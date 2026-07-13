The key distinction is 502 vs. 504. A 502 means the upstream response was invalid or unusable. A 504 means the gateway waited, but the upstream took too long to respond. A 503 usually points to temporary unavailability and may include a Retry-After header.

How 502 errors can affect authentication flows

Authentication flows are fragile around 502 errors because login often depends on several gateway-backed requests. If an auth service sits behind a reverse proxy, a 502 can block the login page, token exchange, session refresh, or identity metadata request.

OAuth, a common authorization protocol, often depends on endpoints such as /oauth/authorize, /oauth/token, and /.well-known/openid-configuration. If those endpoints return 502, users may see a generic error page, a failed redirect, or an unexpected logout.

Don't cache 5xx responses on auth paths. A bad CDN rule can keep serving an old gateway error after the backend has recovered. Use strict health checks, bypass cache for auth endpoints, and retry only safe, idempotent validation calls.

Diagnosing a 502 bad gateway error

Diagnosis starts by proving where the error is generated. Don't change DNS, proxy config, app code, and cache rules in the same pass.

For visitors:

Check whether the site is down for everyone . Use an external uptime checker.

. Use an external uptime checker. Try another browser, device, or network . This rules out a local cache, extension, VPN route, or DNS resolver issue.

. This rules out a local cache, extension, VPN route, or DNS resolver issue. Open browser developer tools. In the Network tab, confirm the 502 and inspect headers such as Server , Via , or CDN IDs.

For developers and operators:

Step 1 – reproduce with curl . Run curl -v https://your-domain.com/endpoint

. Run Step 2 – test upstream directly . Bypass the proxy if possible, for example, curl -v http://127.0.0.1:3000/health

. Bypass the proxy if possible, for example, Step 3 – check process status . Use systemctl status , pm2 status , docker ps , or your orchestrator.

. Use , , , or your orchestrator. Step 4 – check proxy logs . In Nginx , start with /var/log/nginx/error.log ; look for messages like connect() failed , upstream timed out , or no live upstreams .

. In , start with ; look for messages like , , or . Step 5 – test DNS resolution . Run dig or nslookup from the gateway host, not only from your laptop.

. Run or from the gateway host, not only from your laptop. Step 6 – check load balancer health. Confirm target health, health path, port, protocol, timeout, and expected response code.

Fixing 502 errors: User-side troubleshooting

As a visitor, you can't repair the origin server. You can only rule out local cache, browser, DNS, VPN, or network issues before waiting or contacting the site owner.

Refresh the page . Short gateway failures often clear on retry.

. Short gateway failures often clear on retry. Check whether the site is down for everyone . If external uptime checks fail too, the issue isn't local.

. If external uptime checks fail too, the issue isn't local. Try another browser or device . If it works elsewhere, your browser profile, cache, cookies, or extensions may be involved.

. If it works elsewhere, your browser profile, cache, cookies, or extensions may be involved. Try another network . Mobile data is a quick check against Wi-Fi, ISP, VPN, or DNS resolver issues.

. Mobile data is a quick check against Wi-Fi, ISP, VPN, or DNS resolver issues. Flush DNS cache . On Windows, run ipconfig /flushdns ; on macOS, run sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder .

. On Windows, run ; on macOS, run . Restart your router and modem . Do this if the issue appears tied to your local network.

. Do this if the issue appears tied to your local network. Disable your VPN or proxy temporarily. Traffic-routing tools can change how your request reaches the gateway.

If the site fails across browsers, devices, and networks, the root fix is almost certainly server-side.

Fixing 502 errors: Server-side solutions

Start with the upstream. Verify the app is running and listening where the proxy expects it:

ss - tlnp | grep 3000

For Nginx, check proxy_pass and timeout settings:

location / { proxy_pass http : // 127.0 .0 .1 : 3000 ; proxy_connect_timeout 10s ; proxy_send_timeout 30s ; proxy_read_timeout 30s ; }

Longer timeouts can help slow endpoints, but they won't fix a dead process, wrong port, or broken upstream hostname. If your upstream uses dynamic DNS, use the resolver directive and test before reload.

