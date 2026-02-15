How to Scrape Glassdoor: Tools, Methods, and Tips

TL;DR

Skip the browser entirely. The Glassdoor BFF API returns structured JSON that curl_cffi can fetch with browser-grade TLS fingerprinting – no HTML parsing, no login overlays.

curl_cffi with chrome136 fingerprinting passes Cloudflare where Requests and Playwright fail.

with fingerprinting passes Cloudflare where Requests and Playwright fail. Sticky proxies for session bootstrap, rotating proxies for data collection.

4 scrapers covering reviews, jobs, interviews, and company profiles with structured JSON output.

CSV and JSON export with deduplication and error handling built in.

Why scrape Glassdoor? Use cases for scraped data

Glassdoor is one of the richest public sources of employer data on the internet. At scale, Glassdoor data supports 3 categories of analysis.

Market research and competitive intelligence

Employer brand tracking . Compare how employees rate your company vs. competitors across culture, compensation, and work-life balance. Track these ratings quarterly to identify trends before they appear in hiring metrics.

. Compare how employees rate your company vs. competitors across culture, compensation, and work-life balance. Track these ratings quarterly to identify trends before they appear in hiring metrics. Compensation benchmarking . Job listings include salary estimates by role and location. Cross-reference with web scraping job postings from other platforms for more complete market data.

. Job listings include salary estimates by role and location. Cross-reference with from other platforms for more complete market data. Employee sentiment by sector . Aggregate review ratings across an entire industry (for example, all SaaS companies with 500-2000 employees) to identify whether sentiment is company-specific or sector-wide.

. Aggregate review ratings across an entire industry (for example, all SaaS companies with 500-2000 employees) to identify whether sentiment is company-specific or sector-wide. Competitive intelligence dashboards. Load scraped data into business intelligence tools to track competitor employer brands over time.

These data points are available on every company profile, so scaling the analysis across dozens of competitors takes minutes, not weeks.

Recruitment and HR analytics

Candidate expectations . Interview experience data shows what candidates expect: difficulty level, process length, and the questions they'll be asked. Use this data to calibrate your own hiring process.

. Interview experience data shows what candidates expect: difficulty level, process length, and the questions they'll be asked. Use this data to calibrate your own hiring process. Employer brand monitoring . Track your own company's Glassdoor reviews in real time. A spike in negative reviews can signal internal problems before leadership notices them.

. Track your own company's Glassdoor reviews in real time. A spike in negative reviews can signal internal problems before leadership notices them. Red flag detection . Look for high turnover signals: frequent reviews from "Former Employee" accounts, or declining CEO approval ratings. These patterns can indicate cultural problems at competitors.

. Look for high turnover signals: frequent reviews from "Former Employee" accounts, or declining CEO approval ratings. These patterns can indicate cultural problems at competitors. Talent acquisition strategy. Interview data shows how candidates found each company (online application, recruiter, employee referral), showing which sourcing channels result in hires.

Together, these signals give HR teams a real-time view of how candidates perceive the hiring experience.

Investment research and due diligence

Employee sentiment as a leading indicator . Declining Glassdoor ratings can precede public performance issues by months. If a portfolio company's CEO approval drops from 85% to 60%, it needs closer examination.

. Declining Glassdoor ratings can precede public performance issues by months. If a portfolio company's CEO approval drops from 85% to 60%, it needs closer examination. Hiring velocity . Job listing volume is an indicator of growth. A company posting 200 engineering roles is in a different phase than one posting 10.

. Job listing volume is an indicator of growth. A company posting 200 engineering roles is in a different phase than one posting 10. CEO approval and management sentiment . The CEO approval percentage and business outlook data from company profiles show internal confidence levels.

. The CEO approval percentage and business outlook data from company profiles show internal confidence levels. Culture due diligence. Before an acquisition, scrape the target company's reviews to identify culture issues that won't appear in financial statements. Combine with data from other employer review platforms for a more complete picture of the talent market.

Glassdoor data adds a layer of employee-level insight that financial filings and press releases don't capture.

Example use case: A venture capital firm tracking a portfolio company's Glassdoor reviews over time. Analysts can use review frequency, rating trends, and sentiment keywords to detect early signs of culture deterioration or management changes.

Prerequisites and environment setup

You need Python 3.9+, the curl_cffi library, and a residential proxy account.

Python environment

Create a virtual environment and install the only dependency:

python - m venv glassdoor - env source glassdoor - env / bin / activate pip install curl_cffi

python - m venv glassdoor - env source glassdoor - env / bin / activate pip install curl_cffi

Why curl_cffi instead of Requests or httpx? Regular HTTP libraries send generic TLS fingerprints that Cloudflare flags as non-browser traffic. The Python binding curl_cffi impersonates specific browser versions at the TLS level. Because curl_cffi matches the exact cipher suites, extensions, and HTTP/2 settings of a real Chrome browser, it bypasses Cloudflare at the TLS level.

You don't need an actual browser, and you don't need a headless browser like Playwright or Puppeteer.

Test the scraper first

If you want results before the detailed walkthrough, this is the fastest way:

Install the only dependency with: pip install curl_cffi Download any scraper (for example, reviews) from the Full Source Code section or download all files Run it using the command: python glassdoor_reviews.py --company Amazon --pages 2 --format json

The scraper handles session bootstrap, Cloudflare bypass, pagination, and data export automatically. The scraper saves the output file to your current directory, named after the company: Amazon_reviews.json (or .csv). Use --output custom_name to override the default filename. Running the same command again overwrites the previous file.

This command runs without proxies – enough for a 2-page test. Without proxies, Glassdoor rate-limits (429) on most requests from the same IP. The scraper retries automatically, but collection is slow. To scale up, add your Decodo proxy credentials:

python glassdoor_reviews . py - - company Amazon - - pages 10 - - format json - - proxy - user YOUR_USER - - proxy - pass YOUR_PASS

python glassdoor_reviews . py - - company Amazon - - pages 10 - - format json - - proxy - user YOUR_USER - - proxy - pass YOUR_PASS

The rest of this guide explains how each part works: BFF (Backend for Frontend) API discovery, TLS fingerprinting, proxy strategy, anti-bot bypass, and data quality issues. The code snippets throughout are for explanation – they highlight key decisions and patterns. You don't need to assemble them. The complete working scrapers are available as single-file downloads in the Full scraper source code section below.

Proxy setup

Without proxies, Glassdoor returns 429 rate-limit responses on most requests. The scraper retries, but it's slow. Residential proxies are essential. Cloudflare identifies and blocks datacenter IPs almost immediately.