How to Scrape Glassdoor: Tools, Methods, and Tips
Every Glassdoor scraping tutorial that uses Selenium or Playwright fails for the same reason: Cloudflare anti-bot protection fingerprints the TLS connection and blocks non-browser traffic. Glassdoor has internal API endpoints that return the same structured JSON that the frontend uses, without rendering a page. Because these endpoints accept standard HTTP calls, you can bypass Cloudflare by calling them with Python and curl_cffi for browser-grade TLS fingerprinting, plus Decodo residential proxies for IP rotation. This guide covers 4 complete scrapers for reviews, jobs, interviews, and company profiles.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Last updated: Apr 13, 2026
15 min read
TL;DR
Skip the browser entirely. The Glassdoor BFF API returns structured JSON that curl_cffi can fetch with browser-grade TLS fingerprinting – no HTML parsing, no login overlays.
- curl_cffi with chrome136 fingerprinting passes Cloudflare where Requests and Playwright fail.
- Sticky proxies for session bootstrap, rotating proxies for data collection.
- 4 scrapers covering reviews, jobs, interviews, and company profiles with structured JSON output.
- CSV and JSON export with deduplication and error handling built in.
Why scrape Glassdoor? Use cases for scraped data
Glassdoor is one of the richest public sources of employer data on the internet. At scale, Glassdoor data supports 3 categories of analysis.
Market research and competitive intelligence
- Employer brand tracking. Compare how employees rate your company vs. competitors across culture, compensation, and work-life balance. Track these ratings quarterly to identify trends before they appear in hiring metrics.
- Compensation benchmarking. Job listings include salary estimates by role and location. Cross-reference with web scraping job postings from other platforms for more complete market data.
- Employee sentiment by sector. Aggregate review ratings across an entire industry (for example, all SaaS companies with 500-2000 employees) to identify whether sentiment is company-specific or sector-wide.
- Competitive intelligence dashboards. Load scraped data into business intelligence tools to track competitor employer brands over time.
These data points are available on every company profile, so scaling the analysis across dozens of competitors takes minutes, not weeks.
Recruitment and HR analytics
- Candidate expectations. Interview experience data shows what candidates expect: difficulty level, process length, and the questions they'll be asked. Use this data to calibrate your own hiring process.
- Employer brand monitoring. Track your own company's Glassdoor reviews in real time. A spike in negative reviews can signal internal problems before leadership notices them.
- Red flag detection. Look for high turnover signals: frequent reviews from "Former Employee" accounts, or declining CEO approval ratings. These patterns can indicate cultural problems at competitors.
- Talent acquisition strategy. Interview data shows how candidates found each company (online application, recruiter, employee referral), showing which sourcing channels result in hires.
Together, these signals give HR teams a real-time view of how candidates perceive the hiring experience.
Investment research and due diligence
- Employee sentiment as a leading indicator. Declining Glassdoor ratings can precede public performance issues by months. If a portfolio company's CEO approval drops from 85% to 60%, it needs closer examination.
- Hiring velocity. Job listing volume is an indicator of growth. A company posting 200 engineering roles is in a different phase than one posting 10.
- CEO approval and management sentiment. The CEO approval percentage and business outlook data from company profiles show internal confidence levels.
- Culture due diligence. Before an acquisition, scrape the target company's reviews to identify culture issues that won't appear in financial statements. Combine with data from other employer review platforms for a more complete picture of the talent market.
Glassdoor data adds a layer of employee-level insight that financial filings and press releases don't capture.
Example use case: A venture capital firm tracking a portfolio company's Glassdoor reviews over time. Analysts can use review frequency, rating trends, and sentiment keywords to detect early signs of culture deterioration or management changes.
Prerequisites and environment setup
You need Python 3.9+, the curl_cffi library, and a residential proxy account.
Python environment
Create a virtual environment and install the only dependency:
python -m venv glassdoor-envsource glassdoor-env/bin/activate # On Windows: glassdoor-env\Scripts\activatepip install curl_cffi
Why curl_cffi instead of Requests or httpx? Regular HTTP libraries send generic TLS fingerprints that Cloudflare flags as non-browser traffic. The Python binding curl_cffi impersonates specific browser versions at the TLS level. Because curl_cffi matches the exact cipher suites, extensions, and HTTP/2 settings of a real Chrome browser, it bypasses Cloudflare at the TLS level.
You don't need an actual browser, and you don't need a headless browser like Playwright or Puppeteer.
