TL;DR

OpenClaw is an open-source AI agent framework that connects AI models to the web through browser automation, web fetching, and system control.

Decodo's OpenClaw skill is a standalone scraping tool that routes requests through Decodo's Web Scraping API, handling bot detection, CAPTCHA bypass, proxy routing, and advanced fingerprinting automatically.

The OpenClaw onboarding wizard handles model provider setup, channel integration, and skill configuration in one guided flow.

Decodo's scraper skill is installed via ClawHub and activated by adding your Decodo API token to a .env file in the skill directory.

file in the skill directory. OpenClaw is free and open source; Decodo's Web Scraping API offers a free trial, with paid plans for higher volume.

What is OpenClaw?

OpenClaw is an AI agent framework built for browser automation, web fetching, and system control. It functions as a connective tissue between an AI model and the open web, giving AI agents the tools they need to navigate sites, extract content, and trigger actions without you having to wire everything together yourself.

At the core of OpenClaw's scraping capability is the web_fetch tool. By default, it pulls content from a URL using local HTML parsing and converts it to readable Markdown or plain text. For simple, static pages, that works fine.

The problem is that most interesting sites aren't simple or static. JavaScript-heavy pages render content in the browser after the initial load, meaning the built-in tool grabs nothing but an empty shell. Bot-protected sites block requests that look like automated traffic – which, let's be honest, they are. Standard HTTP requests don't get far there.

That's where Decodo's OpenClaw skill comes in. It extends web_fetch with residential proxy routing, stealth mode, and automatic fallback logic. You get clean, structured content back without having to manage the infrastructure yourself.

Introduction to web scraping and Decodo's OpenClaw skill

Web scraping is straightforward in principle – fetch a page, pull the data, do something with it. The infrastructure behind doing that reliably at scale is where things get complicated. Bot detection has gotten sophisticated: IP reputation checks, browser fingerprinting, CAPTCHAs, and rate limiting. Without the right setup, you're constantly patching around blocks instead of actually getting data.

Decodo's OpenClaw skill is a standalone scraping tool you can call directly inside your agent workflows. You point it at a URL, and it runs the request through Decodo's Web Scraping API. It handles everything that would normally derail a scraper – CAPTCHA bypass, proxy routing, advanced fingerprinting, and anti-bot detection. The best part? You don't have to manage any of it.

The output comes back clean and ready to use in your format of choice: HTML, JSON, CSV, or Markdown.

The practical applications are broad: lead generation pipelines pulling contact data at scale, price monitoring across multiple retailers, content research workflows that need consistently fresh data, or automated pipelines feeding into a database or BI stack. Whatever the use case, the common thread is extraction that doesn't fall apart the moment a site pushes back.