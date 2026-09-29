Best AI Agent Development Tools & Platforms in 2026
AI agent development tools are platforms for building agents that take a goal, split it into steps, and act on their own, mostly without code. Picking the wrong layer- no-code, low-code, or framework- is the most expensive mistake. Some builders are closing or have closed, so this guide ranks only active ones, compares pricing, and covers the web access every agent needs.
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Last updated: Sep 29, 2026
18 min read
TL;DR
- No-code builders (Gumloop, Zapier, Make) get a working agent live in an afternoon, while low-code platforms (n8n, StackAI, Dify, Sim) add self-hosting, control, and compliance.
- Pricing models separate these tools more than features do: a 15-step agent running 200 times a month fits Make's $12 plan and needs Zapier's $129 plan.
- Ask what you can export before you commit: Relay.app deleted every account in September 2026, and OpenAI ends Agent Builder on November 30, 2026.
- Agents that research, monitor, or enrich need web access from an MCP server or scraping API, not from the builder: a basic fetch succeeded on 4 of 12 test sites, and a scraping API succeeded on 7.
What is an AI agent builder?
An AI agent builder is one of the AI agent development tools that split a goal into steps and run them for you, so you describe the agent instead of coding it. A chatbot answers and waits. An AI agent takes a goal, reads context, picks the next action, runs it, and reads the result before picking the next one.
These agentic tools also differ from classic automation. Automation follows fixed if-this-then-that rules you wrote in advance, while an agent builder produces a system that decides the next step from context.
Every builder here runs the same loop despite the visual differences: connect tools, read context, decide, act, and improve. Compare platforms by how well they run that loop.
Code frameworks are a different category, so they don't belong in the ranking below. LangChain, CrewAI, AutoGen, and Google's ADK make you design the architecture yourself, which is the right choice, and a reason to skip builders entirely, when the agent's logic is itself what you're building. Our comparison of AI agent frameworks explains that category.
What teams build with agents
Agent use cases are more alike than vendor examples suggest. Eight recur in production, and each falls into one of two groups by what it consumes.
Internal-data agents read your inbox, CRM, documents, and ticket system through APIs you already hold credentials for:
- Triage support tickets and deflect the ones that don't need a human.
- Qualify inbound leads and route them to the right owner.
- Fix outdated CRM records and fill in missing fields.
- Prep meetings and draft the follow-ups.
- Draft content briefs, repurpose posts, and check them for quality.
- Web agents take data from sites you have no API access to, which is the live web data problem the data layer section below addresses:
- Run competitor and price monitoring on a schedule.
- Run research agents that browse and write a report from what they find.
- Enrich lead and company records with details from the open web.
Web agents are also the group that often can't get the page, because many sites refuse an ordinary request. Both groups share a limit: agents are least reliable on long unsupervised chains and on decisions where a single mistake is expensive, which is why approval steps (criterion 4 below) exist.
No-code, low-code, or framework
AI agent platforms split into three categories by who plans the steps. In no-code, you describe the goal and the tools, and the platform builds the steps. In low-code, you get a visual canvas with the option to write code for what the canvas can't do. In frameworks, you design the architecture yourself.
No-code AI agent builders
A no-code AI agent builder suits operations teams, marketing, and solo operators who need a working agent this afternoon more than a maintainable system next quarter. Gumloop, Zapier, Make, MindStudio, Lindy, and Botpress belong here.
No-code reaches its limit in two places. Debugging gets hard once a run involves more than a few decisions. Credit costs rise faster than step counts too, because an agent calling six tools to answer one question is billed for six tool calls plus the model time.
Low-code AI agent platforms
n8n, Sim, StackAI, Dify, and Copilot Studio add what running agents in production needs. That includes self-hosting on your own servers, access to internal data, compliance controls, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), where the model answers from your own documents. It also includes the code node most teams eventually need, a step on the canvas that runs your own code.
n8n and StackAI run JavaScript or Python inside the canvas. Dify and Sim are open source, so you can change the code yourself.
Start with organizational fit. Solo operators and small teams fit no-code. Teams with internal data, compliance needs, or self-hosting requirements fit low-code. Regulated enterprises need a compliance review from day one, covering SOC 2 and, in healthcare, HIPAA.
HIPAA requires a signed business associate agreement before a vendor handles patient data, so ask for one rather than checking whether the vendor lists HIPAA. Gumloop, StackAI, and Microsoft publish that they'll sign one.
How to choose: Eight things to evaluate before you commit
Each criterion below has a pass or fail test, which makes shortlisting tools to build AI agents faster than comparing feature lists.
1. LLM flexibility. Can you swap the large language model (LLM) without rebuilding the agent? Open a working agent, change the model, and run it. If tool calls break after the change, the agent only works with one model, so you can't choose which model fits which task.
2. Integration and automation depth. Count the integrations you need, not the total the vendor advertises. Test whether your three least-common systems are supported, because the top 20 are supported everywhere. Then check MCP support. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a standard way to connect an agent to outside tools, which are offered by MCP servers. Most platforms below support it, so support alone no longer separates them. Ask what each tool call costs and whether you can load only some of a server's tools.
Zapier charges 2 tasks per MCP call. The model rereads the description of every loaded tool on every turn, so a server with 30 tools makes each turn longer and more expensive unless the platform lets you filter them.
3. Pricing model. Calculate the cost of one run of the workflow you'll build, not the monthly price of the plan. A tool that looks cheap per month can be the expensive one per run.
4. Autonomous execution with approval steps. Find where a human approves an action before it goes outside your company. Vendors call this human-in-the-loop. Of the 11 below, 10 have it, so the question is its limits. Zapier's needs a paid plan, Make's is Enterprise only, Lindy's covers shared Slack threads and not direct messages, and Botpress, the exception, uses a human handoff rather than pausing the action for approval.
5. Debugging visibility. Can you see why a step failed, not just that it failed? Point an agent at a URL that returns 403 Forbidden and read what the platform tells you. Sim's per-block logs show actions, cost, and failures, while a tool that gives you a red node and an error message will cost you hours.
6. Security and data policies. Check where credentials are stored, whether anyone trains AI models on your data, and which compliance level you need. Most of the 11 state plainly that they don't train on your data, and the exceptions are the ones to read.
Zapier excludes Enterprise customers' data from training by default, and other customers have to opt out themselves. Gumloop's no-training promise covers premium users, so it's unclear whether it covers the 14-day free trial. Dify's promise excludes traffic you send with your own API key, and Make's only published training statement covers Google Workspace data.
StackAI offers SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR only on an enterprise contract, so you need the budget for that contract before its technical features matter.
7. Support and learning resources. Check template library depth, documentation quality, and community size, because they predict whether your second agent ships. Open the template library and count the templates close to your first workflow, then search the community forum for the error you hit in your test run. A deep library and answered forum threads get a second agent live faster than a longer feature list.
8. Live data access. Can the agent reach the open web without breaking? Agents that browse and get blocked fail at the first refusal, and a page can return 200 OK and still be empty. Point the platform at 12 URLs the agent would need in production and count how many return the content you need, not just a status code. That test reorders most shortlists.
Three screening questions narrow the shortlist before you test anything, and two of them exclude platforms outright. The eight criteria above rank what remains.
- Does the agent read data you don't own? If yes, your data layer matters more than your builder. Pick a builder that supports HTTP and MCP, and spend your planning time on the data layer.
- Does anything it does cost money or reach a customer? If yes, approval steps become required, so platforms without them are excluded, no matter what they charge. A support bot's replies are the exception. For those, a human handoff is the usual safeguard.
- Will more than one person edit it? If yes, you need version control and a way to export, which most no-code tools don't offer.
Then test the platforms that pass rather than reading their feature pages. Setup speed and the first debugging session tell you more than any comparison table, and both take an afternoon.
Fetch what agents can't
Decodo's Web Scraping API renders JavaScript and handles blocked requests, so your agent gets the page instead of a refusal.
The 11 best AI agent development tools in 2026
Decodo doesn't sell an agent builder, so nothing in this ranking of AI agent development tools exists to promote our own product. Every tool below lets a team build an agent once and give it to non-technical colleagues to use. That standard excludes consumer agents and developer tools such as ChatGPT Agent, Claude Code, Postman, and Devin.
The order starts with the tools that suit the widest range of agents and ends with the ones built for a narrower job. It also ranks data import and export above feature count, because they're what you need first when a vendor closes.
The list doesn't include three well-known builders. Relay.app shut down in September 2026, and its homepage states that all accounts, workflows, and run history have been permanently deleted. Flowise started a code freeze on July 29, 2026, and archived the repository on August 13. Vellum now leads with a personal assistant product, so it no longer fits a team-builder ranking.
Because Relay and Flowise closed and OpenAI's Agent Builder ends on November 30, ask what you can export before you commit. When Relay closed, users could export each workflow and MCP server as JSON with a prompt to rebuild it, plus their tables and run history as CSV. Flowise's Apache 2.0 license means anyone can legally fork it, copying its code and continuing development. Expect a specific answer from any vendor you shortlist, because you should be able to rebuild your agent outside the tool it was built in.
AI agent development tools at a glance
Prices, plan limits, and features come from each vendor's own pages and change often, so check them before you buy.
Tool
Category
Pricing model
Starts at
Best for
Web data access
n8n
Low-code
Per execution
$20/mo (2.5K executions)
Self-hosted control at volume
MCP client, HTTP node, code node
Gumloop
No-code
Per credit + 8% fee
$37/mo (20K credits)
AI making the decisions
MCP client, native scraping nodes
Zapier
No-code
Per task, shared allowance
$19.99/mo (750 tasks)
Work already spread across 9K+ apps
MCP client (beta), HTTP, code step
Make
No-code
Per credit
$12/mo (10K credits)
Low-cost entry to agentic automation
MCP client, HTTP module
Sim
Low-code, open source
Per credit
$25/mo (6K credits)
Visual building with readable run logs
MCP client, API blocks, HTTP
StackAI
Low-code
Per run, then enterprise
$0 (500 runs/mo)
Internal data, RAG, compliance
MCP client, code steps
Botpress
No-code
Per conversation
$150/mo (250 conversations)
Conversational agents with human handoff
Integrations, custom actions
Dify
Low-code, open source
Per workspace/year
$590/workspace/yr
Visual builder for LLM apps
MCP client, HTTP node
MindStudio
No-code
Base fee + usage
$20/mo + usage
Business users starting from templates
Built-in web nodes
Lindy
No-code
Per seat + credit
$29.99/user/mo
Assistant agents in email and Slack
MCP client
Microsoft Copilot Studio
Low-code
Per credit (Copilot Credits)
Pay-as-you-go via Azure
Microsoft-first enterprise stacks
MCP client, REST API tools
1. n8n
Best for self-hosted control, with pricing that doesn't rise as workflows grow.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per execution: $20/mo for 2.5K on Starter, $50/mo for 10K on Pro, and $800/mo for 40K on self-hosted Business. The Community Edition is free to self-host.
- Standout capability. The MCP Client Tool node exposes only the tools you select, so a 30-tool server doesn't lengthen every turn.
- Limitation. Starter allows 5 concurrent executions and 7 days of logs, and Git-based version control is Business only. Self-hosting n8n workflows that scrape removes the execution limit and moves operations to your team.
- How agents get web data in it. HTTP Request node, code node, or an external MCP server, with outbound HTTP routed through axios.
2. Gumloop
Best for no-code teams who want the model to decide the next step.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per credit: $37/mo for 20K credits on Pro, plus an 8% orchestration fee. Enterprise is custom.
- Standout capability. Agent Skills, a Company Brain, evaluations, and reflections give you more ways to build, test, and improve agents than other no-code builders. A Custom tab accepts any of the MCP servers worth connecting.
- Limitation. Credit spend depends on the model, the tools called, and the runtime, so step count won't predict cost, and the 8% fee sits on top.
- How agents get web data in it. Native scraping nodes and custom MCP servers. Enterprise adds Gumloop-run MCP servers and an access-logging gateway.
3. Zapier
Best for work already spread across 9K+ app integrations.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per task, from one shared allowance. On annual billing, Professional is $19.99/mo for 750 tasks, $49/mo for 2K, and $129/mo for 10K ($193.50/mo billed monthly). Zapier Agents, a separate add-on, bills in activities.
- Standout capability. The largest integration count here, and built-in tools like Formatter and Paths cost 0 tasks.
- Limitation. An AI step on an advanced model costs 3 tasks, and each tool call another 3, rising to 5 each on premium models, so a 15-step agent isn't 15 tasks.
- How agents get web data in it. HTTP requests, a Code step, and an MCP Client integration marked beta, at 2 tasks per call.
4. Make
Best for the cheapest credible entry into agentic automation.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per credit: $0 for 1K credits a month, then $12/mo on Core, $21/mo on Pro, and $38/mo on Teams, each for 10K credits. Some visitors see $9/mo for 5K credits, billed annually, so check your page.
- Standout capability. Over 3K app integrations plus Maia, its AI assistant for building agents.
- Limitation. Each module action costs 1 credit, but the Code App costs 2 credits per second, and data transfer is capped at 5 GB per 10K credits, so a web agent fetching megabyte pages hits the cap first.
- How agents get web data in it. The MCP Client module and the HTTP module.
5. Sim
Best for an open-source canvas with readable run logs.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per credit: $0 for 1K one-time credits, $25/mo for 6K on Pro, and $100/mo for 25K on Max. A run costs 1 credit plus model usage.
- Standout capability. Per-block logs trace every run with actions, cost, and failures attached. On a failing web fetch, that's the difference between a 20-minute fix and an afternoon.
- Limitation. Supported self-hosting, single sign-on (SSO), and SOC 2 are only in Sim Cloud's Enterprise plan, though the open-source repository runs free.
- How agents get web data in it. MCP tools on the Agent block, API blocks, and an HTTP request tool with its own proxy URL and retry settings.
6. StackAI
Best for internal data, RAG, and regulated environments.
- Pricing model and entry price. Free at $0 for 500 runs a month, 2 projects, and 1 seat, where a run is one workflow execution, whatever its step count. Everything above that needs enterprise pricing.
- Standout capability. SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance with on-premises and VPC deployment, and a customer list that includes banks, hospitals, and public agencies.
- Limitation. No public middle plan exists, so a team that outgrows 500 runs a month goes straight to a sales call.
- How agents get web data in it. An MCP client node that calls a named tool on an external server, plus code steps.
7. Botpress
Best for conversational agents with human handoff.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per conversation: $0 for 25, $150/mo for 250 on Plus, and $750/mo for 1.5K on Team. A conversation is any exchange with at least 2 end-user messages in the billing month. Extra 100-packs cost $65 on Plus and $50 on Team.
- Standout capability. Pricing per conversation is a number support teams already track, so a team that knows its ticket volume can forecast the bill.
- Limitation. Botpress's FAQ confirms auto-recharge on conversation packs can't be disabled, because pausing conversations pauses the product. Warnings appear at 75% and 100% of your allowance, and overage is still billed.
- How agents get web data in it. Integrations and custom actions.
8. Dify
Best for an open-source visual builder for LLM applications.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per workspace per year: $590 for Professional with 5K message credits a month and $1,590 for Team with 10K. Each AI response costs 1 to 25 message credits.