Test the scraper first
If you want results before the detailed walkthrough, this is the fastest way:
- Install the only dependency with: pip install curl_cffi
- Download any scraper (for example, reviews) from the Full Source Code section or download all files
- Run it using the command: python glassdoor_reviews.py --company Amazon --pages 2 --format json
The scraper handles session bootstrap, Cloudflare bypass, pagination, and data export automatically. The scraper saves the output file to your current directory, named after the company: Amazon_reviews.json (or .csv). Use --output custom_name to override the default filename. Running the same command again overwrites the previous file.
This command runs without proxies – enough for a 2-page test. Without proxies, Glassdoor rate-limits (429) on most requests from the same IP. The scraper retries automatically, but collection is slow. To scale up, add your Decodo proxy credentials:
python glassdoor_reviews.py --company Amazon --pages 10 --format json --proxy-user YOUR_USER --proxy-pass YOUR_PASS
The rest of this guide explains how each part works: BFF (Backend for Frontend) API discovery, TLS fingerprinting, proxy strategy, anti-bot bypass, and data quality issues. The code snippets throughout are for explanation – they highlight key decisions and patterns. You don't need to assemble them. The complete working scrapers are available as single-file downloads in the Full scraper source code section below.
Proxy setup
Without proxies, Glassdoor returns 429 rate-limit responses on most requests. The scraper retries, but it's slow. Residential proxies are essential. Cloudflare identifies and blocks datacenter IPs almost immediately.
The scrapers in this guide use Decodo rotating residential proxies with 2 modes. After signing up, follow the residential proxy setup guide (3-day free trial available) to find your username and password. The username and password are the --proxy-user and --proxy-pass values used in the command-line interface examples.
- Sticky sessions (same IP for a set duration, for example 30 minutes) – used during session bootstrap when cookies need to stay tied to 1 IP
- Rotating sessions (new IP per request) – used for data collection to distribute load across IPs
The build_proxy_url function handles both modes with a single sticky flag:
def build_proxy_url(proxy_user, proxy_pass, sticky=False, country="us", session_id="gd1"):"""Build a Decodo residential proxy URL."""if not proxy_user or not proxy_pass:return Nonebase = f"user-{proxy_user}-country-{country}"if sticky:base += f"-session-{session_id}-sessionduration-30"return f"http://{base}:{proxy_pass}@gate.decodo.com:7000"
The country parameter routes your requests through an IP in that region. Scraping glassdoor.co.uk with a US IP may return unexpected results because Glassdoor serves different content per region.
Project structure
Each scraper is a standalone file with all dependencies inlined – no shared modules, no imports between files. Download any single scraper and run it independently:
glassdoor-scraper/├── glassdoor_reviews.py # Reviews scraper├── glassdoor_jobs.py # Job listings scraper├── glassdoor_interviews.py # Interview scraper├── glassdoor_company.py # Company profile scraper├── sample_companies.csv # Batch input (optional)└── sample_jobs.csv # Batch job searches (optional)
How Glassdoor URLs and employer IDs work
Every API call requires a numeric employer ID.
Extract employer IDs from Glassdoor URLs
Every Glassdoor company page embeds a numeric employer ID in the URL (the E[ID] or EI_IE[ID] suffix). You need this ID for all API calls. For example, Amazon is 6036:
The ID appears in every Glassdoor URL type:
/Reviews/Amazon-Reviews-E6036.htm/Interview/Amazon-Interview-Questions-E6036.htm/Jobs/Amazon-Jobs-E6036.htm
You don't need to parse these URLs manually because the typeahead API resolves company names to IDs programmatically.
Find company IDs
Glassdoor provides a typeahead/autocomplete endpoint that resolves company names to IDs:
def lookup_employer(session, base_url, company):"""Resolve a company name to (employer_id, employer_name) via typeahead API."""url = (f"{base_url}/searchsuggest/typeahead"f"?numSuggestions=8&source=GD_V2&version=NEW"f"&rf=full&fallback=token&input={company}")resp = session.get(url)data = resp.json()for item in data:cat = item.get("category", "").lower()if cat in ("company", "employer", "employers"):emp_id = item.get("employerId") or item.get("id")emp_name = item.get("suggestion") or companyif emp_id:return int(emp_id), emp_nameraise ValueError(f"No employer found for '{company}'.")
The autocomplete dropdown shows employer matches with category labels:
The typeahead endpoint is the same endpoint behind the autocomplete suggestions in the Glassdoor search bar. It returns structured JSON with employer IDs, names, and categories, so no HTML parsing is needed.
If the company name is ambiguous (for example, "Apple" matches both Apple Inc. and Apple Hospitality REIT), the scraper picks the first employer match. To target a specific company, pass --employer-id 6036 with the numeric ID from the Glassdoor URL.
Glassdoor internal API endpoints
The approach in this guide is different from all other Glassdoor scraping tutorials. Other tutorials scrape dynamic content by rendering pages and parsing HTML with Beautiful Soup. The scrapers here call the same API endpoints that the Glassdoor React frontend uses.
Open your browser DevTools (F12), go to a Glassdoor reviews page, and watch the Network tab. You'll see POST requests to URLs like the following:
The BFF endpoints follow a consistent naming pattern:
/bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-reviews/bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-interviews/bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-data/bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-ratings/job-search-next/bff/jobSearchResultsQuery
The Preview tab shows the structured JSON that comes back from each endpoint:
These BFF endpoints accept JSON payloads and return structured JSON responses:
- Structured data. No need to parse nested HTML elements or maintain CSS selectors that break when Glassdoor updates the frontend.
- Complete data. The API response includes fields that may not be visible on the rendered page.
- Faster execution. No browser rendering overhead. Each request takes milliseconds, not seconds.
- More stable selectors. Glassdoor changes API contracts less frequently than frontend markup.
Bypass Cloudflare: TLS fingerprint impersonation
Cloudflare checks the TLS fingerprint of every incoming connection and rejects anything that doesn't match a known browser.
Why standard HTTP libraries fail
When you make a request with Requests or httpx, your TLS ClientHello message doesn't match a real browser's. Cloudflare checks the following:
- Cipher suites and their ordering
- TLS extensions and their ordering
- ALPN (Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation) protocols (HTTP/2 support)
- Supported groups (elliptic curves)
- Signature algorithms
A mismatch on any of these results in a 403, a Cloudflare error 1010, or a JavaScript challenge page.
curl_cffi: browser-grade TLS without a browser
curl_cffi supports multiple browser impersonation versions, but not every version works. Cloudflare maintains a whitelist of known-good fingerprints:
# Testing against the Glassdoor Cloudflare (2026) showed:# chrome131 -> 403 BLOCKED (every request)# chrome136 -> 200 OK (passes Cloudflare)# chrome142 -> 403 BLOCKED (every request)# safari -> 403 BLOCKED# firefox -> 403 BLOCKEDBROWSER_VERSION = "chrome136"
The specific version matters. Testing multiple browser fingerprints showed that only chrome136 currently passes the Glassdoor Cloudflare. The working version will change over time as Cloudflare updates its fingerprint database.
A future curl_cffi release could rename or drop the chrome136 impersonation target, so pin your curl_cffi version in requirements.txt (for example, curl_cffi==0.7.4).
If you start getting 403s on every request, change BROWSER_VERSION in the scraper file. Test a few nearby Chrome versions (for example, chrome134, chrome138, chrome140). Run with --debug to see the raw status codes. The version closest to the current stable Chrome release usually works.
Advanced fingerprint tuning
Beyond the base browser version, real Chrome has TLS behaviors that curl_cffi doesn't enable by default. Without these settings, Cloudflare can detect that the fingerprint is incomplete. Add the following settings to close the gap:
EXTRA_FP = {# Static extension order is a detectable fingerprint signal"tls_permute_extensions": True,# GREASE values in ClientHello - absence flags automation"tls_grease": True,# Brotli cert compression - Chrome default, suspicious without it"tls_cert_compression": "brotli",# Match Chrome's exact signature algorithm order"tls_signature_algorithms": ["ecdsa_secp256r1_sha256","rsa_pss_rsae_sha256","rsa_pkcs1_sha256","ecdsa_secp384r1_sha384","rsa_pss_rsae_sha384","rsa_pkcs1_sha384","rsa_pss_rsae_sha512","rsa_pkcs1_sha512",],}
Each setting matches a real Chrome behavior. If you skip any of these 4 settings, the fingerprint will have missing features that Cloudflare can detect.
Create the session
The session object holds the browser version, extra headers, and all fingerprint settings from the previous section:
from curl_cffi import CurlOptfrom curl_cffi import requests as curl_requestsdef create_session(proxy_url=None, debug=False):"""Create a curl_cffi session with full Chrome TLS/HTTP2 impersonation."""proxies = {"http": proxy_url, "https": proxy_url} if proxy_url else Nonesession = curl_requests.Session(impersonate=BROWSER_VERSION,proxies=proxies,extra_fp=EXTRA_FP,# Auto-generate matching browser headersdefault_headers=True,timeout=30,debug=debug,curl_options={CurlOpt.TCP_FASTOPEN: 1,CurlOpt.TCP_KEEPALIVE: 1,CurlOpt.TCP_KEEPIDLE: 60,CurlOpt.TCP_KEEPINTVL: 30,},)# Navigation headers for initial page loadsession.headers.update({"sec-fetch-dest": "document","sec-fetch-mode": "navigate","sec-fetch-site": "none","sec-fetch-user": "?1","upgrade-insecure-requests": "1",})return session
The default_headers=True flag tells curl_cffi to generate all browser headers automatically, ensuring they match the impersonated version.
The 3-phase scraping pattern
Every scraper follows a 3-phase pattern.
Phase 1: bootstrap with sticky proxy
The first request goes to the Glassdoor homepage to establish cookies. A sticky proxy is required because session cookies are tied to the originating IP:
# Sticky proxy keeps the same IP for cookie chainsticky_proxy = build_proxy_url(proxy_user, proxy_pass, sticky=True, country="us")session = create_session(sticky_proxy)# Load homepage to get cookiescsrf_token = bootstrap_session(session, base_url)
The bootstrap function loads the homepage, validates that session cookies were set, and extracts a CSRF (Cross-Site Request Forgery) token. Here's the core logic:
def bootstrap_session(session, base_url, max_retries=3):"""Load homepage to establish cookies. Best-effort: proceeds even if challenged."""for attempt in range(1, max_retries + 1):resp = session.get(base_url, timeout=15)if is_challenge_page(resp):if attempt < max_retries:time.sleep(5.0 * attempt + random.uniform(1, 3))continue# All attempts challenged - proceed anyway.# BFF API endpoints often work even without homepage cookies.return ""# Check for gdId cookiecookie_names = [c.name for c in session.cookies]if "gdId" not in cookie_names:log.warning("gdId cookie missing after bootstrap.")csrf_token = extract_csrf_token(resp.text)return csrf_tokenreturn ""
Some BFF endpoints optionally accept the CSRF token as gdToken in the request payload. In testing, the endpoints returned data without the CSRF token, but the scrapers include the token when available for reliability.
If the homepage returns a Cloudflare challenge (which happens sometimes), the scraper proceeds anyway. The BFF API endpoints often return data regardless of whether the homepage was blocked.
Phase 2: switch to API headers
Before making API calls, switch from browser navigation headers to XMLHttpRequest (XHR)/fetch headers. Many scrapers skip this step, which causes Cloudflare to block their requests:
def set_api_headers(session, base_url, csrf_token=""):"""Switch from navigation headers to API call headers."""session.headers.update({"accept": "*/*","content-type": "application/json","origin": base_url,"referer": f"{base_url}/","sec-fetch-dest": "empty","sec-fetch-mode": "cors", # Critical: cors passes, navigate gets blocked"sec-fetch-site": "same-origin",})session.headers.pop("sec-fetch-user", None)session.headers.pop("upgrade-insecure-requests", None)
The key takeaway: sec-fetch-mode: cors gets through Cloudflare, while sec-fetch-mode: navigate gets blocked. Real Chrome browsers use navigate for page loads and cors for JavaScript API calls. Cloudflare applies stricter protection to navigate requests and lighter protection to cors requests. The header switch matches what a real browser does when making an API call.
Phase 3: switch to rotating proxy and scrape
For data collection, switch to a rotating proxy that assigns a new IP per request. Rotating IPs distribute your requests across many addresses, avoiding per-IP rate limits:
# Switch to rotating proxy for data collectionrotating_proxy = build_proxy_url(proxy_user, proxy_pass, sticky=False, country="us")if rotating_proxy:session.proxies = {"http": rotating_proxy, "https": rotating_proxy}
Now the session is ready to make paginated API calls.
Bypass Glassdoor login popups and overlays
Glassdoor shows a login/signup overlay after a few page views. Browser-based scrapers need JavaScript injection or modal dismissal to bypass it.
The BFF API approach avoids the overlay entirely because no web page is rendered. The API returns full data without authentication for publicly accessible content. This approach bypasses several common anti-bot systems that detect mouse movements, JavaScript execution, and DOM rendering. Direct API calls don't involve any of these.
Two Glassdoor-specific behaviors are important to understand:
Region selection
Glassdoor serves different content based on user region. Each regional site maps to a numeric TLD (top-level domain) ID that you pass in API payloads:
SITES = {"com": 1, "co.uk": 2, "ca": 3, "com.au": 4,"co.in": 115, "sg": 217, "de": 96, "fr": 84,"com.hk": 103, "co.nz": 160,}
When scraping the Indian site (glassdoor.co.in), use tldId: 115 in your API payload and route requests through an Indian proxy (country="in") for consistent results.
The gdId cookie
The essential cookie is gdId, the Glassdoor persistent session identifier. If gdId is missing, some API endpoints may return incomplete data or redirect to a login page.
Scrape different types of Glassdoor data
Each scraper targets a different BFF endpoint but follows the same session flow: bootstrap, switch headers, collect data.
