Extract Company, Funding & Investor Data with Crunchbase Scraper

A Crunchbase scraper* pulls company profiles, funding rounds, investor details, executive data, and headcount, all without an enterprise API contract. Decodo turns that into structured B2B intelligence, backed by 125M+ IPs, 195+ locations, and 99.99% uptime.

* This scraper is now a part of Web Scraping API.

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14-day money-back option

99.99%

uptime

Real-time

data

125M+

ethically-sourced IPs

200

requests per second

Free

starter plan

Trusted by:

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What is a Crunchbase scraper?

Padlock

Does Crunchbase have a free API?

Crunchbase does have an API, but it's not free. Access is gated behind an enterprise contract, and pricing starts at a high monthly cost – making it out of reach for most individual developers or smaller teams.

The free tier that developers could previously use has been discontinued. So if you're looking for programmatic access to Crunchbase data today, the official API isn't really a practical option unless you're at an enterprise level.

That's where a Crunchbase scraper comes in. It gives you access to the same publicly visible data – company profiles, funding rounds, investor information, and headcount without needing API credentials, an enterprise agreement, or per-seat licensing. You get the data you need, on your own terms.

Send a request, Process data, Receive results

How does a Crunchbase scraper work?

Getting started with Decodo's Crunchbase scraper is straightforward – no custom infrastructure or complex configuration required. The scraper handles everything from JavaScript rendering to anti-bot bypassing automatically, so you can go from request to clean, structured data in just a few steps:

  1. Send a request. Submit company URLs, search queries, or category pages through the API or no-code templates.
  2. Process data. The scraper renders JavaScript, resolves pagination, extracts all visible fields, and structures the output.
  3. Receive results. Get clean data in your preferred format (HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, Markdown) via API or webhook.
Data extraction

What data can you extract from Crunchbase?

Decodo's Web Scraping API covers the full range of data visible on Crunchbase company profiles. Here's what you can pull:

  • Company name, description, founding date, and operating status
  • Funding round history, including amount raised, round type, and date
  • Lead investors and all participating investors per round
  • Executive and founder names, titles, and LinkedIn profiles
  • Employee headcount and headcount growth trends
  • Industry categories and technology classifications
  • Website, social media links, and contact information
  • Acquisitions, IPO data, and exit information
  • Similar and related companies

Why use Decodo's scraper instead of the Crunchbase API?

Feature

Decodo

Manual scraping

Free tools

Uptime

99.99%

No guarantee

No guarantee

JavaScript rendering

Automatic

Requires setup

Not available

Anti-bot handling

Built-in

Manual config

Not available

Structured output

JSON/CSV ready

HTML

Limited

Proxy rotation

125M+ IPs

Buy separately

Not available

Maintenance

Managed

Your responsibility

Breaks often

Scale capacity

Unlimited

Infrastructure limits

Rate limited

Integration options

API, webhooks, AI integrations (OpenClaw, LangChain, n8n)

Custom code

Manual export

What makes Decodo's Crunchbase scraper different?

99.99% uptime

Enterprise reliability with continuous monitoring.

JavaScript rendering

Extract dynamic content without browser setup.

Smart IP rotation

125M+ IPs across 195+ locations under the scraper’s hood.

Structured output

Pre-parsed JSON with normalized field names.

Template library

100+ pre-built extraction templates for faster data collection.

Integration ready

Works with n8n, LangChain, OpenClaw, and MCP-compatible tools.

Format flexibility

Export data in JSON, CSV, XHR, PNG, and Markdown.

Real-time extraction

Live accreditation status and reviews on every request.

What are the use cases for a Crunchbase scraper?

How do I build a sales prospecting list from Crunchbase?

Profiles

Extract company profiles, headcount, funding status, and executive contacts from target categories or geographies. Filter by funding stage, industry, and employee count to build qualified prospect lists automatically. Enrich your CRM with fresh Crunchbase data on a scheduled basis rather than exporting manually.

How do I track startup funding rounds and investor activity?

Profiles

Scrape funding round data across categories to monitor which startups are raising, who is investing, and at what valuations. Track lead investors across multiple rounds to map investment patterns and identify active VC firms in your target sector.

How do I research competitors and the market landscape?

Profiles

Build a comprehensive view of your competitive landscape by extracting all companies in a category – their founding dates, headcount trends, funding history, and key executives. Track headcount changes over time as a proxy for company growth or contraction.

How do I collect Crunchbase data for AI and machine learning models?

Profiles

Crunchbase's structured company data is widely used for training B2B classification models, funding prediction systems, and market mapping tools. Extract large volumes of company profiles, funding sequences, and investor networks at scale via the Web Scraping API for AI pipeline ingestion.

How do I find executive and leadership data from Crunchbase?

Profiles

Extract founder names, C-suite titles, profiles, and board member information from company pages at scale. Build enriched contact databases for outbound sales, executive search, or investor relations workflows. For professional profile data beyond Crunchbase, the ZoomInfo scraper covers additional B2B data sources using the same API credentials.

How do you integrate the Crunchbase scraper with Python, Node.js, or cURL?

Target template

Proxy pool

8 countries
193 countries

Parameters

Premium proxy pool only
curl --request 'POST' \
    --url 'https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v1/tasks' \
    --header 'Accept: application/json' \
    --header 'Authorization: Basic xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' \
    --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    --data '{
      "target": "universal",
      "url": "https://ip.decodo.com",
      "proxy_pool": "premium",
      "headless": "html",
      "locale": "en-us"
    }'

How do you get started with the Crunchbase scraper?

Can I extract Crunchbase data without writing code?

