200
requests per second
Free
starter plan
Trusted by:
What is a Crunchbase scraper?
Does Crunchbase have a free API?
Crunchbase does have an API, but it's not free. Access is gated behind an enterprise contract, and pricing starts at a high monthly cost – making it out of reach for most individual developers or smaller teams.
The free tier that developers could previously use has been discontinued. So if you're looking for programmatic access to Crunchbase data today, the official API isn't really a practical option unless you're at an enterprise level.
That's where a Crunchbase scraper comes in. It gives you access to the same publicly visible data – company profiles, funding rounds, investor information, and headcount without needing API credentials, an enterprise agreement, or per-seat licensing. You get the data you need, on your own terms.
How does a Crunchbase scraper work?
Getting started with Decodo's Crunchbase scraper is straightforward – no custom infrastructure or complex configuration required. The scraper handles everything from JavaScript rendering to anti-bot bypassing automatically, so you can go from request to clean, structured data in just a few steps:
- Send a request. Submit company URLs, search queries, or category pages through the API or no-code templates.
- Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
- Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown) via API or webhook.
What data can you extract from Crunchbase?
Decodo's Web Scraping API covers the full range of data visible on Crunchbase company profiles. Here's what you can pull:
- Company name, description, founding date, and operating status
- Funding round history, including amount raised, round type, and date
- Lead investors and all participating investors per round
- Executive and founder names, titles, and LinkedIn profiles
- Employee headcount and headcount growth trends
- Industry categories and technology classifications
- Website, social media links, and contact information
- Acquisitions, IPO data, and exit information
- Similar and related companies
Why use Decodo's scraper instead of the Crunchbase API?
Feature
Decodo
Manual scraping
Free tools
Uptime
99.99%
No guarantee
No guarantee
JavaScript rendering
Automatic
Requires setup
Not available
Anti-bot handling
Built-in
Manual config
Not available
Structured output
JSON/CSV ready
HTML
Limited
Proxy rotation
125M+ IPs
Buy separately
Not available
Maintenance
Managed
Your responsibility
Breaks often
Scale capacity
Unlimited
Infrastructure limits
Rate limited
Integration options
API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)
Custom code
Manual export
What makes Decodo's Crunchbase scraper different?
99.99% uptime
Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.
JavaScript rendering
Extract dynamic content without browser setup.
Smart IP rotation
125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.
Structured output
Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.
Template library
100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.
Integration ready
Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.
Format flexibility
Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.
Real-time extraction
Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.
What are the use cases for a Crunchbase scraper?
How do I build a sales prospecting list from Crunchbase?
Extract company profiles, headcount, funding status, and executive contacts from target categories or geographies. Filter by funding stage, industry, and employee count to build qualified prospect lists automatically. Enrich your CRM with fresh Crunchbase data on a scheduled basis rather than exporting manually.
How do I track startup funding rounds and investor activity?
Scrape funding round data across categories to monitor which startups are raising, who is investing, and at what valuations. Track lead investors across multiple rounds to map investment patterns and identify active VC firms in your target sector.
How do I research competitors and the market landscape?
Build a comprehensive view of your competitive landscape by extracting all companies in a category – their founding dates, headcount trends, funding history, and key executives. Track headcount changes over time as a proxy for company growth or contraction.
How do I collect Crunchbase data for AI and machine learning models?
Crunchbase's structured company data is widely used for training B2B classification models, funding prediction systems, and market mapping tools. Extract large volumes of company profiles, funding sequences, and investor networks at scale via the Web Scraping API for AI pipeline ingestion.
How do I find executive and leadership data from Crunchbase?
Extract founder names, C-suite titles, profiles, and board member information from company pages at scale. Build enriched contact databases for outbound sales, executive search, or investor relations workflows. For professional profile data beyond Crunchbase, the ZoomInfo scraper covers additional B2B data sources using the same API credentials.
How do you integrate the Crunchbase scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?
How do you get started with the Crunchbase scraper?
Can I extract Crunchbase data without writing code?
Yes, and it only takes a few clicks! Create your Decodo account, activate your free plan, or grab a subscription that best matches your data needs, and open our Web Scraping API. Depending on the target, you can also select a pre-made scraping template, paste in your target URL, and hit the Send Request button.
Results are ready to download immediately in your preferred format, no coding, no setup, no browser extensions needed. It's a solid option if you want data fast without touching a single line of code.
How do I connect the Crunchbase scraper to my data pipeline via API?
Grab your API key, send a POST request with your target Crunchbase URLs, and you'll get structured JSON back – ready to plug into your CRM, data warehouse, or any other tool in your pipeline. If you run into anything during setup, our 24/7 tech support team is on hand, and there's extensive documentation with code examples to help you get going.
Is there a free trial for the Crunchbase scraper?
Decodo's free plan includes up to 2,000 requests – enough to explore the full feature set of the Web Scraping API before committing.
How is the Crunchbase scraper priced?
Decodo's Crunchbase scraper is part of the Web Scraping API and runs on a pay-per-successful-result model – so you only pay when you actually get usable data back. Failed or retried requests don't eat into your quota.
You can pick a subscription that matches your volume and scale up as needed. For sites with lighter anti-bot measures, regular proxies work fine. For tougher targets like Crunchbase, just switch to the premium proxy pool and turn on JavaScript rendering.
What does Web Scraping API cost?
Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.
Plan prices
+VAT / Billed monthly
Rate limit
All prices shown are per 1K req.
$0
$0.50
2K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
1K req.
$1.50
667 req.
10 req/s
$19
$0.50
38K req.
$0.75
25K req.
$1.00
19K req.
$1.50
12K req.
10 req/s
$49
$0.30
163K req.
$0.65
75K req.
$0.90
54K req.
$1.25
39K req.
25 req/s
$99
$0.14
707K req.
$0.60
165K req.
$0.85
116K req.
$1.20
82K req.
50 req/s
Need more?
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Plan price
$0
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
2K req.
$0.50
1K req.
$0.75
1K req.
$1.00
667 req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$19
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
38K req.
$0.50
25K req.
$0.75
19K req.
$1.00
12K req.
$1.50
Rate limit
10 req/s
Plan price
$49
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
163K req.
$0.30
75K req.
$0.65
54K req.
$0.90
39K req.
$1.25
Rate limit
25 req/s
Plan price
$99
+VAT / Billed monthly
Request type
Price per 1k req.
707K req.
$0.14
165K req.
$0.60
116K req.
$0.85
82K req.
$1.20
Rate limit
50 req/s
Need more?
Request type
Price per 1k req.
Custom
Custom
Custom
Custom
Rate limit
Custom
For low-security sites and simple access
For accessing guarded or sensitive pages
With each plan, you access:
99.99% success rate
Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG
MCP server
JavaScript rendering
AI integrations
100+ pre-built templates
Supports search, pagination, and filtering
LLM-ready markdown format
24/7 tech support
14-day money-back
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What do customers say about Decodo?
We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.
Attentive service
The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.
N
Novabeyond
Easy to get things done
Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.
R
RoiDynamic
A key to our work
Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.
C
Cybereg
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value 2025
Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.
What else should I know about scraping B2B and company data?
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Web Scraping at Scale Explained
How to Scrape ZoomInfo: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide
ZoomInfo is a goldmine for B2B teams – over 100M company profiles and 260M contacts, all in one place. But getting that data isn’t easy. With strict defenses like CAPTCHAs, browser fingerprinting, and aggressive IP bans, most scrapers fail after just a few requests. That’s where this guide comes in. We’ll show you how to bypass ZoomInfo’s countermeasures and extract clean, actionable data at scale.
AI Web Scraping With Python: A Comprehensive Guide
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Complete Guide for Building n8n Web Scraping Automations
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How Can Businesses Benefit from Alternative Data Collection?
Data is the new oil, which helps drive businesses and make better-informed decisions. For a long time, companies relied on traditional data (usually gathered internally or from official sources) to predict overall market trends, analyze competitors, and understand customer behavior.
However, alternative data has become the new cool, which can aid almost any business, investors, financial institutions, or just simple people like you and me. And with proper proxies, gathering such data is a piece of cake.
James Keenan
Last updated: Apr 27, 2022
10 min read
Frequently asked questions
Is the Crunchbase API still free?
No. Crunchbase discontinued its free Basic API tier, and access now requires an enterprise subscription. A Crunchbase scraper is the most practical alternative for teams that need company, funding, and investor data programmatically without an enterprise contract.
How much does the Crunchbase API cost?
Crunchbase's API is available through enterprise plans only, with pricing available on request and starting at a significant monthly minimum. Decodo's scraper is priced per successful request with no minimum commitment. You can get started with a free plan with up to 2K requests, no credit card required.
Is scraping Crunchbase legal?
Crunchbase's terms of service restrict automated data collection. Decodo's scraper accesses only publicly visible company data, the same information accessible to any browser user, using high-quality IPs across 195+ locations. Users are responsible for ensuring their use case complies with Crunchbase's terms and applicable laws. See Decodo's guide on web scraping legality for a broader overview. And when in doubt, consult a legal professional about your specific data collection use case.
What is the difference between the Crunchbase API and a scraper?
The Crunchbase API is an official, contracted data access method for institutional customers, with structured endpoints and rate limits set by Crunchbase. A scraper extracts the same publicly visible data from the website directly, without requiring API credentials or an enterprise contract. Scrapers are more flexible on data scope but require IP rotation and JavaScript rendering to operate reliably at scale.
How do I get Crunchbase executive and CEO data?
Target company profile pages directly – each page includes the current leadership team with names and titles. For large-scale executive data collection, batch company URLs and schedule recurring extractions via webhook automation to keep data current as leadership changes.
How do I export Crunchbase data to a spreadsheet or CRM?
Configure CSV output in the API request or download results directly from the no-code template interface. For CRM delivery, configure webhook delivery to your endpoint or use n8n and OpenClaw integrations for automated data pipelines.
Does Decodo offer other B2B data scrapers?
Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from any publicly accessible website, including ZoomInfo, and other B2B intelligence platforms. Each target uses the same API credentials and pricing model.
Start Extracting Crunchbase Data Today
All the company profiles, funding rounds, and investor networks you need, zero complicated workflows.
14-day money-back option