Scrape employee reviews
The following screenshot shows a typical Amazon review page on Glassdoor, including the star rating, sentiment fields, and pros/cons layout.
The reviews API returns the most detailed data. Each review contains an overall rating plus 6 sub-ratings, employment status, recommendation sentiment, CEO approval, and business outlook.
API Endpoint: POST /bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-reviews
The request payload includes filtering and pagination options:
payload = {"applyDefaultCriteria": True,"employerId": 6036, # Amazon's employer ID"employmentStatuses": ["REGULAR", "PART_TIME"],"onlyCurrentEmployees": False,"overallRating": None, # Filter: "ONE" through "FIVE""pageSize": 10,"page": 1,"sort": "DATE", # or "RELEVANCE""textSearch": "","dynamicProfileId": 6036,"language": "eng",}
The API supports filtering by employment status, current employees only, minimum rating, and text search. All filtering is through the JSON payload; no URL manipulation is needed.
The pageSize field controls how many records the API returns per page. The --pages CLI argument controls how many pages to fetch. For example, --pages 5 with the default pageSize of 10 returns up to 50 reviews. For large-scale collection, --pages 500 would fetch up to 5,000 reviews. The API doesn't enforce a hard page cap.
The response parser maps each API record to a dataclass with 21 fields:
from dataclasses import dataclass@dataclassclass Review:review_id: str = ""date: str = ""job_title: str = ""location: str = ""overall_rating: str = ""work_life_balance: str = ""culture_values: str = ""diversity_inclusion: str = ""career_opportunities: str = ""comp_benefits: str = ""senior_management: str = ""headline: str = ""pros: str = ""cons: str = ""advice: str = ""employment_status: str = ""is_current: bool = Falserecommend: str = "" # "Yes" / "No"ceo_approval: str = "" # "Approve" / "Disapprove" / "No Opinion"business_outlook: str = "" # "Positive" / "Negative" / "Neutral"review_url: str = ""def parse_review(rd, base_url, employer_id):"""Parse a review from the API response."""review = Review()review.review_id = str(rd.get("reviewId", ""))raw_date = rd.get("reviewDateTime", "") or rd.get("date", "")review.date = raw_date[:10] if raw_date else ""jt = rd.get("jobTitle")review.job_title = jt.get("text", "") if isinstance(jt, dict) else (jt or "")loc = rd.get("location")review.location = loc.get("name", "") if isinstance(loc, dict) else (loc or "")# Rating fieldsdef rating(key):val = rd.get(key)if val and isinstance(val, (int, float)) and val > 0:return str(round(float(val), 1))return ""review.overall_rating = rating("ratingOverall")review.work_life_balance = rating("ratingWorkLifeBalance")review.culture_values = rating("ratingCultureAndValues")review.diversity_inclusion = rating("ratingDiversityAndInclusion")review.career_opportunities = rating("ratingCareerOpportunities")review.comp_benefits = rating("ratingCompensationAndBenefits")review.senior_management = rating("ratingSeniorLeadership")review.headline = rd.get("summary", "") or ""review.pros = strip_html(rd.get("pros", "") or "")review.cons = strip_html(rd.get("cons", "") or "")# Map API enums to readable labelsRECOMMEND_MAP = {"POSITIVE": "Yes", "NEGATIVE": "No"}CEO_MAP = {"APPROVE": "Approve", "DISAPPROVE": "Disapprove", "NO_OPINION": "No Opinion"}OUTLOOK_MAP = {"POSITIVE": "Positive", "NEGATIVE": "Negative", "NEUTRAL": "Neutral"}review.recommend = RECOMMEND_MAP.get(rd.get("ratingRecommendToFriend", ""), "")review.ceo_approval = CEO_MAP.get(rd.get("ratingCeo", ""), "")review.business_outlook = OUTLOOK_MAP.get(rd.get("ratingBusinessOutlook", ""), "")return review
The sentiment fields (recommend, ceo_approval, business_outlook) are returned as enum strings from the API ("POSITIVE", "APPROVE"). The parser maps values like "POSITIVE" and "APPROVE" to readable labels like "Yes" and "Approve".
Real output from an Amazon employee review:
{"review_id": "94681927","date": "2026-02-15","job_title": "Software Development Engineer","location": "Seattle, WA","overall_rating": "4.0","work_life_balance": "3.0","culture_values": "4.0","diversity_inclusion": "4.0","career_opportunities": "5.0","comp_benefits": "5.0","senior_management": "3.0","headline": "Great pay, intense culture","pros": "Compensation is top of market. Smart coworkers who push you to grow. Lots of internal mobility.","cons": "On-call rotations are demanding. Work-life balance depends on your team and manager.","advice": "","employment_status": "Regular/Full-Time","is_current": true,"recommend": "Yes","ceo_approval": "No Opinion","business_outlook": "Positive","review_url": "https://www.glassdoor.com/Reviews/Employee-Review-Amazon-RVW94681927.htm"}
21 fields per review. Sub-ratings (work_life_balance, culture_values, and others) are optional. Not every reviewer completes them, so expect empty strings in some records.