- Standout capability. The open-source repository is the product, so a cloud plan buys hosting and support, and once message credits run out, you switch to your own API key.
- Limitation. Annual billing means a $590 commitment in advance, not roughly $49 a month, and Professional limits you to 3 team members.
- How agents get web data in it. Two-way MCP since v1.6.0, plus an HTTP Request node built on httpx, which our web scraping in Dify guide uses.
9. MindStudio
Best for business users starting from a template rather than a blank canvas.
- Pricing model and entry price. A base fee plus usage, which is what the AI models cost, passed through at the providers' own rates with no markup. The base is $0 on the free plan and $20/mo on Individual, falling to $16/mo billed yearly.
- Standout capability. A large template library plus a TypeScript SDK and CLI, so a marketer can build the agent and an engineer can maintain it.
- Limitation. Most of the bill is in the "+ usage" part, so the low base fee says little about the total.
- How agents get web data in it. Built-in web nodes.
10. Lindy
Best for assistant-style agents that run inside email and Slack.
- Pricing model and entry price. Per seat plus per credit: $29.99/user/mo for 3K credits, $99.99/user/mo for 15K, and $199.99/user/mo for 35K. A credit is about a cent, and a single job costs between 2 and 2.5K credits.
- Standout capability. Lindy connects to any MCP server without a canvas in between, so you tell it what you need in plain language instead of building a workflow.
- Limitation. The bill grows two ways. Adding a person costs a seat, and that person's agents then spend credits.
- How agents get web data in it. Any MCP server. Lindy has no canvas, so there is no HTTP node for a scraping call.
11. Microsoft Copilot Studio
Best for organizations already standardized on Microsoft 365 and Azure.
- Pricing model and entry price. Copilot Credits, bought pay-as-you-go through Azure, by one-year prepurchase, or in prepaid packs. A credit is $0.01 pay-as-you-go, and a 25K pack is $200 a month.
- Standout capability. Built-in MCP server connectors and a documented flow for attaching your own server.
- Limitation. A classic answer costs 1 credit, a generative answer 2, an agent action 5, and tenant graph grounding across Microsoft 365 data 10. At 125% of prepaid credits, Microsoft disables your custom agents rather than billing the overage, so set an Azure budget alert.
- How agents get web data in it. MCP client, Power Platform connectors, and REST API tools.
Where to start, by what you're building
If you're building
Start with
Because
An agent that reads the open web on a schedule, with an engineer who can self-host
n8n, plus a data layer under it
Execution pricing ignores step count and self-hosting removes the concurrency limit. Without an engineer, use Make instead, from $12. A plain HTTP client succeeded on 4 of 12 test sites, so plan the data layer first
Your first agent, this week, with no engineer
Gumloop or Make
Gumloop lets the model decide, and Make is the cheapest credible entry at $12
Something that connects to systems you already pay for
Zapier
The largest integration count here, and connections between steps that cost 0 tasks
An agent handling regulated or internal data
StackAI
SOC 2, HIPAA and GDPR with on-premises and VPC deployment. In regulated work, compliance removes most other tools before features matter
A support agent with human handoff
Botpress
Its per-conversation pricing matches how support teams already measure their work
Something you need to self-host
Sim or Dify
Both are open source. Sim's per-block logs show you why a fetch failed, and Dify's Community Edition is free to self-host
An assistant that runs in email and Slack
Lindy
Connects to any MCP server without a canvas in between, which also means no HTTP node
Anything inside a Microsoft environment
Copilot Studio
Built-in MCP connectors, Power Platform access, and tenant governance your administrators already run
For agents that read data you don't own, the data layer has a bigger effect on results than any choice in this table.
Pricing models compared
Feature differences between tools in one category are small. Cost differences between pricing models aren't, and the worked example below needs a $129 plan under per-task pricing and a $12 plan under per-credit pricing without changing a single step.
