Back to blog
NEW
AI
UNBLOCK

ChatGPT Atlas Is Gone. The AI Browsers That Bypass Detection Aren't

Share article:

OpenAI shut down ChatGPT Atlas, its standalone AI browser, on August 9, 2026, less than a year after launch, folding browsing into the main ChatGPT app. That matters beyond the product news: Atlas and Perplexity's Comet showed that an AI agent browsing the web can be indistinguishable from a human using Chrome, a structural shift in detection that survives the shutdown.

Man smiling at camera wearing black T-shirt with seated astronaut illustration, dark studio background.

Zilvinas Tamulis

Last updated: Sep 17, 2026

7 min read

Blue background with lines going from left to right, converging into a single line in the middle. A rounded square with a globe icon is also in the middle.

TL;DR

  • OpenAI retired ChatGPT Atlas on August 9, 2026, folding its browsing capability into the main ChatGPT app rather than discontinuing the underlying technology.
  • Independent testing by Columbia Journalism Review found Atlas and Perplexity's Comet could retrieve paywalled and crawler-blocked articles that the same companies' standard chatbot interfaces refused to access.
  • Both browsers show up in site logs as ordinary Chrome sessions, since the agent runs inside a real browser rather than a separate, identifiable crawler.
  • Publisher data shows AI bot traffic climbing sharply relative to human visits, a trend Atlas's shutdown doesn't reverse since Comet and ChatGPT's own browsing still operate the same way.

What ChatGPT Atlas was, and why OpenAI shut it down

ChatGPT Atlas launched in October 2025 as OpenAI's standalone AI browser, built around an Agent Mode that could autonomously navigate sites and complete multi-step tasks, like shopping or filling out a form, rather than just answering questions about whatever page was open.

Technically, this wasn't a headless browser running scripted actions in the background. Atlas ran a real, visible Chromium session carrying a genuine user agent and a normal TLS fingerprint, the same signals an ordinary Chrome install presents. That's what let Agent Mode click through an actual login flow or complete a purchase the way a person sitting at the keyboard would.

OpenAI announced Atlas's retirement on July 9, 2026, and the browser stopped working exactly a month later, on August 9, 2026, less than a year after launch. Its capabilities didn't disappear, though. OpenAI folded browsing and agentic work into the main ChatGPT desktop app and Codex rather than continuing to maintain a separate browser. The company framed this explicitly as consolidation, building on what it learned from Atlas to support browsing inside ChatGPT itself, not as an admission that agentic browsing had failed.

Built for the big shift

As detection moves from one-time identity checks to full session behavior, Decodo's Web Scraping API is built around realistic rendering that holds up.

Get started

How AI browsers get past paywalls specifically

Two different paywall types, two different bypass mechanisms, according to Columbia Journalism Review's own testing of Atlas and Comet.

Client-side overlay paywalls, the kind MIT Technology Review, National Geographic, and the Philadelphia Inquirer use, load the full article text into the page and then visually hide it behind a subscription prompt. A human sees a locked screen. An agent parsing the page's underlying content sees the whole article, since the text was never actually withheld, just hidden from view.

Server-side paywalls, used by outlets like the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, work differently and don't have the same gap: the server genuinely withholds the full text until credentials are verified. But once a human logs in, the agent inherits that authenticated session and can read and act on the unlocked page on the person's behalf.

The more surprising finding is what happens when neither of those applies, when a publisher has blocked the agent outright. CJR found that Atlas avoids PCMag directly, since its parent company Ziff Davis is suing OpenAI for copyright infringement, but when prompted to summarize a PCMag article anyway, it produced a composite summary instead, pulled from tweets about the piece, syndicated versions, citations in other outlets, and related coverage across the web. Researcher Henk van Ess documented this same behavior independently, calling it reconstructing an article from "digital breadcrumbs". Atlas does something similar with the New York Times, also suing OpenAI: rather than touching NYT content at all, it summarizes the same story as covered by the Guardian, the Washington Post, Reuters, and the Associated Press instead.

None of this requires engineering built specifically to defeat a paywall. It's a side effect of the same thing that makes Atlas and Comet hard to detect in general: a full, real browser session carrying a genuine canvas fingerprint and the rest of a normal browser's signals, rather than a stripped-down script a paywall system would flag as automated.

The scale of the shift: What publisher data shows

TollBit's Q1 & Q2 2026 "State of the Bots" report tracks this shift with real numbers, and it's accelerating within a single six-month window. European sites carry roughly four times the AI scraping load of North American ones, and that gap is still widening: scrapes on European sites climbed nearly 20% between January and June 2026 alone, with local news and sports sites seeing the sharpest growth.

What makes this worth pausing on isn't just the volume; it's how little comes back the other way. Despite carrying nearly three times the AI scraping load of North American sites, European publishers see AI-driven referrals make up just 0.05% of their total human referral traffic, a rounding error against what it costs those same sites in server resources and bandwidth to keep serving the bots.

That last point is exactly why robots.txt alone isn't holding this back. TollBit found that across both regions, roughly 15% of AI scrapes in the first half of 2026 bypassed a publisher's explicit disallow instruction, a voluntary signal with no enforcement mechanism behind it. The ChatGPT-User had the worst compliance on European sites, ignoring its own disallow rule on 54% of scrapes, followed by Bytespider at 48% and PerplexityBot at 42%. Robots.txt was built as a handshake agreement, not a lock, and a bot that ignores it faces no real consequence beyond a publisher noticing after the fact. Read more on the legality of web scraping.

What this means if you're on the detection side

The signals bot management has leaned on for years all assume a bot identifies itself as one, a distinct user agent string, an IP range tied to a known data center, a script that can't render JavaScript. None of that holds against Atlas or Comet. They arrive with a real browser's full technical fingerprint: a normal user agent, a rendering engine that executes every script a page loads, and a network profile that looks like whatever connection it's actually running on. Asking whether a visitor is running real Chrome stops being useful when the honest answer is yes.

Robots.txt falls into the same gap. It's a request, not a lock, and it only does anything if the bot on the other end chooses to honor it, which a measurable share increasingly don't, as the previous section's numbers show. None of these checks were built to catch something that behaves like a real user because it genuinely is running inside one.

What's replacing them is a shift from one-time identity checks to continuous, session-level behavioral analysis: mouse movement, interaction timing, how naturally a session unfolds from first click to last. That's a much harder thing for an agent to fake convincingly across an entire session, even one running inside a perfectly legitimate-looking browser, since a single inconsistency, a movement pattern too smooth or too fast, timing that doesn't vary the way a distracted human's does, gives it away in a way a spoofed header never could.

Worth seeing what this actually looks like from the other side. Our guides on bypassing Cloudflare and working around anti-bot systems walk through the exact evasion techniques detection teams are up against, useful reading if you want to know what a determined agent actually does rather than guess at it.

What this means if you're building or running automation

The same shift cuts both ways. As sites tighten detection in response to agentic browsers, the automation that holds up best isn't a bare HTTP client sending requests and hoping for the best, or a headless setup with a fingerprint that gives itself away in the first few requests. It's the setup that behaves like a real, full browser session, for the same reason Atlas and Comet are hard to catch: there's nothing inconsistent to catch.

Worth being precise about what this isn't. This isn't about impersonating Atlas or Comet specifically, or building something that pretends to be one of those products. It's the same underlying principle applied more broadly: realistic rendering, a session that behaves consistently from first request to last, and a genuine browser fingerprint hold up better than stripped-down automation, regardless of which specific detection method a site happens to be running. That principle doesn't change as detection methods evolve; it's the reason it's durable in the first place.

That's what Decodo's Web Scraping API and Site Unblocker are built around: real rendering and challenge handling on the infrastructure side, so a request looks like it came from an actual browser because, functionally, it did. Residential proxies round out the other half of that, a network identity that matches the session behind it rather than a datacenter IP a site can flag on sight. If you're building this yourself instead of going through an API, our Playwright stealth guide covers the same principle at the implementation level, what makes a Playwright session look genuinely real versus just technically functional.

Final thoughts

ChatGPT Atlas is gone, but the thing it revealed about the web doesn't disappear with it: Comet is still running, and ChatGPT's own upgraded browsing carries the same behavior forward. Publisher data shows this traffic shift accelerating regardless, not slowing down now that one product's been retired. For publishers trying to detect this traffic and for anyone building legitimate automation, the lesson lands the same way: identity-based detection, user agents, IP ranges, robots.txt, is giving way to behavior-based detection across the industry, and that shift outlasts any single product's lifecycle. Anyone building automation that needs to hold up under it is exactly who Decodo's Web Scraping API, Site Unblocker, and residential proxies are built for.

Detection isn't standing still

Identity-based checks are giving way to behavior-based ones industry-wide. Decodo's scraping infrastructure is built for where detection is headed, not where it was.

Start now

Share article:

About the author

Zilvinas Tamulis

Technical Copywriter

A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Žilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.

Connect with Žilvinas via LinkedIn

All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.

Frequently asked questions

Why did OpenAI shut down ChatGPT Atlas?

OpenAI folded Atlas's browsing and agentic capabilities into the main ChatGPT desktop app and Codex, rather than continuing to maintain it as a separate standalone browser. The company framed this as consolidation, building on what it learned from Atlas to support browsing inside ChatGPT itself, not as an admission that agentic browsing had failed. The underlying capability didn't go away; it just moved.

Can AI browsers like Comet still bypass paywalls after the Atlas shutdown?

Yes. Perplexity's Comet runs on the same underlying principle: an agent operating inside a real browser session, and it's entirely unaffected by Atlas's retirement. ChatGPT's own upgraded in-app browsing inherits the same behavior too, since it's built on what Atlas demonstrated rather than replacing the capability. Atlas was one product built around this approach. The approach itself is still very much active.

How do websites detect AI browser traffic if it looks like a human?

Increasingly, they can't rely on the old signals. User agent strings, known crawler IP ranges, and robots.txt compliance all assume a bot identifies itself as a bot, and AI browsers don't, since they inherit a real browser's full technical and behavioral fingerprint. That's pushing detection toward continuous, session-level behavioral analysis instead, mouse movement, interaction timing, and patterns across an entire session, since that's a much harder thing for an agent to fake convincingly from start to finish.

Is AI bot traffic actually replacing human traffic on websites?

The data says yes, and it's already past a threshold, not just trending that way. In June 2026, bot traffic overtook human traffic for the first time, with automated requests making up 57.4% of all web traffic against 42.6% from people, according to Cloudflare Radar. That crossover came faster than even Cloudflare expected; its own CEO had pointed to 2027 just months earlier. The driver behind it: AI-related traffic grew roughly 187% over 2025, about eight times faster than human traffic grew over the same period, per HUMAN Security's 2026 State of AI Traffic report.

Related articles

How to Bypass Cloudflare
DATA COLLECTION
UNBLOCK

How to Bypass Cloudflare: Complete Guide to Anti-Bot Evasion

Cloudflare is a massive global cloud network that sits firmly between your scraper and the data you need, blocking all requests that fail its multi-layered detection system. It powers nearly 21% of all websites globally, meaning that 1-in-5 sites rely on this network. Therefore, knowing how to bypass it is essential for serious scrapers. This practical walkthrough covers detection methods, tools like Puppeteer and Playwright, and both DIY approaches and managed solutions, including proxy strategies and web scraping APIs.

young man standing with arms crossed, wearing green button shirt, white tee and black watch on dark background

Vilius Sakutis

Last updated: Jun 02, 2026

10 min read

Document icon inside a rounded square, with an eye symbol overlapping the lower-right corner of the document
DATA COLLECTION
HIDE IP

Playwright Stealth: Configure Anti-Detection for Web Scraping in Python and Node.js

Headless browsers in Playwright can leak fingerprint signals that anti-bot systems notice. While Playwright is great for automation, its default settings make these signals easy to spot. Stealth plugins help cover these leaks so your scripts look like real user traffic. This guide explains detection methods, how to set up stealth in Python and Node.js, what gets patched, how to test, and the limits and scaling options.

man in white ribbed turtleneck sweater looking directly at camera against a dark studio background

Kipras Kalzanauskas

Last updated: Jul 13, 2026

11 min read

Browser window titled 'X Browser' listing profiles with 'Start session' buttons on dark dotted background
AI
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

Browser-use Tutorial: Build an AI Agent That Drives a Real Browser

This Browser-use tutorial shows you how to point an AI agent at a live browser and have it get real work done. Browser-use is the leading open-source library for giving LLM agents browser control – MIT-licensed, with over 110k GitHub stars. By the end, you'll have an agent scraping product data, working through multi-step flows, and handling failures.

person with dark wavy hair gazing left in profile, wearing a black turtleneck against a pale gray background

Dominykas Niaura

Last updated: Sep 01, 2026

10 min read

© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved