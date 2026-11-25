Best web scraping API for AI agents in 2026
The best web scraping API for AI agents is a hosted service that agents call to find, fetch, and read live pages as Markdown or JSON without parsing HTML. Rankings rarely explain coverage gaps. We compare 7 APIs on search, single-page scraping, site mapping, crawling, Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, free tiers, and pricing, with picks by agent type.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Nov 25, 2026
8 min read
TL;DR
- Look for search, page scraping, site mapping, and crawling under 1 API key and through 1 MCP server.
- Decodo Web Data API, Firecrawl, and Tavily cover all 4 jobs. ZenRows and Jina Reader cover fewer, while Apify uses prebuilt Actors.
- Prioritize fast search for research, site mapping, and filtered crawls for RAG pipelines, and MCP or skills for coding agents.
- Bright Data splits search, page scraping, and site crawling across separate products.
What is a web scraping API for AI agents?
Behind the best web scraping API for AI agents is a hosted service that manages proxies, JavaScript rendering, and anti-bot checks. Agents call it as a tool to search the web, fetch pages, and crawl sites.
An agent can call an AI web scraping API through an MCP server or a tool in its framework. Fast, synchronous responses shape how AI agents collect web data by letting the agent use the returned Markdown or parsed JSON to decide whether to answer or fetch more information.
In AI agent web scraping, a search-only API returns links and snippets, so the agent makes a separate call to read a source. A standalone browser automation tool handles clicks and scrolling, leaving proxy setup and blocked requests to your code.
How we evaluated web scraping APIs for AI agents
To see which providers cover all 4 web jobs, we evaluated web search, LLM-ready output, site mapping and crawling, web scraping MCP servers and agent tooling, protected-page access and JavaScript rendering, and pricing predictability.
Web search API for AI agents
An agent answering a question needs ranked search results in the same call so it can quickly choose which sources to open. Check for parsed titles, URLs, and snippets the agent can use directly. Raw HTML adds a parsing step.
Check for separate settings for location and language. Decodo's /search endpoint accepts only synchronous requests and returns parsed organic results and top stories in under 1 second.
LLM-ready output
For LLM web scraping, match the response format to what the large language model (LLM) needs. Scraping pages to Markdown keeps headings, lists, and links without the surrounding HTML, leaving more room in the model's context window. Check whether the API returns Markdown by default or requires you to request it.
Use parsed JSON for structured data such as prices, listings, and search results. Verify which targets support that format. If the agent needs to read a chart embedded as an image, check whether the API can return a screenshot that a vision model can inspect.
Site mapping and crawling for RAG
To build or refresh a knowledge base for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), use a map endpoint to discover URLs without returning page content. To find every URL on a domain, check the map's coverage of sitemaps, nested sitemaps, and page links. Use the list to choose sections such as the help center.
When evaluating web scraping for RAG, check for a crawl endpoint with path filters to collect only those sections and page limits to cap each run. A single-URL tool leaves the page-by-page request loop to your code, a practical difference between crawling and scraping. Check for asynchronous crawl jobs with webhooks that notify your pipeline when results are ready to index.
Web scraping MCP server and agent tooling
In MCP web scraping, the API fetches pages and the MCP server exposes that work as a tool. The agent can discover and call it at runtime without custom wrapper code. See MCP vs. API for when to use each interface.
Before you set up an MCP server, look for a hosted option that requires no local install. Check for OAuth sign-in and selectable toolsets, which limit what the agent sees. Look for skills or a command-line interface (CLI) for coding agents, software development kits (SDKs) for custom apps, and integrations with LangChain, LlamaIndex, or CrewAI.
Protected pages and JavaScript rendering
A directory built as a single-page app may load its listings only after JavaScript runs. A plain HTTP request can miss those listings. On a pricing page, anti-bot systems can block the request before the agent gets any content.
Look for an API that handles proxies and retries for the agent, renders JavaScript on request, and lets you choose a proxy pool. If the page loads content after an interaction, check whether the API can click a tab, scroll to load more listings, or fill in a form.
Pricing an agent can predict
An agent can turn 1 question into several calls when it checks multiple sources or retries a failed fetch. Start with the billing unit: requests, credits, or tokens. Check which failures the provider charges for and whether JavaScript rendering raises the rate.
Longer pages can cost more when you pay by the token. Features like structured extraction can use extra credits per page. Both make it harder to estimate crawl costs before it starts. When a provider charges per request and doesn't charge for failures, you can estimate the bill based on the number of pages you expect to collect.
Best web scraping APIs for AI agents compared
Web scraping APIs for AI agents at a glance.
Provider
Search
Scrape a page
Crawl a site
Map site URLs
MCP server
Free tier
Entry paid plan
Decodo Web Data API
Yes (/search)
Yes (/scrape)
Up to 10K pages per crawl (/crawl)
Up to 147K URLs per call (/map)
Hosted, with OAuth
Up to 10K requests/month, no card required
$19/month
Firecrawl
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
1K credits/month, no card required
Hobby at $16/month annually or $19/month monthly
Tavily
Yes
Yes, via Extract
Yes
Yes
Yes
1K credits/month
$0.008/credit, pay as you go
Bright Data
Yes
Yes
Yes
No dedicated endpoint
Yes
5K MCP requests/month
MCP at $1.50 per 1K requests, pay as you go
ZenRows
No dedicated endpoint
Yes, via Fetch
Yes
Via Crawl
Yes
5K credits/month, no card required
Build at $16/month annually or $19/month monthly
Jina Reader
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
10M tokens with a new free key (noncommercial use)
$50 for 1B tokens
Apify
Via Actors
Via Actors
Via Website Content Crawler
Via Actors
Yes
$5 in monthly platform credit
Starter at $17/month annually or $19/month monthly, plus overage
Prices and free tiers as of November 24, 2026.
1. Decodo Web Data API
Decodo Web Data API gives agents 1 API key and 1 base URL (https://data.decodo.com/v1) to search the web, scrape a page, crawl a site, and map its URLs. Decodo handles proxy rotation and anti-bot checks across the 4 endpoints. It also handles JavaScript rendering when the endpoint or request option uses it.
Use /search to find sources and /scrape to fetch a page. The scrape endpoint can return HTML, Markdown, JSON, or a screenshot. It supports synchronous, asynchronous, and batch requests. It also supports browser actions such as clicking, scrolling, and filling in forms before it collects content. Its target templates return structured data from supported search engines, eCommerce marketplaces, and AI chat assistants.
For RAG, you can pair the /map and /crawl endpoints. Map a site to discover up to 147K URLs per call. Then use select_paths to crawl only the paths you need. Each crawl can collect up to 10K pages and returns Markdown by default. Results remain available for 24 hours after completion.
The hosted Decodo MCP server at mcp.decodo.com supports OAuth 2.1 and selectable toolsets. Decodo also offers open-source Agent Skills for coding agents, a CLI, and SDKs for TypeScript, Python, and Go. Its integrations include LangChain, LlamaIndex, CrewAI, n8n, and Zapier.
Decodo lists Web Data API pricing per 1K requests and charges only for successful requests. Failures on Decodo's side with status codes 500, 524, or 613 are never billed. Paid plans start at $19/month. The free plan offers up to 10K requests per month and requires no credit card.
Decodo is best for teams that want search, scraping, and crawling under 1 account and 1 bill. Its usage policy limits collection to publicly accessible data that people can access without signing in.
Decodo Web Data API endpoints for agent tasks
Endpoint
Agent job
Mode
Output or limit per call
Rate per 1K billable requests on the $19 plan
/search
Find sources for a query
Synchronous, under 1 second
Parsed organic results and top stories
$0.75
/scrape
Read a page
Synchronous, asynchronous, or batch
1 URL or template
Standard proxies at $0.50 ($0.75 with JavaScript). Premium proxies (default) at $1.00 ($1.50 with JavaScript).
/map
List a site's URLs
Synchronous
Up to 147K URLs
$1.00, or $1.50 with JavaScript. Fetching the sitemap adds 1 billable request.
/crawl
Collect a site or section
Asynchronous, with webhook support
Up to 10K pages
$1.00 per 1K successfully scraped pages, or $1.50 per 1K pages that succeed after a JavaScript retry.
Billing rates drop on larger plans, with standard /scrape at $0.15 per 1K requests on the $1,499 plan, while LLM templates cost a flat $1.50 per 1K requests on every plan.
2. Firecrawl
Firecrawl is a web data API for agents and retrieval pipelines. It covers search, scraping, site crawling, and URL mapping. Its scrape tool can return Markdown for a knowledge base or structured fields your code can use directly. It also supports browser actions such as clicking and moving between pages. Agents can use Firecrawl's tools through its MCP server.
Firecrawl's free plan includes 1K credits per month and requires no card. Hobby costs $16 per month with annual billing or $19 with monthly billing. A basic scrape or crawl costs 1 credit per page. Mapping costs 1 credit per call, and search costs 2 credits per 10 results.
Firecrawl is best for teams that need LLM-ready Markdown from public websites for their RAG pipelines. Credit costs vary by feature. For example, JSON adds 4 credits per page on a scrape or crawl. Budget each job for the features you'll use.
3. Tavily
Tavily, part of Nebius, is a search-first API built for agents. Search finds sources, and Extract reads the pages an agent selects. Map discovers site URLs, and Crawl collects content across pages. The hosted Tavily MCP server exposes all 4 tools so the agent can find and read sources through 1 connection.
Tavily's free plan includes 1K API credits per month and requires no credit card. Pay-as-you-go pricing is $0.008 per credit. Basic search uses 1 credit per request, and advanced search uses 2 credits.