A lead-enrichment workflow, which researches each new sales lead on the web and adds the company's details to your CRM, has 15 steps and runs 200 times a month. Of those 15 steps, 8 are standard app actions, 3 are web fetches, and 4 are AI steps on an advanced model, each of which calls 2 tools to answer its question.
The estimates below assume every run succeeds, which a web agent won't.
Same agent, five pricing models
Pricing model
Example tool
What you pay for
Monthly cost for the worked example (estimate)
Where it gets expensive
Per execution
n8n
1 run of the whole workflow, any step count
200 executions, inside the $20 Starter plan. LLM tokens billed separately by your provider.
Never on complexity. Only on run frequency and concurrency limits
Per task or step
Zapier
Every step, with multipliers on AI steps and tool calls
47 tasks per run at published rates, so 9.4K tasks. That reaches the 10K plan at $129/mo on annual billing
Agentic loops. The 4 AI steps and their 8 tool calls are 36 of those 47 tasks
Per credit
Make, Gumloop, Sim, Copilot Studio
Each action. Make bills 1 credit per module action, and the other 3 charge more for bigger models, more tool calls and longer runs
23 credits per run, 1 per step and 1 per tool call, so 4.6K credits, inside Make's $12 Core plan. LLM tokens billed separately by your provider. The other 3 count credits differently
Model level and runtime. Code execution, premium models and long-running agents all raise the cost of the same step
Per seat plus credit
Lindy
Both the person and the work
Not calculable from published rates: a seat is $29.99 with 3K included credits, and a job costs 2 to 2.5K credits, so the total depends on job size
Team growth. Every new person adds a seat charge before they run anything
Flat or base plan, plus usage or your own API keys
Dify, MindStudio, self-hosted n8n
Hosting and features, with model costs charged separately by your provider or passed through at cost
$590/year for Dify Professional, paid in advance, plus whatever your API key spends. MindStudio is a $20/mo base plus model usage
No hidden fees, but no spending cap either. You pay the full model bill
Botpress isn't in the table because it prices per conversation, and a lead-enrichment agent has none.
The advertised price doesn't include three costs. LLM API costs are yours on bring-your-own-key tools such as n8n and Dify, and included on subscriptions such as Gumloop. A premium model on Zapier costs 5 tasks, whereas a standard model costs 1. Billing scope differs too, since Gumloop bills credits per organization with unlimited seats while Lindy bills per seat.
Per-task pricing charges each time an agent decides to call another tool, which is what agents do.
Do you pay for a failed fetch?
In a 12-target test we ran, a plain HTTP client returned nothing usable on 8 of them: 7 as outright refusals and 1 as an empty page. Reddit was the empty one, answering 200 OK with roughly 8 KB of HTML that had a title and not one post.
Zapier's pricing page says failures are free. “If the action isn't successfully completed, it doesn't count against your task limit”, and polling for new data never charges a task either. n8n's documentation says the opposite, just as plainly. A Schedule Trigger counts "one execution every time the node fires, regardless of outcome", so a monitoring agent that runs hourly and is refused every time still uses 720 executions a month.
Make's credit documentation sets 1 module action to 1 credit and doesn't state the failure case on the page we read. Confirm that yourself by running a scenario you know will fail and reading the credit count before and after.
Charging for failed runs complicates the case for per-execution pricing. It ignores workflow complexity, which makes it cheaper on a 20-node agent, but it doesn't ignore how often the agent fails. Per-task pricing ignores failures, because a failed step isn't a completed task.
Pick per-execution pricing for complex workflows and expect to pay for failed runs, or pick per-task pricing and expect to pay for every step that works. The same question applies to the data layer, so ask that vendor whether failed requests are billed.
From first build to deployment: the lifecycle every platform shares
Every builder here follows the same five stages, and knowing them shows what the work looks like after you buy.
- Scope one workflow. Pick a workflow you can describe end-to-end, with a clear trigger, the tools it touches, and a result you can check. A vague goal is the usual reason a first agent stalls.
