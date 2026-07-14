Why scrape Perplexity?

As mentioned earlier, the biggest reasons you might want to scrape Perplexity are for brand visibility and monitoring. For example, if you submit the prompt "best residential proxy providers", you can extract the complete response, identify which providers Perplexity actually suggests to the user, see which websites Perplexity cites, and track how those citations change over time. You can then pair that scraped data with a rank tracker API to build a fuller picture of your AI search visibility across multiple channels.

Beyond brand monitoring, here are other reasons why you might want to scrape Perplexity:

Competitive intelligence . Suppose you regularly monitor that same "best residential proxy providers" prompt. You will be able to see which companies appear in the response, how Perplexity describes them, and which websites it cites as supporting evidence. Over time, this’ll help you identify shifts in market positioning, emerging competitors, and new sources that Perplexity trusts when generating responses.

. Suppose you regularly monitor that same "best residential proxy providers" prompt. You will be able to see which companies appear in the response, how Perplexity describes them, and which websites it cites as supporting evidence. Over time, this’ll help you identify shifts in market positioning, emerging competitors, and new sources that Perplexity trusts when generating responses. Research and fact tracking . Perplexity’s responses aren't static, so you might decide to regularly scrape the same prompt over a period of time to track how the response changes. A research prompt like "best laptops for students" today might look very different in 6 months as new laptop models will get released, reviewed, and indexed. Scraping the information from this prompt will let you monitor those shifts systematically instead of you having to check it manually. Content and SEO auditing . Every Perplexity response comes with a list of cited sources. If you scrape those sources across multiple related prompts, you will be able to get a clearer picture of which domains Perplexity trusts for a given topic, and what kind of content you should put out to earn those citations. And since Perplexity isn't the only LLM that people use, you can apply the same approach to Google's AI Mode and compare how each one talks about your brand or your competitors.

. Perplexity’s responses aren't static, so you might decide to regularly scrape the same prompt over a period of time to track how the response changes. A research prompt like "best laptops for students" today might look very different in 6 months as new laptop models will get released, reviewed, and indexed. Scraping the information from this prompt will let you monitor those shifts systematically instead of you having to check it manually. . Every Perplexity response comes with a list of cited sources. If you scrape those sources across multiple related prompts, you will be able to get a clearer picture of which domains Perplexity trusts for a given topic, and what kind of content you should put out to earn those citations. And since Perplexity isn't the only LLM that people use, you can apply the same approach to Google's and compare how each one talks about your brand or your competitors. Building a dataset. Collecting Perplexity prompt-response pairs at scale will ultimately give you structured data that you can use to evaluate AI systems, build internal research datasets, or benchmark how different LLMs respond to the same prompts. If you need to do this across other LLMs, Decodo's ChatGPT scraper follows a similar extraction pattern and is worth looking at.

Is it legal to scrape Perplexity?

While scraping publicly available data is allowed in many jurisdictions, there are still factors you need to consider in the context of Perplexity:

Perplexity's terms of service (ToS)

Double-check if your particular use case and volume are permissible under Perplexity’s terms of service because breaching it can lead to account bans, cease-and-desist letters, or liability, depending on your jurisdiction and data use.

Copyright considerations

A response may look like one answer, but it's often built from content published on external sites. Storing, republishing, or redistributing large volumes can raise copyright questions that reach beyond Perplexity to the publishers it cites. Internal analysis differs from external publishing, so be careful with what you extract.

Personal data

Scraping details about specific individuals puts you in personal data territory, which comes with obligations. GDPR (in Europe) and CCPA (for California residents) govern how organizations collect, process, and store that data. The safest path is to avoid responses that reference or could identify real people and to make your data handling compliant before scaling your scraper.

Responsible use

Even if your particular use case and scope are legal, always scrape responsibly. Whether your scraper is proprietary, customized, or uses an API, keep your request rates reasonable and avoid generating unnecessary load on the platform.

Excessive requests can trip anti-bot protections and degrade service for other Perplexity users. Check the robots.txt file and respect its directives, it's a basic signal of good faith. Ethical collection practices keep you out of trouble and your scraper sustainable for longer.

Just to be clear, nothing in this section is legal advice. Consult a lawyer to get a full breakdown of how web scraping sits legally in your particular case. You can also learn more about the topic in our in-depth guide on whether web scraping is legal.

Methods for extracting data from Perplexity

If you want to scrape Perplexity, there's no one right way to go about it. There are different methods for scraping Perplexity, and the one you choose depends on what data you need, how much control over that data you want, and how much time you're willing to spend maintaining your scraper.

Here are 3 of those methods:

1. Using Perplexity's official Sonar API

The Sonar API is Perplexity's own programmatic interface, and it's the most straightforward way to get Perplexity responses and citations without touching a browser at all. Since this is an official solution, you don't have to worry about browser automation, JavaScript rendering, or anti-bot systems. You simply send a prompt, and the API returns a JSON response that contains the response text, sources, and other related metadata.

That being said, keep in mind that Sonar API returns model output, not the exact experience you'd see on the perplexity.ai interface. So the responses, the layout, and the follow-up questions may look different from what you'd typically get if you typed that same prompt directly into Perplexity. On top of that, the API comes with its own pricing and rate limits, so you'll want to review those before committing to it.

