How to Scrape Hidden APIs (With a Worked Example)

Working with request parameters and pagination

To collect more data, you need to understand which parts of that request change as you interact with the website. Most endpoints handle paging in 1 of 3 ways:

Page numbers

Increment a page parameter until the response is empty or the API tells you there are no more results. This is what dev.to uses, and it's the most common style:

?page = 3

Offset and limit

Ask for records starting at a given index, like offset=40&limit=20, then advance the offset each round:

?offset = 0 & limit = 20 ?offset = 20 & limit = 20 ?offset = 40 & limit = 20

Here, limit controls how many records are returned and offset controls where the next batch starts.

Cursor or token

Instead of calculating the next page yourself, the response provides a cursor or token that you send with the next request. A response might look something like:

{ "results" : [ . . . ] , "next_cursor" : "eyJpZCI6MTIzNH0=" , "has_next" : true }

Your scraper then keeps using next_cursor until the API returns no cursor or signals something like has_next: false.

Whichever style you encounter, follow the behavior of the website rather than inventing your own pagination scheme. For more pagination patterns and implementation examples, see how to handle web scraping pagination.

In our dev.to example, the query string contains two parameters:

?page = 3 & type_of = discover

The easiest way to identify what each parameter does is to watch how the request changes as the site loads more data:

?page = 3 & type_of = discover ?page = 4 & type_of = discover ?page = 5 & type_of = discover

In this case, type_of stays the same, while page increases. That tells us dev.to is using page-based pagination for this request.

We can reproduce that behavior with a loop:

import requests url = "https://dev.to/stories/feed/" for page in range ( 3 , 7 ) : response = requests . get ( url , params = { "page" : page , "type_of" : "discover" , } , headers = { "Accept" : "application/json" } , timeout = 15 , ) response . raise_for_status ( ) data = response . json ( ) for article in data : print ( article . get ( "title" ) )

Here, we request pages 3 through 6 by changing only the page parameter. Each request returns the next batch of articles while the rest of the endpoint stays the same.

Handling authentication, headers, and GraphQL endpoints

Some hidden APIs work with a simple GET request while others expect specific headers, cookies, or authentication details before they’ll return the same data you saw in the browser.

For example, our dev.to feed answered a request with 1 header, but plenty of endpoints won't. When a request works in your browser but fails from your script, the difference is almost always in the headers you didn't copy.

These are some common headers worth checking

User-Agent – identifies the client. A missing one, or an obvious default like python-requests/2.31.0 , is the easiest possible flag to raise.

– identifies the client. A missing one, or an obvious default like , is the easiest possible flag to raise. Accept – states what you want back, usually application/json . Some endpoints serve HTML unless you ask for JSON explicitly.

– states what you want back, usually . Some endpoints serve HTML unless you ask for JSON explicitly. Referer – some endpoints only answer when the request looks like it came from the site's own page.

– some endpoints only answer when the request looks like it came from the site's own page. Custom X- headers – things like X-API-Key , X-Requested-With , or a CSRF token. These are app-specific, and you'll only find them by reading the captured request.

You usually don’t need every header the browser sends. Keep the ones required for the request to work.

Token and cookie authentication

Some endpoints only return data when the browser includes authentication information so it can know who’s making the request.

You might see a bearer token:

Authorization : Bearer < token >

Or you might encounter a session cookie:

Cookie : session_id = < value >

These values can expire, and that is the single most common reason a script that worked yesterday may return an error like 401 or 403 on a future run.

When authentication is required, reproduce the legitimate request the browser already makes. Don’t try to forge signatures or bypass access controls.

GraphQL endpoints

GraphQL requests work a little differently compared to REST endpoints. Instead of many endpoints with readable query strings, GraphQL often exposes a single endpoint – /graphql and a POST body that describes exactly what the frontend wants:

{ "operationName" : "FeedQuery" , "variables" : { "first" : 20 , "after" : "cursor_abc123" } , "query" : "query FeedQuery($first: Int, $after: String) { ... }" }

Once you understand the request, you can often change values inside variables, such as the page number, search term, or filter, while keeping the rest of the query unchanged.

In DevTools, the body is under the Payload tab rather than Query String Parameters. GraphQL responses are also nested under a data key, so your extraction path is a level or 2 deeper than with a flat REST array.

To learn more about reproducing requests with headers and payloads, see scraping with cURL and how to send JSON with cURL.

Turning a captured request into code

Sometimes, you don’t have to rebuild a captured request by hand. DevTools can do most of the work for you. To do this, right-click the request in the Network tab and open the Copy submenu:

Copy URL – just the endpoint and its query string

– just the endpoint and its query string Copy as cURL – the complete request, headers and body included

– the complete request, headers and body included Copy as fetch – the same thing as JavaScript, ready to paste into Node.js or the console

In our case, right-click and select Copy → Copy as cURL. This captures the request URL, method, headers, and body in a format you can run directly from a terminal. You can also choose Copy as fetch if you’re working in JavaScript.

The cURL request looks like this:

curl 'https://dev.to/stories/feed/?page=3&type_of=discover' \ - H 'accept: application/json'

Run the command first to confirm that the request works outside the browser: