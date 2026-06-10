For the rest of this tutorial, we'll use Colly because it covers the most common scraping scenario: extracting structured data from HTML pages quickly and efficiently.

While development moves slowly compared to newer projects, Colly is mature, stable, and widely used, making it a dependable foundation for production scrapers.

Prerequisites and project setup

Before you can use Colly, you'll need Go installed on your machine.

Check whether Go is already available by running:

go version

go version

If Go is installed, you'll see output similar to a printed version number:

go version go1 . 26.0 darwin / arm64

go version go1 . 26.0 darwin / arm64

If you get a "command not found" error, download and install the latest version from the official Go website.

Once the installation is complete, open a new terminal window and run go version again to confirm everything is working.

Once Go is installed, create a project directory and move into it:

mkdir colly - scraper cd colly - scraper

mkdir colly - scraper cd colly - scraper

If the directory already exists, simply move into it:

cd colly - scraper

cd colly - scraper

Next, initialize a Go module:

go mod init colly - scraper

go mod init colly - scraper

This creates a go.mod file, which Go uses to track project dependencies. If you see a message saying go.mod already exists, the module has already been initialized, and you can move on.

Now install Colly:

go get github . com / gocolly / colly / v2

go get github . com / gocolly / colly / v2

The /v2 suffix is important because it installs the current major version of the library.

At this point, your project directory should contain at least a go.mod file and a go.sum file. You can verify this with:

ls

ls

You should see:

go . mod go . sum

go . mod go . sum

Next, create a new file named main.go in your project directory using your preferred editor, such as VS Code or TextEdit.

Add the following code:

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/gocolly/colly/v2" ) func main ( ) { c := colly . NewCollector ( ) c . OnResponse ( func ( r * colly . Response ) { fmt . Println ( "Fetched" , len ( r . Body ) , "bytes from" , r . Request . URL ) } ) c . Visit ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) }

package main import ( "fmt" "github.com/gocolly/colly/v2" ) func main ( ) { c := colly . NewCollector ( ) c . OnResponse ( func ( r * colly . Response ) { fmt . Println ( "Fetched" , len ( r . Body ) , "bytes from" , r . Request . URL ) } ) c . Visit ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" ) }

This simple scraper creates a collector, visits a page, and prints the size of the response. It's a quick way to verify that Colly is installed correctly and can make requests.

Save the file and run:

go run main . go

go run main . go

If everything is working, you'll see output similar to:

Fetched 51294 bytes from https : // books . toscrape . com /

Fetched 51294 bytes from https : // books . toscrape . com /

If you see a message showing the number of bytes fetched from the page, your environment is ready, and you can start building your scraper.

How Colly works: Collectors, callbacks, and the request lifecycle

Every Colly scraper revolves around a single object: the Collector. It manages requests, stores configuration, and triggers callbacks as pages are processed.

You create a collector with colly.NewCollector() and optionally configure it with settings such as allowed domains, a custom user agent, or a maximum crawl depth:

c := colly . NewCollector ( colly . AllowedDomains ( "books.toscrape.com" ) , colly . UserAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MyScraper/1.0)" ) , colly . MaxDepth ( 2 ) , )

c := colly . NewCollector ( colly . AllowedDomains ( "books.toscrape.com" ) , colly . UserAgent ( "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; MyScraper/1.0)" ) , colly . MaxDepth ( 2 ) , )

Once a collector is created, you register callbacks that run at different stages of the request lifecycle.

A typical request flows through the following events:

OnRequest runs before a request is sent, which is where you set headers, log the URL, or abort the call

runs before a request is sent, which is where you set headers, log the URL, or abort the call OnError runs when a request fails, making it the home for retry logic and failure logging

runs when a request fails, making it the home for and failure logging OnResponse runs once the response arrives but before any HTML is parsed, useful for inspecting raw bytes or status codes

runs once the response arrives but before any HTML is parsed, useful for inspecting raw bytes or status codes OnHTML runs for each element matching a CSS selector you register, and this is where most extraction happens

runs for each element matching a you register, and this is where most extraction happens OnXML is the same idea as OnHTML for documents addressed with XPath

is the same idea as for documents addressed with XPath OnScraped runs once after a response is fully processed, which suits cleanup or a per-page summary

Of these callbacks, OnHTML does most of the work. You provide a CSS selector and a function, and Colly executes that function for every matching element on the page:

c . OnHTML ( "article.product_pod" , func ( e * colly . HTMLElement ) { fmt . Println ( e . ChildAttr ( "h3 a" , "title" ) ) } )

c . OnHTML ( "article.product_pod" , func ( e * colly . HTMLElement ) { fmt . Println ( e . ChildAttr ( "h3 a" , "title" ) ) } )

The selector engine is powered by GoQuery, so most CSS selectors you test in your browser's DevTools can be used directly in Colly.

You'll also encounter two methods for making requests: Visit() and Request(). In most cases, Visit() is all you need. It sends a standard GET request and triggers the callback chain automatically.

c . Visit ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" )

c . Visit ( "https://books.toscrape.com/" )

Request() gives you more control when you need a different HTTP method, custom headers, or a request body. It's commonly used for tasks such as submitting forms or interacting with APIs.

Around all of this, Colly provides a number of useful features, including domain restrictions, rate limiting, asynchronous crawling, cookie handling, and proxy support.

Building your first colly scraper

Now it's time to scrape some real data. Throughout this tutorial, we'll use books.toscrape.com, a website built specifically for scraping practice.

Before writing any code, inspect the page structure. You can do this by right-clicking on a book and selecting Inspect. This opens your browser's developer tools and highlights the HTML responsible for rendering that book.