2. DIY browser automation with Playwright

Browser automation gives you much more control, if you want to scrape the actual Perplexity website. The best tool to use for that automation is Playwright because Perplexity renders its responses dynamically through JavaScript and streams tokens in real time.

What’s more, with Playwright, you can interact with Perplexity the same way a real user would. You can submit prompts, wait for responses to finish rendering, collect citations, extract related questions, and capture other pieces of Perplexity data directly from the page. While this approach gives you maximum flexibility, it also requires an ongoing effort to keep your scraping workflow reliable. You’ll need to handle JavaScript rendering, manage proxies, deal with anti-bot protections, and maintain your scraper anytime Perplexity updates its interface.

3. Using a managed scraping or SERP API

If managing browser automation starts slowing you down, Decodo's SERP scraper API handles JavaScript rendering, proxy rotation, and anti-bot bypassing in a single API call. This means you won’t have to deal with browser instances or Perplexity’s chunky response format. You’d only need to send a prompt and you’ll get a structured JSON with the fields you need.

You can use this method when you need a reliable and scalable scraper that can run on its own for a long time without you having to control the entire browser automation layer.

And if your use case goes beyond SERP-style queries, it's worth looking at our Web Scraping API. It gives you a fully managed way to collect and structure Perplexity data at scale, so you don't have to worry about building or maintaining the scraping infrastructure on your own.

Why Perplexity is difficult to scrape

Even with the right method in place, Perplexity is still a technically demanding target to scrape, and there are a few reasons for that.

Responses are delivered dynamically, so the content doesn't appear all at once. That means your scraper has to wait for the response to finish loading before it can extract the data.

The platform uses aggressive anti-bot protection, and datacenter IPs tend to get flagged pretty quickly. So, if you're going the browser automation route, you'll need residential proxies and proper stealth configuration.

There's no public conversation API that mirrors the full user-facing experience, which means you're either working with the Sonar API, which isn't identical to what real users see, or you're scraping the actual UI through a browser.

Then there's the issue of login walls. Some features on Perplexity, like saved threads and certain search modes, are only available behind a login, and that adds another layer of complexity if your use case requires access to those parts of the platform.

The right approach really comes down to your use case. For small projects, research, and learning purposes, browser automation with Playwright will get the job done. But if you need reliable, programmatic access to Perplexity model responses and citations, Sonar API is the cleaner option. And when you start collecting Perplexity data at scale and want to skip the ongoing work of managing browsers, proxies, and anti-bot systems, then a managed solution like our SERP Scraper API or Web Scraping API is the most practical choice.

Building a Perplexity scraper with Python, step by step

You can always build your own scraper if you want full control over your Perplexity scraping workflow. While tools like the Web Scraping API or SERP API can handle much of the heavy lifting for you, creating a scraper yourself will help you understand how Perplexity delivers responses, citations, and related questions.

For this walkthrough, we’re going to use Python, Playwright, and residential proxies to collect Perplexity answers and structure them into usable JSON data.

Step 1: Set up your environment

Before you start, make sure you're running Python 3.9 or newer. Create a virtual environment so your project dependencies stay isolated from the rest of your system.

python - m venv venv source venv / bin / activate

Then install your dependencies:

pip install playwright pydantic python - dotenv

Once that's done, pull down the Chromium browser binary that Playwright needs:

playwright install chromium

At this point, you have everything you need to start building your scraper.

Step 2: Configure your proxy

Perplexity actively protects its platform, which means repeated requests from the same IP address can eventually trigger blocks or rate limits. You need to integrate rotating residential proxies into your scraper to get consistent results, especially if you're sending multiple prompts or targeting responses associated with specific regions.

Log into your Decodo dashboard and navigate to Residential. There you will see your proxy username and password. You can store those credentials in a .env file so you don’t have to use them in your Playwright script directly.

PROXY_SERVER = http : // gate . decodo . com : 7000 PROXY_USERNAME = YOUR_PROXY_USERNAME PROXY_PASSWORD = YOUR_PROXY_PASSWORD

You'll load these into Playwright's launch options in the next step.

Step 3: Submit a prompt to Perplexity

Once the browser launches, you then point your script to Perplexity and submit your prompt. It's better to construct a direct search URL than to click through the interface manually, since that reduces the number of interactions your script makes with the page.

from dotenv import load_dotenv import os load_dotenv ( ) encoded_prompt = config . prompt . replace ( " " , "+" ) url = f"https://www.perplexity.ai/search?q= { encoded_prompt } " page . goto ( url , timeout = 180_000 )

Step 4: Handle streamed responses correctly

As mentioned earlier, one of the biggest challenges you face when you scrape Perplexity is that responses are generated dynamically. Perplexity doesn't render the complete response immediately, it streams onto the page over time. That means you cannot set fixed delays because they will be unreliable for this use case. Instead, wait for the response paragraph to appear in the DOM first, and then give the stream a few extra seconds to finish before you start scraping.