Data extraction without code

Yes, and it only takes a few clicks! Create your Decodo account, activate your free plan, or grab a subscription that best matches your data needs, and open our Web Scraping API. Depending on the target, you can also select a pre-made scraping template, paste in your target URL, and hit the Send Request button.

Results are ready to download immediately in your preferred format, no coding, no setup, no browser extensions needed. It's a solid option if you want data fast without touching a single line of code.

How do I connect the Crunchbase scraper to my data pipeline via API?

Data extraction without code

Grab your API key, send a POST request with your target Crunchbase URLs, and you'll get structured JSON back – ready to plug into your CRM, data warehouse, or any other tool in your pipeline. If you run into anything during setup, our 24/7 tech support team is on hand, and there's extensive documentation with code examples to help you get going.

Is there a free trial for the Crunchbase scraper?

Data extraction without code

Decodo's free plan includes up to 2,000 requests – enough to explore the full feature set of the Web Scraping API before committing.

How is the Crunchbase scraper priced?

Crunchbase scraper pricing

Decodo's Crunchbase scraper is part of the Web Scraping API and runs on a pay-per-successful-result model – so you only pay when you actually get usable data back. Failed or retried requests don't eat into your quota.

You can pick a subscription that matches your volume and scale up as needed. For sites with lighter anti-bot measures, regular proxies work fine. For tougher targets like Crunchbase, just switch to the premium proxy pool and turn on JavaScript rendering.

What does Web Scraping API cost?

Choose a plan based on your scraping volume. All plans include the same powerful features – you only pay for what you use. Start with the free plan to test before committing.

Plan price

$0

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

2K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

1K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

1K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

667 req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Start for free

Plan price

$19

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

38K req.

$0.50

Standard proxies + JS

25K req.

$0.75

Premium Proxies

19K req.

$1.00

Premium proxies + JS

12K req.

$1.50

Rate limit

10 req/s

Buy now

Plan price

$49

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

163K req.

$0.30

Standard proxies + JS

75K req.

$0.65

Premium Proxies

54K req.

$0.90

Premium proxies + JS

39K req.

$1.25

Rate limit

25 req/s

Buy now
Most popular

Plan price

$99

+VAT / Billed monthly

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

707K req.

$0.14

Standard proxies + JS

165K req.

$0.60

Premium Proxies

116K req.

$0.85

Premium proxies + JS

82K req.

$1.20

Rate limit

50 req/s

Buy now

Need more?

Request type

Price per 1k req.

Standard proxies

Custom

Standard proxies + JS

Custom

Premium Proxies

Custom

Premium proxies + JS

Custom

Rate limit

Custom

Contact sales
Standard proxies

For low-security sites and simple access

Premium proxies

For accessing guarded or sensitive pages

Test our scraping API

With each plan, you access:

99.99% success rate

Results in HTML, JSON, CSV, XHR or PNG

MCP server

JavaScript rendering

AI integrations

100+ pre-built templates

Supports search, pagination, and filtering

LLM-ready markdown format

24/7 tech support

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What do customers say about Decodo?

We're proud to support a thriving community of 135K+ users and the industry’s best.

Attentive service

The professional expertise of the Decodo solution has significantly boosted our business growth while enhancing overall efficiency and effectiveness.

N

Novabeyond

Easy to get things done

Decodo provides great service with a simple setup and friendly support team.

R

RoiDynamic

A key to our work

Decodo enables us to develop and test applications in varied environments while supporting precise data collection for research and audience profiling.

C

Cybereg

Decodo-best-usability-award-2025-by-G2

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

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Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Decodo-best-value-by-Proxyway-2025-award

Best Value 2025

Recognized for the 5th year in a row for top-tier proxy and scraping solutions.

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Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

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Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

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PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

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Last updated: May 15, 2026

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Frequently asked questions

Is the Crunchbase API still free?

No. Crunchbase discontinued its free Basic API tier, and access now requires an enterprise subscription. A Crunchbase scraper is the most practical alternative for teams that need company, funding, and investor data programmatically without an enterprise contract.

How much does the Crunchbase API cost?

Crunchbase's API is available through enterprise plans only, with pricing available on request and starting at a significant monthly minimum. Decodo's scraper is priced per successful request with no minimum commitment. You can get started with a free plan with up to 2K requests, no credit card required.

Is scraping Crunchbase legal?

Crunchbase's terms of service restrict automated data collection. Decodo's scraper accesses only publicly visible company data, the same information accessible to any browser user, using high-quality IPs across 195+ locations. Users are responsible for ensuring their use case complies with Crunchbase's terms and applicable laws. See Decodo's guide on web scraping legality for a broader overview. And when in doubt, consult a legal professional about your specific data collection use case.

What is the difference between the Crunchbase API and a scraper?

The Crunchbase API is an official, contracted data access method for institutional customers, with structured endpoints and rate limits set by Crunchbase. A scraper extracts the same publicly visible data from the website directly, without requiring API credentials or an enterprise contract. Scrapers are more flexible on data scope but require IP rotation and JavaScript rendering to operate reliably at scale.

How do I get Crunchbase executive and CEO data?

Target company profile pages directly – each page includes the current leadership team with names and titles. For large-scale executive data collection, batch company URLs and schedule recurring extractions via webhook automation to keep data current as leadership changes.

How do I export Crunchbase data to a spreadsheet or CRM?

Configure CSV output in the API request or download results directly from the no-code template interface. For CRM delivery, configure webhook delivery to your endpoint or use n8n and OpenClaw integrations for automated data pipelines.

Does Decodo offer other B2B data scrapers?

Decodo's Web Scraping API supports extraction from any publicly accessible website, including ZoomInfo, and other B2B intelligence platforms. Each target uses the same API credentials and pricing model.

Start Extracting Crunchbase Data Today

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