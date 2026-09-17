How AI browsers get past paywalls specifically

Two different paywall types, two different bypass mechanisms, according to Columbia Journalism Review's own testing of Atlas and Comet.

Client-side overlay paywalls, the kind MIT Technology Review, National Geographic, and the Philadelphia Inquirer use, load the full article text into the page and then visually hide it behind a subscription prompt. A human sees a locked screen. An agent parsing the page's underlying content sees the whole article, since the text was never actually withheld, just hidden from view.

Server-side paywalls, used by outlets like the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, work differently and don't have the same gap: the server genuinely withholds the full text until credentials are verified. But once a human logs in, the agent inherits that authenticated session and can read and act on the unlocked page on the person's behalf.

The more surprising finding is what happens when neither of those applies, when a publisher has blocked the agent outright. CJR found that Atlas avoids PCMag directly, since its parent company Ziff Davis is suing OpenAI for copyright infringement, but when prompted to summarize a PCMag article anyway, it produced a composite summary instead, pulled from tweets about the piece, syndicated versions, citations in other outlets, and related coverage across the web. Researcher Henk van Ess documented this same behavior independently, calling it reconstructing an article from "digital breadcrumbs". Atlas does something similar with the New York Times, also suing OpenAI: rather than touching NYT content at all, it summarizes the same story as covered by the Guardian, the Washington Post, Reuters, and the Associated Press instead.

None of this requires engineering built specifically to defeat a paywall. It's a side effect of the same thing that makes Atlas and Comet hard to detect in general: a full, real browser session carrying a genuine canvas fingerprint and the rest of a normal browser's signals, rather than a stripped-down script a paywall system would flag as automated.

The scale of the shift: What publisher data shows

TollBit's Q1 & Q2 2026 "State of the Bots" report tracks this shift with real numbers, and it's accelerating within a single six-month window. European sites carry roughly four times the AI scraping load of North American ones, and that gap is still widening: scrapes on European sites climbed nearly 20% between January and June 2026 alone, with local news and sports sites seeing the sharpest growth.

What makes this worth pausing on isn't just the volume; it's how little comes back the other way. Despite carrying nearly three times the AI scraping load of North American sites, European publishers see AI-driven referrals make up just 0.05% of their total human referral traffic, a rounding error against what it costs those same sites in server resources and bandwidth to keep serving the bots.

That last point is exactly why robots.txt alone isn't holding this back. TollBit found that across both regions, roughly 15% of AI scrapes in the first half of 2026 bypassed a publisher's explicit disallow instruction, a voluntary signal with no enforcement mechanism behind it. The ChatGPT-User had the worst compliance on European sites, ignoring its own disallow rule on 54% of scrapes, followed by Bytespider at 48% and PerplexityBot at 42%. Robots.txt was built as a handshake agreement, not a lock, and a bot that ignores it faces no real consequence beyond a publisher noticing after the fact. Read more on the legality of web scraping.

What this means if you're on the detection side

The signals bot management has leaned on for years all assume a bot identifies itself as one, a distinct user agent string, an IP range tied to a known data center, a script that can't render JavaScript. None of that holds against Atlas or Comet. They arrive with a real browser's full technical fingerprint: a normal user agent, a rendering engine that executes every script a page loads, and a network profile that looks like whatever connection it's actually running on. Asking whether a visitor is running real Chrome stops being useful when the honest answer is yes.

Robots.txt falls into the same gap. It's a request, not a lock, and it only does anything if the bot on the other end chooses to honor it, which a measurable share increasingly don't, as the previous section's numbers show. None of these checks were built to catch something that behaves like a real user because it genuinely is running inside one.

What's replacing them is a shift from one-time identity checks to continuous, session-level behavioral analysis: mouse movement, interaction timing, how naturally a session unfolds from first click to last. That's a much harder thing for an agent to fake convincingly across an entire session, even one running inside a perfectly legitimate-looking browser, since a single inconsistency, a movement pattern too smooth or too fast, timing that doesn't vary the way a distracted human's does, gives it away in a way a spoofed header never could.

Worth seeing what this actually looks like from the other side. Our guides on bypassing Cloudflare and working around anti-bot systems walk through the exact evasion techniques detection teams are up against, useful reading if you want to know what a determined agent actually does rather than guess at it.

What this means if you're building or running automation

The same shift cuts both ways. As sites tighten detection in response to agentic browsers, the automation that holds up best isn't a bare HTTP client sending requests and hoping for the best, or a headless setup with a fingerprint that gives itself away in the first few requests. It's the setup that behaves like a real, full browser session, for the same reason Atlas and Comet are hard to catch: there's nothing inconsistent to catch.

Worth being precise about what this isn't. This isn't about impersonating Atlas or Comet specifically, or building something that pretends to be one of those products. It's the same underlying principle applied more broadly: realistic rendering, a session that behaves consistently from first request to last, and a genuine browser fingerprint hold up better than stripped-down automation, regardless of which specific detection method a site happens to be running. That principle doesn't change as detection methods evolve; it's the reason it's durable in the first place.

That's what Decodo's Web Scraping API and Site Unblocker are built around: real rendering and challenge handling on the infrastructure side, so a request looks like it came from an actual browser because, functionally, it did. Residential proxies round out the other half of that, a network identity that matches the session behind it rather than a datacenter IP a site can flag on sight. If you're building this yourself instead of going through an API, our Playwright stealth guide covers the same principle at the implementation level, what makes a Playwright session look genuinely real versus just technically functional.

Final thoughts

ChatGPT Atlas is gone, but the thing it revealed about the web doesn't disappear with it: Comet is still running, and ChatGPT's own upgraded browsing carries the same behavior forward. Publisher data shows this traffic shift accelerating regardless, not slowing down now that one product's been retired. For publishers trying to detect this traffic and for anyone building legitimate automation, the lesson lands the same way: identity-based detection, user agents, IP ranges, robots.txt, is giving way to behavior-based detection across the industry, and that shift outlasts any single product's lifecycle. Anyone building automation that needs to hold up under it is exactly who Decodo's Web Scraping API, Site Unblocker, and residential proxies are built for.