Here's how to do that:

try : page . wait_for_selector ( 'p.my-2' , timeout = 60_000 ) print ( "Response detected, waiting for streaming to finish..." ) page . wait_for_timeout ( 8000 ) except Exception as e : print ( f"Timed out waiting for response: { e } " )

This will give the response enough time to finish rendering and reduce the risk of your scraper extracting incomplete content. For a full breakdown of every waiting strategy available, you can check out our guide on waiting methods in Playwright.

Step 5: Extract responses, sources, and related questions

You then set your script to start collecting the data as soon as the response finishes rendering. Your scraper should typically be able to collect the response text, source URLs and titles, and the follow-up questions Perplexity suggests at the bottom of the page.

Do not rely on auto-generated class names alone where you can avoid it, and wrap every extraction in a try/except block so your script can catch missing fields before they crash your scraping run. One thing to note here is that Perplexity hides its sources behind a button, so your script has to click that button first before the sources panel renders and you can pull anything from it:

try : response_elements = page . query_selector_all ( 'p.my-2' ) response_text = "

" . join ( [ el . inner_text ( ) for el in response_elements if el . inner_text ( ) . strip ( ) ] ) except Exception : response_text = "" try : response_markdown = "

" . join ( [ el . inner_html ( ) for el in response_elements if el . inner_html ( ) . strip ( ) ] ) except Exception : response_markdown = "" top_sources = [ ] try : sources_button = page . query_selector ( 'button.interactable div.text-quiet' ) if sources_button : sources_button . click ( ) page . wait_for_timeout ( 2000 ) source_elements = page . query_selector_all ( 'div.flex.flex-col.w-full.gap-6 a[rel="noopener"][href]' ) for el in source_elements : try : href = el . get_attribute ( "href" ) or "" title = el . inner_text ( ) . strip ( ) if href : top_sources . append ( { "title" : title , "url" : href } ) except Exception : continue except Exception : pass related_queries = [ ] try : followup_elements = page . query_selector_all ( 'div.divide-y button.interactable div.text-foreground.text-start' ) for el in followup_elements : try : text = el . inner_text ( ) . strip ( ) if text : related_queries . append ( text ) except Exception : continue except Exception : pass try : response_elements = page . query_selector_all ( 'p.my-2' ) response_text = "

" . join ( [ el . inner_text ( ) for el in response_elements if el . inner_text ( ) . strip ( ) ] ) except Exception : response_text = "" try : response_markdown = "

" . join ( [ el . inner_html ( ) for el in response_elements if el . inner_html ( ) . strip ( ) ] ) except Exception : response_markdown = "" top_sources = [ ] try : sources_button = page . query_selector ( 'button.interactable div.text-quiet' ) if sources_button : sources_button . click ( ) page . wait_for_timeout ( 2000 ) source_elements = page . query_selector_all ( 'div.flex.flex-col.w-full.gap-6 a[rel="noopener"][href]' ) for el in source_elements : try : href = el . get_attribute ( "href" ) or "" title = el . inner_text ( ) . strip ( ) if href : top_sources . append ( { "title" : title , "url" : href } ) except Exception : continue except Exception : pass related_queries = [ ] try : followup_elements = page . query_selector_all ( 'div.divide-y button.interactable div.text-foreground.text-start' ) for el in followup_elements : try : text = el . inner_text ( ) . strip ( ) if text : related_queries . append ( text ) except Exception : continue except Exception : pass

If you're new to extracting structured data from web pages, our guide on what is parsing will give you a solid background.

Step 6: Structure your output with Pydantic

Managing raw data at scale can get really repetitive and difficult, so it's better to use Pydantic models for both your search configuration and the scraped responses you get from Perplexity. Pydantic models give you consistent validation, much cleaner code, and more predictable output.

from pydantic import BaseModel from typing import Optional class SearchConfig ( BaseModel ) : prompt : str geo_location : Optional [ str ] = "United States" class PerplexityResult ( BaseModel ) : prompt_query : str response_text : str response_markdown : str top_sources : list related_queries : list table_data : list model_used : Optional [ str ] scraped_at : str

The table_data field is there because Perplexity sometimes formats part of its answer as a ranked table instead of plain paragraphs, so the script captures that too when it shows up.

Once you're done scraping, you can serialize the responses like this:

result . model_dump ( mode = "json" )

This’ll give you a clean JSON representation of the response that you can feed into dashboards or analytics workflows.

Step 7: Save the results

Lastly, you can set your script to save each result to a timestamped JSON file so you can track how the responses change over time. Also set ensure_ascii=False to preserve international characters that may appear in source titles, citations, or response text:

import json from datetime import datetime def save_result ( result : PerplexityResult ) : timestamp = datetime . utcnow ( ) . strftime ( "%Y%m%d_%H%M%S" ) filename = f"perplexity_result_ { timestamp } .json" with open ( filename , "w" , encoding = "utf-8" ) as f : json . dump ( result . model_dump ( mode = "json" ) , f , indent = 2 , ensure_ascii = False ) print ( f"Result saved to { filename } " )

For larger scraping projects, Decodo's guide on how to save your scraped data covers how you can save data in CSV files, databases, and other storage options.