Scrape job listings
Job search results on Glassdoor include salary estimates, company ratings, posting dates, and filter options.
Unlike the reviews API, the jobs API requires you to convert a city name to a numeric location ID before making requests.
API Endpoint: POST /job-search-next/bff/jobSearchResultsQuery
Location resolution (converting a city name to a numeric ID) is needed first. The API requires a numeric location ID, not a city name:
# Resolve city to location IDloc_url = f"{base_url}/findPopularLocationAjax.htm?maxLocationsToReturn=10&term={city}"loc_resp = session.get(loc_url)loc_items = loc_resp.json()loc_id = int(loc_items[0]["locationId"])
The request payload uses filterParams for search criteria:
payload = {"keyword": "data engineer","locationId": loc_id,"locationType": "CITY","numJobsToShow": 30,"pageNumber": 0,"pageCursor": "", # For pagination beyond page 1"filterParams": [{"filterKey": "sortBy", "values": "date_desc"},{"filterKey": "remoteWorkType", "values": "1"}, # Remote only{"filterKey": "fromAge", "values": "7"}, # Posted within 7 days],"seoUrl": True,"originalPageUrl": f"{base_url}/Job/...",}
The pageCursor value for page 2 and beyond comes from the API response of the previous page. The cursor-based pagination section explains how to extract and chain cursor values.
The jobs API supports detailed filtering: sort order, remote/on-site, company rating, salary range, posting date, and Easy Apply. All filters pass through filterParams in the JSON payload.
The job parser extracts 12 fields per listing:
@dataclassclass Job:job_id: str = ""title: str = ""company: str = ""location: str = ""salary_min: str = ""salary_max: str = ""salary_currency: str = ""posted_date: str = ""easy_apply: bool = Falsecompany_rating: str = ""job_url: str = ""description_snippet: str = ""
Note: the description_snippet field contains 140-160 character search fragments with keyword highlights, not full job descriptions. Retrieving full descriptions requires rendering individual job detail pages with a headless browser or a scraping API that handles JavaScript rendering.
The API returns ageInDays (how many days ago the job was posted) rather than an absolute date. Convert it as follows:
from datetime import datetime, timedeltaage = header.get("ageInDays")if age is not None:job.posted_date = (datetime.now() - timedelta(days=int(age))).strftime("%Y-%m-%d")
The ageInDays conversion gives you a consistent YYYY-MM-DD date format for all job records.
Scrape interview questions and experiences
Interview data has a different API endpoint and field structure, so most scraping tutorials don't cover it. The Glassdoor interview API returns difficulty ratings, candidate experience, offer outcomes, process descriptions, and actual interview questions asked.
API Endpoint: POST /bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-interviews
The request payload differs from reviews in field naming:
payload = {"employerId": 6036,"dynamicProfileId": 6036,"page": 1,"itemsPerPage": 10,"tldId": 1, # From SITES dict: "com" -> 1"sort": "DATE","language": "eng",}
Note: the interviews API uses itemsPerPage (not pageSize like reviews) and requires tldId (top-level domain ID, identifying the regional Glassdoor site). Because of these differences, test each endpoint separately. Don't assume that field names or pagination parameters are the same across endpoints.
The interview parser extracts 11 fields per record:
@dataclassclass Interview:interview_id: str = ""date: str = ""job_title: str = ""location: str = ""difficulty: str = "" # "Easy" / "Average" / "Difficult"experience: str = "" # "Positive" / "Negative" / "Neutral"outcome: str = "" # "Accepted Offer" / "Declined Offer" / "No Offer"obtained_via: str = "" # "Applied Online" / "Recruiter" / "Employee Referral"process_description: str = ""questions: str = "" # Pipe-separated interview questionsinterview_url: str = ""
The questions field is particularly valuable. Each interview can include multiple questions, which the parser joins with pipe separators:
# Field name varies by endpoint versionquestions_raw = rd.get("userQuestions") or rd.get("interviewQuestions") or rd.get("questions") or []if isinstance(questions_raw, list):q_texts = []for q in questions_raw:if isinstance(q, dict):q_texts.append(strip_html(q.get("question", "") or q.get("text", "")))elif isinstance(q, str):q_texts.append(strip_html(q))interview.questions = " | ".join(t for t in q_texts if t)
The output looks like: "Tell me about a time you disagreed with a manager | How would you design a URL shortener | Why Amazon?"