- Prototype it. Start from the platform's assistant or a template, then connect the tools the workflow needs. If the agent needs web access, connect an MCP server during setup.
- Add approval steps. Put a human approval in front of any action that costs money or reaches a customer.
- Run it supervised. Watch supervised first runs until you know the failure modes, and limit which of a server's tools the agent can call while you learn them.
- Schedule it and monitor it. Trigger it on a schedule or an event, then read the run history for failures and cost.
Deployment brings three realities that demos skip:
- Credentials. An agent that acts across several accounts needs each credential stored and scoped, so check where the platform keeps them.
- Step failure. Decide whether a failed step retries, skips, or halts the run, and ask what each platform does by default, because a silent skip produces a partial result that looks complete.
- Version control. When a shared agent changes, everyone who uses it gets the change, so check for version history before more than one person edits a live agent.
Starting from a template beats a blank canvas for a first build, and library depth varies enormously by platform, which is what criterion 7 above checks. The step-by-step walkthrough of building your first agent is its own topic, so this section stops at what the work looks like.
What the data layer does to your shortlist
Every builder above hits the same wall: blocked requests. Integrations reach your SaaS stack, but the open web needs unblocking, rendering, and retries no matter which platform orchestrates the agent.
We fetched the same 12 live target sites 3 times each, in 4 ways. The first was direct, with no proxy. The second and third went through Decodo's residential proxies, which send each request from a home IP address: the second with a sticky session on 1 IP and the third with rotating IPs. The fourth went through Decodo's Web Scraping API with JavaScript rendering, which loads each page the way a browser does.
The targets were Amazon, LinkedIn, Reddit, Zillow, G2, Glassdoor, Walmart, Crunchbase, Indeed, Stack Overflow, Product Hunt, and Hacker News. We ran the tests in September 2026, all from one network. The test produced four results that change a tool decision.
A plain HTTP client succeeded on 4 of 12 targets. Whichever platform you pick fetches pages with one of a few common HTTP clients. A site can recognize that client by its TLS fingerprint, the pattern it uses to open a secure connection, before it even reads your request.
n8n routes through axios, Dify through httpx, and Botpress and Sim through Node's native fetch. You inherit that client's fingerprint on every workflow you build.
We measured those clients directly, with their default headers, rather than each vendor's hosted version, so a managed plan that adds headers or sends traffic from its own IP addresses may differ.
Residential IPs solve a different problem. They help with rate limits, where a site limits how often 1 IP can send requests, and with geo-targeting, where it shows different content by country. Routing the identical client through residential proxies, sticky and rotating, didn't change the outcome across 72 requests, so something other than the IP address caused these refusals.
A scraping API with JavaScript rendering succeeded on 7 of 12. This test used the same targets and runs, through a service that changes 3 things at once: the IP address, the TLS fingerprint, and whether the page's JavaScript runs. So the gain comes from all 3 changes together, and the test doesn't show which one mattered. A site counted as a success only when all 3 runs returned clean content, so 7 of 12 is a strict count and a large improvement, though not a complete answer.
The page is usually too big for the model. A model can read a limited amount of text at once, called its context window, and it's counted in tokens. A common limit is 200K tokens.
We measured 5 pages: a Zillow search, an Amazon product, a Reddit subreddit, a G2 category page, and a Stack Overflow tag. As raw HTML, all but the Stack Overflow tag were over 200K tokens, and the Zillow search reached 1M. The same pages fit comfortably as markdown, a plain-text format, and the Amazon product page fell from over 500K tokens to under 25K.
An HTTP node that returns 200 OK and hands raw HTML to the next step hasn't given the agent a usable page. The model will truncate it, reading only the first part.
Before you scrape a site, check whether it will sell you the data. A documented developer portal exists for 10 of our 12 targets, and the 2 exceptions, Indeed and Glassdoor, were gated or unreachable. A portal isn't always a free one, since Reddit and Crunchbase both charge at volume, but it's an official method with published terms of use.
Connecting a data layer to any of these platforms
The connection itself is the easy part, and it looks much the same on all 11.
How agents connect
Agents on these 11 platforms reach the open web in three ways.
- An MCP server, which 9 of the 11 can connect to.
- An HTTP node calling a scraping API, the simplest option even on platforms that support MCP.
- Native scraping nodes in Gumloop and MindStudio, which cover only the sites and page types their vendor built them for, so check your targets against that list before relying on one.
How Decodo connects
Each Decodo product below matches one of the ways above.
Decodo's MCP server gives an agent live web access through the protocol, and its source code is public. The documentation explains how to set it up.
It retries automatically on the temporary failures that would otherwise end a run, including 429 Too Many Requests errors, gateway errors, and dropped connections. It uses exponential backoff with jitter, where each new attempt waits longer than the last plus a small random delay, so retries put less load on a busy site. The current retry counts and timeouts are in the documentation. You'd otherwise build that retry behavior yourself.
Keep your data layer
Builders come and go, but the Web Scraping API works from any platform with an HTTP node. Start on the free plan.
Every tool you load adds its description to the model's context on every turn, so the server lets you load only the toolset you need. Loading just the web toolset cut those tokens to roughly 7% of the full catalog on OpenAI's o200k_base tokenizer, and to about the same share on other tokenizers. The catalog grows with each release, so the documentation lists the current toolsets. Pair the toolset limit with n8n's own tool filter and the agent loads only the tools it needs.
The Web Scraping API fits anything with an HTTP request node, which is most of these platforms, and it's the scraping API we tested above. It takes a URL, a proxy pool, and a rendering mode, and returns content with a status code. Use it when a single HTTP call is all you need. Decodo's own scraping page compares “only pay for successful scrapes” with “you pay for failed requests” in its build-versus-buy table, which matters for an agent that sites refuse this often.
Match the surface to the platform. Use the MCP server where the platform has an MCP client and the agent decides when it needs a page, as in Gumloop, Copilot Studio, Lindy, and StackAI. Use the Web Scraping API where a workflow always fetches known pages through an HTTP node, as in n8n, Make, Zapier, and Dify.
One flow, no code
In Make, a monitoring agent that checks a competitor's pricing page takes three or four steps through either surface. Through MCP, add the server to the MCP Client module, give it your API token, limit it to the web toolset, and let the agent call scrape_as_markdown when it decides it needs the page. Through HTTP, add an HTTP module, send the page's URL and your API key to the Web Scraping API, and take the page text from the content field in its response. Both routes use the same data layer, which renders the page and retries temporary failures instead of handing your workflow the site's first response. For the same pattern with more orchestration, see orchestrating agents with n8n and Decodo's MCP server.
Final thoughts
Choose an agent builder by layer first (no-code, low-code, or framework), then by pricing model against the shape of your workflow, because the feature gaps between tools in one category are smaller than the cost gaps between pricing models. Test that choice by building one workflow you need in two tools and timing both the setup and the first debugging session. Ask what you can export before you commit, because a builder can close while your agents still need to run.
The builder orchestrates, but an agent that reads the open web needs a data layer underneath it, and that choice outlives the builder choice. You can keep the data layer if you change builders, and in our tests unblocking the sites took more than a new IP address. Check whether your sources publish an API before you plan to scrape them, then point the tool you shortlist at 12 URLs from your own targets and read what it returns.
About the author
Kipras Kalzanauskas
Senior Account Manager
Kipras is a strategic account expert with a strong background in sales, IT support, and data-driven solutions. Born and raised in Vilnius, he studied history at Vilnius University before spending time in the Lithuanian Military. For the past 3.5 years, he has been a key player at Decodo, working with Fortune 500 companies in eCommerce and Market Intelligence.
Connect with Kipras on LinkedIn.
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