What is OpenClaw and why did it become so popular?

Before diving into the ban itself, understanding what OpenClaw is and how it grew so fast helps explain why this decision sent shockwaves through the developer community.

OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent framework originally created by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger. The project launched in November 2025 under the name Clawdbot, and it started as a side project exploring what would happen if you gave a large language model persistent memory, access to tools, and the ability to communicate through messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. The answer turned out to be that an enormous number of people wanted exactly that kind of setup.

The project went through a couple of name changes in quick succession during late January 2026. Anthropic raised trademark concerns about the phonetic similarity between “Clawdbot” and “Claude,” prompting a rename to Moltbot. A few days later, the project became OpenClaw. Despite the naming turbulence, growth was explosive. According to The Next Web, the repository had collected 247K GitHub stars and over 47K forks by early March 2026, making it one of the fastest-growing GitHub projects in history. At its peak, OpenClaw reached 100K stars in under 48 hours.

The framework supports more than 50 integrations and works across multiple LLM providers, including Claude, GPT-4o, Gemini, and DeepSeek. Tencent even built an enterprise platform directly on top of it, signaling that OpenClaw's influence had extended well beyond individual hobbyists and into serious commercial territory. For developers working with AI automation workflows, OpenClaw represented a flexible, model-agnostic way to build persistent agents without being locked into any single provider's ecosystem.

Providers like Decodo also introduced web scraping skills that allow the OpenClaw agent to access the web and collect publicly available data, eliminating the issue where the agent could only access information it was already trained on, which meant it was constantly working with outdated or incomplete data.

What exactly did Anthropic change?

The restriction that took effect on 4 April 2026 is straightforward in its mechanics, even if the consequences are far-reaching.

Claude Pro and Max subscribers can no longer pipe their subscription model usage allowances through OpenClaw or any other third-party agent framework. If you were running an OpenClaw instance powered by your $20/month Pro plan or $200/month Max plan, that setup no longer works under flat-rate billing. Anthropic has introduced a new "extra usage" pay-as-you-go system with its own API pricing structure, and that is now the only way to use Claude through external agent tools.

Boris Cherny, Head of Claude Code at Anthropic, framed the change as a capacity constraints issue. Anthropic's subscriptions were designed for the usage patterns of their own products and API, not for the high-volume, continuous operation that third-party harnesses like OpenClaw demand. In practice, these frameworks functioned as a shadow API layer, consuming compute at subscription rates far below what the actual token usage would cost at standard pricing.

Importantly, Claude Code, Anthropic's own developer environment, remains fully included in Pro and Max subscription plans and is not subject to the new restrictions. The message is clear – tools built inside Anthropic's ecosystem get favorable treatment, while tools built outside of it now carry a premium. For teams that rely on external data collection tools or third-party agent orchestration platforms, that's a signal to prepare bigger budgets.

The economics behind the ban

The financial logic behind Anthropic's decision becomes obvious once you look at the actual compute costs involved in agentic AI usage.

Claude's subscription plans were designed around a conversational model. A human opens a chat window, types a query, reads a response, and perhaps follows up with a few more messages. The token consumption in that scenario is modest and predictable. Agentic frameworks operate on an entirely different scale, often blowing past the token limits that subscriptions were implicitly built around. A single OpenClaw instance running autonomously for a full day, browsing the web, managing calendars, responding to messages, and executing code, can consume the equivalent of $1K to $5K in API costs depending on the task load. Under a $200/month Max subscription, that math simply doesn't work.

The scale of the compute problem was significant. More than 135K OpenClaw workflows were estimated to be running at the time of the announcement. Industry analysts had noted a price gap of more than 5 times between what heavy agentic users paid under flat subscriptions and what equivalent usage would cost at standard API rates. Anthropic's subscription revenue was quietly covering a type of usage it had never actually charged for. Without rate limiting or enforcement mechanisms in place, there was nothing stopping users from scaling their agents as far as the subscription allowed.

This mirrors a broader pattern across the AI industry. The race to acquire users throughout 2025 prioritized growth over unit economics. Now in 2026, the question of who actually pays for compute, and how much, is becoming impossible to defer.

Anthropic's $3B funding raise in early 2026 gave the company runway, but even that scale of capital can't absorb indefinite compute subsidies for agentic workloads it didn't anticipate.

The OpenAI connection and the question of timing

The timing of Anthropic's restriction has raised eyebrows across the AI community, and the reason is not hard to understand.

On 14 February 2026, Peter Steinberger announced he was leaving OpenClaw to join OpenAI. Sam Altman publicly posted that Steinberger would drive the next generation of personal agents at the company. OpenClaw would be moved to an open-source foundation with OpenAI's continued support. Steinberger wrote in a blog post that teaming up with OpenAI was the fastest way to bring the project's vision to everyone.

Anthropic's restrictions were announced and enforced within weeks of that move. Steinberger and fellow investor Dave Morin attempted to negotiate a softer transition, approaching Anthropic directly. They reportedly managed to delay enforcement by a single week. Steinberger's public response was pointed, accusing Anthropic of copying popular features into their closed harness and then locking out the open-source community.

Whether this reflects competitive calculation or coincidence is a question without a definitive answer. The economic rationale for the ban exists independently of the OpenAI connection. But the effect is the same regardless of motive: the most popular open-source agent framework, now loosely affiliated with Anthropic's biggest competitor, has been effectively priced off Claude's subscription tier.

The cost impact on users

For developers who had built their entire AI workflow around running OpenClaw on a flat Claude subscription, the new billing structure represents a serious financial disruption.

Under the previous setup, a Claude Max subscriber paying $200/month could run OpenClaw continuously with no additional charges. Under the new pay-as-you-go extra usage model, per-interaction costs are estimated at $0.50 to $2 per task. For users running agents that complete dozens or hundreds of tasks per day, the costs add up quickly. Some users are reporting projected monthly bills that are 10 to 50 times higher than their previous subscription cost.

Here's how the different billing options compare for agentic usage: