TL;DR

Look for search, page scraping, site mapping, and crawling under 1 API key and through 1 MCP server.

Decodo Web Data API, Firecrawl, and Tavily cover all 4 jobs. ZenRows and Jina Reader cover fewer, while Apify uses prebuilt Actors.

Prioritize fast search for research, site mapping, and filtered crawls for RAG pipelines, and MCP or skills for coding agents.

Bright Data splits search, page scraping, and site crawling across separate products.

What is a web scraping API for AI agents?

Behind the best web scraping API for AI agents is a hosted service that manages proxies, JavaScript rendering, and anti-bot checks. Agents call it as a tool to search the web, fetch pages, and crawl sites.

An agent can call an AI web scraping API through an MCP server or a tool in its framework. Fast, synchronous responses shape how AI agents collect web data by letting the agent use the returned Markdown or parsed JSON to decide whether to answer or fetch more information.

In AI agent web scraping, a search-only API returns links and snippets, so the agent makes a separate call to read a source. A standalone browser automation tool handles clicks and scrolling, leaving proxy setup and blocked requests to your code.

How we evaluated web scraping APIs for AI agents

To see which providers cover all 4 web jobs, we evaluated web search, LLM-ready output, site mapping and crawling, web scraping MCP servers and agent tooling, protected-page access and JavaScript rendering, and pricing predictability.

Web search API for AI agents

An agent answering a question needs ranked search results in the same call so it can quickly choose which sources to open. Check for parsed titles, URLs, and snippets the agent can use directly. Raw HTML adds a parsing step.

Check for separate settings for location and language. Decodo's /search endpoint accepts only synchronous requests and returns parsed organic results and top stories in under 1 second.

LLM-ready output

For LLM web scraping, match the response format to what the large language model (LLM) needs. Scraping pages to Markdown keeps headings, lists, and links without the surrounding HTML, leaving more room in the model's context window. Check whether the API returns Markdown by default or requires you to request it.

Use parsed JSON for structured data such as prices, listings, and search results. Verify which targets support that format. If the agent needs to read a chart embedded as an image, check whether the API can return a screenshot that a vision model can inspect.

Site mapping and crawling for RAG

To build or refresh a knowledge base for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), use a map endpoint to discover URLs without returning page content. To find every URL on a domain, check the map's coverage of sitemaps, nested sitemaps, and page links. Use the list to choose sections such as the help center.

When evaluating web scraping for RAG, check for a crawl endpoint with path filters to collect only those sections and page limits to cap each run. A single-URL tool leaves the page-by-page request loop to your code, a practical difference between crawling and scraping. Check for asynchronous crawl jobs with webhooks that notify your pipeline when results are ready to index.

Web scraping MCP server and agent tooling

In MCP web scraping, the API fetches pages and the MCP server exposes that work as a tool. The agent can discover and call it at runtime without custom wrapper code. See MCP vs. API for when to use each interface.

Before you set up an MCP server, look for a hosted option that requires no local install. Check for OAuth sign-in and selectable toolsets, which limit what the agent sees. Look for skills or a command-line interface (CLI) for coding agents, software development kits (SDKs) for custom apps, and integrations with LangChain, LlamaIndex, or CrewAI.

Protected pages and JavaScript rendering

A directory built as a single-page app may load its listings only after JavaScript runs. A plain HTTP request can miss those listings. On a pricing page, anti-bot systems can block the request before the agent gets any content.

Look for an API that handles proxies and retries for the agent, renders JavaScript on request, and lets you choose a proxy pool. If the page loads content after an interaction, check whether the API can click a tab, scroll to load more listings, or fill in a form.

Pricing an agent can predict

An agent can turn 1 question into several calls when it checks multiple sources or retries a failed fetch. Start with the billing unit: requests, credits, or tokens. Check which failures the provider charges for and whether JavaScript rendering raises the rate.

Longer pages can cost more when you pay by the token. Features like structured extraction can use extra credits per page. Both make it harder to estimate crawl costs before it starts. When a provider charges per request and doesn't charge for failures, you can estimate the bill based on the number of pages you expect to collect.

Best web scraping APIs for AI agents compared

Web scraping APIs for AI agents at a glance.