The obtained_via field shows how candidates found the company (online application, recruiter, employee referral). Combined with difficulty ratings and offer outcomes, this data shows hiring trends that job listings don't include. Most companies have "Average" difficulty, so companies rated "Easy" or "Difficult" are worth investigating.
Scrape company profiles
The company profile scraper extracts overview data for any employer: size, industry, headquarters, rating breakdowns, CEO approval, and business outlook. Unlike the other scrapers, this one doesn't need pagination. It makes 2 API calls per company and combines the results.
API Endpoints: The profile data is split across 2 BFF endpoints:
# Endpoint 1: Company info (name, HQ, size, industry, description)POST /bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-data# Endpoint 2: Full ratings breakdown (7 ratings + CEO + outlook)POST /bff/employer-profile-mono/employer-ratings
Both endpoints accept the same payload structure:
payload = {"employerId": 6036, # Amazon's employer ID"dynamicProfileId": 6036,"tldId": 1, # From SITES dict: "com" -> 1"language": "eng",}
The company parser merges data from both endpoints into 19 fields:
@dataclassclass CompanyProfile:employer_id: str = ""name: str = ""website: str = ""headquarters: str = ""size: str = "" # "10000+ Employees"industry: str = "" # "Internet & Web Services"sector: str = "" # "Information Technology"description: str = "" # Company mission/about textlogo_url: str = "" # Square logo URL# Ratings: 1.0-5.0 scaleoverall_rating: str = ""culture_rating: str = ""diversity_rating: str = ""work_life_balance_rating: str = ""career_opportunities_rating: str = ""comp_benefits_rating: str = ""senior_management_rating: str = ""# These two are percentages (0-100), NOT 1-5 scaleceo_approval_pct: str = ""business_outlook_pct: str = ""profile_url: str = ""
One important parsing detail: CEO approval and business outlook are returned as 0-1 decimals from the ratings endpoint, not on the 1-5 scale or as percentages. A ceoRating of 0.52 means 52% CEO approval:
def safe_pct(val) -> str:"""Convert a 0-1 decimal to a percentage string (e.g., 0.52 -> '52')."""if val is None:return ""if isinstance(val, (int, float)):if 0 < val <= 1:return str(round(val * 100))elif val > 1:return str(round(val))return ""return ""profile.ceo_approval_pct = safe_pct(ratings.get("ceoRating"))profile.business_outlook_pct = safe_pct(ratings.get("businessOutlookRating"))
Real output from the Amazon company profile:
{"employer_id": "6036","name": "Amazon","website": "https://www.aboutamazon.com/","headquarters": "Seattle, WA","size": "10000+ Employees","industry": "Internet & Web Services","sector": "Information Technology","description": "All Amazon teams and businesses, from Prime delivery to AWS, are guided by four key tenets: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking...","overall_rating": "3.6","culture_rating": "3.3","diversity_rating": "3.8","work_life_balance_rating": "3.1","career_opportunities_rating": "3.5","comp_benefits_rating": "3.7","senior_management_rating": "3.0","ceo_approval_pct": "52","business_outlook_pct": "58","profile_url": "https://www.glassdoor.com/Overview/Working-at-Amazon-EI_IE6036.htm"}
The result: 19 fields from 2 API calls, no browser, no HTML parsing.
The company profile scraper also supports a --dump-raw flag that saves the raw API responses to JSON files. Use it for discovering new fields or debugging data quality issues.
Handle pagination and multi-page scraping
The reviews, jobs, and interviews scrapers handle pagination through the API payload. The company profile scraper doesn't need pagination – it's 2 API calls per company. No URL manipulation or "Next" button clicking is needed.
Page-number pagination (reviews and interviews)
The API payload includes a page field that increments with each request:
all_reviews = []seen_ids = set()for page in range(1, max_pages + 1):payload["page"] = pageresp = safe_request(session, "post", reviews_endpoint, json=payload)data = resp.json()reviews_data = data["data"]["employerReviews"]["reviews"]for rd in reviews_data:review = parse_review(rd, base_url, employer_id)if review.review_id not in seen_ids: # Deduplicationseen_ids.add(review.review_id)all_reviews.append(review)# Last pageif len(reviews_data) < page_size:breaktime.sleep(random.uniform(3.0, 5.0)) # Randomized delay
When the API returns fewer results than the requested page size, you've reached the last page and the loop stops.