Tavily is best for research agents that mainly need search results and page content. An agent can search first, then use extraction credits to read only the pages it needs. Before running a large crawl, estimate the total using Tavily's mapping and extraction charges. The cost depends on how many pages Tavily maps and reads, and whether you choose basic or advanced extraction.
4. Bright Data
Bright Data offers several web data products. Its SERP API handles search, and its Fetch API retrieves content from a public URL. The Fetch API can return Markdown, plain text, raw HTML, and JSON-LD in 1 record. Bright Data handles proxies, CAPTCHAs, and blocking. Live Crawler collects content from entire sites. Bright Data's MCP server lets agents use its search, page scraping, and browser automation products as tools.
Bright Data's MCP pricing includes 5K free requests per month and lists a pay-as-you-go rate of $1.50 per 1K requests.
Bright Data is best for enterprise teams already using its products. A single workflow can involve several price lists. Check MCP pricing for search and page scraping. If the agent also crawls a site, add the cost of using Live Crawler.
5. ZenRows
ZenRows offers managed web access through Fetch, Extract, Crawl, Browser, and Batch. Fetch reads URLs, and Extract returns structured data. ZenRows Crawl follows links across a site and can return the URLs it finds, with page HTML available as an option. The ZenRows MCP server gives agents access to page fetching, extraction, crawl, batch, and browser tools.
ZenRows' free plan includes 5K credits per month and requires no card. Build starts at $16 per month with annual billing or $19 month-to-month. A standard successful page fetch uses 1 credit. JavaScript rendering and premium proxies can raise the credit cost.
ZenRows is best for agents that already know which protected pages they need to read. Research agents that need to find sources across the web should pair ZenRows with a dedicated search API.
6. Jina Reader
Jina Reader turns a URL into text a model can read. Add the page URL after r.jina.ai/ to fetch it. Jina's s.jina.ai endpoint also searches the web and requires an API key. Its remote MCP server exposes page-reading and web-search tools to compatible agents.
Reader offers limited keyless access for individual page reads. Jina's pricing lists 10M tokens with a free API key for noncommercial use and a paid package of 1B tokens for $50. Reader bills based on the number of tokens it returns, so longer responses can cost more. Search has its own per-request token charge.
Jina Reader is best for prototypes that need quick, single-page reads. Site mapping and crawling require a separate tool or code to discover URLs and fetch each page.
7. Apify
Apify is a platform for running prebuilt scrapers called Actors. The Apify Store has Actors for search, scraping, and sitemap URL discovery. For a site crawl, Website Content Crawler follows links from a starting URL and can save page content as Markdown, plain text, or HTML. The Apify MCP server lets an agent find and run Actors.
Apify's free plan includes $5 in monthly platform credit. Starter costs $17 per month billed annually or $19 per month billed monthly. Both options include $19 in monthly usage credit, and Apify charges for usage beyond that amount. Billing depends on the Actor. Some runs use compute units, and others charge per event or combine event fees with platform usage.
Apify is best for agents that need a ready-made scraper for a specific site or job. Output fields and costs vary by Actor, so check both before choosing a scraper or estimating a run.
How to choose a web scraping API for your AI agent
Start with a task your agent runs often. Check which web jobs it needs, how it will call the API, and what the result should contain. Use that task to compare the output and cost of a completed run, including any retries.
- Research and Q&A agents. Prioritize fast synchronous search and pair it with single-page scraping in the same loop. The agent can find a source in the search results, then scrape the page to read the original text. Decodo combines search and page scraping under 1 API key. Tavily is a search-first alternative.
- RAG and knowledge-base agents. Look for site mapping and asynchronous crawl jobs with path filters. To refresh a help center, map the site, choose your RAG data sources, and crawl only those paths. Decodo and Firecrawl both return crawled pages as Markdown by default.
- Coding agents. When adding web access for AI agents to Claude Code, Cursor, or a similar client, check for a hosted MCP server, skills, or a CLI. The agent needs a fallback to the API when a plain fetch fails, such as on a page that loads content with JavaScript. Decodo offers all 3 options.
- Monitoring and eCommerce agents. Look for target templates that return price, currency, and availability as fields in parsed JSON. That gives the agent the same fields to compare each time it runs. Check for geo-targeting so the agent can see the listing as it appears to shoppers in the country you're tracking. Decodo offers country targeting for supported templates.
Test each provider's free tier on your own target list before committing, since results can vary by site.
Bottom line
The best web scraping API depends on how many of the 4 web jobs your agent needs and which interface it will use. If the agent needs search, scraping, and crawling under 1 API key, choose a provider that covers all 4 jobs, including site mapping. Try the Web Data API free plan.
Give your agent the web
Connect the hosted MCP server or call the API directly, with no card required.
About the author
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.
Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.
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