For Apache, enable proxy modules and confirm ProxyPass points to the correct backend:

ProxyPass "/" "http://127.0.0.1:3000/" connectiontimeout = 5 timeout = 30 ProxyPassReverse "/" "http://127.0.0.1:3000/" ProxyTimeout 30

Watch trailing slashes because path rewriting mistakes can look like app failures.

For Cloudflare-specific errors, check whether the origin is reachable from Cloudflare, whether the origin firewall allows Cloudflare traffic, and whether SSL/TLS mode matches your origin certificate setup. Cloudflare lists a 120s proxy read timeout and categorizes Cloudflare-generated 502 and 504 errors as origin-related transient failures. Use the exact Cloudflare error page and response headers in your diagnosis.

For load balancers, check target health before app code. Confirm the health check path returns 200, the health check port matches the service, and security rules allow traffic between the load balancer and targets. AWS notes that TCP resets, malformed target responses, invalid response headers, oversized headers, and SSL handshake errors can produce Application Load Balancer 502 responses.

Finally, review recent deploys, restart failed workers, inspect crash logs, and increase resources only when metrics show resource exhaustion. If the failure is in Python application code, see Decodo's guides on retrying failed Python requests and Python errors and exceptions.

Preventing 502 errors: Best practices

Prevention comes down to health, timeouts, capacity, and visibility. Your goal is simple: make sure the gateway always knows which upstreams are healthy, how long to wait, and where to send traffic.

Use health endpoints . Expose a lightweight /health route that returns 200 only when the app is ready to serve requests.

. Expose a lightweight route that returns only when the app is ready to serve requests. Set explicit proxy timeouts . Match connect, send, and read timeouts to real endpoint behavior instead of relying on defaults.

. Match connect, send, and read timeouts to real endpoint behavior instead of relying on defaults. Monitor upstream availability . Alert when gateway-to-upstream checks fail, not only when the public page is already down.

. Alert when gateway-to-upstream checks fail, not only when the public page is already down. Track 5xx error rates . Break errors down by gateway, upstream service, route, and target so a small 502 spike doesn't hide inside aggregate traffic.

. Break errors down by gateway, upstream service, route, and target so a small spike doesn't hide inside aggregate traffic. Centralize logs . Keep proxy logs, app logs, load balancer logs, and deploy events in 1 timeline.

. Keep proxy logs, app logs, load balancer logs, and deploy events in 1 timeline. Configure automatic restarts . Use systemd , PM2 , containers, or orchestrator restart policies to recover crashed workers.

. Use , , containers, or orchestrator restart policies to recover crashed workers. Keep TLS certificates valid . Automate renewal with tools such as Let's Encrypt or cert-manager .

. Automate renewal with tools such as or . Use rolling deployments . Shift traffic gradually so a bad release doesn't take every backend out at once.

. Shift traffic gradually so a bad release doesn't take every backend out at once. Test config changes. Validate proxy and load balancer changes before production reloads.

502 errors and web scraping: What you need to know

In web scraping and automated web data collection, 502 can come from the target's infrastructure, your proxy path, or edge-layer blocking.

Treat it as an infrastructure signal first. Retry transient 502 responses with exponential backoff and jitter. Don't retry instantly from every worker. That only creates another traffic spike while the target or gateway is already unstable.

Then look at the pattern. If 502 affects every IP, route, and session, the target may be down. If it appears only on certain exit IPs, sessions, request rates, or regions, the issue may be IP reputation, per-IP pressure, or proxy-layer blocking. Track status code, response body shape, CDN headers, proxy exit IP, route, region, and success rate together.

Rotating proxies can help when the issue is tied to one exit IP or a small IP range. Residential proxies can help when failures correlate with datacenter IP ranges or repeated requests from the same network. Managed residential proxy and unblocking setups can help when proxy rotation, retry behavior, and edge handling need to work together.