Cursor-based pagination (jobs)
Instead of page numbers, the jobs API returns a cursor string in each response that points to the next batch:
page_cursor = ""for page_num in range(max_pages):payload["pageCursor"] = page_cursorpayload["pageNumber"] = page_numresp = safe_request(session, "post", search_endpoint, json=payload)data = resp.json()listings = data["data"]["jobListings"]["jobListings"]# ... parse listings ...# Get cursor for next pagecursors = data["data"]["jobListings"]["paginationCursors"]page_cursor = cursors[-1].get("cursor", "") if cursors else ""if not page_cursor:break # No more pagestime.sleep(random.uniform(3.0, 5.0))
When the paginationCursors array is empty or the last cursor has no value, pagination is complete. The page-number and cursor-based pagination examples both include seen_ids deduplication, which prevents duplicate records when the API returns overlapping results between pages.
Bypass Glassdoor anti-scraping techniques
Beyond TLS fingerprinting, the scrapers use 4 techniques to avoid detection and recover from blocks.
Cloudflare challenge detection
When Cloudflare blocks a request, it returns a challenge page instead of data. Detect the block by checking for known markers:
CF_CHALLENGE_MARKERS = ["Just a moment","Checking your browser","cf-browser-verification","challenges.cloudflare.com","_cf_chl_opt","Attention Required! | Cloudflare","Sorry, you have been blocked","Enable JavaScript and cookies to continue",]def is_challenge_page(resp):"""Check if a response is a Cloudflare challenge or block."""if resp.status_code in (403, 429, 503):if resp.headers.get("cf-mitigated") == "challenge":return Truetext = resp.text[:5000]for marker in CF_CHALLENGE_MARKERS:if marker.lower() in text.lower():return Truereturn False
The is_challenge_page function checks both the cf-mitigated header and the response body for Cloudflare-specific strings.
Retry with exponential backoff
The safe_request wrapper catches 403/429/503 responses and retries with exponential wait times (5s, 10s, 20s):
def safe_request(session, method, url, max_retries=3, backoff_base=5.0, **kwargs):"""HTTP request with retry logic and challenge detection."""for attempt in range(1, max_retries + 1):resp = session.post(url, **kwargs) if method == "post" else session.get(url, **kwargs)if is_challenge_page(resp):delay = backoff_base * (2 ** (attempt - 1)) + random.uniform(0, 2)time.sleep(delay)continueresp.raise_for_status()return respraise CloudflareBlockError(f"All {max_retries} attempts blocked for {url}.")
The random jitter (small random addition to each delay) avoids predictable retry patterns that anti-bot systems detect. The retry logic catches Cloudflare challenges (status 403/429/503). The complete scrapers also retry on transient server errors (500, 502) and connection timeouts, which happen occasionally with residential proxies.
Request timing
Randomized delays (3-5 seconds between pages) are essential. Fixed delays (exactly 3.0s every time) create a detectable pattern. The scrapers use random.uniform() to vary each pause.
With residential proxies and 3-5 second delays, expect roughly 100-150 pages per hour. When scraping multiple companies in one run, add 5-10 seconds between companies to prevent the anti-bot system from detecting a pattern across your session.
Handle CAPTCHAs
CAPTCHAs are rare with the BFF API approach because cors requests receive lighter Cloudflare protection than page loads.
If Cloudflare switches from TLS challenges to CAPTCHAs, rotate to a new proxy IP and retry. The rotating proxy setup handles this automatically since each request gets a different IP. For persistent issues, increase delays to 8-15 seconds. For proxy rotation and CAPTCHA-solving techniques that apply across providers, read the Google CAPTCHA bypass guide.
Save scraped data to JSON and CSV
Both formats are useful for different purposes. The scrapers support CSV, JSON, or both via the --format flag.
JSON output
JSON preserves data structure and handles nested fields naturally:
import jsonfrom dataclasses import asdictdef export_json(reviews, filename):"""Export reviews to a JSON file."""with open(filename, "w", encoding="utf-8") as f:json.dump([asdict(r) for r in reviews],f,indent=2,ensure_ascii=False, # Preserve international characters)
The ensure_ascii=False flag is important when collecting data from international Glassdoor sites. Without it, Python escapes non-ASCII characters to \uXXXX sequences. Company names and reviews often contain accented letters and non-Latin characters that should stay readable in the output.
CSV output
CSV is ideal for spreadsheet analysis and database imports:
import csvfrom dataclasses import asdictdef export_csv(reviews, filename):"""Export reviews to a CSV file."""fields = [f.name for f in Review.__dataclass_fields__.values()]with open(filename, "w", newline="", encoding="utf-8") as f:writer = csv.DictWriter(f, fieldnames=fields)writer.writeheader()for r in reviews:writer.writerow(asdict(r))